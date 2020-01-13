Monday January 13th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Rest
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
In Hebrews 1:3 we read how the Lord Jesus Christ, “when He had by Himself purged our sins, SAT DOWN on the right hand of the Majesty on High”. The tenth chapter of the same book tells us why He sat down:
“Every priest standeth, daily ministering and offering oftentimes the same sacrifices, which can never take away sins: But this man [Christ] after He had offered one sacrifice for sins forever, SAT DOWN on the right hand of God …FOR BY ONE OFFERING HE HATH PERFECTED FOREVER THEM THAT ARE SANCTIFIED” (Heb.10:11-14).
There were several articles of furniture in the Old Testament tabernacle, but no chair. The priest could not sit down, for the work of redemption was not yet finished. His daily sacrifices only emphasized the fact that “it is not possible that the blood of bulls and of goats should take away sins” (Heb.10:4).
“But this Man [Christ Jesus] sat down”, because by His death on Calvary — by that one offering — He paid for all our sins and “obtained eternal redemption for us”(Heb.10:12; 9:12).
This is why Paul, by divine inspiration, now insists that salvation is “by grace”, that “it is the gift of God”, received “by faith” and “not of works, lest any man should boast”.
God has much for His people to do, but before we can do anything for Him we must learn to trust Him for our salvation, to rest in the finished work of Christ. God is satisfied with Christ’s payment for sin and together the Father and the Son are depicted as seated in heaven because the work is done. And now God would have us simply trust Him, entering into His rest:
“There remaineth therefore a REST unto the people of God, FOR HE THAT HAS ENTERED INTO HIS [God’s] REST, HE ALSO HATH CEASED FROM HIS OWN WORKS, AS GOD DID FROM HIS” (Heb.4:9,10).
“Unto him that worketh not, but believeth on Him that justifieth the ungodly, his faith is counted for righteousness” (Rom.4:5).
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/rest/
Hebews 10:11 And every priest standeth daily ministering and offering oftentimes the same sacrifices, which can never take away sins:
12 But this man, after he had offered one sacrifice for sins for ever, sat down on the right hand of God;
13 From henceforth expecting till his enemies be made his footstool.
14 For by one offering he hath perfected for ever them that are sanctified.
Hebrews 10:4 For it is not possible that the blood of bulls and of goats should take away sins.
Hebrews 9:12 Neither by the blood of goats and calves, but by his own blood he entered in once into the holy place, having obtained eternal redemption for us.
Ephesians 2:5 Even when we were dead in sins, hath quickened us together with Christ, (by grace ye are saved;)
Eph 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:
Romans 3:28 Therefore we conclude that a man is justified by faith without the deeds of the law.
Ro 5:1 Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ:
2 By whom also we have access by faith into this grace wherein we stand, and rejoice in hope of the glory of God.
Galatians 3:24 Wherefore the law was our schoolmaster to bring us unto Christ, that we might be justified by faith.
Philippians 3:9 And be found in him, not having mine own righteousness, which is of the law, but that which is through the faith of Christ, the righteousness which is of God by faith:
Eph 2:9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
Hebrews 4:9 There remaineth therefore a rest to the people of God.
10 For he that is entered into his rest, he also hath ceased from his own works, as God did from his.
Romans 4:5 But to him that worketh not, but believeth on him that justifieth the ungodly, his faith is counted for righteousness.
HAPPY BENCH MONDAY….
Dana Point, California
61 degrees and sunny…
Agra, Uttar Pradesh, India
74 and rainy to view the Taj Mahal…
Boca Raton, Florida
81 and partially cloudy …
Lima, Peru
77 and partially cloudy…
Sucre, Bolivia
70 degrees and sunny with isolated thunderstorms…
“I’ve loved you so much . . . so long.” When I hear this song I always think of smoky barrooms, neon Beer signs, and big electric fans to keep the mosquitoes away. Emmylou was all of 28 when she made this recording (don’t know why I’m obsessing about performer’s ages?). Her producer this time was Brian Ahern who helped her make some of her most iconic recordings. It was about this time that she had the good fortune to connect with Albert Lee. An Englishman with a pure country soul, you’ll hear him contributing some perfectly rendered lead guitar licks behind Emmylou.
Somehow the later versions of this song just don’t sound the same without him.
The Hebrew language is a few thousand years old. In the last few decades it borrowed many English words. The song I am attaching is about all the added words which you can hear and identify. It’s entertaining. He sings in Hebrew that “Hebrew is a difficult language so please talk to me in English”. He is joking about it.
Thank you David, this music surely puts a smile in your heart, and a grin on your face!
