President Trump Interview With Laura Ingraham….

President Trump sits down for an extensive interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham.  There are a few parts where the interviewers’ self-importance, non-listening and Hannity-esque interrupting surfaces, but overall a good discussion.

The interview is in a few segments.

Here’s Part I: Iran and Soleimani

.

Here’s Part II: Impeachment and the Fraudulent Whistle-blower complaint

.

Here’s Part III: China trade, tariffs, immigration and the economy

.

Here’s Part IV: Fluff n Puff, British Royal Family, Olympics

6 Responses to President Trump Interview With Laura Ingraham….

  1. wendy forward says:
    January 11, 2020 at 2:20 am

    I love those big paintings behind them-beautiful.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Terry says:
    January 11, 2020 at 2:25 am

    “Even our great lieutenant colonel, please call him lieutenant colonel “😄😄😄

    Devin Nunes is laughing somewhere.

    Like

    Reply
  3. Anon says:
    January 11, 2020 at 2:37 am

    The Part III discussion on H1B visas is interesting. At 3:17

    Like

    Reply
  4. Rynn69 says:
    January 11, 2020 at 2:37 am

    Nice division of the segments.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Summer says:
    January 11, 2020 at 2:40 am

    She has a point re: immigration but it was mostly lost on me because she was rude and shockingly disrespectful to the President of the United States. Continued to argue and interrupt him as if it was a panel discussion and a commercial break was imminent (word of the day).

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

