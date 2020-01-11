President Trump Interview With Laura Ingraham….

President Trump sits down for an extensive interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham. There are a few parts where the interviewers’ self-importance, non-listening and Hannity-esque interrupting surfaces, but overall a good discussion.

The interview is in a few segments.

Here’s Part I: Iran and Soleimani

Here’s Part II: Impeachment and the Fraudulent Whistle-blower complaint

Here’s Part III: China trade, tariffs, immigration and the economy

Here’s Part IV: Fluff n Puff, British Royal Family, Olympics