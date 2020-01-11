President Trump Interview With Laura Ingraham….

President Trump sits down for an extensive interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham. There are a few parts where the interviewers’ self-importance, non-listening and Hannity-esque interrupting surfaces, but overall a good discussion.
The interview is in a few segments.
Here’s Part I: Iran and Soleimani
.
Here’s Part II: Impeachment and the Fraudulent Whistle-blower complaint
.
Here’s Part III: China trade, tariffs, immigration and the economy
.
Here’s Part IV: Fluff n Puff, British Royal Family, Olympics
I love those big paintings behind them-beautiful.
“Even our great lieutenant colonel, please call him lieutenant colonel “😄😄😄
Devin Nunes is laughing somewhere.
The Part III discussion on H1B visas is interesting. At 3:17
Nice division of the segments.
She has a point re: immigration but it was mostly lost on me because she was rude and shockingly disrespectful to the President of the United States. Continued to argue and interrupt him as if it was a panel discussion and a commercial break was imminent (word of the day).
My exact thoughts. Chris Wallace style unfortunately.
