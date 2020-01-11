January 11th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1087

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
The leftists/democrats have been more apologetic for Soleimani than they ever have been for anyone before. Well, since Stalin anyway.
Soleimani’s days of wearing panties and buggering little boys are over.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” The Year Of KAG ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
Trump Rallies…..“Let’s Rock around the USA”
3 more days til >>>Milwaukee, WI on Jan 14, Tues at 8pm ET
17 more days til >>>>>>>>>>Willdwood, NJ on Jan 28, Tues at 7pm ET
(Note: Re: 1-10 prayer post: Oops-Sorry….In my excitement to post the ‘Praises’ I forgot to update info above the ‘Praises’- So, no, President Trump only had one rally in Ohio this week—lol)
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “You kingdoms of the earth, sing to God! Sing praises to the Lord,
to the one who rides the heavens, the ancient heavens.
Behold! He thunders with a mighty voice.” 🌟 — Psalm 68:32-33
————–—
***Praise: President Trump’s rally in Toledo, Ohio was huge and fantastic
***Praise: Dow Jones hit 29,000 for first time ever!
***Praise: U.S. economy added more than 2 million jobs in 2019!
***Praise: 145,000 jobs added in December alone
***Praise: Unemployment remains a 50 year low—3.5%
***Praise: Wages for non-supervisory workers grew by 3% in December
***Praise: Armed Iranian national, with $22,000 on him, was arrested 2-3 miles from Mar-A-Lago
***Praise: Iran finally admitted they shot down flight 752–too much evidences stacked against them
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for continuing 24/7 protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— McConnell and the Senate do the right thing handling Impeachment Hoax
— somewhere, someone is secretly investigating these corrupted mutants running many of our agencies——Barr? Durham? are you there?
— for our military in the Middle East and elsewhere
— more Americans gets unified and stands with President Trump all the way
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof– 16 down 13 to go….POOF!
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they go back to work building new WALLS
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Party of American Workers *🇺🇸*
🦅 “After years of rebuilding OTHER nations, we are finally rebuilding OUR nation. We are finally putting AMERICA FIRST!”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday, January 11, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 297 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
I think we need a reminder that good men have walked before.
“Avner Shalev, chairman of the Yad Vashem Holocaust museum and memorial, said this: “The choices and actions of Master Sgt. Edmonds set an example for his fellow American Soldiers as they stood united against the barbaric evil of the Nazis.”
An inspiring read on heroism.
1 of 15: WE ARE ALL JEWS: THE STORY OF RODDIE EDMONDS
One of the most moving and relevant stories of the Battle of the Bulge is that of Master Sergeant Roddie Edmonds, a Knoxville, Tennessee native, who served with the 106th Infantry Division.
Just click on the link. You will not regret it.👇
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1215046926409850880.html
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/01/10/january-10th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1086/comment-page-1/#comment-7735675)
– – – – – –
Friday night update – 1/10/20
– 3 more articles covering the court win in Texas on Thursday.
– Tweets about the win.
– Reposted a BorderReport article (Jan 7) with direct links to 18 photos with descriptions taken on Jan 4 at Project 2.
– – – – – –
***Praise: 👍 On 11/20/19, DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 On 12/2/19, Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: On 12/4/19, Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: Fisher Industries and crews were able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing (while still working within the limits set by the Temporary Restraining Order) up through Dec 12th, after which they agreed to stop until Jan 4th, the day after the amended TRO expired.
***Praise: (Jan 3) Although Judge Crane extended the TRO another week to Jan 9, he lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher may now continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.
***Praise: (Jan 9) Judge Randy Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: (Reported on 12/11/19) WBTW doesn’t have $50 million for Project 2, but as a result of the success on Project 1, investors have united to come together to secure that stretch of the border on Project 2.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19) Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise:🇺🇸 On 12/22/19, Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit for his work with WBTW in helping to securing our border.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety for the work crews as they travel back to Project 2 on Saturday (Jan 11); that they would be able to start wall construction on Sunday (Jan 12) as planned and continue uninterrupted (w/ no new TROs) until completion (~ 8 to 10 days later).
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, and other projects.
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW to build 250 miles on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW’s projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Tweet with TheMonitor article.
Excerpts (emphasis added):
– “The crew will fly out on Saturday. … The first bollards go out on Sunday,” he said, adding that installation of the bollard wall structure will take between 8 to 10 days.
– But, after nearly eight hours of testimony, Crane remain unconvinced that the government or the NBC had met the burdens of proof necessary to be granted a preliminary injunction or a TRO, respectively. “The court has heard evidence during multiple hearings,” Crane said. “(We) find all of that evidence of any potential injury to be highly speculative,” he said.
– During that testimony, Fisher spoke of a $6.9 million project his company was contracted by the IBWC to complete. He also spoke of how the “patent pending” innovations of his wall design differed from — and were superior to — the government’s bollard wall design.
– For its part, the NBC said it will continue to evaluate the new data and continue running it through the same predictive modeling program used by the IBWC. The results could determine if they will continue to pursue their legal battle. “We need to see what the models will show. And once we see what the results of those are, then we’ll make that determination,” Peña said.
– Treviño Wright believes Fisher Industries were deliberate in their choice of build site. The group’s early efforts included another property adjacent to the butterfly center before they settled on the peninsula-shaped piece of land owned by Neuhaus & Sons.
– Treviño Wright thinks the location was chosen “deliberately, to have like a straw man enemy to bolster fundraising efforts,” she said. “And that is something that is still ongoing if you read the Twitter feeds of the other defendants,” she said, speaking of social media posts by Kolfage and WBTW.
– That design includes Fisher’s use of galvanized steel for the bollards, the lack of a top plate which allows for the bollards to be set in a shallower concrete base, and a better floodwater flow thanks to the wider spacing of the bollards compared to the government’s version.
– He also spoke of how he hopes the Rio Grande Valley project will serve as a model for how border security can be better accomplished when a wall is built closer to the river. “You can’t have good border security without being on the border,” Fisher testified.
Tweet with article:
Federal courts rule in favor of border walls, both public and private
Excerpts (emphasis added):
– U.S. District Judge Randy Crane’s order was the second federal ruling in two days in favor of border barriers. Late Wednesday, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals lifted a lower court’s stay that had prevented President Donald Trump’s administration from funding 175 miles (280 kilometers) of border wall.
– While the White House on Thursday celebrated the appeals court’s ruling, saying it rightfully lifted an “illegitimate nationwide injunction,” Crane’s ruling actually went against the U.S. government’s position.
– The U.S. government sued to stop Fisher on the grounds that building so close to the Rio Grande risked changing the flow of the river and potentially pushing floodwaters into Mexico, in violation of treaty obligations.
– Crane issued a restraining order in December, but lifted that order Thursday. He also declined to grant a restraining order at the request of the National Butterfly Center, a nonprofit located next to the South Texas construction site. The butterfly center and environmentalists warn building a border barrier so close to the river could worsen erosion and potentially damage other land.
– Fisher Industries has submitted documents to the government that argue installing fence posts and clearing and grading the land will reduce flooding, though environmentalists disagree with that claim.
– Speaking after the hearing Thursday, Fisher said his work crews were ready to start working Sunday and could install all of the steel posts in a week.
Tweet with article.
Excerpts (emphasis added):
– The government claimed in court filings that Fisher Industries had not submitted an adequately detailed hydraulic study with the International Boundary and Water Commission and that its failure to do so violated a 1970 U.S.-Mexico treaty prohibiting any projects that “cause deflection or obstruction of the normal flow of the Rio Grande.” The river is the boundary between the two countries in Texas.
– U.S. District Judge Randy Crane, a George W. Bush appointee, issued an injunction stopping any structures from going up on Dec. 5. But he lifted it Thursday, finding the government had not provided sufficient evidence to show the project would violate any treaty.
– The North Dakota company’s owner Tommy Fisher said after the hearing his crews will start pouring concrete Sunday and could install all the steel posts in a week, the Associated Press reported.
– The National Butterfly Center, whose 100-acre refuge borders the construction site property, also sued to block the project. Crane also denied the center’s request for a restraining order on Thursday, finding its claims that the project would redirect the Rio Grande and damage vegetation in its refuge were “highly speculative.”
– The wall will be placed closer to the river than existing border barriers in Texas. The government built 48 miles of fencing atop a Rio Grande levee in 2008 and 2009 and broke ground on three other levee wall projects totaling 27 miles in 2019.
– The Texas project will add a second notch in We Build the Wall’s belt. In 2019 it built nearly a mile of border wall on private land in Sunland Park, New Mexico, 10 miles west of El Paso, despite opposition from Sunland Park’s mayor.
Tweets in reference to Brian Kolfage’s tweet announcing the win in court yesterday.
Jennifer Lynn Lawrence: We win!!!!! America WINS!!!! HUGE win today in court!!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Jeff Rainforth: **** yeah! I’ve been packed & ready to head out for a month! Haha! Feels good to win! 💥💥💥🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Dustin Stockton: See you in TX!
Jeff Rainforth: Oh yeah! Got some sick new video equipment! Movie time! 🎥📽️🏜️🚜🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Thank you very much for these posts. The DeepState has been very active lately so it’s good to note that we are winning battles too. The battlefronts are everywhere.
(Reposting article with image links and captions for those who have trouble with small text. I didn’t notice that there was a slideshow of images when I first posted the article a couple days ago. Zoom in on images for more detail.)
Private-wall builder says his South Texas model is cheaper, better for river – 1/7/19
https://www.borderreport.com/hot-topics/the-border-wall/private-wall-builder-gives-tour-of-south-texas-site-says-it-is-cheaper-and-better-for-river-area/
18 photos & captions from BorderReport article. – Images taken on 1/4/20.
– See images 8 & 13 for closeup images of the new hydraulic system mentioned by Tommy Fisher at the July Wall Symposium. If you look at old pictures from Project 1, with the old bollard hanging system there appeared to be a horizontal screw which workers would have to manually torque to bring the panels into alignment with the panels other CATs had placed. As best I can tell, it’s sort of like fine tuning the main “yaw” rotation of the CAT. The CAT’s main arm gets the panels close to alignment and the new hydraulics find tune placement where the left and right side of the hangars adjust backwards and forwards in relation to the vertical end of the CAT’s arm to which it is attached.
3 Individual images…
A: Tommy fisher, president and CEO of Fisher Sand & Gravel Co., shows on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, where he has dug trenches to place 3.5 miles of private border wall along the Rio Grande south of Mission, Texas.
(Link)
B: Seven-foot-tall carrizo cane is seen on Jan. 4, 2020, near the edge of a private border wall construction site south of Mission, Texas.
(Link)
C: Fisher explains on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, how heavy equipment lifts and assembles 40-foot sections of a private border wall prototype south of Mission, Texas.
(Link)
Slide show images…
1: A section of the private border wall that Fisher Sand & Gravel wants to build on the banks of the Rio Grand south of Mission, Texas, is seen on Jan. 4, 2020
(Link)
2: Tommy Fisher is seen on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, next to a section of a private border wall prototype he has built south of Mission, Texas.
(Link)
3: Tommy Fisher says plastic is coated on the bottom 3 feet of the bollards to prevent concrete from splashing on it, which would create a grip area for people to climb.
(Link)
4: Rebar is laid in trenches where a private border wall could be set in concrete on the banks of the Rio Grande south of Mission, Texas, if allowed by the federal court.
(Link)
5: The private border wall construction site on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, south of Mission, Texas.
(Link)
6: Bundles of steel bollards are stacked on Jan. 4, 2020, ready to be built south of Mission, Texas, for a private border wall.
(Link)
7: Fisher Sand & Gravel has a patent pending on his private border wall design system, as shown on Jan. 4, 2020, south of Mission, Texas. (Stationary unit/form to which individual bollards are placed at an angle. The CAT then position its hangar against the bollards on the unit. The bollards are then secured to the hanger before removal by the CAT.)
(Link)
8: Huge CAT excavators latch and attach 40-foot sections of border wall quickly, Tommy Fisher says, as shown on Jan. 4, 2020. (Notice recent hydraulics improvements to the patent. See also image 13.)
(Link)
9: CAT excavators are seen attached to a prototype of a private border wall on Jan. 4, 2020 south of Mission, Texas.
(Link)
10: A CAT excavator is seen attached to the frame for a private border wall prototype on Jan. 4, 2020, south of Mission, Texas.
(Link)
11: A trench where underground cables and sensors for a private border wall south of Mission, Texas, is seen on Jan. 4, 2020.
(Link)
12: Tommy Fisher on Jan. 4, 2020, shows rebar and trenches built on the banks of the Rio Grande south of Mission, Texas, for a private border wall.
(Link)
13: Tommy fisher shows a patent-pending hydraulic system his company uses to quickly build bollards on Jan. 4, 2020. He wants to use the system to build a private border wall south of Mission, Texas. (See also hydraulics on image 8.)
(Link)
14: Floodlights and electrical cables are being installed on Jan. 4, 2020, south of Mission, Texas, where a contractor wants to build a private border wall.
(Link)
15: The site of a planned private border wall sits idle on Jan. 4, 2020, south of Mission Texas.
(Link)
I am going to tag your post, Stillwater, as you have provided a blow by blow account of how free countries overcome difficulties to build much needed infrastructure.
There is a disturbing narrative that the PRC system is virtuous because it has built so much infrastructure so quickly and it’s corollary that some how dictatorships makes them relevant.
It is a long read, but worth anyone’s time who finds this analysis risible. There are costs and trade-offs. Be warned about China myths.
‘ Efficient China
One of the most persistent myths about China is that its system works with great efficiency, enabling concerted action and long-term planning. But such rosy assessments overlook key costs – not least to the rights and protection of citizens.’
👇
https://www.echo-wall.eu/state-mind/efficient-china
Bingo!
I like that Cocaine Mitch is holding up USMCA until after the impeachment trial. I think he is giving POTUS something to put on the front page after the trial concludes. I’m sure POTUS will have a big signing ceremony/celebration similar to what he did after the tax bill was passed. This will help push impeachment into the ether and out of people’s minds.
What I find interesting, is I don’t get the sense that people really consider POTUS as an ‘impeached President”. Historically that carried a lot of stain. I think people are automatically dismissing any of these TDS actions taken against Trump to the point that they don’t even register to most folks.
Then, there is this….
