January 10th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1086

— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” The Year Of MAGA ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
Today is Trump Rally at 7pm ET in Toledo, Ohi– “Let’s Rock around the USA”
5 more days til >>>>>Milwaukee, WI on Jan 14, Tues at 8pm ET
19 more days til >>>>>>>>>>Willdwood, NJ on Jan 28, Tues at 7pm ET
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “Rebuke our enemies, O Lord. Bring them—submissive, tax in hand. Scatter all who delight in war.” 🌟 — Psalm 68:30 (TLB)
————–—
***Praise: President Trump and MAGA Team are safely back in the WH
***Praise: President Trump’s approval rate from Repubs is 95%
***Praise: Stock market 3 indexes hit another all time high! #139 times
***Praise: US Court of Appeals, 5th Circuit…ruled in favor of President Trump to use military funds to build more WALL–Yay!
***Praise: Restraining order is dropped for WBTW(Brian Kolfage) and Fisher Co. They are now free to continue WALLbuilding (check Stillwater post for more info)
***Praise: President Trump’s approval rating among the terrorists is at an all-time low (warning..this came from a satired twitter but most likely true….Have fun with it)
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— President Trump’s National Security Team (Pres. Trump, Pence, Pompeo, Esper, O’Brien)…God Bless this fantastic Team
__ for our military in the Middle East and elsewhere
— for families & friends of the victims of Ukraine flight #752
— more Americans gets unified and stands with President Trump all the way
— for protection for all of our embassies around the world and our military
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof– 15 down 14 to go….POOF!
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they go back to work building new WALLS
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
— for safety for all Treepers and Trump supporters
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Four More Years *🇺🇸*
🦅 “Under my administration, we will NEVER make excuses for America’s enemies – we will never hesitate in defending American lives – and we will never stop working to defeat Radical Islamic Terrorism!”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday, January 10, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 298 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
Thank you Grandma Covfefe.
Looks like a butterfly dog to me. 😀
If pigs had paws…
The body to wing ratio is that of a bumblebees. 😀
LOOK AT THE FAT DOG!!!
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/01/09/january-9th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1085/comment-page-1/#comment-7732999)
– – – – – –
Thursday night update – 1/9/20
– ***Praise: (Jan 9) Judge Randy Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
– Tommy Fisher said crews will be flying in on Saturday, possibly starting work installing bollards on Sunday, and finishing in 8 days.
– Brian Kolfage tweets announcing Fisher Industries’ win in court today.
– TheRundownNews and BorderReport articles covering today’s court hearing.
– NYTimes article about both Fisher’s win (Texas) and the Trump Administration’s win (Louisiana) in court.
– POTUS tweet about the Trump Administrations win (Louisiana) in court today freeing up federal funding for the wall.
– Foreman Mike Instagram post and WBTW Facebook post announcing the win.
– Tweet with picture
– – – – – –
***Praise: 👍 On 11/20/19, DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 On 12/2/19, Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: On 12/4/19, Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: Fisher Industries and crews were able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing (while still working within the limits set by the Temporary Restraining Order) up through Dec 12th, after which they agreed to stop until Jan 4th, the day after the amended TRO expired.
***Praise: (Jan 3) Although Judge Crane extended the TRO another week to Jan 9, he lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher may now continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.
***Praise: (Jan 9) Judge Randy Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: (Reported on 12/11/19) WBTW doesn’t have $50 million for Project 2, but as a result of the success on Project 1, investors have united to come together to secure that stretch of the border on Project 2.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19) Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise:🇺🇸 On 12/22/19, Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit for his work with WBTW in helping to securing our border.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, and other projects.
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW to build 250 miles on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW’s projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Tweets announcing Fisher Industries’ win in court today.
Brian Kolfage: WE WIN! The Federal Judge lifted the TRO. We can Build in the Floodplain, this will change the game. The judge absolutely annihilated @NatButterflies @nababuterfly @mtwrighter and the IBWC. WALL GOING UP!
WE WILL SAVE TEXAS!
Brian Kolfage: They couldn’t prove a single claim in court… it was embarrassing! **** I’m embarrassed for them
Q: What are you waiting for? #BuildTheWall
Brian Kolfage: going up now
Brian Kolfage: Evil never wins.
Q: Look forward to seeing Foreman Mike’s update videos on YT again!! 👍👍
Brian Kolfage: He’s on site
Q: News article???
Brian Kolfage: Will be on Fox News soon
Jeff Rainforth Facebook post – 1/9/20 We won the court case brought by the feds. We’re resuming construction on our second border wall as soon as Sunday. I’m flying out to McAllen, TX to film construction tomorrow or Saturday. I’ll be posting live-streams here so be sure to check them out! Time ta secure more of our border! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Tweet with screenshot.
Tweet with TheRundownNews article:
Private Border Wall Group to Resume Building As Judge Blasts ‘Butterfly People’
Excerpts (emphasis added):
– Fisher Industries will be able to continue building 3.5 miles of border wall in Mission, TX after U.S. District Judge Randy Crane Thursday lifted a temporary restraining order (TRO) that halted construction in mid-December.
– According to a source who was present inside the courtroom, Crane blasted National Butterfly Center’s (NBC) attorney Javier Pena for mulching over the same material which was already presented to the court last week, when a portion of the TRO was lifted. In so doing, he even referred to the group as “the butterfly people.” On behalf of the NBC, the North American Butterfly Association (NABC) had sued Neuhaus & Sons, which owns the land on which Fisher Industries is building. They claimed that building the wall would disturb the butterflies.
– The source told The Rundown News that the federal government, on behalf of the International Boundary and Water Commission (IBWC), was ill-prepared for the hearing. Last week, the IBWC received 1D and 2D hydrology study models from Fisher Industries – essentially models that predict the environmental impact of building a wall on the property – but claimed they hadn’t had the time to fully analyze them. Court was adjourned last week with the expectation that such analysis would be done by today’s hearing.
– But the IBWC witness, according to the the source, claimed Thursday that their computer systems crashed Wednesday night, and that they were not able to complete their analysis.
– Meanwhile, Fisher Industries presented their modeling, which used the IBWC’s own modeling program, and showed Crane that there would be no negative environmental ramifications.
– After the hearing, an angry Marianna Trevino-Wright, the director of the NBC, reportedly verbally accosted The Rundown News’ source outside of the courthouse, located in the Bentsen Building in downtown McAllen.
Brian Kolfage responding to Peter D’Abrosca, the author of the above article.
Federal judge lifts temporary restraining order on South Texas private border wall project
https://www.borderreport.com/hot-topics/the-border-wall/federal-judge-lifts-restraining-order-on-private-border-wall-project/
Excerpts (emphasis added):
– After four hours of testimony on Thursday in the U.S. District Court Southern District of Texas, Crane lifted a temporary restraining order that since last month has prevented Fisher Sand & Gravel Company from building the galvanized steel fence along 3 miles of the Rio Grande on private property south of the town of Mission.
– Crane also lifted a temporary restraining order in another lawsuit filed against Fisher Industries by the North American Butterfly Association on behalf of the National Butterfly Center, which is located a half mile from where the private border wall started going up in mid-November.
– Tommy Fisher, president and CEO of Fisher Sand & Gravel, said after the ruling that he will begin flying in his construction crews on Saturday and he expects the first bollards to be put in the ground on Sunday.
– Fisher, 49, vowed to “continue to work with the IBWC,” the federal agency tasked with ensuring compliance with the international water treaty.
– “We’re an open book. We want all of America to see what border security can be,” Fisher said. “If I didn’t believe in this so strongly I wouldn’t have taken a $40 million gamble on this.”
– Fisher said his crews could start work as soon as Sunday and finish in eight days. This includes the clearing of one mile of additional shoreline to strip it of 7-foot-tall invasive carrizo cane, digging trenches for electrical cables and rebar, and laying the bollards in concrete along the entire section.
– Crane’s ruling came as a bit of a surprise, as it is not all that common for federal judges to rule directly from the bench. But as soon as the last witness ended, a Fisher engineer, Crane said he “had heard enough” over the course of two recent lengthy hearings. Crane announced the government and the Butterfly Association failed to show the burden of proof required in this case to continue to halt construction.
– “The court is ready to rule,” Crane announced to the surprise of most in the courtroom. He said that the plaintiffs failed to show there would be “irreparable injury” if the TRO was lifted. “The court finds based on all of that evidence any potential injury to be highly speculative,” Crane said.
– Fisher said he has leased the riverfront section of this property where he is building. He told Border Report that once the structure is completed he hopes to sell it back to the federal government for their use. He said he will offer the fence to the federal government for $14 million for the strip, or $16.5 million including 10 years maintenance on the property.
Tweet with NYTimes article:
Twin Court Rulings Buoy Construction of Trump’s Border Wall
Excerpts (emphasis added):
– The White House on Thursday celebrated a federal court ruling that will allow $3.6 billion in military construction funds to be used for the construction of the border wall.
– A separate court on Thursday lifted a restraining order on a private group allied with President Trump that wants to build its own barriers on private land.
– The twin rulings buoyed Mr. Trump as his administration has found itself behind schedule on the president’s promise to build 450 miles of border wall by 2021.
– The rulings came as Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, traveled to Yuma, Ariz., to host a news conference on Friday to celebrate the construction of 100 miles of Mr. Trump’s border wall. But the administration still faces an uphill road to completing a campaign promise of the president’s.
– The Office of Inspector General for the Defense Department is still investigating a $400 million contract for wall construction awarded to Fisher Sand & Gravel, the same company building on the private land in Hidalgo County. The administration has also struggled to gain access to and acquire private land in Texas, where most of the wall’s path runs through.
– The case in Texas involving the privately funded border wall will continue to be litigated, but the judge in the case, Randy Crane, allowed the construction to resume.
POTUS tweet.
Great news. Highlights why judicial appts matter.
long term impact flows from judges who insert politics into rulings instead of restraint.
Laymen language .
WeBuildTheWall Facebook post – 1/9/20
Link: https://www.facebook.com/WeBuildTheWall/photos/pb.307772849873641.-2207520000../514688769182047/?type=3&theater
👍Stillwater
Fantastic news. Thank you for providing us with so much information and updates.
🇺🇸
You’re welcome lolli ~ 🙂
Next week should provide us with some beautiful pictures of the wall along the Rio Grande.
LikeLike
Stillwater:. Today’s two court rulings were certainly a nice surprise!
Hope the 3.5 mile is built before more lawyers can file more injunctions.
Will sleep well tonight!
The NYTimes article said: “The case in Texas involving the privately funded border wall will continue to be litigated, but the judge in the case, Randy Crane, allowed the construction to resume.”
I’m not sure how it all works with with the US and Mexico sides of the IBWC having to approve construction or how the courts on either side can impact construction but I’m going to enjoy the win for today.
Stillwater:. All one can hope for is their lawyers are incompetent and lazy and slow!
I think part of the problem the fed govt. lawyers and their witnesses had is that they had nothing to work with. All the evidence is against them. So even a good lawyer would have trouble.
The IBWC witness said they couldn’t complete their analysis of the 1D and 2D Hydrology models because their computers “crashed”. I suppose that’s plausible. But it’s also possible it’s a student’s version of “The dog ate my homework”. I wonder if the IBWC was hoping for another delay to complete their “analysis”.
For me, at the end of the day, I would also add, hope in God.
Thank you! I will be looking forward to seeing them.
I remember the valley area and Laredo before NAFTA. Sad.
Foremen Mike Instagram post – 1/9/20
New tweet, however the video was taken mid November, prior to the court hearing today.
Brian Kolfage: Foreman mike back on the job after mopping the butterfly center and feds in court with a major victory!
Wall going up and no democrat can stop us now!
Tweet with picture.
Perhaps John can invite Matt over and explain it to him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
BREAKING REPORT — IRAN ROUNDUP for January 4th thru 9th – General Soleimani was betrayed by fellow IRGC members!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/breaking-report-iran-roundup-for-january-4th-thru-9th-general-soleimani-was-betrayed-by-fellow-irgc-members/
@thestevennabil
What if the strikes were meant to stop a plan, this morning I was hearing from trusted sources close to the government leadership that they were worried of an Iranian backed plan by the Militias and Sulaimani to seize power and arrest the president and declare a new Iraqi norm.
The regime claimed that the crash was accidental, but it refused to hand the plane’s black box over to its manufacturer, Boeing, to determine what had happened. Witnesses on the ground reported finding debris from an IRGC 9M331 missile at the crash site, indicating that the plane was shot down by one of the IRGC’s Russian-manufactured Tor-M1 air defense batteries.
#BREAKING: Eyewitness reports & wreckage of 9M331 missile found near #PS752‘s crash site prove that the Boeing 737-8KV of #Ukraine Airlines is shot-down by Tor-M1 SAM of #IRGC|ASF located in a ballistic missile research facility of #IRGCASF! They mistook it with a #USAF airplane! https://t.co/4zu7TGEe3x pic.twitter.com/wlNyORe1Ip
— Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) January 9, 2020
American government sources later confirmed that US espionage satellites had captured images of the missiles impacting the airliner. Speculation has now commenced as to why the IRGC attacked this airplane. Some are simply assuming that the IRGC personnel might have thought the plane was a US fighter jet, and fired on it in error. Others are wondering whether this was a disguised form of retaliation for the killing of Soleimani. Still others are questioning whether this incident might be related to Ukraine-Tehran economic relations.
Ukraine is a key trading partner of the Tehran regime, and its aviation industry, in particular, has helped Tehran avoid sanctions and acquire banned weapons technology, by sneaking them onboard Kiev-Tehran commercial flights.
Now that Kiev’s new Zelensky administration, under pressure from the US to seriously crackdown on corruption and organized crime, seems willing to tackle mafia groups that the Khomeinist regime has been doing business with, one can wonder whether or not the IRGC was sending a threatening message to Ukraine by shooting down their airplane.
Spoogle:. The Iranian government had to bus in all the milta and their families to stage a crowd for the funeral! Nice that they managed to trampled 50 or so of these useful idiots to death!
Rounded up 90 officers likely to never be heard from again!
Then to shoot down a plane full of 147 Iranians to boot!
Shows how ruthless they are! Only 300+ had to die!
And here we were suppose to believe it was all to be credited to our “brilliant intelligence community”.
Adam Schiff’s “Ed Buck” problem? William Barr investigating?
https://247sports.com/college/auburn/board/104012/Contents/adam-schiffs-ed-buck-problem-136787527/
Whatchawannabet?
Start sniffin this, might end up at that shack on Martha’s Vinyard.
From the article…
“Neither the taxpayers nor her campaign are paying for Mrs. Foxx’s personal legal representation,” the spokeswoman said.
Bromwich was unavailable for comment on Wednesday. Foxx’s team declined to make her available for an interview.”
‘Personal’ being the operative word.
Flashback: Pelosi Said Obama Did Not Need Authorization to Attack Libya
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/bronsonstocking/2020/01/09/flashback-pelosi-said-obama-did-not-need-authorization-to-attack-libya-n2559285
Iran fired TWO missiles at airliner after ‘mistaking the 737 for US bomber’:
Satellites saw ‘infared blips’ of tragedy, reveal spies as airlines avoid Iranian airspace and chilling video shows missile
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7871397/Airlines-turn-Iranian-airspace-West-said-Tehran-DID-shoot-Ukrainian-flight.htmlhitting plane with 176 aboard
Will they be devoured by their own children?
“The classic way to lose an election, which looking back at the prevailing public sentiment you should most probably have won, is if your party gets split; either over two dominant and warring personalities who’re so busy handbagging each other they won’t pull together for the sake of the party, or there’s a fundamental difference within the party on a major policy direction. I can already see the Democrat party getting into that particular dire strait for both reasons, even though we’re still in the foothills of the 2020 presidential election.”
Pointman
Doh! Forgot the link.
https://thepointman.wordpress.com/2019/03/01/will-they-be-devoured-by-their-own-children/
Taiwan election tomorrow.
“ Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu warns China two days before key vote: “This is not China’s election…If China wants to play with democracies in other countries so much, maybe they can try with their own elections at some point.” #Taiwan2020”
Great campaign ad (has English subtitles) by President Tsai, contrasting Taiwan with what is happening in Hong Kong and the failure of one country, two systems by Beijing. Wowza
Finally confirmation from Beijing publicly. After all the whinging and whining and threatening.
“ China, U.S. to sign phase one trade agreement next week“
“ BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) — China will sign the phase one economic and trade agreement with the United States next week in Washington, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Thursday.
At the invitation of the U.S. side, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chief of the Chinese side of the China-U.S. comprehensive economic dialogue, will lead a delegation to visit Washington from Jan. 13 to 15, MOC spokesperson Gao Feng told a regular press conference.
The two sides are in close contact for the arrangements of the signing of the agreement, Gao added.”
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2020-01/09/c_138691154.htm
LikeLike
👇👇
“ USG has approved Singapore’s purchase of F-35s (4 plus 8 options). As more-or-less anticipated, these will be the STOVL ‘B’ variant, already operated by USMC and British RAF/RN and able to operate from short strips, roads – and ships”
https://www.defensenews.com/air/2020/01/09/singapore-gets-the-green-light-to-buy-f-35s/
Interoperability just ramped up. Hou Yeah!
Evidently the Ayatollah arsehat has a twitter account. People are Direct messaging him. Very funny.
A thread.
https://mobile.twitter.com/Bmac0507/status/1215496061071978496
The elimination of Soleimani was not a prelude to deeper US involvement in the Middle East. It was a farewell letter. Always admitting the fickleness of contingency, it nonetheless looks as though Donald Trump will go down as the man who catalyzed the United States economy, who brought unemployment down to historic lows, who goosed real wages, especially at the lower levels, who made important inroads against the stultifying miasma of the the regulatory state while also resuscitating the US military, curbing illegal immigration, and — just now — extricating the United States from foreign involvements that help no one but our enemies.
President Trump’s opponents cannot forgive him his victories. But it has become increasingly clear that it doesn’t matter. Hollywood, like Chuck Todd and Nancy Pelosi and Bill Kristol, can whine and yelp and snivel all they want. The world increasingly turns a blind eye to their narcissistic antics. As the old Arab proverb puts [it], the dogs are barking but the caravan moves on.
