Friday January 10th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Key To An Effective Pastorate
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
The humblest pastor, one who has had little opportunity for formal training and may have few natural endowments, may take heart in the knowledge that ultimately the key to true effectiveness in the pastorate is spirituality. And the greatest pastor, well educated and liberally endowed with natural talents, had better remember this, for a large and “successful” ministry is not necessarily blessed and honored of God, while a seemingly insignificant one may be richly blessed.
Remember, the Apostle Paul referred to himself as “unknown, and yet well known,” as “poor, yet making many rich” (II Cor. 6:9,10). He could boast no great organizational backing, yet even his co-workers were called “these who have turned the world upside down” (Acts 17:6). The truly spiritual pastor may know little about worldly matters, but he will give much time to the study of the Word of God and will be earnest and instant in prayer. He will not be self-satisfied, or high-minded, but will walk humbly, begging God every day to make him the pastor he ought to be.
The truly spiritual pastor will be “crucified unto the world” and will “flee [from] youthful lusts.” He will truly love lost souls and the congregation God has entrusted to him and will toil unremittingly for their good. He will conduct himself as a servant of God and will trust God to use him for His glory.
How can such a pastor be a total failure? The key to a truly effective pastorate, then, is not intellectual endowment, or scholastic attainment, or a well-rounded education, or a thorough training, much less wealth or fame or personal magnetism; it is spirituality, with its desire to please God and to know and obey His Word, rightly divided.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-key-to-an-effective-pastorate/
2 Corinthians 6:9 As unknown, and yet well known; as dying, and, behold, we live; as chastened, and not killed;
10 As sorrowful, yet alway rejoicing; as poor, yet making many rich; as having nothing, and yet possessing all things.
Acts 17:6 And when they found them not, they drew Jason and certain brethren unto the rulers of the city, crying, These that have turned the world upside down are come hither also;
Galatians 6:14 But God forbid that I should glory, save in the cross of our Lord Jesus Christ, by whom the world is crucified unto me, and I unto the world.
2 Timothy 2:22 Flee also youthful lusts: but follow righteousness, faith, charity, peace, with them that call on the Lord out of a pure heart.
2 Timothy 2:15 Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.
LikeLike
“Barn Door Bouquet”
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Holy smokes, ‘Ida Red’ is more than a golden oldie, it is platinum, at the very least. Grew up, as a wee,tiny child, listening, and dancing, to this song played on a Victrola. Honest injun! And, for what it is worth, there is more than one version of ‘Ida Red’! Thank you for the delightful memories Garrison Hall!
P.S. ‘A Big Ball in Cow Town’ is another ‘fun’ tune; as is ‘Life Gets Tee-Jus’, that was also played many, many times on the old Victrola.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“…grief and misery,
pain and woe,
And I reckon I’m getting a cold in the nose.
Life gets teejus, don’t it?”
At least, that is how I remember some of it from the early 50s.
Always wanted a recording – never got one.
Thank you, 5th! – for bring back a very old memory.
LikeLike
LikeLike
These quotes are something interesting to think about. Thank you for sharing.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Pointman
LikeLiked by 1 person
Australian Bushfire Destroys 8,000-Year-Old Aboriginal Rock Art
Ancient Architects
LikeLike
Piers Morgan is sure mad.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am a subscriber to the “Farmers’ Almanac” site and on occasion they have off-beat articles which I find informative and interesting. This is bizarre and definitely near the top for the shock factor. I’ve never read about this incident anywhere. So, officials ignored warning signs – and… 21 people died as a result.
A Strange Disaster: Great Molasses Flood of 1919
by Amber Kanuckel | Monday, December 23rd, 2019 |
[snip]
“All seemed well in Boston’s North End but little did anyone know that a gigantic molasses tank operated by the Purity Distilling Company was about to spark a disaster. This tank was massive, standing 50 feet high and 90 feet in diameter. It was designed to hold 2.5 million gallons of molasses, which was enough to fill 3 1/2 Olympic-sized swimming pools, and it was made from steel, a little more than half an inch thick.
While people living and working in the area suspected nothing, there were a few warning signs that disaster was imminent. The tank leaked—and it had leaked for a long time, enough that local neighborhood children knew to bring empty cups and cans to the tank to collect the free molasses that dripped from it. In fact, employees had been concerned that it was a safety hazard, but instead of making repairs, the tank’s owners simply painted the tank the same color as molasses to help hide the leaks. And there were other signs, like ominous creaks and groans whenever new molasses was added to the tank.”
More at:
https://www.farmersalmanac.com/boston-great-molasses-flood-101323
LikeLike