January 9th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1085

***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/01/08/january-8th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1084/comment-page-1/#comment-7729923)
– – – – – –
Wednesday night update – 1/8/20
– Tweets referencing article about court hearing tomorrow.
– Tweets reporting that WBTW will be hosting a bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians to open lines of communication/understanding so that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– Tweet mentioning Project 3 and 4 being in initial phase of construction. Photo of land being prepped.
– Article: Appeals court lifts block on $3.6 billion for Trump border wall plan
– – – – – –
***Praise: 👍 On 11/20/19, DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 On 12/2/19, Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: On 12/4/19, Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: Fisher Industries and crews were able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing (while still working within the limits set by the Temporary Restraining Order) up through Dec 12th, after which they agreed to stop until Jan 4th, the day after the amended TRO expired.
***Praise: (Jan 3) Although Judge Crane extended the TRO another week to Jan 9, he lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher may now continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.
***Praise: (Reported on 12/11/19) WBTW doesn’t have $50 million for Project 2, but as a result of the success on Project 1, investors have united to come together to secure that stretch of the border on Project 2.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19) Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise:🇺🇸 On 12/22/19, Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit for his work with WBTW in helping to securing our border.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– that Fisher Industries will make great progress on the work they are permitted to do on the riverbank now that section 8b has been removed from the TRO.
– for the upcoming hearing on preliminary injunction with Judge Crane which has been reset from Jan 3 to Jan 9, at 10am. That the IBWC would lose their case against Fisher Industries and Fisher would be approved to build the wall. (Fisher Industries will call their 2 witnesses and Judge Crane may determine whether or not to approve the injunction.)
– that any TROs that have been put in place to stall construction would be resolved/dropped (w/ no new TROs) and wall construction would be approved; that work will continue so that the 3.5 mile project would be completed by WBTW’s January 15 goal.
(Date may be pushed further as video was made a few days before Fisher Industries was ordered not to build wall.).
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, and other projects.
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW to build 250 miles on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW’s projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Tweet with article:
Court to Decide if Private Border Wall Can Go Next to River
Excerpts (emphasis added):
– For Tommy Fisher, a federal court hearing set for Thursday next to the U.S.-Mexico border could result in his company getting a chance to prove it can build President Donald Trump’s signature border wall faster and better than the government.
– A federal judge in the South Texas city of McAllen is expected to decide whether to lift a temporary restraining order against a project to build a privately funded border wall next to the Rio Grande.
– The U.S. sued to stop Fisher’s project, leading to U.S. District Judge Randy Crane issuing a restraining order. Also opposing the project is the National Butterfly Center, a nonprofit located just up-river from the private site.
– After hearing testimony last week, Crane will hear from more witnesses Thursday. If Crane lifts his restraining order, Fisher says his crews could start work as soon as Sunday and finish in eight days.
– But the project has instead become a potential showcase for Fisher, who has promoted his company, Fisher Industries, heavily on Fox News and other conservative media. Fisher said Wednesday that he’s prepared to invest $40 million or more to build the private barrier. We Build the Wall has only contributed $1.5 million. In one hearing last year, the group’s general counsel, former Kansas Secretary of State and Trump ally Kris Kobach, said it was mostly providing “social media cheerleading.”
– Fisher argues that the government is being overly cautious by building walls far away from the river. His crews plan to grade the riverbank and clear brush from the property, which he says will improve water flow and reduce erosion.
– The U.S. government sued Fisher Industries and We Build the Wall on behalf of the International Boundary and Water Commission, which oversees the river under treaty obligations. A commission spokeswoman said Wednesday that its engineers were still reviewing the Fisher Industries study and offering feedback.
Same article as above. Javier Pena quote taken from article.
Tweet about WBTW hosting a bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians.
Brian Kolfage: 1. .@WeBuildtheWall will be hosting a bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians. Since Mexico has so much power over what is built on Private American property we want to ensure we have open lines and understanding what they need going forward…
Brian Kolfage: 2. when we build walls on private American land. The IBWC Treaty is so important and in Mexico they have huge new mansions built directly on the Rio Grande, we want to be able to please our Mexican neighbors with the proper paperwork so they can sign off and approve our projects
Brian Kolfage: 3. like they have done in Mexico. We realize Mexico must approve everything built in America in the flood plain and they have so much power over us. This will be a great learning experience. We will have details coming soon.
Twitter reply to a comment. (I posted the main tweet referencing the article yesterday.)
Not sure when they started but it looks like the Fisher crews have been able to keep active on other projects while work was being partially held up by the TRO on Project 2. Pretty smart having other projects in the pipeline close enough to your main project to which you can send your crews if you get stalled in court on your current project. Goes a long way to limiting losses.
Enlarged view.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ENw3WcXX0AEO45X?format=jpg&name=4096×4096
A few prior references to Project 3.
10/11/19 – Update from GoFundMe page. (excerpt)
“We are deep into the planning of Projects #2 and #3, which are coming soon. Those sections of border wall will also have a major impact when completed. Both projects are complicated in nature and require a lot of extra planning before we break ground.”
12/4/19
Brian Kolfage: We are working on securing project 3! It’s going to be the best one yet guys. We will never stop fighting to protect America from the dangerous cartels. Our border agents deserve the tools necessary to fight these terrorist.
12/12/19 – Exchange between Dave Hendricks and Brian Kolfage. (Excerpt from screenshot in tweet)
“We spent $9million on project 1, project 2 is around $50m and project 3 is looking at about $12m.” source
12/23/19 – Includes 2 photos.
Brian Kolfage: Celebrating my Mexican heritage today with guac and border wall blueprints for project #3.
Donate now! we have a major project rolling out in the near future http://WeBuildTheWall.us
Appeals court lifts block on $3.6 billion for Trump border wall plan – 1/8/20
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/01/08/trump-border-wall-funds-block-096527
Excerpts:
– A divided federal appeals court has lifted a lower court’s order blocking $3.6 billion in military construction funds that President Donald Trump planned to use to finance an expanded and improved border wall.
– The New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a brief order on Wednesday granting the Trump administration’s request to stay the injunction that U.S. District Court Judge David Briones, based in El Paso, Texas, issued last month.
TheRunDownNews article.
Major Threat From Iran Found At U.S. Southern Border – 1/8/20
https://therundownnews.com/2020/01/major-threat-from-iran-found-at-u-s-southern-border/
WeBuildTheWall email update – 1/7/20
(Format condensed with some parts excluded.)
– Greetings! January marks One Year of We Build the Wall constructing Trump’s wall on our Southern Border ! THANK YOU!
– We could not have made so much progress in securing property and licenses and jumping through all the legal hoops without your generous support.
– Brian and We Build the Wall are kicking butt and taking names on the border. Brian has secured 250 miles in Texas for the Trump wall and is working towards getting it funded through the Trump Administration.
– But Obama holdovers inside the Trump Administration are trying to keep us from building the wall! Deep State lawyers have filed injunctions on Fisher Industries in a last ditch effort to slow them down. Brian said he will not be deterred, and will ensure Texas is saved before the 2020 elections.
