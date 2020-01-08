Wednesday January 8th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
LikeLiked by 1 person
God Bless Our Country and our President.
Amen 🙏 in Jesus Name
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
One Is Enough
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
As a young man appeared in court, the judge thundered at him, “What’s the reason your father is not here? He should have been here two weeks ago.”
The young man responded: “Your Honor, there are seventeen reasons why my father is not here.”
“What are they?” roared the judge.
The lad replied: “The first is that my father died a little more than two weeks ago.”
“Well,” conceded the judge, “I don’t think we’ll need to hear the other sixteen reasons!”
This brief interchange may well illustrate a principle involving the twelve apostles and Paul.
There has been much debate over whether or not Paul was God’s choice for Judas’ place as one of the twelve. Many hold that the eleven acted in the flesh and were out of the will of God in appointing Matthias as one of their number to replace Judas. Paul, they say, was obviously God’s choice for this position. But many unanswerable arguments have been advanced from Scripture to prove that this is not so and that, indeed Paul could not have qualified as one of the twelve.
Some of these argument are: The twelfth apostle had to be chosen before the kingdom could be offered at Pentecost; the eleven acted only after many days of united prayer; the candidate had to be one who had followed with Christ all through His earthly ministry (Matt.19:28); Paul did not even see Christ until after His ascension; he was not even saved at the time; he persecuted the Pentecostal Church and laid it waste considerably after the choice of Judas’ successor had become necessary. Finally, Acts 1:26 says that Matthias “was numbered with the eleven,” and Acts 2:4 adds: “They were all filled with the Holy Ghost.”
Any one of the above arguments would suffice to vindicate the action of the eleven and silence their critics. But this is particularly so of the last one. What further discussion need there be when God’s Word says that Matthias “was numbered with the eleven…and they were all filled with the Holy Ghost?”
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/one-is-enough/
Matthew 19:28 And Jesus said unto them, Verily I say unto you, That ye which have followed me, in the regeneration when the Son of man shall sit in the throne of his glory, ye also shall sit upon twelve thrones, judging the twelve tribes of Israel.
Acts 1:26 And they gave forth their lots; and the lot fell upon Matthias; and he was numbered with the eleven apostles.
Acts 2:4 And they were all filled with the Holy Ghost, and began to speak with other tongues, as the Spirit gave them utterance.
LikeLike
“I woke up this mornin’ . . . feelin’ round for my shoes . . .”
LikeLiked by 6 people
😀👍❤️ TY, Garrison!
LikeLike
🙂
LikeLike
Okay, Garrison Hall, you have outdone yourself on choosing this particular recording!! So bluesy………………….! Thank you, as always. And, a great tune for dancin’ the night away!
LikeLike
🙂
LikeLike
Pointman
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike