Paul Krugman Denies Responsibility for Child Pornography Located on His Computer…

January 8, 2020

In a rather bizarre tweet without any background context New York Times columnist Paul Krugman denies responsibility for child pornography found on his computer:

In a follow-up tweet Krugman states: “The Times is now on the case”.   Apparently calling the police for a forensic review was out of the question, or something.  Very odd.

Next up: Crowdstrike!  Wait for it….

90 Responses to Paul Krugman Denies Responsibility for Child Pornography Located on His Computer…

  1. freespeechfanatic says:
    January 8, 2020 at 5:38 pm

    AceofSpadesHQ has a funny take on all this.

  2. MD says:
    January 8, 2020 at 5:38 pm

    Normally if someone were to hack into a computer, they would be looking for personal / financial information. They could also shut your computer down to keep your data for ransom. They would not plant things onto your computer. If someone did that he and whomever did it would be the only ones to know about it. No reason to tweet it out to the whole world, who now is thinking he’s a pedo. Damaged his own reputation?????

  3. Robert Smith says:
    January 8, 2020 at 5:39 pm

    A hero of the left.

  4. swampfox999 says:
    January 8, 2020 at 5:43 pm

    Always gave off a creepy vibe.

  5. icanhasbailout says:
    January 8, 2020 at 5:43 pm

    His failure to file a police report is damning.

  6. Carly says:
    January 8, 2020 at 5:46 pm

    If Krugman is not a victim of a hack, he still should have due process, and we are far, far from that juncture in this story.

    • Johnny Boost says:
      January 8, 2020 at 5:50 pm

      Krugman strikes me as the type who simply lacks common sense, like those people who fall for those Nigerian scam emails. Until there’s evidence to the contrary I’m assuming he’s the victim of a conman or someone with a vendetta against him.

    • Robert Smith says:
      January 8, 2020 at 5:51 pm

      Yeah, but him tweeting it is crazy.

      • TarsTarkas says:
        January 8, 2020 at 5:54 pm

        True or false, he has to get ahead of the story before it circles the globe. Once accused, you can never get your reputation back.

        • Robert Smith says:
          January 8, 2020 at 5:57 pm

          I completely understand that but he just made it happen to himself. Who else would know? He should be speaking to a lawyer and the cops.

  7. jeans2nd says:
    January 8, 2020 at 5:48 pm

    Andrew Breitbart smiles down approvingly from Heaven…

  8. swampfox999 says:
    January 8, 2020 at 5:48 pm

    Dah waskawy Wussians, no doubt.

  9. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    January 8, 2020 at 5:51 pm

    He should call his favorite political diva, Madam Hillary, because I hear she’s a cyber security expert.

    Unfortunately for him, the problem with that is that Hillary’s a cyber security expert the same way Krugman’s an economist.

  10. MaineCoon says:
    January 8, 2020 at 5:51 pm

    Oh, my…sounds like he found out he’s under 2-hop surveillance. Question is, who was the target?

    #Epsteindidn’tkillhimself

  11. owtolunch says:
    January 8, 2020 at 5:53 pm

    New Nobel category —- PEDO-NOMICS

    give him the Epstein cell

  12. Magabear says:
    January 8, 2020 at 5:55 pm

    Lawfare advised him to get out in front of the story. Next Krugman will blame PDJT for making him look at these images due to making a fool out of Krugman’s idiotic economic predictions and the stress that being an idiotic fool has on an idiotic fool. 😁

  13. California Joe says:
    January 8, 2020 at 5:57 pm

    Sure, that’s what they all say, Paul! Lucky for you that you belong to a protected group in New York City with super- rights!

  14. Margaret DiCarlo says:
    January 8, 2020 at 5:58 pm

    I think we all know the truth, whatever it is, will never be known. You can’t trust any thing they report. So why not allow ourselves to enjoy this “appearance of impropriety.“ You can do that without judging him.

  15. Graham Pink says:
    January 8, 2020 at 6:04 pm

    Maybe he could start a band with Pete Townsend.
    Call themselves The Not Us.

  16. freepetta says:
    January 8, 2020 at 6:07 pm

    Krugman is probably a perv and was caught so of course somehow he was hacked. 🤦🏻‍♀️

