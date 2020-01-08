Paul Krugman Denies Responsibility for Child Pornography Located on His Computer…

In a rather bizarre tweet without any background context New York Times columnist Paul Krugman denies responsibility for child pornography found on his computer:
In a follow-up tweet Krugman states: “The Times is now on the case”. Apparently calling the police for a forensic review was out of the question, or something. Very odd.
Next up: Crowdstrike! Wait for it….
AceofSpadesHQ has a funny take on all this.
Normally if someone were to hack into a computer, they would be looking for personal / financial information. They could also shut your computer down to keep your data for ransom. They would not plant things onto your computer. If someone did that he and whomever did it would be the only ones to know about it. No reason to tweet it out to the whole world, who now is thinking he’s a pedo. Damaged his own reputation?????
Someone with a personal grudge against him could plant it on his computer and then go to the police.
Hard to imagine anyone disliking this honorable man, right?
A hero of the left.
I’m sure everyone else would be in jail already.
Always gave off a creepy vibe.
Now the vibe is off the charts
His failure to file a police report is damning.
If Krugman is not a victim of a hack, he still should have due process, and we are far, far from that juncture in this story.
Krugman strikes me as the type who simply lacks common sense, like those people who fall for those Nigerian scam emails. Until there’s evidence to the contrary I’m assuming he’s the victim of a conman or someone with a vendetta against him.
Yeah, but him tweeting it is crazy.
True or false, he has to get ahead of the story before it circles the globe. Once accused, you can never get your reputation back.
I completely understand that but he just made it happen to himself. Who else would know? He should be speaking to a lawyer and the cops.
Andrew Breitbart smiles down approvingly from Heaven…
Dah waskawy Wussians, no doubt.
He should call his favorite political diva, Madam Hillary, because I hear she’s a cyber security expert.
Unfortunately for him, the problem with that is that Hillary’s a cyber security expert the same way Krugman’s an economist.
Oh, my…sounds like he found out he’s under 2-hop surveillance. Question is, who was the target?
#Epsteindidn’tkillhimself
New Nobel category —- PEDO-NOMICS
give him the Epstein cell
Lawfare advised him to get out in front of the story. Next Krugman will blame PDJT for making him look at these images due to making a fool out of Krugman’s idiotic economic predictions and the stress that being an idiotic fool has on an idiotic fool. 😁
Sure, that’s what they all say, Paul! Lucky for you that you belong to a protected group in New York City with super- rights!
I think we all know the truth, whatever it is, will never be known. You can’t trust any thing they report. So why not allow ourselves to enjoy this “appearance of impropriety.“ You can do that without judging him.
Maybe he could start a band with Pete Townsend.
Call themselves The Not Us.
Krugman is probably a perv and was caught so of course somehow he was hacked. 🤦🏻♀️
