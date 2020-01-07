Tuesday January 7th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Responding Properly to Backbiting
By Pastor John Fredericksen
In October of 2013, twelve-year-old Rebecca of Lakeland, Florida, took her life after being bullied by several other teens. A series of events, including malicious cyber messages to and about Rebecca drove her to a tragic end. Even after her death, one of the girls callously admitted she had bullied Rebecca, bragged about it and stated, in crass terms, that she couldn’t care less about what happened.
While the above might sound shocking, it has become commonplace in our society. In fact, in different degrees, it is common even in Christian circles. Believers of all ages allow themselves to participate in verbal bullying and many of us enable perpetrators by listening to things that should never be spoken. The Bible gives us an answer about how every godly Christian should respond to vicious words spoken against someone else.
God tells us in P r o v e r b s 25:23: “The north wind driveth away rain: so doth an angry countenance a backbiting tongue.” The word backbiting means to attack the character or reputation of a person who is not present or, to speak slanderously of one who is absent. Oftentimes one who is backbiting is given an ear with the rationalization that the perpetrator is a friend, needs a sounding board because they are hurting, or needs counsel. But such concepts are contrary to the instruction of God’s Word. Malicious talk about someone who is not present doesn’t seek to solve the problem. It is an exercise to sin. Our response should be to let the guilty party know with certainty that it is wrong, and we want no part of such conduct. In II Corinthians 12:20-21, the Apostle Paul warned he would give an even stronger response to those who backbite or slander another. He would publicly “bewail many.” What do you think? Would confronting the backbiter in God’s way deter such sinful actions and perhaps aid in the health of the local church?
If you have been guilty of backbiting another, this is your opportunity to glorify your Savior. We suggest you stop this action immediately and, whether past or present, apologize, without excuse, to the one you victimized. When you hear backbiting, choose to respond as instructed above. We can either be the problem or the solution. From this point on, which will you be?
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/responding-properly-to-backbiting/
P r o v e r b s 25:23 The north wind driveth away rain: so doth an angry countenance a backbiting tongue.
2 Corinthians 12:20 For I fear, lest, when I come, I shall not find you such as I would, and that I shall be found unto you such as ye would not: lest there be debates, envyings, wraths, strifes, backbitings, whisperings, swellings, tumults:
21 And lest, when I come again, my God will humble me among you, and that I shall bewail many which have sinned already, and have not repented of the uncleanness and fornication and lasciviousness which they have committed.
Dwane Allman and Dickie Betts at their very best. It’s hard to imagine that 1970 was 50 years ago. . . .
Oh, no, you didn’t! Lol. But glad you did. Shades of being fifteen again!
Same year I graduated from high school. The music, the tunes, were
excellent.
“Eat a Peach” was our theme album. A couple of years later.
Hard to imagine, indeed, GH… Great version of a great tune… Those boys sure did have some chops… thanks.
I’m just wondering if Iran’s considering attacking Israel’s monster offshore natural gas production including the pipeline that’ll run underwater from Israel to Greece and help relieve the stranglehold Russia has on gas supplies to Europe? Damaging that system would punish Israel and Europe while also helping Iran’s partner, Russia. No word out but I’m betting the Israelis have a few more boats out looking for missile boats and combat swimmers.
Sorry for the repeat….😕
