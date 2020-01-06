January 6th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1082

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” The Year Of MAGA ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
Bonus!! Two Trump MAGA/KAG Rallies coming up!
2 more days til >>Toledo, Ohio on Jan.9th, Thurs at 7pm ET
7 more days til >>>>>>>Milwaukee, WI on Jan 14, Tues at 8pm ET
America Loves Trump Rallies…Let’s Rock Around the USA–Whoo Hoo!!
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “Surely God will crush the heads of his enemies,
the hairy crowns of those who go on in their sins.” 🌟 — Psalm 68:21
————–—
***Praise: President Trump and Family are back in the White House
***Praise: UK PM Boris Johnson confirmed UK stands with President Trump regarding Iran/Soleimani
***Praise: REAL Americans approve and stand with President Trump ridding these groups of terrorists, no matter what!
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— President Trump have loyal people around him
— for Protection for America Military against all our enemies
— we remain standing in the gap watching for further attacks from terrorists
— for Fake Congress to stand down and allow President Trump, chosen by the REAL American Voters, to continue to decide the best choices regarding Iran conflict
— for protection for all of our embassies around the world and our military
— a ring of protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof– 15 down 14 to go….POOF!
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— for Monster Votes in November
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— WALL projects to get clearance from the court to start wall building again (see Stillwater postings)
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
— for Sundance, AdRem, Menagerie and crew…you all are so appreciated by all of Treepers, posters and lurkers
— for all Treepers and other Trump Supporters–Protection, Good Health, Toughness
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Real Americans Is Trump Tough *🇺🇸*
🦅 “We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday, January 6, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 302 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
LikeLiked by 14 people
From Sundance twitter:
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/01/05/january-5th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1081/comment-page-1/#comment-7722098)
– – – – – –
Sunday night update – 1/5/20
– Just posting the prayer list tonight.
– Reminder: The previous 2 days of wall posts includes a lot of content covering the Jan 3 court hearing.
– – – – – –
***Praise: 👍 On 11/20/19, DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 On 12/2/19, Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: On 12/4/19, Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: Fisher Industries and crews were able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 since the Dec. 5th hearing (while still working within the limits set by the Temporary Restraining Order) up through Dec 12th, after which they agreed to stop until Jan 4th, the day after the amended TRO expired.
***Praise: (Jan 3) Although Judge Crane extended the TRO another week to Jan 9, he lifted/removed section 8B from the TRO so that Fisher may now continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.
***Praise: As reported on 12/11/19, WBTW doesn’t have $50 million for Project 2, but as a result of the success on Project 1, investors have united to come together to secure that stretch of the border on Project 2.
***Praise: 🔍 As reported on 12/18/19, Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise:🇺🇸 On 12/22/19, Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit for his work with WBTW in helping to securing our border.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Pray:
– for upcoming hearing on preliminary injunction with Judge Crane which has been reset from Jan 3 to Jan 9, at 10am. (Fisher Industries will call their 2 witnesses and Judge Crane may decide whether or not to approve the injunction.)
– that Fisher Industries will make great progress on the work they are permitted to do on the riverbank now that section 8b has been removed from the TRO.
– that any TROs that have been put in place to stall construction would be resolved/dropped (w/ no new TROs) and wall construction would be approved; that work will continue so that the 3.5 mile project would be completed by WBTW’s January 15 goal
(Date may be pushed further as video was made a few days before Fisher Industries was ordered not to build wall.).
– that the IBWC would be
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, and other projects.
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW to build 250 miles on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW’s projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
LikeLiked by 5 people
Stillwater:. Let us hope Monday’s wall news is good!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Second that, WES
LikeLiked by 2 people
If WBTW is keeping quiet for the time being we still might hear something from the butterfly people.
Butterfly people: “Oh look at our new video. Fisher is “destroying” the riverbank.”
The Left: “That’s terrible.”
Patriots: “Oh that’s great! They’ve started up work again shaving/prepping the riverbank ”
A matter of perspective… lol 😀
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
Doubt he will be invited back! Hurt too many little feelings!
LikeLiked by 2 people
On his insta account he said a few weeks ago he would host the globes for his 5th and last time. Went out with a bang 🤣💥
LikeLiked by 7 people
H.L. Mencken said people don’t value rights, they value privileges. What’s a bigger privilege than to go on national TV, and be a gigantic hypocrite? Get off your private jet, and lecture poor people to cut back on their energy use! The celebrities would take a pay cut before they’d surrender the privilege to be enormous phonies.
LikeLike
Tom Hank’s face. Duh oh.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was fng awesome
LikeLiked by 1 person
The insufferable Judith Miller was on Fox tonight claiming that Kim Jong Un will think twice about entering into a denuclearization deal with the US because of Trump pulling out of the FAKE Iran nuclear deal and because of the killing of the Iranian minister of terror.
It was a FAKE deal. Iran did not have to comply to be “in compliance” because there was no way to verify what they were or were not doing. They were given billions of dollars to play along with the charade, some of which was funneled back to Democrat politicians.
As far as the strike on Soleimani goes, it can only serve to make KJU think twice about screwing with us.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Interesting how these “Useful Idiots” win an award of any kind.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fox also had on some new talking head whose name I don’t recall. Anyway, she was saying that we need to use more diplomacy with Iran. That’s kind of hard to do when they keep attacking our embassies. Does she know that’s where diplomats are?
I think it was the great Mark Steyn that I heard the other day pointing out that Iran fails the most basic test of a civilized country, which would be the ability to have diplomatic relations with other countries (not to attack, imprison, torture and kill their diplomats). Even the US and USSR maintained diplomatic relations throughout the entire Cold War.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We tried appeasement, I mean pallets of cash during the last administration. We now do gunboat diplomacy. She should give gunboat diplomacy a chance.
LikeLike
If you explicitly refuse to have diplomatic relations, you’re choosing the strong possibility of unintended conflict. A major tenet of leftist theory is that wars arise from lack of communication. If you refuse to communicate, then what are you choosing? I’ll wait..
LikeLiked by 1 person
The brilliant Angelo Codevilla has a column at American Greatness on our current conflict with Iran. He points out that Obama effectively surrendered to Iran, and still that wasn’t enough.
The anti-American Left would like us to surrender to Iran. It eludes them that it’s already been tried. Tom Sowell expressed a similar fear that if North Korea nuked us, Obama would immediately surrender.
Codevilla’s solution is to impose economic sanctions on any country dealing with Iran. Trump is certainly the first President to understand the power of our economic might as a weapon. Sanctions have proven an imperfect weapon, as it invites profitable cheating. The Kofi Annans, the Saddam Husseins, the Joe Bidens of the world grow rich from the graft that follows sanctions.
Obama lifted sanctions on Iran precisely because they were hurting them. If the civilian population of Iran suffers from sanctions, will our bleeding-heart media tolerate that? I doubt it.
I think Trump has already expressed the right answer. Hit them hard and fast. Leave them dealing for years with the consequences. Let their oil customers, like China, deal with the burden of rebuilding the Iranian oil industry. Make war, then announce you’re making peace. Hitler did that in Austria and the Sudetenland. It certainly fooled Chamberlain. Leave Iraq as a peace gesture. They just ordered us out, but never mind.
Our mistake in Iraq and Afghanistan was arguably not invading, but staying. Punch them in the mouth, declare victory, go home. A plan most Americans will support.
LikeLiked by 1 person
…..And those Neanderthals who not support the plan….ignore them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ocasio-Cortez. The Neanderthal. Maybe. Although Neanderthals ate a lot of meat..
LikeLike
The greatest segment in contemporary entertainment.
https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2020/01/05/golden-globes-host-ricky-gervais-hollywood-in-no-position-to-lecture-about-anything-you-know-nothing-about-the-real-world/
It took guts to do that face to face amidst their frivolity.
The tide is turning.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I read from one of the commenters on President Trump’s tweet that this tweet was the first in 14 hours. I wonder which cake he is planning to order next time around or when. That might give us some clue what may happen.
Jokes aside, like President Trump said, he is not in favor of starting a war. I do believe that it is his intention to not start any new war.
Thinking of this as a real life game of chess (and currently it is) – Iran made a move and took out one of US pawn. In response, President Trump made his move and instead of taking out one of Iran’s pawn, he took out Iran’s one of the most important and powerful player (because the opportunity was there – ask any chess player if they can resist such opportunity). As a friendly gesture, he even hinted to Iran what may happen next if it continues to be fool hardy and how vulnerable its other (52) powerful players on the chess board are.
If Iran is sensible, they should see the current layout on the chess board and act accordingly. (They should know how to read the chess board layout after all – isn’t it being advertised that they invented the game of chess?). It may help them, unless of course, they are h311 bent into getting check-mate.
LikeLike
I think POTUS actually took out Iran’s queen. And if Iran retaliates, his next move will be to knock the board over.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love it!
LikeLike
LikeLike
Michael Moore sent a message to Ayatolla pleading for peace and apologizing for Trump.
here’s one response:
LikeLike
Here’s the Breitbart article on the buffoon, MM:
https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2020/01/05/michael-moore-begs-iran-leader-let-me-and-millions-of-americans-remove-trump/
LikeLike