H/T to Lucille for the following video.
H/T to Lucille for the following video.
|A2 on Epiphany of the Lord
|Robert Smith on January 6th – 2020 Presi…
|dawg on January 6th – 2020 Presi…
|DonaldsonLJ on Peter Navarro Outlines Process…
|NoFixedAddress on Peter Navarro Outlines Process…
|linda4298 on January 6th – 2020 Presi…
|@ChicagoBri on Monday January 6th – Ope…
|@ChicagoBri on Monday January 6th – Ope…
|amwick on Monday January 6th – Ope…
|amwick on Monday January 6th – Ope…
|ncbirdnwrd on Margaret Brennan Hosts a Cockt…
|burnett044 on January 6th – 2020 Presi…
|amwick on Monday January 6th – Ope…
|Peoria Jones on Sunday Talks: Rep. John Ratcli…
|amwick on Monday January 6th – Ope…
Everything CTH posts is deeply encouraging me.
I find there a wonderful window
on current events.
Vince P.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Les Petits Chanteurs de Montigny – L’immensité du firmament (Benedetto Marcello)
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Chalking of the Doors: An Epiphany Tradition Explained
If you’re a Catholic, you’ve probably seen it: a mysterious series of letters and numbers, looking for all the world like an equation, inscribed in chalk over a doorway at your parish, or at the home of a friend. Maybe you thought you could figure it out. Maybe you were too embarrassed to ask, “What the heck is that?”
If you don’t know what the chalk is all about, don’t be ashamed. You’re certainly not alone.
https://onepeterfive.com/the-chalking-of-the-doors-an-epiphany-tradition-explained/
LikeLiked by 2 people
I found that interesting because HK people use a similar dating to mark major events of horrible acts in China and HK. For instance, clubs that call themselves, Club 64, meaning June 4, Tiananmen massacre, or Club 71, July 1st, the handover date.
The music I posted is drawn from Psalm 19,
The heavens declare the glory of God;
the skies proclaim the work of his hands.
2 Day after day they pour forth speech;
night after night they reveal knowledge.
3 They have no speech, they use no words;
no sound is heard from them.
4 Yet their voice[b] goes out into all the earth,
their words to the ends of the world.
In the heavens God has pitched a tent for the sun.
5 It is like a bridegroom coming out of his chamber,
like a champion rejoicing to run his course.
6 It rises at one end of the heavens
and makes its circuit to the other;
nothing is deprived of its warmth.
7 The law of the Lord is perfect,
refreshing the soul.
The statutes of the Lord are trustworthy,
making wise the simple.
8 The precepts of the Lord are right,
giving joy to the heart.
The commands of the Lord are radiant,
giving light to the eyes.
9 The fear of the Lord is pure,
enduring forever.
The decrees of the Lord are firm,
and all of them are righteous.
10 They are more precious than gold,
than much pure gold;
they are sweeter than honey,
than honey from the honeycomb.
11 By them your servant is warned;
in keeping them there is great reward.
12 But who can discern their own errors?
Forgive my hidden faults.
13 Keep your servant also from willful sins;
may they not rule over me.
Then I will be blameless,
innocent of great transgression.
14 May these words of my mouth and this meditation of my heart
be pleasing in your sight,
Lord, my Rock and my Redeemer.
LikeLike
Worship wisdom whispers louder than
hate speech every day.
LikeLike