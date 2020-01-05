Sunday January 5th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
May the Lord Bless our wonderful President, all Treepers and our Country
Amen 🙏 in Jesus Name
Amen, freepetta. To God be the glory… great things he has done.
Desserts vs Grace
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
It is an interesting fact that in this day of godlessness and lawlessness so much is being said about what we all deserve! Ads in the newspapers and commercials on radio and TV ask:
“Don’t you deserve the very finest automobile?”
“Don’t your children deserve the best?”
“Doesn’t your baby deserve Pampers?”
And even, “Doesn’t your dog deserve Alpo?”
Well, do you really deserve the finest car? Please don’t answer that! Do your children deserve the best — always? If so you surely have model children — not at all like their parents! And does your baby deserve Pampers? That’s funny! And does your dog deserve Alpo? That’s ridiculous! Dogs do not “love” or obey you from any moral consideration, nor, for that matter, does your baby, lovable as the darling is. And as to you and your children — including the baby, the Bible has something to say on this subject.
The Bible says that “by one man sin entered into the world, and death by sin; and so death passed upon all men for that ALL have sinned [i.e., in Adam]” (Rom. 5:12). You and I were “in Adam” when he sinned. When he sinned, we sinned. Deny this and you might as well agree with the murderer who argued: “My feet and legs didn’t do it; my ears and nose didn’t do it; only my one hand and one or two other parts of my body did it, so the rest should go free.”
We believers in Christ should thank God that our blessed Lord took upon Him our just desserts when He died for our sins at Calvary. This is why God’s Word says:
“We declare, I say, at this time, His righteousness for the remission of sins… that [God] might be just, and the Justifier of him that believeth in Jesus.
“Where is boasting then? It is excluded” (Rom. 3:25-27).
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/deserts-vs-grace/
Romans 5:12 Wherefore, as by one man sin entered into the world, and death by sin; and so death passed upon all men, for that all have sinned:
Romans 3:25 Whom God hath set forth to be a propitiation through faith in his blood, to declare his righteousness for the remission of sins that are past, through the forbearance of God;
26 To declare, I say, at this time his righteousness: that he might be just, and the justifier of him which believeth in Jesus.
27 Where is boasting then? It is excluded. By what law? of works? Nay: but by the law of faith.
This is a scream:
https://www.dailywire.com/news/russian-pranksters-dupe-maxine-waters-by-calling-as-greta-thunberg-claiming-to-have-dirt-on-trump
Louche – I know we ask this all the time, but how do these dummies get elected to Congress??? How, how, how???
Have a blessed Sunday, Treepers. 🙂 Alison Young has a new gig with the Postmodern Jukebox.band Wow is she good!
And a fine gig it is… Man, she’s fabulous… An interesting cover and the treatment is great.. Especially the end. And, while were on the subject, ELO is a wonderful, nostalgic guilty pleasure… Great memories and some fun tunes. Thanks for that, GH, and have a blessed Sunday as well.
………….and on the sultry side! Good choice Mr. Hall. Thank you!
Fabulous, Trapper. Thank you!
Just a really nice song:
……………a nice song, for a nice voice. Thank you sunnydaze for sharing.
