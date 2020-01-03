Friday January 3rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Shouldn’t laugh at the misfortunes of others.
But sometimes… it’s funny. Is it just me.
Columbus The Believer
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
Everybody knows that Columbus discovered America, but few people know Columbus the sincere believer in the Lord Jesus Christ, who braved the dangers of the ocean vastness mainly because it was his deep desire to bring the gospel to the Indies. His perseverance in the face of almost insurmountable odds should be a lesson to God’s people. Centuries before Columbus, Paul wrote to the Corinthian believers:
“Therefore, my beloved brethren, be ye steadfast, unmovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, forasmuch as ye know that your labor is not in vain in the Lord” (I Cor. 15:58).
This stirring appeal of Paul to Christians everywhere (I Cor. 1:2), implies that there is a tendency to abandon the work of the Lord through discouragement or carelessness, for he pleads with us to be “steadfast,” and “unmovable” — not easily shaken, reminding us that our “labor is not in vain in the Lord.”
How we need the exhortation!
We do not soon abandon our businesses or our homes. We work on in spite of difficulties and obstacles, and when the outlook is darkest we often toil the hardest. Sometimes our bodies suffer for it, but we do not immediately give up.
If this is so where our own affairs are concerned, how much more should it be so where the things of God and the needy multitudes about us are concerned! If it is so where temporal matters are concerned, how much more should it be so where eternity is involved!
Christians, let us awake! Let us “buy up the time!” Life is too short to fritter away the precious moments. Let us rather neglect our own affairs than to neglect the work of the Lord and the perishing souls about us.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/columbus-the-believer/
1 Corinthians 15:58 Therefore, my beloved brethren, be ye stedfast, unmoveable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, forasmuch as ye know that your labour is not in vain in the Lord.
1 Corinthians 1:2 Unto the church of God which is at Corinth, to them that are sanctified in Christ Jesus, called to be saints, with all that in every place call upon the name of Jesus Christ our Lord, both theirs and ours:
Still waiting for markets to bottom on Oct 20 2021
Like X22 report says, gold going up, 10 yr bull can’t last forever
656 days until we hit bottom
BR
Whoops
Last night as I was listening to some of my favorite music from Brazil I encountered a happy dilemma. As I posted the killer Joao Bosco performance I immediately wondered if, maybe, I should have posted this equally stunning performance of “Desenredo”, one of Brazil’s all-time favorite ballads. by the superb close-harmony group Boca Livre which demonstrated its great good taste in inviting equally superb Robarta Sa to sing with them. I love finding performances where you can see the magic happening as it does here. So, at the risk of doing too much Brazil, I’d like to post another video of some hugely talented musicians finding their groove.
Again
