Tuesday December 31st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
The Servant of God For Today
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
“Paul, a servant of God…” (Titus 1:1).
It’s interesting that Paul would call himself a “servant of God,” for that exact phrase is only used four times earlier in the Bible, and each time it was used of Moses (I Chron. 6:49; II Chron.24:9; Neh. 10:29; Dan. 9:11). So while all believers should try to serve God, in using that exact phrase, Paul was saying that he was the servant of God for us Gentiles (Rom. 11:13), just as Moses was the servant of God to the people of Israel.
When I was young man, the CBS affiliate in Chicago promoted itself as “the ten o’clock news.” Of course, those who preferred to watch the news on other channels would have disputed that claim! But when Miriam disputed Moses’ claim to being the servant of God to the Jews, insisting that she had as much authority in Israel as he had, she was stricken with leprosy (Num. 12:2-10). In light of the severity of that judgment, anyone today claiming to be a servant of God on a level with the apostle Paul should be thankful we live in the dispensation of grace! This would include any man who calls himself a prophet, for prophets in the Bible were men who could “prophesy” and speak the very Word of God (cf. Ezek. 37:4).
But while most Christians know better than to think that they are as important as Paul, most of them believe that the other apostles in the Bible were of equal importance with him. After all, James also calls himself a “servant of God” (James 1:1a). But, like Moses, James was the servant of God to the twelve tribes of Israel (James 1:1b), while Paul was sent to us Gentiles (Acts 22:21; 26:17,18; Gal. 1:16; 2:2,7; Eph. 3:8; I Tim. 2:7; II Tim. 1:11).
And that word “Gentiles” includes everyone living in “the dispensation of the grace of God” (Eph. 3:2), for now that Israel has lost her favored nation status with God, she is just another one of the nations. That means “the apostle of the Gentiles” (Rom. 11:13) is the apostle of the Jews as well, and that makes Paul more important to people living today than Moses or James or any of the other New Testament writers.
We might compare how each of the 50 governors in the United States is of equal authority in our country, but you must look to the governor of your state to learn the rules and regulations that have a direct bearing on your life. In the same way, all of the Bible writers are of equal authority in Scripture, but as Gentiles living in “the dispensation of the grace of God” we must all look to the writings of the man who was appointed to be “the minister of Jesus Christ to the Gentiles” (Rom. 15:16) to learn the things that have a direct bearing on our lives, the Apostle Paul.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-servant-of-god-for-today/
Titus 1:1 Paul, a servant of God, and an apostle of Jesus Christ, according to the faith of God’s elect, and the acknowledging of the truth which is after godliness;
1 Chronicles 6:49 But Aaron and his sons offered upon the altar of the burnt offering, and on the altar of incense, and were appointed for all the work of the place most holy, and to make an atonement for Israel, according to all that Moses the servant of God had commanded.
2 Chronicles 24:9 And they made a proclamation through Judah and Jerusalem, to bring in to the LORD the collection that Moses the servant of God laid upon Israel in the wilderness.
Nehemiah 10:29 They clave to their brethren, their nobles, and entered into a curse, and into an oath, to walk in God’s law, which was given by Moses the servant of God, and to observe and do all the commandments of the LORD our Lord, and his judgments and his statutes;
Daniel 9:11 Yea, all Israel have transgressed thy law, even by departing, that they might not obey thy voice; therefore the curse is poured upon us, and the oath that is written in the law of Moses the servant of God, because we have sinned against him.
Romans 11:13 For I speak to you Gentiles, inasmuch as I am the apostle of the Gentiles, I magnify mine office:
Numbers 12:2 And they said, Hath the LORD indeed spoken only by Moses? hath he not spoken also by us? And the LORD heard it.
3 (Now the man Moses was very meek, above all the men which were upon the face of the earth.)
4 And the LORD spake suddenly unto Moses, and unto Aaron, and unto Miriam, Come out ye three unto the tabernacle of the congregation. And they three came out.
5 And the LORD came down in the pillar of the cloud, and stood in the door of the tabernacle, and called Aaron and Miriam: and they both came forth.
6 And he said, Hear now my words: If there be a prophet among you, I the LORD will make myself known unto him in a vision, and will speak unto him in a dream.
7 My servant Moses is not so, who is faithful in all mine house.
8 With him will I speak mouth to mouth, even apparently, and not in dark speeches; and the similitude of the LORD shall he behold: wherefore then were ye not afraid to speak against my servant Moses?
9 And the anger of the LORD was kindled against them; and he departed.
10 And the cloud departed from off the tabernacle; and, behold, Miriam became leprous, white as snow: and Aaron looked upon Miriam, and, behold, she was leprous.
Ezekiel 37:4 Again he said unto me, Prophesy upon these bones, and say unto them, O ye dry bones, hear the word of the LORD.
James 1:1 James, a servant of God and of the Lord Jesus Christ, to the twelve tribes which are scattered abroad, greeting.
Acts 22:21 And he said unto me, Depart: for I will send thee far hence unto the Gentiles.
Acts 26:17 Delivering thee from the people, and from the Gentiles, unto whom now I send thee,
18 To open their eyes, and to turn them from darkness to light, and from the power of Satan unto God, that they may receive forgiveness of sins, and inheritance among them which are sanctified by faith that is in me.
Galatians 1:16 To reveal his Son in me, that I might preach him among the heathen; immediately I conferred not with flesh and blood:
Galatians 2:2 And I went up by revelation, and communicated unto them that gospel which I preach among the Gentiles, but privately to them which were of reputation, lest by any means I should run, or had run, in vain. ….7 But contrariwise, when they saw that the gospel of the uncircumcision was committed unto me, as the gospel of the circumcision was unto Peter;
Ephesians 3:8 Unto me, who am less than the least of all saints, is this grace given, that I should preach among the Gentiles the unsearchable riches of Christ;
1 Timothy 2:7 Whereunto I am ordained a preacher, and an apostle, (I speak the truth in Christ, and lie not;) a teacher of the Gentiles in faith and verity.
2 Timothy 1:11 Whereunto I am appointed a preacher, and an apostle, and a teacher of the Gentiles.
Ephesians 3:2 If ye have heard of the dispensation of the grace of God which is given me to you-ward:
Romans 11:13 For I speak to you Gentiles, inasmuch as I am the apostle of the Gentiles, I magnify mine office:
Romans 15:16 That I should be the minister of Jesus Christ to the Gentiles, ministering the gospel of God, that the offering up of the Gentiles might be acceptable, being sanctified by the Holy Ghost.
“And that word “Gentiles” includes everyone living in “the dispensation of the grace of God” (Eph. 3:2), for now that Israel has lost her favored nation status with God, she is just another one of the nations. That means “the apostle of the Gentiles” (Rom. 11:13) is the apostle of the Jews as well, and that makes Paul more important to people living today than Moses or James or any of the other New Testament writers.”
Here’s a question: didn’t James “judge not to trouble those from the Gentiles turning to God, but to write to them to abstain from the pollutions of idols, and sexual immorality, and that which is strangled, and from blood” (cf. Acts 15:19-20), with the heart of those words then communicated as instruction/doctrine directly and specifically to Gentiles — with Paul (and Barnabas, Barsabbas and Silas) being sent for the Gentiles with the letter (Acts 15:22-29)?
For those evidently inclined to measure apostolic and early church elder importance towards some end, does James get bonus ranking points among Gentiles — including “us Gentiles” as the article describes the readers — for his words on a very relevant subject even in the modern world? Also, what does this do to the article’s use of James the “servant of the twelve tribes of Israel” in evidently relegating his relevance to Gentiles and the present church to an inferior position to Paul’s in terms of its importance scale/construct?
A return to the letter sent by James — not by name but as one of the “apostles and the elders, and brothers” (cf. Acts 15:22-23) — offers worthwhile perspective. Note that is not his or their name specified but another “For it seemed good to the Holy Spirit and to us, to lay upon you no further burden, except these necessary things: to abstain from things sacrificed to idols, and from blood, and from what is strangled, and from sexual immorality. Keeping yourselves from these, you will do well. Farewell” (Acts 15:28).
In other words, it was God who was the One inspiring all of these communications, and is this the only One we should be elevating! Paul repeatedly corrected those who would presume to elevate one man over another in terms of importance as was the manner of some, pointedly giving the glory to “only God”, as in 1 Cor. 3:5-9 — “Who then is Apollos? And who is Paul? Servants through whom you believed, even as the Lord has given to each. I planted, Apollos watered, but God kept it growing. So neither the one planting nor the one watering is anything, but only God, the One giving growth. Now the one planting and the one watering are one, and each will receive the own reward, according to the own labor.”
“And that word “Gentiles” includes everyone living in “the dispensation of the grace of God” (Eph. 3:2), for now that Israel has lost her favored nation status with God, she is just another one of the nations. That means “the apostle of the Gentiles” (Rom. 11:13) is the apostle of the Jews as well, and that makes Paul more important to people living today than Moses or James or any of the other New Testament writers.”
Sticking with the Pauline elevation propensity rather than the ‘favored nation status’ matter, how does the above assertion reconcile with the fact that the apostles/New Testament writers by and large did so at a time where salvation for all by grace through faith (cf. Acts 10-11, 15) was the message being shared with both Jews and Gentiles?
To whom was Peter writing in his second epistle — and teaching inspired doctrine — when he addressed “those having obtained a faith equally precious with ours” (cf. 2 Peter 1)? Could it be the same group to whom John acted to provide certain insights in his Gospel account, e.g. “Jews have no association with Samaritans” (cf. John 4:9) and Luke gave details about the Feast of Unleavened Bread that non-Jews might not have known (cf. Luke 22:1, 7), or to whom James’ brother Jude sought to write “concerning our common salvation” (cf. Jude 1:3) in like manner to Paul’s writing to Gentile Titus about “our common faith” (cf. Titus 1:4)?
Could it be that all of those “New Testament writers” might actually be of sufficient importance to the body of Christ then and now, especially using the rationale espoused concerning those who wrote for both Jews and Gentiles? And maybe that might even go for those Old Testament writers who Paul keeps quoting — to Gentile audiences, yet — to whom the Bereans kept referring and whose inspired “sacred writings” Paul told Timothy are “able to make you wise unto salvation through faith in Christ Jesus” and thus would be of great relevance to believers at that time and now.
Celebrate…
Share some beauty…
and HAVE A SAFE AND HAPPY NEW YEAR’S EVE!
Have you ever wondered what happened to the 56 men who signed the Declaration of Independence?
Five signers were captured by the British as traitors, and tortured before they died.
Twelve had their homes ransacked and burned.
Two lost their sons serving in the Revolutionary Army; another had two sons captured.
Nine of the 56 fought and died from wounds or hardships of the Revolutionary War. They signed and they pledged their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor.
What kind of men were they?
Twenty-four were lawyers and jurists.
Eleven were merchants, nine were farmers and large plantation owners: men of means, well educated. But they signed the Declaration of Independence knowing full well that the penalty would be death if they were captured.
Carter Braxton of Virginia, a wealthy planter and trader saw his ships swept from the seas by the British Navy. He sold his home and properties to pay his debts and died in rags.
Thomas McKeam was so hounded by the British that he was forced to move his family almost constantly. He served in the Congress without pay, and his family was kept in hiding. His possessions were taken from him, and poverty was his reward.
Vandals or soldiers looted the properties of Dillery Hall, Clymer, Walton, Gwinett, Heyward, Ruttledge, and Middleton.
At the battle of Yorktown, Thomas Nelson, Jr. noted that the British General Cornwallis had taken over the Nelson home for his headquarters. He quietly urged General George Washington to open fire. The home was destroyed, and Nelson died bankrupt.
Francis Lewis had his home and properties destroyed. The enemy jailed his wife, and she died within a few months.
John Hart was driven from his wife’s bedside as she was dying. Their 13 children fled for their lives. His fields and his gristmill were laid to waste. For more than a year he lived in forests and caves, returning to find his wife dead and his children vanished. A few weeks later he died from exhaustion and a broken heart.
Norris and Livingston suffered similar fates. Such were the stories and sacrifices of the American Revolution.
These were not wild-eyed, rabble-rousing ruffians. They were soft-spoken men of means and education. They had security, but they valued liberty more. Standing tall and straight, and unwavering, they pledged:
“For the support of the declaration, with firm reliance on the protection of the divine providence, we mutually pledge to each other, our lives, our fortunes and our sacred honor.”
Gay Pete is the CIA candidate
“Auld Lang Syne” – The Tenors
Shot on location in Cape Spear, Gros Morne, Western Brook Pond, Rocky Harbour, and Norris Point in Newfoundland – The Tenors: Victor Micallef, Clifton Murray, Fraser Walters.
So, are you looking for a job that only requires you to meet a few times a year while giving you a feel good title? Well, that job is now available to a select few individuals: the NHL Laceration Task Force! 😄
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.sportsnet.ca/hockey/nhl/nhls-laceration-task-force-meeting-star-weekend/sn-amp/
Where was this concern when I was playing?!! 🙄
