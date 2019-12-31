December 31st – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1076

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” 2019 Was a Very Good Year ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
——————
Unforgettable Moments in 2019:
22) Pelosi rushed the voting on fake impeachment drama, then is no hurry to send it to Senate
23) FBI Lovers Strzok & Page crying victimhood after illegally spying on Donald Trump
24) Comey said he is vindicated…NOT
25) Bloomberg News 2020 election policy is ‘Hands Off’ on Democratic presidential contenders but go after Trump’s campaign….Balance News?? Ha.
26) What’s that school girl’s name?…oh yeah, Greta “HOW DARE YOU!”
27) President Trump wanted to buy Greenland for USA 😉
More to come tomorrow….
————————————————————
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 May God arise, may his enemies be scattered; may his foes flee before him.
May you blow them away like smoke—as wax melts before the fire,
may the wicked perish before God.“” 🌟 — Psalm 68:1-2
————–—
***Praise: Donald J. Trump is still President of the United States of America
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— President Trump have loyal people around him
— for President Trump, family and MAGA Team–for a restful blessed Christmastime
— for Protection and Peace in America
— for another layer of protection for our military around the world, esp those is harm’s way in the Middle East
— protection for White House, all AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof–
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— WALLbuilders on CHRISTmas Break-pray for safety of Border Patrol in those areas.
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
— for Treepers who are unwell and for those taking care of their loved ones
— for protection for Treepers/Trump supporters as they travel during CHRISTmas/New Year’s Week
— for Treepers who have lost their loved ones this year–you are Not alone
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Remove Every Democrat 2020 *🇺🇸*
🦅 “A stable, loving family is one of life’s greatest blessings. It provides support, comfort, guidance, acceptance, and joy.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday, December 31, 2019 — 👌
Countdown: 308 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
Did marine 1 just land on the south lawn?
Thank you Grandma and a very Happy New Year to the Treeper family
It bears repeating Grandma.
Thank you for the nightly prayer, and may youvand yours have a GLORIOUS 2020, as it is,SURE,to be INTERESTING!
Democrats are members of The Party of Hate and Evil
LikeLiked by 3 people
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/12/29/december-29th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1074/comment-page-1/#comment-7703170)
– – – – – –
Monday night update – 12/30/19
– Just posting the prayer list today.
– – – – – –
***Praise: 🧱🧱🧱 On 12/2/19, Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a “mammoth” border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives 268M of this 400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: On 12/4/19, Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: Fisher Industries and crews have been able to keep busy on Project 2 since Dec. 5th hearing while still working within and adhering to the limits set by the Temporary Restraining Order(s).
(As of Wednesday 12/18/19, Fisher seems to have been able to keep working to some degree until Thursday 12/19/19 when they agreed to stop until Jan 4, the day after the amended TRO expires. Work starts up again on Jan 6.)
***Praise: As reported on 12/11/19, WBTW doesn’t have $50 million for Project 2, but as a result of the success on Project 1, investors have united to come together to secure that stretch of the border on Project 2.
***Praise: 🔍🔍🔍 As reported on 12/18/19, Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise: 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 On 12/22/19, Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit for his work with WBTW in helping to securing our border.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Pray:
– for upcoming status conference with Judge Crane which has been rescheduled from Dec. 19 to Jan. 3, at 10am.
– that Fisher Industries will be able to start building wall on Jan 6 and continue without interruption until completed
– that any TROs that have been put in place to stall construction would be resolved/dropped (w/ no new TROs) and work will continue so that the 3.5 mile project would be completed by WBTW’s January 15 goal
(Date may be pushed further as video was made a few days before Fisher Industries was ordered not to build wall.).
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, and other projects… as well as for those at home over the Christmas/New Year’s holiday.
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW to build 250 miles on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW’s projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
Edit: Previous post should be the 12/30/19 not 12/29/19.
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/12/30/december-30th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1075/comment-page-1/#comment-7705604)
A music video of the fashions worn by Melania Trump in 2019. After the intro, it’s chronological. The music is Trumpet Concerto in D, I and III, by Torelli.
2018 – Melania Fashions – Telemann
2017 – Melania Fashions – Joseph Blanchard
Breathtaking! God bless her and the President.
It’s hard to say who is luckier, POTUS or FLOTUS. I love seeing them together.
The president needs to do all important communication via handwritten note. His every utterance is being listened to by his enemies. Who can he even trust? Probably Stephen Miller.
Gordon Chang…
Wow. I head his words, but I didn’t see Xi’s lips move.
Trey Gowdy has the legal knowledge, experience and elocution skills to take on Lawfare. He keeps the listeners’ attention unlike some others. I know some will disagree but I hope Trey’s golf match with the President indicates Gowdy will be directly involved in defending him soon and then taking on other roles.
Trey is only his nickname. His legal name is BeTrey!
When I think of Trey Gowdy I think of a Banty Rooster in a hen yard.
Very nice::
Trey Gowdy talks good.
To Lisa Christine Blassy-Ford Page: no hon, VSGPDJT wouldn’t touch you with a ten foot pole. That degrading violation you can’t quite remember is the clammy embrace of Little Struzky the demon boy… or maybe Rachel Maddow.
Hey Lisa! Hear that Peter wants your services again!
No, not your 2nd oldest profession services!
He wants the “oldest profession” services you provide!
Fake lisa page twitter?
She’s for real- she retweeted Comey’s attempt at victim status – about how hurtful PDJT’s attacks are, and, pardon the pun, trumped him!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good question. 🤔
Perhaps in his negotiations with the Taliban, the President wanted to provide them an active demonstration of his ability, and will, to find them and hit them whenever he pleases … just in case they are thinking of reneging on a peace deal five minutes after the US withdraws from Afghanistan.
Personally, I hope PDJT pulls it off and gets the boys, and girls, the hell out of Dodge.
Convict the President who ended the war in Afghanistan? Good luck with that Senate Rinos!
So remember just a week or two ago when outlets like Breitbart were reporting that the census was going to shift at least 20 seats from red to blue states? Well, now they’re reporting a very different tune, as it now looks like a number of blue states will lose congressional seats.
As with everything, always best to wait for the actual facts to play out.
Will War Derail Trump’s Reelection?
“In former times, a confrontation or shooting war often benefited the incumbent, as there was almost always a rallying to the flag. Those days are gone. This generation has had its fill of wars.”
Two Possibilities in Trump Wiretapping, and Neither Is Good
Read the whole thing.
The author is a 1983 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy. He served for over 22 years as an FBI special agent, supervisory special agent, and FBI SWAT team leader. If those responsible are not held to account, this will happen again.
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2019/12/two_possibilities_in_trump_wiretapping_and_neither_is_good.html
