Story of the day – Christmas Day In The Morning (Pearl S. Buck)

Love is the grift that keeps on giving. Thank you Stella.

Stella's Place

Because giving at Christmas is always better than receiving, isn’t it?

He woke suddenly and completely. It was four o’clock, the hour at which his father had always called him to get up and help with the milking. Strange how the habits of his youth clung to him still! Fifty years ago, and his father had been dead for thirty years, and yet he waked at four o’clock in the morning. He had trained himself to turn over and go to sleep, but this morning it was Christmas, he did not try to sleep.

Why did he feel so awake tonight? He slipped back in time, as he did so easily nowadays. He was fifteen years old and still on his father’s farm. He loved his father. He had not known it until one day a few days before Christmas, when he had overheard what his father was saying to…

5 Responses to Story of the day – Christmas Day In The Morning (Pearl S. Buck)

  1. amwick says:
    December 29, 2019 at 8:38 am

    I’m not crying, you’re crying.

    Lovely story,, TY.

  2. Dturpen says:
    December 29, 2019 at 9:07 am

    Lovely!

  3. sonshineandrain says:
    December 29, 2019 at 9:11 am

    Loved this story! Thank you Menagerie for sharing it. God bless.

  4. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    December 29, 2019 at 9:18 am

    Ya even made a Grinch like me teary eyed………………thanks!

  5. Dockie Blauvelt says:
    December 29, 2019 at 9:57 am

    As a kid .. I helped milking cows ..
    Oh the memories this brought back ..
    Misty eyed now ..
    Thank You All !!

