December 28th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1073

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
…and another true Patriot.
Not sure I like the writers of the Ray Donovan series though. The latest season has a white supremacist group holding a meeting with a sprinkling of red MAGA caps in the audience and on two of the leader’s cronies. Lots of fake news stereotyping going on there.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Keep ‘Spirit of America Christmas’ 24/7/365 ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
——————
Unforgettable Moments in 2019:
6) Ratcliffe: “Where is the impeachable event in the call?” (Silence from 2 “Star Witnesses”)
7) Schiff”s secret court and 24/7 lies–he should win a Academy Award for the Best Pinocchio’s lies
8) New phrase….Irregular Channels (???)
9) “Blackface” Justin Trudeau and Joy Behar
10) Biden bites his wife’s finger during a “rally”
More tomorrow……
————————————————————
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “May the nations be glad and sing for joy,
for you rule the peoples with equity
and guide the nations of the earth..” 🌟 — Psalm 67:4
————–—
***Praise: Donald J. Trump is still President of the United States of America
***Praise: #137 times!…Stock Market did another new high in 3 Indexes on Friday
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— President Trump have loyal people around him
— for President Trump, family and MAGA Team–for a restful blessed Christmastime
— for Peace in America and among our Allies
— for protection for America .
— protection for White House, all AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof–
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— WALLbuilders on CHRISTmas Break-pray for safety of Border Patrol in those areas.
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
— for Treepers who are unwell and for those taking care of their loved ones
— for protection for Treepers/Trump supporters as they travel during CHRISTmas/New Year’s Week
— for Treepers who have lost their loved ones this year–you are Not alone
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Trump Magic Wand *🇺🇸*
🦅 “The strength of our Republic is not measured only by our military might and robust economy but also by the strength of our family bonds.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday, December 28, 2019 — 👌
Countdown: 311 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/12/27/december-27th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1072/comment-page-1/#comment-7698397)
– – – – – –
Friday night update – 12/27/19
– Tweet where Brian Kolfage mentions talking to President Trump about the wall.
– Another tweet about construction starting back up again on Project 2 on Jan 6th.
– Misc. tweets and Facebook photos.
– – – – – –
***Praise: 🧱🧱🧱 On 12/2/19, Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a “mammoth” border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives 268M of this 400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: On 12/4/19, Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: Fisher Industries and crews have been able to keep busy on Project 2 since Dec. 5th hearing while still working within and adhering to the limits set by the Temporary Restraining Order(s).
(As of Wednesday 12/18/19, Fisher seems to have been able to keep working to some degree until Thursday 12/19/19 when they agreed to stop until Jan 4, the day after the amended TRO expires. Work starts up again on Jan 6.)
***Praise: As reported on 12/11/19, WBTW doesn’t have $50 million for Project 2, but as a result of the success on Project 1, investors have united to come together to secure that stretch of the border on Project 2.
***Praise: 🔍🔍🔍 As reported on 12/18/19, Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise: 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 On 12/22/19, Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit for his work with WBTW in helping to securing our border.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Pray:
– for upcoming status conference with Judge Crane which has been rescheduled from Dec. 19 to Jan. 3, at 10am.
– that Fisher Industries will be able to start building wall on Jan 6 and continue without interruption until completed
– that any TROs that have been put in place to stall construction would be resolved/dropped (w/ no new TROs) and work will continue so that the 3.5 mile project would be completed by WBTW’s January 15 goal
(Date may be pushed further as video was made a few days before Fisher Industries was ordered not to build wall.).
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the deep state in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, and other projects… as well as for those at home over the Christmas/New Year’s holiday.
– that work would go smoothly with quality construction; with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW to build 250 miles on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW’s projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
Brian Kolfage: I talked to the president and told him @WeBuildtheWall is ready to build the government wall across the @NatButterflies property on the river bank, saving the butterfly property from being cut in half from the Army Corps wall. We will save Texas and butterflies!
Jeff Rainforth Facebook post (12/26/19): We’re ready to finish our second border wall project! My boss, Airman Kolfage, was at the White House & spoke to President Trump about it. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Q: Where are you currently building? Heading south for a couple weeks, maybe a month, **** maybe till spring. Would love to come see your work.
Brian Kolfage: Construction in McAllen starts on Jan 6
Stillwater:. Brian seems confident wall construction will resume January 6th. Not sure how they can ditch the court injunctions so easily. Legal system nevers works that way.
My sense is Brian always takes the positive end or possibility of things(or perhaps the end result that he sees, regardless of possible obstacles in between) as he generally deals with fundraising side. I guess we’ll have to wait and see what happens.
Long day… I’m going to call it a night.
3 images. Link is for 2nd image. Arrow left and right for the other two images.
WeBuildTheWall Facebook photo (12/27/19):
***Additional tweets***
Tweet in response to article.
Brian Kolfage: Mexico is corrupt. Plain and simple they are a failed narco state.
Tweet about signed Donald Trump Jr. book offer.
Brian Kolfage: Get your @DonaldJTrumpJr “Triggered” Autographed Book with a $75 Donation or more to @webuildthewall https://secure.anedot.com/webuildthewall/triggered
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Interesting Photo….
Former ILL Rep Mark Kirk, Little Marco, Lindsay Graham, No Name.
Trump Retweet
“Fed study: Trump tariffs backfired, caused job losses and higher prices”
https://thehill.com/policy/finance/476100-fed-study-trump-tariffs-backfired-caused-job-losses-and-higher-prices
Sundance Reality Check comin’ in hot…
Traveling back in the Wayback machine:
So the Big Club entourage went in procession, and everyone in the streets said, “How incomparable wonderful they are! How filled with virtue they are! How they love the American people! How selfless they are! How well they look out after us!!! How they so keep their word!” Few would let it be perceived that they could not really detect the slightest evidence for any of this, for that would have shown that they were not fit for their positions or were very stupid or were a Big Club wonderfulness denier or even worse, a Vulgarian void of all virtue.
“But all the Big Club ever does is just lie, cheat, line their own pockets, steal and crap all over the country!!! Someday I will have to fix all this! ” a young child named Donald cried out at last. “Just hear what my Donald says!” said the father Fred: and one whispered to another what the young Donald had said. “Hey, the kid’s right!!!” said the whole of all the sane people there at length. That touched the members of the Big Club for inside they knew the young Donald was right; but the thought within themselves was, “We must go through with telling all the lies or the days of our feeding on the American people will be over. We dare not do otherwise” And so even as more and more of the people were scornfully laughing out loud at them, the members of the Big Club further increased their lies and venom even further and very heatedly proclaimed their patriotism and virtue, which did not exist at all.
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
https://twitter.com/DebPort03755076/status/1210735156287266817
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Exhibit A+++++
Thank you for your VERY detailed description of your crime.
Go directly to jail
Do not pass go.
Do not collect your money!
You despicable bastard.
Trump Retweets
“Why Seven Out Of Ten American Jews Love The Democrats And Hate The Republicans” by Baruch Pletner (holds a PhD degree from the Technion in Haifa, Israel and an MBA from Northeastern University in Boston. Born in Kiev to Zionist parents, Baruch spent the first ten years of his life in the Soviet Union getting an education in the evils of communism) March 30, 2019
Seventy percent of American Jews hate Israel and hate Republicans for loving it – that’s why.
Israel is the poster child for all that is most hated by progressive globalists. Seventy percent of American Jews are progressive globalists. And yet, against their will, by virtue of the last names, by virtue of their birth, they are lumped together with these neanderthal people, these throwbacks to the dark ages, Israelis.
Today, the Democratic Party is the party of progressive globalists and the Republican Party is split. It’s NeverTrump wing is on its way to join the Democrats and those who remain belong to a nationalist party. America First! To quote the first national American president in a long time, Trump.
It is natural for a nationalist party to align itself with the quintessentially nationalist
Israel. It is equally natural for a rabidly progressive, globalist, and anti-nationalist Democratic party to distance itself from Israel.
Seventy percent of American Jews hate what Israel has become. They hate that its doesn’t need them anymore. They hate that it is becoming less and less secular
and more and more traditional. They hate it because it is less and less Ashkenazi. They hate it because it loves guns and guns are everywhere in Israel, including the dreaded black ones. They hate it because it is not progressive, or liberal, or inclusive, or diverse. Most of all though, they hate it because it is Israel that owns the global Jewish brand.
Because seventy percent of American Jews hate Israel, the fact that the
Republican party today is all in for Israel makes them hate the Republicans more, not less. And because the Democratic Party is now rabidly anti-Israel, it makes them love it more, not less.
But here we come to an interesting point. Just like the Germans in 1933 made no distinction between the perfect German speaking and fully assimilated German Jews and the Yiddish-speaking, unassimilated Polish Jews, the Democratic Party today with its strong Jihad membership makes no difference between a “Scott Goldstein” a devoted Democratic voter and a “Gal Tzan’ani”, an Israeli soldier whose grandparents came back to their historic homeland from Yemen in the 1950’s. To the Ilhan Omars and Rashida Tlaibs of this world, just like to the Adolph Eichmanns, they are all Jews and they all deserve to die.
Pleading that they’re ‘non-practicing’ will not save them once they’re in the crosshairs.
Trump Retweet
McCain was vermin since day-one. I will give McCain one thing; McCain was able to pull the wool over the gullible and naive eyes throughout most his life.
McMedia.
I am sure POTUS will find out what happened to our Vietnam POWs. We will be hearing about McCain, and it will not be nice
Sadly in the last 3 years only 96 miles of replacement wall has been built.
It is the folks in the Army Corp that are doing everything in their power to stop/delay the wall. They are 100% corrupt. They are delaying issuing of contracts by up to 2 years! Then they specify the wall is to be built over following 2 years! So up to 4 years of delays! Hi
President Trump will be hard pressed to get another 32 miles of wall built in 2020 never mind the 400 miles he would like to build.
So what is suppose to be America’s Army is not only not much of a positive with regard to securing America from invasion, they are a negative?
When Harry Truman told his biographer, Merle Miller, that he wished he never created the CIA, he quipped that one Pentagon was one too many.
John:. Sadly the Army Corp is nothing more than a money laundry mat for Congress.
My father was in the US Army Engineers during WWII and worked for them as a GS civilian for a few years after that. They actually did positive things back then like building dams for electric power on the Columbia river. Back then, they would have had at least 500 miles of Wall up in this amount of time, easy, even with the dims biting at their heels.
The poor folks in Greenland have been waiting for global warming to come!
They miss the good old days of Eric the Red when Greenland was actually green!
One day the US will approve a Denmark consulate in Greenland
DC Whispers
Mike Pompeo Said to be Considering Senate Run, Secretary of State Replacement Sought
Pompeo has always been a lukewarm executor of President Trump’s America First foreign policy platform, at times aligning with the President, yet also bowing to the conventional globalist wisdom prevalent throughout the federal department. The cabinet member began his service in the administration as Director of the CIA, an unaccountable secret agency known for extralegal attempts to interfere in American politics against the Trump campaign.
It appears Pompeo is being nudged to run for the Kansas Senate seat as a spoiler by the Republican establishment with the hopes of dashing former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach’s campaign. Kobach is a staunch immigration patriot who currently holds a wide lead in statewide polling, but it appears Pompeo would stand a solid chance of besting him in a Republican primary.
Pompeo’s switch from Secretary of State to Senatorial candidate doesn’t come across as the most glaring promotion. It’s possible that Mitch McConnell and bigwig Republican Senators are desperate enough to block Kris Kobach’s Senate bid that they’d manage to recruit Pompeo into taking a demotion for the cause.
He’s generally dismissed questions pertaining to a potential Kansas Senate bid, but the creation of a new personal Twitter account has made some believe he’s gearing up for a political campaign.
Pompeo’s departure could open up avenues to push the State Department in an America First direction, even if it damages Kobach’s Senate prospects. Pompeo has consistently agitated for military intervention against the Syrian government and generally fought for the United States to work for Saudi Arabian interests.
Proof Pompeo is DS and AntiTrump and antiMaga
RINOs in action. Koback the better candidate which is why RINOs want to block him.
I don’t see RINOs much different than Democrats. For me it gets down to; Democrat/RINO vs Trumpers. Trumpers are a political party of its own. I do understand the need for Trump being a Republican, but that is about the end of it.
Trump is trying to be all inclusive with his; “Democrats for Trump” which will probably end-up at least 20% or more voting for Trump. IMO, Independents will probably be somewhere around 60% for Trump.
Another little mystery solved — Devin Nunes — not the FBI — verified Clinton paid for Steele Dossier [and FBI told Steele who told Simpson that Flynn was under criminal investigation, back in early Oct. 2016]
Perhaps this already has been disclosed widely, or narrowly; but since I have not read about it, will do a quit little ditty.
There has been ongoing dispute on whether FBI actually knew that Steele Dossier was funded by Clinton.
When it first became publicly known in October 2017, that Clinton paid for Dossier, some Republicans and others said that the FISA application on Carter Page, from Oct. 2017, failed to disclose this essential fact.
As it turns out, at least according to Horowitz, FBI did not attempt to actually discover who was actually paying for the “research” ordered by Glenn Simpson’s FUSION GPS firm, who hired Steele.
[[[the FBI did not aggressively seek to obtain certain potentially important information from Steele. For example, the FBI did not press Steele for information about the actual funding source for his election reporting work.]]] Horowitz Report of 12/9/2019 states on page vi
Besides being another black eye for FBI, it also means Republicans were assuming the FBI had done its job and knew that Clinton paid for the Dossier, when in fact, according to IG, the FBI in fact had not done its job.
Essay published Friday in Washington Examiner, states:
[[[The House Intelligence Committee subpoenaed Fusion’s bank records, and in late October 2017, its clients confessed to funding the dossier after it became clear they were going to lose in court. New York Times senior White House correspondent Maggie Haberman wrote, “Folks involved in funding this lied about it, and with sanctimony, for a year.” A nonpartisan, nonprofit organization complained to the Federal Election Commission that campaign disclosures falsely described payments to Fusion for opposition research as “legal services.”
During the court battle, Fusion unleashed “a blizzard of filings” in which it “piled on new allegations” of supposed congressional misconduct. The court rejected all of them.]]]
This opinion essay, titled ‘The lies and distortions by the hatchet men at Fusion GPS’ was written by Jason Foster, who worked for Sen. Chuck Grassley, and was at the time chief investigative counsel to the Senate Judiciary Committee.
His essay states: [[[Glenn Simpson and Peter Fritsch tried to keep the American people in the dark as long as possible. For most of 2017, the founders of Fusion GPS hid the truth about the origins of their now-infamous dossier on President Trump. The real story behind their fight to keep its partisan funding a secret is very different from the version the journalists-for-rent tell in their recent book, Crime in Progress. I know, because I was there.]]]
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/op-eds/the-lies-and-distortions-by-the-hatchet-men-at-fusion-gps
The gist of Foster’s essay documents how Glenn Simpson’s organization tried to smear and threaten Grassley and him for investigating them.
Although Nunes’ House intelligence committee forced Simpson’s hand — finally — to come clean on who their paymaster was, according to Foster, — as it turns out, WAPO broke the story in Oct. 2017, but failed to credit Nunes at all, and used anonymous sources — likely Simpson, to report Clinton paid for the Dossier.
Near bottom of story WAPO mentions House intelligence committee efforts to obtain bank records.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/clinton-campaign-dnc-paid-for-research-that-led-to-russia-dossier/2017/10/24/226fabf0-b8e4-11e7-a908-a3470754bbb9_story.html
So, FBI doesn’t try to ascertain who was paying Steele and Simpson; Nunes sub poenas bank records, Simpson runs to WAPO to get ahead of the story, and they publish the story a year after FISA warrant.
Footnote 8 in the Oct. 21, 2016 FISA warrant on Carter Page is nearly a page and a half, heavily redacted.
It states in relevant part, viz. payment stuff as follows — I am putting in double brackets [[]] any names that appear to be certain that are not in the footnote # 8
“8 . . . . Source #1 [[Steele]], who now owns a foreign business/financial intelligence firm, was approached by an identified U.S. person [[Simpson]], who indicated to Source #1 that a U.S.-based law firm [[Perkins Coie]] had hired the identified U.S. person to conduct research regarding Candidate #1’s [[Trump]] ties to Russia (the identified U.S. person and Source #1 have a long-standing business relationship). . . . . The identified U.S. person never advised Source #1 as to the motivation behind the research into Candidate #1’s ties to Russia. The FBI speculates that the identified U.S. person was likely looking for information that could be used to discredit Candidate #1’s campaign. . . .Source #1 provided information to the identified U.S. person who had hired Source #1 and to the FBI. . . .”
https://vault.fbi.gov/d1-release/d1-release/view#document/p1
PS
Page 151 of the Horowitz Report shows that an FBI agent — in “early” October of 2016 — disclosed classified information to Steele — confirming Flynn was being investigated as a criminal, that is, a target of Crossfire Hurricane.
[[[Case Agent 2 said that he believed he had authority from CD to discuss classified information with Steele, though he agreed that in the “heat of the moment” he made a mistake and provided more information than he should have provided about the role of the FFG. He explained that his disclosure resulted from “trying in good faith to accomplish the mission.” He stated that he remembered telling Steele that the FBI was investigating possible Russian penetrations of the
Trump campaign but did not recall telling Steele that Papadopoulos, Manafort, Flynn, and Page were being investigated by the FBI. Rather, he recalled asking for information about those persons in light of press coverage that they had received.]]]
and footnote on page 114
[[[The relevant text from Case Agent 2’s summary reads: The CHS was then given a general overview of the FBI’s CROSSFIRE HURRICANE investigation and told that it was a small cell that was exploring a small piece of the overall problem of Russian interference in the U.S. Electoral process. CHS was advised that the CH team was made aware of [Papadopoulos’s] May 2016 comments in the U.K in late July by a friendly foreign service and that [Papadopoulos] had
predicated a small analytical effort that eventually expanded to include [Manafort, Flynn, and Page]. CHS advised that he was not aware of [Papadopoulos].]]]
This is really, really, really, really, really, really dirty.
Horowitz Report states: [[[After reading Case Agent 2’s written summary of the information he presented to Steele, both Priestap and Strzok said that it appeared that Case Agent 2 provided more information than was necessary to Steele.]]]
And Steele told Simpson what the FBI told Steele, confirming Flynn is being investigated as a criminal!
[[[Steele informed Simpson about the content of the discussions during the early October
meeting,]]]
-30-
correction…should read: >>>>the FISA application on Carter Page, from Oct. 21, 2016<<<<
Argentina NOW
