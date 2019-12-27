December 27th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1072

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

34 Responses to December 27th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1072

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 27, 2019 at 12:21 am

    — * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Keep ‘Spirit of America Christmas’ 24/7/365 ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
    ——————
    Unforgettable Moments in 2019:
    1) Corn Pop’s (Joe Biden) Secret Grandchild…shhhh
    2) Lt. Col Vindman will only answer to Lt. Col Vindman..YES. SIR!
    3) “Hearsay can be much better evidence that direct.” (Quigley)
    4) There were more American Flags on the moon than at any Dems’ debates
    5) President Trump got “impeached” because Hillary lost
    More tomorrow……
    ————————————————————
    🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
    —————–
    🌟 “May God be gracious to us and bless us
    and make his face shine on us—
    so that your ways may be known on earth,
    your salvation among all nations.” 🌟 — Psalm 67:1-2
    ————–—
    ***Praise: Donald J. Trump is still President of the United States of America
    ***Praise: #136 times!…Stock Market did another new high in 3 Indexes
    ***Praise: Nasdaq went over 9,000…335 days after it went over 8,000 points!
    ***Praise: Commerce Dept: Companies rought $1 Trillion back to U.S. under President Trump Tax Cuts
    ***Praise: Tom Fitton: Biden Scandal is not going away–JW has 5 lawsuits and more coming.
    ————–
    🙏 Pray:
    — for 24/7 protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
    — for President Trump, family and MAGA Team–for a restful blessed Christmastime
    — for Peace in America and among our Allies
    — for protection for America .
    — protection for White House, all AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
    — Presidential Candidate Democlowns, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof–
    — for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
    — Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses/dogs
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
    — WALLbuilders on CHRISTmas Break-pray for safety of Border Patrol in those areas.
    — for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
    — for Treepers who are unwell and for those taking care of their loved ones
    — for protection for Treepers/Trump supporters as they travel during CHRISTmastime
    — for Treepers who have lost their loved ones this year–you are Not alone
    — for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
    — *🇺🇸* America Forgotten No More *🇺🇸*

    🦅 “We believe our country should be a sanctuary for law-abiding Americans, not for criminal aliens.”
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
    👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday, December 27, 2019 — 👌
    Countdown: 312 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win

  2. nwtex says:
    December 27, 2019 at 12:31 am

    Sound on.

    https://trumpchopper.com/?v=7516fd43adaa

  3. rondo123456 says:
    December 27, 2019 at 12:35 am

    MUDAR ZAHRAN DESTROYS HAMAS / A must watch

  4. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 27, 2019 at 12:44 am

    Lara Trump and Jon Voight

  5. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 27, 2019 at 12:51 am

    • WES says:
      December 27, 2019 at 1:33 am

      Grandma:. Pretty sad that over 3 years only 96 miles or 32 miles per year have been built. Most is just replacement of existing wall. No new wall.

      The 140 miles of “under construction” is very misleading in my opinion. This implies that someone is on site building a wall. Reality is no one is actually building a wall. More like contracts have been issued by Army Corp, but the final contract details have not been fully worked out yet, unimportant details like price and completion date usually 1.5 to 2 years from now! So after a contract is signed say 6 months to a year from now then wall construction will begin. So a contract signed say May 2020 would not be completed until 2022-3!

      The pre-construction phase means no contract has been awarded and will not be for another 1 to 2 years! Then construction will take another 2 years. So 2024-5 before wall construction completed!

      This is not a bug but rather a feature built into the corrupt Army Corps, from bottom to top, to enable maximum money laundering opportunities for the corrupt. You must understand all of those involved in the Army Corp are 100% against building the wall. Their job is to stop it’s construction by any means possible while distributing the money as directed.

      If President Trump wants any wall built, he needs to take this away from the Army Corp. Naturally Congress won’t let him.

      • joeknuckles says:
        December 27, 2019 at 2:38 am

        So you think that it would be better not to replace the ineffective wall with new wall in the highest traffic areas until all other areas have been completed?

        Logic tells most of us that should be the first priority, not the last.

  6. citizen817 says:
    December 27, 2019 at 1:07 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    December 27, 2019 at 1:07 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    December 27, 2019 at 1:08 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    December 27, 2019 at 1:09 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    December 27, 2019 at 1:09 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    December 27, 2019 at 1:10 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    December 27, 2019 at 1:10 am

  13. Perot Conservative says:
    December 27, 2019 at 1:11 am

    Reality check for the Tick Tock Club.

    Didn’t Sara Carter & Joe diGenova say that Horowitz would find all 4 Carter Page FISAs illegal?

    And that didn’t happen.

  14. citizen817 says:
    December 27, 2019 at 1:11 am

  15. citizen817 says:
    December 27, 2019 at 1:12 am

  16. citizen817 says:
    December 27, 2019 at 1:13 am

  17. citizen817 says:
    December 27, 2019 at 1:14 am

  19. Troublemaker10 says:
    December 27, 2019 at 1:56 am

  20. citizen817 says:
    December 27, 2019 at 2:11 am

    Happy Boxing Day!

    Trump is the STORM! He’s the silent majority’s strength and Canada’s best hope.

    With the great First Lady and true Canadian patriot and icon such as Don Cherry in Trump’s corner, the globalists and climate warriors are going down!

    It’s time for patriots to stand up and join the fight against corruption and not fall victims to their lies, tricks, and deceit.

    Mr. President, we’re in your corner!

    —A Canadian Patriot

  21. Troublemaker10 says:
    December 27, 2019 at 2:19 am

    Does Elizabeth Warren even know her family? Indians? Janitors?

