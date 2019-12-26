December 26th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1071

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Breaking News!!…….. Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer…………………
….🎄 🚶♀️ >>{{{ Clatter }}} >> 🙁 >> 😮 >> 😲 >> 🏃♀️ 🦌 >> 🦌 🤸♀️ 🥿 >>
>> 🤪 >> 🥴 >> 🚑 >> 🤕 >> 😇……
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” 🎄 ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “Glory to God in the highest,
And on earth peace, goodwill toward men!” 🌟 — Luke 2:14
————–—
***Praise: Donald J. Trump is still President of the United States of America
***Praise: Thanks to President Trump’s economic formula, America is winning
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— for President Trump, family and MAGA Team–for a restful and blessed Christmastime
— for Peace in America and among our Allies
— for protection for America against those who want to harm us, enemies overseas and enemies from within
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns, old & new, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof–
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— WALLbuilders on CHRISTmas Break-pray for safety of Border Patrol in those areas.
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
— for Treepers who are unwell and for those taking care of their loved ones
— for protection for Treepers/Trump supporters as they travel during CHRISTmastime
— for Treepers who have lost their loved ones this year–you are Not alone
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Go Tell It On The Mountain….Our Jesus Christ Is Born *🇺🇸*
🦅 “During this joyous time of year, we join a grateful Nation in thanking God for His abundant blessings and boundless love.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Thursday, December 26, 2019 — 👌
Countdown: 313 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/12/25/december-25th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1070/comment-page-1/#comment-7694563)
– – – – – –
Wednesday update – 12/25/19
– Instagram photo of Brian Kolfage family in White House diplomatic reception room. Probably taken on 12/4/19 when they went to the WH.
– WBTW Instagram photo wishing everyone a Merry Christmas.
– Misc. tweets.
– – – – – –
***Praise: 🧱🧱🧱 On 12/2/19, Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a “mammoth” border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives 268M of this 400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: On 12/4/19, Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: Fisher Industries and crews have been able to keep busy on Project 2 since Dec. 5th hearing while still working within and adhering to the limits set by the Temporary Restraining Order(s).
(As of Wednesday 12/18/19, Fisher seems to have been able to keep working to some degree until Thursday 12/19/19 when they agreed to stop until Jan 4, the day after the amended TRO expires. Work starts up again on Jan 6.)
***Praise: As reported on 12/11/19, WBTW doesn’t have $50 million for Project 2, but as a result of the success on Project 1, investors have united to come together to secure that stretch of the border on Project 2.
***Praise: 🔍🔍🔍 As reported on 12/18/19, Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise: 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 On 12/22/19, Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit for his work with WBTW in helping to securing our border.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Pray:
– for upcoming status conference with Judge Crane which has been rescheduled from Dec. 19 to Jan. 3, at 10am.
– that Fisher Industries will be able to start building wall on Jan 6 and continue without interruption until completed
– that any Temporary Restraining Orders that have been put in place to stall construction would be resolved/dropped (w/ no new TROs) and work will continue so that the 3.5 mile project would be completed by WBTW’s January 15 goal
(Date may be pushed further as video was made a few days before Fisher Industries was ordered not to build wall.).
– that the DoD Inspector General’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the deep state in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, and other projects… as well as for those at home for Christmas.
– that work would go smoothly with quality construction; with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall demonstration will provide the evidence necessary to show that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this demonstration (of the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain) would provide undeniable proof that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW to build 250 miles on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all projects that WBTW builds so the funds can be rolled into new &/or larger projects in the future and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
Brian Kolfage Instagram post: – 12/25/19
WeBuildTheWall Instagram post: – 12/25/19
Love the Wreath and the Kolfage family at the WH.
Thank you, Stillwater, for posting updates.about our WALL.
My pleasure Grandma ~
Looking forward to Fisher getting up and running again in January.
LikeLike
Tweet with article.
LikeLike
Q: And the blueprints for the “personalized bricks” for 1/2 mile at Sunland? Those still in the works? Haven’ seen updates and I know people paid extra for this product.
Brian Kolfage: The bricks are still going! We sold way more than expected and each brick is laser etched one at a time. We will post update video on how it’s going. Will have walkway of bricks leading up the base of the wall.
LikeLike
Lol, “step away from the hair gel”.
Newsome is the definition of an empty suit.
The Best Godly Couple ever.
Thank You, Lord.
