President Trump Hosts Christmas Eve Video Teleconference with Members of Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard…

Earlier this morning Commander-in-Chief President Donald Trump hosted a Christmas Eve video teleconference with members of the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard to thank them for their service and wish them a merry Christmas.

Participating on the call were: ♦ARMY Unit: 103 Sustained Command, Location: Camp Arifjan, Kuwait Captain Roxanna Flores.  ♦MARINE CORPS Unit: Task Force Southwest 19.2, Location: Camp Shorab, Afghanistan, Brigadier General David Odom. ♦NAVY
Unit: USS Forest Sherman (DDG 98), Location: Gulf of Aden, Commander Frank Azzarello.  ♦AIR FORCE Unit: 20th Attack Squadron, Location: Whiteman AFB, Missouri
Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Wassmuth; and ♦COAST GUARD Unit: CG Air Station Sitka,
Location: Sitka, Alaska, Captain Michael Frawley.  [Video Below]

  1. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    December 24, 2019 at 3:10 pm

    Best Christmas gift is knowing Pres. Trump is still President.🎄

  2. TK says:
    December 24, 2019 at 3:21 pm

    Merry Christmas Suspicious Cat !

  3. scrap1ron says:
    December 24, 2019 at 3:29 pm

    We pay Congress critters millions to do nothing and yet we pay President Trump nothing to do everything. God Bless President Trump.

  4. willthesuevi says:
    December 24, 2019 at 3:37 pm

    As a family with several service members recently deployed and getting ready to deploy, I love this President.

    His support of our troops is more than a photo op. He truly cares for the men and women serving our country.

    Thank you and Merry Christmas Mr. President.

  5. ladyfortruth says:
    December 24, 2019 at 3:39 pm

    God Bless POTUS & America!
    Merry Christmas to All

