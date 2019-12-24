President Trump Hosts Christmas Eve Video Teleconference with Members of Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard…

Earlier this morning Commander-in-Chief President Donald Trump hosted a Christmas Eve video teleconference with members of the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard to thank them for their service and wish them a merry Christmas.

Participating on the call were: ♦ARMY Unit: 103 Sustained Command, Location: Camp Arifjan, Kuwait Captain Roxanna Flores. ♦MARINE CORPS Unit: Task Force Southwest 19.2, Location: Camp Shorab, Afghanistan, Brigadier General David Odom. ♦NAVY

Unit: USS Forest Sherman (DDG 98), Location: Gulf of Aden, Commander Frank Azzarello. ♦AIR FORCE Unit: 20th Attack Squadron, Location: Whiteman AFB, Missouri

Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Wassmuth; and ♦COAST GUARD Unit: CG Air Station Sitka,

Location: Sitka, Alaska, Captain Michael Frawley. [Video Below]