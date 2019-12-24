President Trump Hosts Christmas Eve Video Teleconference with Members of Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard…

Earlier this morning Commander-in-Chief President Donald Trump hosted a Christmas Eve video teleconference with members of the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard to thank them for their service and wish them a merry Christmas.
Participating on the call were: ♦ARMY Unit: 103 Sustained Command, Location: Camp Arifjan, Kuwait Captain Roxanna Flores. ♦MARINE CORPS Unit: Task Force Southwest 19.2, Location: Camp Shorab, Afghanistan, Brigadier General David Odom. ♦NAVY
Unit: USS Forest Sherman (DDG 98), Location: Gulf of Aden, Commander Frank Azzarello. ♦AIR FORCE Unit: 20th Attack Squadron, Location: Whiteman AFB, Missouri
Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Wassmuth; and ♦COAST GUARD Unit: CG Air Station Sitka,
Location: Sitka, Alaska, Captain Michael Frawley. [Video Below]
Best Christmas gift is knowing Pres. Trump is still President.🎄
Merry Christmas Suspicious Cat !
We pay Congress critters millions to do nothing and yet we pay President Trump nothing to do everything. God Bless President Trump.
As a family with several service members recently deployed and getting ready to deploy, I love this President.
His support of our troops is more than a photo op. He truly cares for the men and women serving our country.
Thank you and Merry Christmas Mr. President.
God Bless POTUS & America!
Merry Christmas to All
