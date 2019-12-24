O Holy Night…

Posted on December 24, 2019 by

Steadfast, unwavering, and with abiding love… I wish everyone a joyous and Merry Christmas.

Luke 2-8 And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night. And, lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them: and they were sore afraid.

And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord. And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger. And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying,

Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.

[…] 14-And it came to pass, as the angels were gone away from them into heaven, the shepherds said one to another, Let us now go even unto Bethlehem, and see this thing which is come to pass, which the Lord hath made known unto us. 16-And they came with haste, and found Mary, and Joseph, and the babe lying in a manger. 17-And when they had seen it, they made known abroad the saying which was told them concerning this child. 18-And all they that heard it wondered at those things which were told them by the shepherds. 19-But Mary kept all these things, and pondered them in her heart. 20-And the shepherds returned, glorifying and praising God for all the things that they had heard and seen, as it was told unto them.

47 Responses to O Holy Night…

  1. jello333 says:
    December 24, 2019 at 8:19 pm

    Love ya, Sundance. This “refuge” IS indeed, and has literally changed my family’s life over the past few years. Thanks… and Merry Christmas!

  2. MaineCoon says:
    December 24, 2019 at 8:19 pm

    Aaronic blessings, to all Treepers, for 2020.

    Num 6:24  The LORD bless you, and keep you; 
    Num 6:25  The LORD make His face shine on you, And be gracious to you; 
    Num 6:26  The LORD lift up His countenance on you, And give you peace.’ 

  3. Boknows says:
    December 24, 2019 at 8:19 pm

    Tonight always feels different.

    On this night, God’s peace is felt.

  4. Dennis Leonard says:
    December 24, 2019 at 8:24 pm

    Have a blessed Merry Christmas to everyone,and keep President Trump and his family in your prayers, this blessed night.

  5. Ann says:
    December 24, 2019 at 8:30 pm

    Merry Christmas Sundance may God Bless you

  6. freepetta says:
    December 24, 2019 at 8:31 pm

    Brought tears to my eyes. CTH is what America is all about. Love ❤️ You All!! Merry Christmas 🎄

  7. BruceC says:
    December 24, 2019 at 8:31 pm

    Merry Christmas Treepers from ‘Down Under’ …
    .
    .
    .
    .
    … the day is half over down here 😂🎄🎄

  8. Countryboy says:
    December 24, 2019 at 8:35 pm

    We are fortunate to live in a great country bestowed by god.may we keep it free from all oppressors. Merry Christmas Sundance,powerful forces are with you…we will leave the liberals to scratch their heads as to who the multitudes are.we are the mighty and the ones who will.defend our guns,our god and our country.

  9. litenmaus says:
    December 24, 2019 at 8:36 pm

    :0) Merry Christmas Sundance. Merry Christmas all.

  10. theoldgoat says:
    December 24, 2019 at 8:38 pm

    Wishing all the glad tidings of Great Joy…
    Merry Christmas, Everyone.

  11. Elric VIII says:
    December 24, 2019 at 8:38 pm

    MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!

    And a Happy New Year!!

    (It looks like it will be an interesting one.)

  12. MelH says:
    December 24, 2019 at 8:39 pm

    Pray for Nancy Pelosi to get a visit from The Wise Men.. Merry Christmas, Treepers. I can’t imagine life without you precious souls.

  13. heartscontent says:
    December 24, 2019 at 8:39 pm

    Merry Christmas to you and your family and thank you for all you do. Your site is truly a place of refuge.

  14. Sporty says:
    December 24, 2019 at 8:43 pm

    Sniff, God Bless and Merry Christmas on our Saviors birthday.

  15. greenswampgirl says:
    December 24, 2019 at 8:45 pm

    Thank you, Sundance and Crew for all that you do.
    And especially thank you for these words and this music which has added to the peace and joy in our hearts tonight.
    Be Blessed.
    Hugs from the Green Swamp

  16. Cohen Gadol says:
    December 24, 2019 at 8:46 pm

    “And this shall be a sign unto you…”

    Did you ever wonder why the newborn baby wrapped in strips of cloth, and lying in a manger was a sign to the shepherds?

    These weren’t ordinary shepherds. They raised sheep for Temple sacrifices. Their work was overseen by priests. When a sacrificial lamb was born, they would wrap the newborn in strips of cloth made from old priest’s garments, and then place it in a manger. This was to protect the baby lamb from blemishes.

  17. Niagara Frontier says:
    December 24, 2019 at 8:50 pm

    Getting ready to leave for church now. Will pray for you Sundance, for our country, for our President, for our military, and for all patriots everywhere. We will need God to give us tremendous strength for the coming year.

  18. freepetta says:
    December 24, 2019 at 8:52 pm

    I really have to buy waterproof mascara.🤦🏻‍♀️

  19. Patriot1783 says:
    December 24, 2019 at 9:00 pm

    Merry Christmas to Sundance, all the Admins and Treepers in the branches ❤️

  20. carolweekleylmt says:
    December 24, 2019 at 9:04 pm

    Oh, Holy Night… This is my absolute favorite of all Christmas hymns. I have been on the road and, upon hearing this, could barely see through grateful tears. Especially when it comes to the lyric: Fall on your knees. The most humbling of all lyrics.

  21. Got243kids says:
    December 24, 2019 at 9:04 pm

    Merry Christmas everyone. “and hear the angles voices”…

  22. littleflower481 says:
    December 24, 2019 at 9:06 pm

    Merry Christmas to everyone and especially to SD and his family. I so appreciate this site and everyone here.

    I went to the Christmas Eve mass at the Basilica this evening…I like the reading of the genealogy of Jesus…I find it interesting that only five women are mentioned in the genealogy…and three are outcasts sinners prostitutes (Tamar, Rehab, Uriah’s wife). Only Ruth and Mary have unsullied sex lives. I think it means that Jesus came to all men/women not just the saintly and loves us all.

    Anyway, best wishes to everyone.

  23. riverelf says:
    December 24, 2019 at 9:09 pm

    Thank you brilliant Sundance and Menagerie and Adrem and all commenters who make this place truly a refuge from the madness—Merry Christmas to all, God bless you and keep you and comfort you, let the bells ring out for Christmas!

  24. simplewins says:
    December 24, 2019 at 9:16 pm

    Merry Christmas to Sundance and to all the treepers. Be happy and safe.

  25. bessie2003 says:
    December 24, 2019 at 9:16 pm

    Merry Christmas

  26. Sharon says:
    December 24, 2019 at 9:17 pm

    Merry Christmas, Sundance, to you and yours.

  27. lgstarr says:
    December 24, 2019 at 9:20 pm

    I wish I could think of a different (better) way of saying: “Thanks for all that you do!!” Merry Christmas.

  28. eweturn8 says:
    December 24, 2019 at 9:27 pm

    God is faithful. COME Lord Jesus!!

  29. Got243kids says:
    December 24, 2019 at 9:27 pm

    I came across this version of ‘Oh Holy Night’ looking for inspiration for our worship team.
    Extremely emotional.

  30. Jeff P. says:
    December 24, 2019 at 9:32 pm

    Merry Christmas sundance, menagerie, AdRem, and all the other CTH staff that we see and do not see but we know are there, Merry Christmas to All Treepers, all Deplorables, and all America loving President Trump loving, GOD loving Patriots, the Silent Majority (that is no longer so silent…) every citizen journalist combatting the Lying EVIL MSM, to the Saints ministering to God’s people in this season of Greatest Joy, to the Christians in oppressed areas of the world, I wish you the Peace of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and the love of God the Father, may 2020 bring great prosperity and everlasting peace to you and yours, from my house to yours, Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!!!
    I love you all in Jesus Christ!!

  31. Lion2017 says:
    December 24, 2019 at 9:33 pm

    Merry Christmas everyone! CTH is truly my refuge throughout each day. Thank you Sundance, Menagerie & fellow patriots.

  32. The Devilbat says:
    December 24, 2019 at 9:33 pm

    Merry Christmas to Sundance and all the treepers from the bat.

  33. Cowboy79 says:
    December 24, 2019 at 9:41 pm

    Sissel Kyrkjebø – O Helga Natt

  34. Pointman says:
    December 24, 2019 at 9:52 pm

    A Happy Christmas to all. Be safe, be happy, be warm.

    Pointman

  35. Cowboy79 says:
    December 24, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    In The Bleak Midwinter. Tine Thing Helseth

  36. wightmanfarm says:
    December 24, 2019 at 9:59 pm

    And ye, beneath life’s crushing load,
    whose forms are bending low,
    who toil along the climbing way
    with painful steps and slow,
    look now! for glad and golden hours
    come swiftly on the wing.
    O rest beside the weary road,
    and hear the angels sing!

    3rd verse of “It Came Upon A Midnight Clear” -my favorite

  37. Cowboy79 says:
    December 24, 2019 at 10:02 pm

    Blessed be His Name.

  38. patti says:
    December 24, 2019 at 10:05 pm

    Merry Christmas Sundance and everyone who makes this Last Refuge possible for all who come here.

  39. romy911 says:
    December 24, 2019 at 10:07 pm

    Merry Christmas Sundance, Menagerie, Ad Rem & all fellow Treepers.

  40. Bubby says:
    December 24, 2019 at 10:08 pm

    The great mysterious gift for the ages was born some two thousand years ago, proclaimed by lowly shepherds, is meant to be opened. Have a merry and blessed Christmas and open the greatest gift you will ever get! Jesus Christ aka Yeshua the Messiah!

