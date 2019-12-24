O Holy Night…

Steadfast, unwavering, and with abiding love… I wish everyone a joyous and Merry Christmas.
Luke 2-8 And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night. And, lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them: and they were sore afraid.
And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord. And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger. And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying,
Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.
[…] 14-And it came to pass, as the angels were gone away from them into heaven, the shepherds said one to another, Let us now go even unto Bethlehem, and see this thing which is come to pass, which the Lord hath made known unto us. 16-And they came with haste, and found Mary, and Joseph, and the babe lying in a manger. 17-And when they had seen it, they made known abroad the saying which was told them concerning this child. 18-And all they that heard it wondered at those things which were told them by the shepherds. 19-But Mary kept all these things, and pondered them in her heart. 20-And the shepherds returned, glorifying and praising God for all the things that they had heard and seen, as it was told unto them.
Love ya, Sundance. This “refuge” IS indeed, and has literally changed my family’s life over the past few years. Thanks… and Merry Christmas!
Merry Christmas, jello!
Aaronic blessings, to all Treepers, for 2020.
Num 6:24 The LORD bless you, and keep you;
Num 6:25 The LORD make His face shine on you, And be gracious to you;
Num 6:26 The LORD lift up His countenance on you, And give you peace.’
Amen
Tonight always feels different.
On this night, God’s peace is felt.
Have a blessed Merry Christmas to everyone,and keep President Trump and his family in your prayers, this blessed night.
Merry Christmas Sundance may God Bless you
Brought tears to my eyes. CTH is what America is all about. Love ❤️ You All!! Merry Christmas 🎄
Merry Christmas Treepers from ‘Down Under’ …
… the day is half over down here 😂🎄🎄
We are fortunate to live in a great country bestowed by god.may we keep it free from all oppressors. Merry Christmas Sundance,powerful forces are with you…we will leave the liberals to scratch their heads as to who the multitudes are.we are the mighty and the ones who will.defend our guns,our god and our country.
:0) Merry Christmas Sundance. Merry Christmas all.
Wishing all the glad tidings of Great Joy…
Merry Christmas, Everyone.
MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!
And a Happy New Year!!
(It looks like it will be an interesting one.)
Pray for Nancy Pelosi to get a visit from The Wise Men.. Merry Christmas, Treepers. I can’t imagine life without you precious souls.
Merry Christmas to you and your family and thank you for all you do. Your site is truly a place of refuge.
Sniff, God Bless and Merry Christmas on our Saviors birthday.
Thank you, Sundance and Crew for all that you do.
And especially thank you for these words and this music which has added to the peace and joy in our hearts tonight.
Be Blessed.
Hugs from the Green Swamp
“And this shall be a sign unto you…”
Did you ever wonder why the newborn baby wrapped in strips of cloth, and lying in a manger was a sign to the shepherds?
These weren’t ordinary shepherds. They raised sheep for Temple sacrifices. Their work was overseen by priests. When a sacrificial lamb was born, they would wrap the newborn in strips of cloth made from old priest’s garments, and then place it in a manger. This was to protect the baby lamb from blemishes.
Getting ready to leave for church now. Will pray for you Sundance, for our country, for our President, for our military, and for all patriots everywhere. We will need God to give us tremendous strength for the coming year.
You are so right Niagara!! God Bless!
I really have to buy waterproof mascara.🤦🏻♀️
Merry Christmas to Sundance, all the Admins and Treepers in the branches ❤️
Oh, Holy Night… This is my absolute favorite of all Christmas hymns. I have been on the road and, upon hearing this, could barely see through grateful tears. Especially when it comes to the lyric: Fall on your knees. The most humbling of all lyrics.
It’s so beautiful. Changed the world forever.
Yes! No matter the rendition…
Merry Christmas everyone. “and hear the angles voices”…
Merry Christmas to everyone and especially to SD and his family. I so appreciate this site and everyone here.
I went to the Christmas Eve mass at the Basilica this evening…I like the reading of the genealogy of Jesus…I find it interesting that only five women are mentioned in the genealogy…and three are outcasts sinners prostitutes (Tamar, Rehab, Uriah’s wife). Only Ruth and Mary have unsullied sex lives. I think it means that Jesus came to all men/women not just the saintly and loves us all.
Anyway, best wishes to everyone.
Thank you brilliant Sundance and Menagerie and Adrem and all commenters who make this place truly a refuge from the madness—Merry Christmas to all, God bless you and keep you and comfort you, let the bells ring out for Christmas!
Merry Christmas 🎄 to you and yours!
Merry Christmas to Sundance and to all the treepers. Be happy and safe.
Merry Christmas
Merry Christmas, Sundance, to you and yours.
I wish I could think of a different (better) way of saying: “Thanks for all that you do!!” Merry Christmas.
God is faithful. COME Lord Jesus!!
I came across this version of ‘Oh Holy Night’ looking for inspiration for our worship team.
Extremely emotional.
Merry Christmas sundance, menagerie, AdRem, and all the other CTH staff that we see and do not see but we know are there, Merry Christmas to All Treepers, all Deplorables, and all America loving President Trump loving, GOD loving Patriots, the Silent Majority (that is no longer so silent…) every citizen journalist combatting the Lying EVIL MSM, to the Saints ministering to God’s people in this season of Greatest Joy, to the Christians in oppressed areas of the world, I wish you the Peace of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and the love of God the Father, may 2020 bring great prosperity and everlasting peace to you and yours, from my house to yours, Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!!!
I love you all in Jesus Christ!!
Merry Christmas everyone! CTH is truly my refuge throughout each day. Thank you Sundance, Menagerie & fellow patriots.
Merry Christmas to Sundance and all the treepers from the bat.
Awwwwwwwwww…………. 😍
Sissel Kyrkjebø – O Helga Natt
A Happy Christmas to all. Be safe, be happy, be warm.
Pointman
In The Bleak Midwinter. Tine Thing Helseth
And ye, beneath life’s crushing load,
whose forms are bending low,
who toil along the climbing way
with painful steps and slow,
look now! for glad and golden hours
come swiftly on the wing.
O rest beside the weary road,
and hear the angels sing!
3rd verse of “It Came Upon A Midnight Clear” -my favorite
Blessed be His Name.
Merry Christmas Sundance and everyone who makes this Last Refuge possible for all who come here.
Merry Christmas Sundance, Menagerie, Ad Rem & all fellow Treepers.
The great mysterious gift for the ages was born some two thousand years ago, proclaimed by lowly shepherds, is meant to be opened. Have a merry and blessed Christmas and open the greatest gift you will ever get! Jesus Christ aka Yeshua the Messiah!
