Anticipation and Excitement

This is an edited version of an old post.
The Secret Sam was my favorite Christmas present as a child. I still have it, and I will keep it, or perhaps pass it on to a grandchild. My husband and I recently moved into a new home, and just last week I unpacked my Secret Sam, something I kept although I gave away so many things before our move.
Oh, how I was excited and hoping the year I asked for my own Secret Sam.
That was my spy year, my year of intrepid adventures around the neighborhood. It was one of my last Christmases as a child, I think, wanting toys and dreaming of adventures. Not too many years later, perhaps even the next one, my Christmas gifts would be stereos and albums, bell bottom jeans and paisley print turtlenecks.
Perhaps that is why the memory of it is such a treasure to me.
This year my grandchildren will be blessed with the breathless anticipation of what might be under the tree Christmas morning. They will be late to bed, too excited to sleep easily, and early to rise, rushing to the living room in all the excitement and wonder a child can have.
They are being taught the real reason for Christmas, and they will have opened the last flap on the Advent calendar the day before, they will place Jesus in the manger on Christmas morning, and some of them will have caught snippets of the Christmas story, perhaps even at Midnight Mass, but most are still too young to really understand the Biblical readings.
Recently my four year old grandson Conner, whom many of you remember praying for during his heart surgery, has shown an interest in the life of Jesus and spends time telling his story. Conner is autistic, and has just been able, this last few months, to sit through a whole Mass.
I have a book here at my house that unfolds into the journey to Bethlehem, and all the figures are there to travel or meet Mary and Joseph along the way. We read stories, we sing songs, we watch videos.
Together we have baked cookies and breads and made treats, and we have given them away. One granddaughter talks about Jesus and Mary and Joseph as if she is speaking of beloved family members who have gone on an exciting trip. Updated note. That comment was from last year, this year she is preparing for her First Holy Communion, and she has a much more mature comprehension of Christmas. I treasure her growth, and let go longingly of the childhood sweetness.
I want to help nurture faith, hope, and love, generosity, joy, as well as create memories and enjoy the anticipation. I want to see Christmas through the eyes of happy children who see so clearly the joy, the promise, and the simpleness of it all.
Most of all, I want to share the feelings, the very same feelings of a child who exclaims “I love Jesus!” and means it with all their heart.
May your Christmas Eve be blessed with warmth and hope and family and stockings that will soon be full, a house filled with scents of the season, and the anticipation of the birth of our Savior.
I pray for those who can’t be home, especially our service men and women, all those who work to keep us safe and healthy, and those who just can’t be home with loved ones. I pray for those who are alone in the world, for children who won’t have a joyful and warm and safe Christmas.
I pray for the world to share the joy and peace of the season. God bless us every one.
I still remember my Secret Sam, and playing Man From U.N.C.L.E. with my best friend Dave. Just like Menagerie, before long it was bell bottoms and 45’s, soon followed by my first albums (The Beatles ‘Again’ had to be first (and I didn’t get at the time that the album was NOS Beatles singles and B-sides, I just wanted ‘Hey Jude’ (what a great grab for my first!))), and then the (used) Fender Telecaster (also a great grab vs what could have been a POS “starter” guitar). Thanks to Menagerie for taking me back to way back when, before puberty, girls, and Deep Purple changed everything.
I didn’t have the foresight to keep my Secret Sam. Not sure if $106.00 would convince me to part with it today if I did.
Merry to Christmas Everyone here at CTH, and Peace On Earth to All.
Merry Christmas Sundance. You rock!
So touching. Our grandson, also Connor, is six and little sister is five. They are home without their Mom and Daddy this year because they are both deployed on the other side of the world. All the aunts and uncles and grandparents are gather around them so they know how much they are loved. We will say a prayer for their parents at the candlelit service tonight. And if we’re very, very lucky they will be able to see them on the phone tomorrow. Blessings to all and a very Merry Christmas!
Thanks for that post Dewbee. Young or old we all need our mom and dad.
Mine both passed this year, three months apart. I won’t miss 2019.
We all have to stay strong, not just for ourselves but for the kids and grandchildren.
I got one, I believe, in 1966. I loved it, but, i don’t think I ever put film in the camera. I think it cost about 8$.
Had received a Secret Sam myself for Christmas. Passed it on to my younger brother and who knows where it is now. Too bad as I have a grandson who would love it.
Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah to all!
Thank you Menagerie for that wonderful article. Merry Christmas to you, Sundance, and crew.
The Budweiser team making its way through Coors Territory…..I love it!
When I was 9, my Mother was the general manager of the Nassau Club in Princeton, NJ/
Budweiser had parked the Clydesdales and coach in the driveway of the Club and I got to sit up top with the dog. I remember how huge those beautiful horses were. Had a picture; but since lost. Circa 1952.
Merry Christmas! Your work is very inspirational to me. Nöel
There is forgiveness for sins , its for those who find out why and choose to believe.
There is healing for autism, its for those who find out why and choose to believe. Here is the testimony of the McDermott’s. https://www.awmi.net/video/series/healing-journeys/?id=l50nktIY
God bless you and all your extended family. Tim
I got a real Red Ryder at 8.-With instruction by my real cowboy Pop.
1. “Don’t shoot anything that you aren’t going to eat!”
2.” make sure of your target.”
3.” be aware of ricochet. “-You could shoot your eye out.”
No kidding . Merry Christmas.
When my kids were younger I quoted Stevie Wonder’s lyrics from “I Wish” just to remind them that it’s not about all the presents:
“Even though we sometimes would not get a thing, we were happy with the joy the day would bring.”
Merry Christmas!
Merry Christmas 🎄 Menagerie and Sundance!!
2020 is going to be a very good year.
Merry Christmas & Happy Chanukah
[We Hebrew roots folks celebrate the same feasts and holy days that our Savior does.😇]
I had the radio that turned into a rifle and the camera that turned into a pistol.
Love your story.
Thanks for the great story and message. I’m so glad that the CTH is here and that I found it
what -seems- like so long ago. Merry Christmas, Treepers, and Happy New Year
Thanks for the memory… much needed this time of year..
Ha!!! I loved this gun and still have it!! Once outed, you finished off the enemy using the Zero-M Sonic Blaster to clean things up. No warning about losing your hearing on the box. Banana seats, sissy bars and high handlebars.
I think that kid is Kurt Russel.
Dunno … in the present days and times, a kid would probably be shot as a suspected terrorist for carrying such a thing. 🙄
— They are being taught the real reason for Christmas —
There is no greater treasure, no greater gift, than God coming to earth to save man from himself and the devil. And sharing that with others? Oh my!!!!
God bless us all, every one. And for those with children nearby, there is a short time window to make memories. Ours are grown but still nearby – the memories last a lifetime. We are not disappointed that hectic has abated, much abated!
I volunteer and play one of the Santa’s at a Catholic Homeless facility in San Bernardino. The children melt my heart and I’m a tough old veteran. Merry Xmas and God Bless this site!
http://www.marysmercy-center.org/MMC-Christmas-Eve-Party.html
Greetings … and thank you, Menagerie! … I’d like to wish the entire CTH team a most Blessed Christmas! I’d also like to share one of my favorite Holiday readings (which I’ve posted here in years past). It’s a thoughtful column, attributed to Margaret Cousins, and published in the December 1964 issue of McCall’s Magazine:
WHAT SHALL WE GIVE THE CHILDREN?
In the long twilight of the year, the faces of the children grow luminous. Rosy with cold, arabesqued with snowflakes, leaning into the wind, or drowsing before the fire, their eyes large, they look and listen, as if they glimpsed the peripheries of a miracle or heard soundless music in the air. From the innocent kingdom of implicit belief to that uncomfortable arena where the implacable mind battles the intractable heart, the faces of children at Christmas are lighted with visions of things to come.
WHAT SHALL WE GIVE THE CHILDREN?
It seems certain that they will travel roads we never thought of: navigate strange seas, cross unimagined boundaries, and glimpse horizons beyond our power to visualize. What can we give them to take along? For the wild shores of Beyond, no toy or bauble will do. It must be something more; constructed of stouter fabric discovered among the cluttered aisles and tinseled bargain counters of experience, winnowed from what little we have learned. It must be devised out of responsibility and profound caring – a home-made present of selfless love. Everything changes but the landscapes of the heart.
WHAT SHALL WE GIVE THE CHILDREN?
… Attention, for one day it will be too late.
… A sense of value. The inalienable place of the individual in the scheme of things, with all that accrues to the individual; self-reliance, courage, conviction, self-respect, and respect for others.
… A sense of humor. Laughter leavens life.
… The meaning of discipline. If we falter at discipline, life will do it for us.
… The will to work. Satisfying work is the lasting joy.
… The talent for sharing; for it is not so much what we give as what we share.
… The love of justice. Justice is the bulwark against violence and oppression and the repository of human dignity.
… The passion for truth, founded on precept and example. Truth is the beginning of every good thing.
… The power of faith, engendered in mutual trust. Life without faith is a dismal dead-end street.
… The beacon of hope, which lights all darkness.
… The knowledge of being loved beyond demand or reciprocity, praise or blame; for those so loved are never really lost.
WHAT SHALL WE GIVE THE CHILDREN?
The open sky, the brown earth, the leafy tree, the golden sand, the blue water, the stars in their courses, and awareness of these. Birdsong, butterflies, storms and rainbows. Sunlight, moonlight, firelight.
A large hand reaching down for a small hand; impromptu praise, an unexpected kiss, a straight answer. The glisten of enthusiasm and a sense of wonder. Long days to be merry and nights without fear. The memory of a good home.
I remember seeing this last Christmas. My husband is 10 years older than me and he loved this post.
In ’65 I was still in my “Be a WWII GI like Dad was. By then my older brother had outgrown his “Roy Rogers” phase, so I appropriated his Daisy BB Rifle and just pretended it was Dad’s M1. But, what I REALLY wanted was a Thompson. No dice, the folks said.
Dang, I settled for a unicycle.
Ahhhhhh….yes! Remember it well. ’65ish; Living in the shadow and paranoia of imminent thermonuclear annihilation.
Unfortunately, I only acquired the pistol in a trade and it was missing the periscope and other goodies.
If it hadn’t been for those cool toys some of us would never have continued onward and upward to tax stamp/Form 1 toys.
(BTW: I think Green Mountain makes a good barrel for those if you can find the original trunion and bracket—- 🙂 )
