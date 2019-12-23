Music of the day – Angels We Have Heard On High

Stella posed one of the best Christmas videos ever. So very beautiful.
Stella posted
Beautiful music, vocals and visuals – Stella is 100% spot on! Thank you 🎄👼🏼🎄 – I will share the gift! Stella, on a side note any tips on lotto? 😉 A very Merry and blessed Christmas to all XXOO
Beautiful. And one of my most favorite Christmas videos:
I copied and shared this on my Facebook page. It made me weep with jow, and “tears are a sign of the presence of the Holy Spirit.”
Thank you for posting this….just sat down for a quick break from the million jillion things that need to be done & feeling overwhelmed, also sinus headache. This my favorite Christmas song and beautifully done. Watching the video was like a warm comforting breeze and brought back many treasured memories of Christmases past of my youth and watching my daughters grow up. The eldest played the cello, wish she still did. When we set up the kid’s nativity my youngest (1 1/2) grabbed baby Jesus & dashed off carrying him like a football running for a touchdown.
I absolutely love the introduction of the nativity scene in the beautiful ornament and the same silhouette repeated though out ending with the multitude of bells creating the silhouette at the end…
OK, back to work and a tad less stressed…
Always good to remember: the fight is already over; the victory is won. Our God reigns.
We have our parts to play until the end of time, but the forces of God are unstoppable. It consummated at Calvary. Happy warriors! Merry Christmas!
I type this with tears in my eyes – thank you, Stella! Thank you, Piano Guys, Peter Hollens, David Archuleta, & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir! Just as I’m thinking of last minute baking, cooking, and wrapping – you brought back the real reason for gathering together in such a beautifully unexpected way, and I thank you.
Merry Christmas everyone! May your day be blessed.
My favorite version of O Come, O Come, Emmanuel.
Let music bring us together
I think this is my favorite… Mathis had just the most perfect Christmas voice.
