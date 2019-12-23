Monday December 23rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Grace, Faith And Salvation
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
The largest segment of the organized Church has long opposed the teaching that salvation is by grace, through faith alone. She teaches that it is by grace, through faith and good works, protesting that we do not place the proper stress on good works, and that she does place as much emphasis upon grace and faith as we.
One advocate of this religious denomination agrees that men cannot be saved without Christ or faith or grace, but objects that the grace of God, accepted by faith in Christ, is not enough to save.
He says: “All men are born in original sin, and all must be cleansed by Baptism. In Baptism, Grace is implanted in the soul by God and confers the right to heaven.”
But what about the thief on the cross, who looked to Christ in his dying moments and never had an opportunity to be baptized? Was he not saved? (See Luke 23:42,43).
If, according to Heb. 10:4, it is not possible for the blood of bulls and of goats to take away sins (even though required by God), could this writer explain to us how any amount of water could possibly wash away one sin or right one moral wrong?
But one might gather from the above quotation that the baptized soul at least is safe and secure, since the grace implanted by God “confers the right to heaven.” But not so. “The Church” never gives her devotees true peace or assurance; never sets them free. “The right to heaven,” conferred upon the baptized person, is the right to strive for it! This writer goes on to say, “We worship God by the practice of our religious duties in order to obtain our salvation.”
How satisfying and reassuring is the Word of God itself on this subject:
“Now to him that worketh [i.e., for salvation] is the reward not reckoned of grace, but of debt.
“BUT TO HIM THAT WORKETH NOT, BUT BELIEVETH ON HIM THAT JUSTIFIETH THE UNGODLY, HIS FAITH IS COUNTED FOR RIGHTEOUSNESS” (Rom. 4:4,5).
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/grace-faith-and-salvation/
Luke 23:42 And he said unto Jesus, Lord, remember me when thou comest into thy kingdom.
43 And Jesus said unto him, Verily I say unto thee, To day shalt thou be with me in paradise.
Hebrews 10:4 For it is not possible that the blood of bulls and of goats should take away sins.
Romans 4:4 Now to him that worketh is the reward not reckoned of grace, but of debt.
5 But to him that worketh not, but believeth on him that justifieth the ungodly, his faith is counted for righteousness.
My American friends, I am Israeli. First of all I would like to send you my blessings for a Merry Christmas! This year the dates correspond with Hanukkah. The story of Hanukkah is the story of the Greeks who conquered and suppressed the Jews in Israel, a small family organized a resistance which managed to miraculously defeat the mighty Greeks. The fighters were called The Macabim. They reopened the abused temple in Jerusalem and there was not enough oil to keep a light going for more then a day. A miracle happened again and one can of oil which was enough for a day lasted eight days. In Hanukkah we light eight candles, one each day.
I am posting here a Hanukkah song which is actually more of a reminder that peace is yet to come.
The song reminds me my childhood and how my father had to go to wars a few times and I couldn’t tell if he will return alive. Enjoy the music. It’s in English.
Thanks for posting this, David. I hope you will share in God’s Grace in this special time.
Pray for the peace of Jerusalem, come our Messiah, come quickly!
