December 23rd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1068

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Jesus Is The Reason For The Season ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “Praise be to God, who has not rejected my prayer
or withheld his love from me!.” 🌟 — Ps 66:20
————–
***Praise: Donald J. Trump is still the President of the United States of America
***Praise: For our fighting Patriots…Charlie Kirk (TPUSA), Joe Dan, Repubs in Congress,
independent Journalists, etc
***Praise: China has agreed to lower tariffs
—“May The (Space) Force Be With America”—
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— for protection for Rudy Giuliani, Devin Nunes, Sidney Powell, Gen Flynn
— for protection and alertness for AG Barr-Durham-Adm. Rogers as they investigate
— Those who voted to “impeach” and laughed about it, get boomerang treatments
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns, old & new, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof–
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— WALLbuilders on CHRISTmas Break-pray for safety of Border Patrol in those areas.
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
— for protection for Treepers/Trump supporters as they travel during CHRISTmastime
— for Treepers who have lost their loved ones this year–you are Not alone
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Mary, Did You Know? *🇺🇸*
🦅 “You must be a powerful fighter for liberty. You must be a confident champion of justice. And you must never lose faith in our values, our nation, our destiny, and in our grace and the glory of Almighty God.”
(Turning Point USA Summit 12-21-19)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday, December 23, 2019 — 👌
Countdown: 316 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
LikeLiked by 9 people
GC, your humble Lurking Lawyer here late after a terrible Bears SNF loss. Just wanted you to know how much your daily prayers at CTH mean.
My significant other Patricia is not yet fully recovered from her anaphylaxis induced anxiety disorder, but enough thanks to recent med changes and your prayers that we went to Chicago to visit my granddaughter and then to Colorado to visit my two grandsons for Thanksgiving.
Two long years (including a Thanksgiving hospitalization) before could even do that simple travel thing with her. Small miracles gratefully received. God Bless You and yours.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Backatcha, ristvan.
Your input here is priceless to me and many others. Thank you.
Merry Christmas!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Crazy POS Nazi Pelosi needs to take a long walk off a short pier.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh my….what a pic just before I hit the rack. Grusom…..Double double, toil and trouble…
LikeLiked by 1 person
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/12/22/december-22nd-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1067/comment-page-1/#comment-7687819)
– – – – – –
Sunday update – 12/22/19
– ****Reminder for those who may have missed yesterday’s post. This post contains a longer series of comments which lay out the general sequence of events regarding Senator Keven Cramer’s research/review into the USACE procurement process and the subsequent letter/report(12/6/19) with attached “Findings and Recommendations” which he sent to President Trump.
– Tweet about Brian Kolfage being awarded Turning Point USA Patriot of the Year award.
– Misc. tweets.
– – – – – –
***Praise: 🧱🧱🧱 Fisher Sand & Gravel has been awarded “mammoth” border wall contract (receiving 268M of this 400M project) to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona. Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020. (12/2/19) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House. (12/4/19)
***Praise: Fisher Industries and crews have been able to keep busy on Project 2 since Dec. 5th hearing while still working within and adhering to the limits set by the Temporary Restraining Order(s). (As of Wednesday 12/18/19, Fisher seems to have been able to keep working to some degree until Thursday 12/19/19 when they agreed to stop until Jan 4, the day after the amended TRO expires. Work starts up again on Jan 6.)
***Praise: As reported on 12/11/19, WBTW doesn’t have $50 million for Project 2, but as a result of the success on Project 1, investors have united to come together to secure that stretch of the border on Project 2.
Prayer for the work crews.
Pray:
– for upcoming status conference with Judge Crane which has been rescheduled from Dec. 19 to Jan. 3, at 10am. And that Fisher Industries will be able to start building wall on Jan 6 and continue without interruption until completed
– that any Temporary Restraining Orders that have been put in place to halt/slow construction would be resolved/dropped and work will continue so that the 3.5 mile project would be completed by WBTW’s January 15 goal (Date may be pushed further as video was made a few days before Fisher Industries was ordered not to build wall.).
– that the Department of Defense Inspector General’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract (in Arizona) the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the deep state in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, and other projects
– that work would go smoothly with quality construction; with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall demonstration will provide the evidence necessary to overcome any objections and show that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this demonstration of the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain would provide undeniable proof that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW to build 250 miles on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all projects that WBTW builds so the funds can be rolled into new &/or larger projects in the future and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
LikeLiked by 4 people
Tweet with picture.
Charlie Kirk: .@BrianKolfage and his organization @WeBuildtheWall are helping to build the wall in sections of the Southern Border where everybody said it was impossible
It was our honor to award such a true patriot the @TPUSA Patriot of the Year award
Jarome Bell: Many folks in and around D.C. and “conservative” politics would NEVER give credit to someone building the wall like @BrianKolfage is with @WeBuildtheWall.
Glad to see this, @charliekirk11.
Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza ⭐️: So honored to know this warrior and to work with him securing our southern border! CONGRATULATIONS @BrianKolfage 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 3 people
Tweet with painting.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 2 people
More like about 1,000,000 Watergates.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They tried to cover it up yes, and the “spying” was Watergate times 1000. ( not hyperbole)
And they tried and are still trying to frame and illegally remove a sitting President. This is several magnitudes bigger then Watergate. The “They” involves top FBI, CIA, DOJ, media, and national political figures, international persons and organizations.
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 3 people
IMO, there will be further Income-tax cuts proposed Trump’s 2nd term.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’d propose them before the election.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m still wondering what Nellie Ohr was doing on the HAM radio……Hmmm.
She wasn’t using the ham radio to communicate via RF(way too much hassle), she was using the remote for the ham radio as a sort of hacked VOIP/Skype device. Multiple people can sign in to the same ham remote and speak freely off air. Watch first 9 minutes: https://youtu.be/1zZOK34pj9M
LikeLiked by 2 people
Encrypted RF is way complicated when you start talking about multiple users, Naahh. Most likely spy tradecraft shit in a handbook we aren’t privy to, maybe. Probably no Skype logs as well, there is.
Clever! So, apparently all that is necessary is to activate the “test” button so that the conversations don’t go out on the air. Very interesting.
LikeLike
Hammer? Hammerstein? Hammerchant?
LikeLike
Ohr could have been using this locally.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry … “HAM Radio” doesn’t work that way. This particular story is technically bogus.
“CQ’S DE …”
LikeLiked by 1 person
You can transmit data and do video over Ham these days too.
LikeLike
I don’t think that Nellie was swapping QSL cards, I think she was trying to hide her conversations.
LikeLiked by 1 person
New wisdom from Obama. s/
Women are “indisputably” better than men, according to renowned male feminist Barack Obama.
LikeLike
Who’s the lead domme, Michelle or ValJar?
LikeLike
So why did he work so hard to make sure Hillary didn’t get the nomination in 2008? And why were the women in his administration paid less than the men? (And yes, I do know that the “wage gap” is a myth and is based on unequal comparisons but since the Democrats constantly bring it up they should be forced to live by their own standards!!
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/obama-white-house-still-pays-women-less-than-men
LikeLiked by 2 people
I find it amusing that Buraq wouldn’t back his own VP for a run at the White House.
I think he knew that PDJT is smart enough to untangle all the evidence and corruption.
LikeLiked by 1 person
SD you might get a bit of a kick on this.
Nytimes published an op ed co written by well known lefty writer Emily bazelon.
The article does a lengthy yet unenlightening comparison between trump and Nixon impeachment efforts.
Nowhere does bazelon or the times mention that her grandfather, a well known judge, was an integral figure in the Watergate saga, and has been blamed for ill treatment of Nixon.
Just another bit of nytimes journalisming.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And if I am not mistaken, the contractors were CIA. I stIll believe Nixon was set up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Still Report has some very interesting tidbits regarding the massive flow of money into RNC coffers triggered by the impeachment hoax, including $10M in small donations and six hundred thousand NEW small donors! Still also reports that 25% of those who register to vote at Trump rallies are self-described Democrats or Independents, and 25% are people who rarely vote. I’m sure there is some overlap in those figures, but it sure sounds like a MONSTER vote is coming in 2020!
LikeLiked by 2 people
So Nancy wants to withhold the impeachment articles from the Senate unless they kowtow to her demands?
That take us into unprecedented territory and uncharted waters, therefore the Republicans should respond as such and forge a new path.
“The Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments.”
Announce that the trial will begin on Jan 6th and advise the Chief Justice accordingly. If the official articles are not presented by then then the freely available text will be entered into evidence and that shall be the case for the prosecution. Just the articles.
The Clinton articles of impeachment had stipulated dates and crimes so that would have been no problem, no further witnesses necessary. It’s entirely the Dems fault that their articles are a bunch of rushed nonsense and they are still fishing for witnesses and a possible crime.
Court is now in session, case for the prosecution has been tendered, motion for immediate dismissal has been filed, all those in favour?
LikeLike
Susan Jacob
@suejeanne
·
3h
nice – I wonder if he knew that the Dingell VA Center was not taking very good care of veterans – 1 star out of 5 in 2016
(responding to tweet by John Dingell that appeared back on October 12, 2016)”
Quote Tweet
John Dingell
@JohnDingell
· Oct 12, 2016
On behalf of so many of my fellow veterans:
Please take two running jumps and go to hell, Mr. Trump. https://twitter.com/ndrew_lawrence/status/785996687697252352
LikeLike
article from “USA Today” re VA Centers
https://t.co/FBjtBLWZwv?amp=1
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike