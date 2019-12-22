Sunday December 22nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Pulling my mood up with a newly made music video.
Trump Impeachment Memes – Hit Me With Your Best Shot – Pat Benetar
Impeachment. Speachment.
What’s Happened Since 1909?
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
In 1909 Dr. C. I. Scofied wrote the following passage in the Introduction to the Scofield Reference Bible:
“The last fifty years have witnessed an intensity and breadth of interest in Bible study unprecedented in the history of the Christian Church. Never before have so many reverent, learned and spiritual men brought to the study of the Scriptures minds so free from merely controversial motive. A new and vast exegetical and expository literature has been created….”
Even the years that followed the writing of this passage produced many great Bible expositors, but their number has since dwindled fast, until today evangelistic-revival campaigns have all but replaced the great, thrilling Bible conferences of some decades ago.
Regardless of the popularity of such campaigns, however, the Church will not make true progress, either in spiritual power or in the number of genuine converts to Christ, until it once again places due emphasis on the Word of God, both in private study and in public ministry.
Unpopular but vital Bible doctrines have stopped many preachers and Bible teachers short and have hindered them from bringing to the Scriptures “minds free from merely controversial motive,” largely because the price of standing for these truths has seemed too great. But until it is the sole passion of men of God to know THE TRUTH and make it known, true revival will not come, for the Church has never made one step of progress apart from progress in the study of the Word.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/whats-happened-since-1909/
“We can look up at the stars at night . . . and know that we got a friend”
Near Donner Pass, Northern California
Monte Rosa, Italy…
Sequoia National Park, California
My visit to Santa in Texas 😛
Santa decided I was such a good girl this year I deserved a special gift.
So besides my usually M&M toy I received tickets to this theatre production,
https://www.classactproductions.org/christmas-story.html
Now you all remember this right:
This musical, which received rave reviews on its Broadway run, is based on the movie classic that runs round-the-clock on television every Christmas. Set in the 1940s in the fictional town of Hohman, Indiana, the musical follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker and his quest for the Holy Grail of Christmas gifts—an Official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle. Rebuffed at every turn with a similar echoing response, Ralphie plots numerous schemes to achieve his desperate desire for the coveted BB gun. All the iconic scenes from the movie are here: Ralphie’s friend, Flick, getting his tongue stuck to the flagpole; his brother, Randy, getting dressed in his snowsuit; the bullies, Farkus and Dill; the leg lamp award; the bunny suit; the Chinese restaurant; Christmas dinner; and many others.
If not here is a visual reminder:
*Disclaimer – Santa is really my brother-in-law
Seems that in about 2 weeks there’ll be a lot more workers out oif work in California. The new law that mandates a minimum wage of $12 for businesses with fewer than 26 employees and$13 for those with more than 26 is causing many small businesses, especially restaurants, to close their doors.
At the same time the Gig law passed to force Uber/Lyft and other app-based companies to give employees a minimum wage and benefits has impacted independent truck drivers and a number of stringers who serve the media. Companies who employ them on as as-needed basis appear to be covered under the Gig law. Some owner/operator wildcat truckers and stringers have already been told ‘sorry, can’t afford to use you until this is straightened out’.
The larger chain fast food companies have been moving to deep employee cuts due to proposed minimum wage hikes. Politicians, being pols and not workers, have zero #$%@&%# idea of how business or technology work. As soon as the Leftish pols started talking min wage hikes to the ridiculous levels they dove right into technology to replace walking meat employees. The tech industry hasa number of non-human interface ordering platforms, some use your voice on your own phone, you don’t even have to type/swipe. Other major businesses kickstarted the ‘dark’ or ‘ghost’ kitchens that will eventually have no employees and Dominos is at the point where autonomous electric delivery vehicles will deliver their pizzas – no more drivers and their associated problems. It’;s looking like Dominos, the largest pizza chain now, is looking towards a heavily, if not totally, automated business. Unlike employees you can amortize machinery and
associated maintenance is deductible.
You can bet the entire fast food franchise business is looking at an automated future as are all of the other small businesses impacted by idiot pols playing social engineer. I’ve noticed our city mayor and council have sort of shut up about their Democratic pipedream of a highly increased minimum wage for the local service industry. I think the local tourist industry got with them and raised the specter of local tourist eateries and water holes closing, going automated or just not giving to the pols’ election funds. There’s also the nightmare of thousands of the city’s school system output being on the streets, the city not having prepared them for anything else than service jobs. Thing is, the fast food stores are going to convert as soon as corporate comes out with the packages and the associated services-automation industry will be providing them with automated employee-replacement very soon.
Meanwhile the city’s raising property taxes is making the city far too expensive for the lower-pay workers to live in. If they own as home the taxes are getting too high to pay and if they rent a home or apartment the passthrough of the owners’ taxes is making the apartments too expensive. Owners are also leaving the Section 8 program as if they do stay in they can’t pass the increases through so why not just switch to more affluent renters?
Ahhhh…I love it when a Prog plan doesn’t come together.
