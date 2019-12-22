December 22nd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1067

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
For you Grandma
Yea, God !
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/12/21/december-21st-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1066/comment-page-1/#comment-7685647)
– – – – – –
Note: This will be a longer series of comments today as I want lay out the general sequence of events regarding Senator Keven Cramer’s research into the USACE procurement process and the subsequent letter/report(12/6/19) which he sent to President Trump with his findings.
Saturday update – 12/21/19
***Just a reminder for those who missed it yesterday; on the Dec. 21st Pres. thread I posted a older radio interview(from 6/27/19) with Tommy Fisher. Older radio interview from late June where Tommy Fisher explains how Fisher Industries, as a result of being proactive and too fast in their building schedule, was banned from bidding on any of the projects in the 5 billion dollars being designated for Texas.
See also WES’s comments underneath the interview excerpts.
(May have to scroll down a bit on the above link.)
– Tweet saying work on the wall with start up again on Jan 6.
– Older(5/24/19 ) two part interview where Scott Hennon interviews Senator Kevin Cramer about the USACE.
Show title: “Cramer To Investigate Bid Process for Border Wall Projects”
Excerpt: “He said, I deputize you (laughing),” when asked by Hennen about how the President requested his help. “The President said ‘I want you to get in the weeds and get all the numbers you can, and all the comparisons you can and report directly to me on the outcome.’
– Two older news reports (8/1 & 8/2/19) showing some of the difficulties Senator Cramer had in getting info from the USACE.
– ****Wednesday, 12/18/19 Press release from Senator Kevin Cramer’s office summarizing the letter he sent to POTUS back on 12/6/19.
Titled: Sen. Cramer Concludes Review of Army Corps Procurement Process, Presents Findings to President Trump
– **** I will post the text of Senator Kramer’s letter to President Trump and the attached “Findings and Recommendations” separately. (This is the most current and detailed info regarding the USACE procurement process that I have found.)
– – – – – –
***Praise: 🧱🧱🧱 Fisher Sand & Gravel has been awarded “mammoth” border wall contract (receiving 268M of this 400M project) to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona. Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020. (12/2/19) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House. (12/4/19)
***Praise: Fisher Industries and crews have been able to keep busy on Project 2 since Dec. 5th hearing while still working within and adhering to the limits set by the Temporary Restraining Order(s). (As of Wednesday 12/18/19, Fisher seems to have been able to keep working to some degree until Thursday 12/19/19 when they agreed to stop until Jan 4, the day after the amended TRO expires.)
***Praise: As reported on 12/11/19, WBTW doesn’t have $50 million for Project 2, but as a result of the success on Project 1, investors have united to come together to secure that stretch of the border on Project 2.
Prayer for the work crews.
Pray:
– for upcoming status conference with Judge Crane which has been rescheduled from Dec. 19 to Jan. 3, at 10am. And that Fisher Industries will be able to start building wall on Jan 6 and continue without interruption until completed
– that any Temporary Restraining Orders that have been put in place to halt/slow construction would be resolved/dropped and work will continue so that the 3.5 mile project would be completed by WBTW’s January 15 goal (Date may be pushed further as video was made a few days before Fisher Industries was ordered not to build wall.).
– that the Department of Defense Inspector General’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract (in Arizona) the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the deep state in DoD and ACOE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, and other projects
– that work would go smoothly with quality construction; with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall demonstration will provide the evidence necessary to overcome any objections and show that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this demonstration of the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain would provide undeniable proof that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW to build 250 miles on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all projects that WBTW builds so the funds can be rolled into new &/or larger projects in the future and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
Brian Kolfage: A Hispanic neighbor to the east of our new wall site says “we’re racist” and we “don’t want brown people in”. Riddle me this- My grandmother is 100% Mexican and my family name on my mothers side is Gomez. Nice try buddy.
Q: what is the status of the wall, on hold by the Federal Government?
Brian Kolfage: Will start up on Jan 6
Cramer To Investigate Bid Process for Border Wall Projects – 5/24/19
Scott Hennon interviews Senator Kevin Cramer on “What’s On Your Mind” radio program on AM1100 The Flag.
(Emphasis added)
– (Fargo, ND) — U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-North Dakota) tells WZFG Radio that he’s been asked by President Trump to audit the entire process of how federal border wall projects are awarded. Speaking Friday on Scott Hennen’s “What’s On Your Mind” radio program on AM1100 The Flag, Cramer said “We’re going to do an entire audit. I’ve asked for the entire bid process, and all of the bid numbers. Many of these RFPs don’t even ask for price, they award these things based on the experience of the company and then they negotiate the price later. It’s all old, antiquated bureaucracy.”
– Cramer has been a harsh critic of the Army Corps of Engineers’ process as vendors are selected to replace existing sections of border wall, and bid on new border fencing projects. He’s publicly called for new contractors, such as North Dakota-based Fisher Industries, to be considered in the hopes of getting faster progress at lower prices.
– “He said, I deputize you (laughing),” when asked by Hennen about how the President requested his help. “The President said ‘I want you to get in the weeds and get all the numbers you can, and all the comparisons you can and report directly to me on the outcome.’ But we’re already on our way. We’ve already done the FOIA’s (Freedom of Information Act) and request for information, and if necessary we’ll turn our results in to the inspector general, but my hope is that it straightens itself out soon.”
– Cramer is a first-term U.S. Senator, who sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee, which oversees the military, including the Army Corps of Engineers, and the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, which is responsible for dealing with matters related to the environment and infrastructure.
For the entire interview, click here: Part 1, Part 2
Talk Radio Town Hall with Kevin Cramer – Part 1
“Senator Kevin Cramer’s is here for Talk Radio Town Hall to discuss $16 billion in trade aid and his battle with the bureaucracy makes the Washington Post over efforts to to get the US Army Corps of Engineers to consider Fisher Industries proposal to build 1 mile per day for $15 Million a mile.”
Talk Radio Town Hall with Kevin Cramer – Part 2
Most of this video talks about other issues, then it picks up again with Fisher Industries and ACOE at the excerpt below:
17:58 – General discussion about ACOE.
29:24/31:48 – Q: What does the president want you to do?
<A: He wants me… as he always says, “Do a deep dive” he said. Get in the weeds. Get in the weeds Kevin. Get all the numbers you can. Get all the comparisons you can and report directly to me the outcome of that. That’s what he asked me.
Two older news reports showing some of the difficulties Senator Cramer had in getting info from the USACE.
Cramer Issues Scathing Commentary on U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – 8/1/19
Senator Kevin Cramer says he is ‘at the boiling point’ with the Army Corps of Engineers, following his request to put a hold on the confirmation vote of a procurement officer with the Office of Management and Budget.
Cramer tells WZFG’s Scott Hennen that Cramer wanted the hold until he got ‘100 percent of the information requested’ from the Army Corps of Engineers, which was promised by The White House. The promise was to have the Army Corps of Engineers send Cramer a confirmation, in writing, that he will have the information previously mentioned.
That’s where things turned. After Cramer released his hold, he received an e-mail from the Army Corps of Engineers reneging on the promise.
Continued: https://www.am1100theflag.com/news/9879-cramer-issues-scathing-commentary-us-army-corps-engineers
US Senator Kevin Cramer Receives Border Wall Update – 8/2/19
U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) issued the following statement after meeting with Lt. General Todd Semonite and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) leaders:
“We received an update on wall construction and the bidding process, as well as a number of documents and the answers to questions we requested from the Army Corps. I believe we have their attention and are in a position to succeed. I look forward to reviewing the new information they provided, and I vow to continue working with them to make sure we build the wall and secure the border.”
Continued: https://www.am1100theflag.com/news/9905-us-senator-kevin-cramer-receives-border-wall-update
Sen. Cramer Concludes Review of Army Corps Procurement Process, Presents Findings to President Trump – 12/18/19
(Press release from Senator Cramer’s senate web page: https://www.cramer.senate.gov/sen-cramer-concludes-review-army-corps-procurement-process-presents-findings-president-trump)
Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Senator Cramer Presented His Findings in a Letter to President Trump
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND), a member of the Senate and Environment Public Works (EPW) Committee and the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), announced today he has concluded his review of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) procurement process.
Senator Cramer presented the findings of his review, which focused on the construction of physical barriers along the southern border, in a letter to President Donald J. Trump.
“Over the past five months I have spent many hours with officials from the USACE, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Army, and SASC, discussing the border wall procurement process and reviewing procurement documents,” Senator Cramer wrote to President Trump. “As a result of this investigation, I have compiled the attached findings and recommendations for your review. I appreciate your attention to these issues that threaten the security of our southern border.”
In the letter, Senator Cramer detailed four key findings:
1. The USACE’s procurement process fails to foster competition, particularly when it comes to price and schedule.
2. The USACE set up a procurement process that disfavors new entrants and innovators.
3. DHS has abdicated authority for the border wall to the USACE, creating a situation in which those who patrol the wall have little say in its speed and manner of construction.
4. The USACE failed to meet the most basic standards of good faith cooperation in satisfying the Senator’s requests for information. The Administration must continue to work to drain the swamp and ensure our country is not run by unelected bureaucrats who, empowered by the media, obstruct the President’s agenda.
With each point in his findings, Senator Cramer included detailed examples of his findings and recommendations for how to improve the process.
Click here to read the full letter.
Senator Cramer is a member of the SASC and EPW committees, which both have jurisdiction over the USACE, allowing him to exercise oversight authority over the USACE.
Yesterday in his maiden speech, Senator Cramer outlined his efforts to take on the bureaucracy.
Letter Senator Cramer sent to President Trump on Dec. 6, 2012
Letter referenced above that was sent to President Trump containing Senator Cramer’s findings regarding the Army Corps procurement process.
Link: https://senatorkevincramer.app.box.com/s/oxcb1mqz16kii83a2drkn99psxnjx416
(I will post the text of Senator Kramer’s letter to President Trump and the attached “Findings and Recommendations” separately.)
Letter (emphasis added):
Dear Mr. President:
Thank you for your unwavering commitment to border security. Since entering office, you have taken numerous steps to ensure the American people receive the border wall they were promised.
You have kept the fight in the face of unprecedented obstruction by Democrats and implemented necessary measures to ensure the border wall is adequately funded. On August 27, 2019, I had the opportunity to visit our southern border and tour the barrier systems near El Paso, TX. On this trip, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers made it very clear your work is making a tremendous difference – both in the funding you have allocated for the border wall and in your work with the Mexican government to ensure they do their part in reducing illegal crossings.
Your actions have dramatically reduced drug and human trafficking and decisively supported the brave men and women of CBP who risk their lives to keep our country safe.
In March of this year, I came to you with concerns that the border wall procurement process, conducted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), was egregiously slow, rigged (in that it favored the same small group of contractors), and failed to properly steward the taxpayers’ money. Later in June after further investigation into the contracting process, I spoke with you again to express my frustration with the USACE In response to my concerns you instructed me to “get in the weeds with General Semonite (the Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the USACE)” to better understand the border wall contracting process and investigate any substantive needs for reform.
Per your direction , over the past five months I have spent many hours with officials from the USACE, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Army, and the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), discussing the border wall procurement process and reviewing procurement documents. As a result of this investigation, I have compiled the attached findings and recommendations for your review. I appreciate your attention to these issues that threaten the security of our southern border and am happy to provide additional information on these findings to you and your staff.
I should note, though there is much that still needs to be reformed, since I began this review I have found many ways in which DHS and the USACE have improved their processes. The USACE is increasingly considering price as a competitive factor when they are reviewing bids and appear to be developing an understanding of the true value of innovation. Additionally, although he is not a permanent appointee, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf has proven to be actively engaged in border wall construction. Furthermore, your appointment of Jared Kushner to oversee border wall construction from the White House is a positive step in ensuring the project is efficiently managed and moving at a proper pace.
Though it is happening slowly, I am pleased to see DHS and the USACE accelerate their rate of construction to meet your goal of 450 miles of border wall by the end of next year. I believe with the following reforms we will be well on our way to not only meet, but exceed, this goal.
Thank you for your leadership on this issue. I will to do everything I can to support your work to fulfill your promises to the American people.
Sincerely,
Kevin Kramer
United States Senator
Findings and Recommendations:
1. The USACE’s procurement process fails to foster competition, particularly when it comes to price and schedule. It is highly concerning the USACE is willing to commit billions of taxpayer dollars with no reference to the price of the product and timeline for completion. The USACE must continue to take steps to ensure price and schedule are competitive factors in their contracting process.
In my review, I found that the USACE commonly operates under Federal Acquisition Regulation 36.3, which authorizes them to use a two-phase design-build procurement process. In the first round of this process, a small number of contractors (hand-selected by the USACE) are invited to submit design proposals which do not include information on the estimated price of the job or timeline for completion. The USACE is authorized to then allow multiple qualified contractors into the second round of bidding in which price and schedule are considered. However, though they are authorized to do so, in many of the bids I reviewed the USACE typically chose just one contractor. Thus, through limiting the number of contractors who were allowed to bid in round one and only allowing one contractor into the price-sensitive round tow, the Corps turned this process into, at best, a competitive process that had no reference to price or schedule, and, at worst, a de-facto sole-source procurement.
Their rationale for such a process was also concerning. The USACE argued that any price considerations would have required a land survey, which would have been too onerous for a contractor to conduct during the bid process and, given the expedited manner in which they are attempting to procure the border wall, would have taken too long.
However, when asked how they knew they were getting a fair price, the USACE asserted they knew how much border barriers in specific areas typically cost. Asserting a price can only be determined after a land survey, and yet arguing that one “just knows” how much border wall costs is contradictory. More than this, it easily creates cost inflation as the USACE uses past jobs that were noncompetitive on price as their data points to determine a fair price for future projects. Worse yet, this did little to expedite the border wall contracting process as it resulted in long negotiations over price and schedule, completion dates that were multiple years into the future, and bid protests over the pure illogic of their process.
With this critical infrastructure project where every dollar translates into a more secure border and the fulfillment of a promise to the American people, we must ensure the taxpayers are receiving the best bang for their buck. To this end, the USACE ought to make all border wall bids competitive based on price and schedule.
2. The USACE set up a procurement process that disfavors new entrants and innovators.
The USACE must ensure their process is not rigged (intentionally or unintentionally) to guarantee contracts for prior awardees.
In many requests for proposals, the USACE place a high priority on “recent and relevant experience.” Regrettably, because such experience was so narrowly defined, it prohibited new entrants into the market from competing for a contract. In scoring one contractor, the USACE noted the bidder’s impressive private sector experience with far more complex projects than what was required at the border. However, the USACE gave this bidder a less than satisfactory mark in the heavily weighted “recent and relevant experience” category, stating, “All examples demonstrate expertise in transportation and bridge related work, with no experience in border wall construction.” The USACE failing to recognize a bidder’s experience unless it occurred on the border is akin to soliciting bids for a porch remodel and passing over a competititvely priced and experienced homebuilder because they lack “porch remodeling experience.” Ultimately, it is not unreasonable for the USACE to value past experience, but limiting such experience to border wall construction passes over highly qualified contractors and creates a revolving door in which the only bidders who receive a contract are those who have been awarded one in the past.
More than this, because the USACE is not in the business of procuring innovation, they miss numerous opportunities to save taxpayer money and increase the longevity and utility of the border wall. On numerous scoring sheets, the USACE praised certain bidders for innovative ideas yet ultimately penalized them for these innovations because they represented “risk.” Worse yet, some companies had demonstrated their innovations; however, again because the innovations had not been demonstrated specifically on the border, the USACE considered them unreliable.
3. DHS has abdicated authority for the border wall to the USACE, creating a situation in which those who patrol the wall have little say in its speed and manner of construction.
DHS should exercise greater authority over this process or use their own contracting officers to procure the border wall.
In speaking with multiple individuals at DHS, including CBP officers in the field, I found that DHS was interested in the possibility of innovation driving a lower cost and higher quality border wall. However, when expressing these same possibilities to the USACE, the reception was agnostic: it did not matter to them if someone could build a border wall quicker, cheaper, and with higher quality materials. The USACE only cared about procuring to DHS’ technical specifications. This disconnect between those who patrol the wall and those who are reviewing contractor proposals and industry innovations has resulted in our nation receiving a less than optimal product at a pace much slower than the current crisis demands.
Additionally, the lack of consistent leadership at DHS and mechanisms for oversight have allowed the USACE’s mediocrity to persist. Under the current arrangement, DHS has no authority to correct, reprimand, or remove USACE contracting officers for poor performance. DHS needs real mechanisms for oversight and permanent leadership that is attentive to the issues plaguing border wall construction. Additionally, the White House needs a designated individual to manage the project and ensure that it does not continue to be bogged down in the excessive federal bureaucracy.
Given the current crisis, now is the time for efficiency, productivity, and a sense of urgency, not a complex system of coordination between bureaucracies. The USACE should either radically improve their performance or step out of the way and let DHS procure the border wall directly. Many bureaucrats at DHS claim it is impossible or nearly illegal for them to procure border wall without the use of the USACE, however DHS is well within their current authority to procure border barriers and technology themselves. Though the USACE may be needed to help acquire land, having DHS handle border wall procurement would give those closes to the crisis greater authority over procurement and construction process. Additionally, given the amount of wall that still needs to be built there is a long-term benefit in DHS using their own contracting officers to award and manage these projects.
4. The USACE failed to meet the most basic standards of good faith cooperation in my efforts to provide proper congressional oversight. We must continue to work to drain the swamp and ensure our country is not run by unelected bureaucrats who, empowered by the media, obstruct your agenda.
My first request for information was sent to the USACE on May 6, 2019. Only after six months, multiple meetings with Department of Defense and USACE leadership, and engagement from the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) were the requested documents provided.
Additionally, during my inquiry into the procurement process my personal email exchanges and meeting schedules with the USACE and DHS were leaked to CNN and the Washington Post. Taking over half a year to respond to my inquiries was egregious, but leaking a Senator’s emails to the media in retaliation to a genuine request for information exposed the lengths the bureaucracy is willing to go to protect their corrupt process.
Happy Christmas Stillwater for all your informative posts on the wall. You deserve many gold stars. Very appreciative.
🌟🌟🌟🌟
Great series on Cramer’s review of the ACE & the wall bidding.
Stillwater: I am amazed Cramer actually called it ” their corrupt practices”.
Noticed they stonewalled him100% for 6 months! Unbelievable!
They have no intentions of building any wall ever!
If it had been me I would have exploded in 6 minutes! I have seen this corrupt tap dance too many times to tolerate it!
LikeLike
Happy Christmas to you Citizen817 for all your posts. I remember years back your comments on National Review, I think you were booted, but I defended you, then I was booted.
Fun times.
Is this for real?
Is this indeed PDJTs letter to Pelosi?
Troll level 100+
I think this is severely photo-shopped. I wouldn’t put it past Obama though.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jesse put it as well as you can put it! And more!
Pulling my mood up with a newly made Trump music video.
Trump Impeachment Memes – Hit Me With Your Best Shot – Pat Benetar
Impeachment. Speachment.
LikeLike
To save a copy, take it off my website. YouTube removed my beloved Nessum Dorma video, so it’s the only way to make sure this one doesn’t get lost someday, too.
http://www.iment.com/maida/tv/misc/video/Trump-Impeachment-Memes-Hit-Me-With-Your-Best-Shot-V03.htm
WHO PUT THAT TOGETHER?? BRILLIANT!!!
I liked Rep. louis Gohmert’s explanation of “projection” at the end of the clip.
Those were good times.
Run, Hillary, run.
The look on Bartiromo’s face was worth the price of admission! 😀
I need to go back and look at her face. 🙂
This video brings a great big smile…just like it did when I heard it the first time.
Thanks for posting!
No wonder why she hates him. Truth in your face. It explains why I think this entire spygate, impeachment debacle was or seems to be revenge for Clintons’ downfall. The dem playbook mirrors the take down of the disastrous duo. They have been at this a long time.
A man on a mission; indeed.
Promises made. Promises kept.
>The Best Is YET To Come
Love me MY President Ronald Trump!!!!!
Ooops!
>Must have been Freudian
CJ Pearson and others wanting to turn the tide of education in the U.S.
.
Civics and the way our government (Democrats, MSM, FBI, CIA, NSA, Facebook, Google, etc.) operates have become opposites. Unfortunately that is the most important thing for them to know right now.
And if they want to know how government will operate, if democrats ever take full control again, all they have to do is study present day China, or better yet, Mao’s China.
Baltimore Sun is really twisting itself into a pretzel to criticize Scott Presler for helping to motivate people to clean up Baltimore. LOL.
https://www.baltimoresun.com/opinion/editorial/bs-ed-1219-baltimore-trash-20191218-x2ybzoitanbshfpvfwg6pkkms4-story.html
hahahahaha! True.#MeToo
