Friday December 20th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
What if criminal charges against Congressional coup plotters were much easier to prove if they took official acts to further the coup?
If the coup plot involved impeaching the President, wouldn’t voting in furtherance of that plot be a necessary element to proving their guilt?
Paul, The Pattern
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
Many religious people take the Lord Jesus Christ as their pattern in life. They call Him “The Great Example”. When problems arise, they ask themselves: “What would Jesus do?” They seek salvation by “walking in His steps”.
While our Lord’s moral and spiritual virtues are indeed worthy of emulation, there were many details in His conduct which we should not imitate. For example, none of us would be in a position to pronounce upon the religious hypocrites of our day the bitter woes which our Lord pronounced upon the Pharisees of His day — simply because we all have so much of the Pharisee in us.
Certainly we cannot be saved by “following Christ,” or striving to live as He did. His perfect holiness would only emphasize our unrighteousness and condemn us. He came to save us, not by His life, but by His death. “CHRIST DIED FOR OUR SINS” (ICor.15:3), and sinners are “reconciled to God by the deathof His Son” (Rom.5:10).
But God has given us a pattern for salvation. It is none other than the Apostle Paul, the chief of sinners saved by grace. Hear what he says by divine inspiration:
“This is a faithful saying, and worthy of all acceptation, THAT CHRIST JESUS CAME INTO THE WORLD TO SAVE SINNERS, of whom I am chief” (ITim.1:15).
Paul, as Saul of Tarsus, remember, had led his nation and the world in rebellion against God and His Christ. He was “exceedingly mad” against the disciples of Christ and “breathed threatening and slaughter” against them. Why then, did God save him? He goes on to tell us in the next verse:
“Howbeit [but] for this cause I obtained mercy, that in me first Jesus Christ might show forth all longsuffering, FOR A PATTERN to them which should hereafter believe on Him to life everlasting” (Ver.16).
The moral: Take your stand with Paul. Admit you are a sinner and his Saviour will save you too.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/paul-the-pattern/
1 Corinthians 15:3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
Romans 5:10 For if, when we were enemies, we were reconciled to God by the death of his Son, much more, being reconciled, we shall be saved by his life.
1 Timothy 1:15 This is a faithful saying, and worthy of all acceptation, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners; of whom I am chief.
16 Howbeit for this cause I obtained mercy, that in me first Jesus Christ might shew forth all longsuffering, for a pattern to them which should hereafter believe on him to life everlasting.
“Many religious people take the Lord Jesus Christ as their pattern in life. They call Him “The Great Example”. When problems arise, they ask themselves: “What would Jesus do?””
Paul indicates who his example is here: “Be imitators of me, as I also am of Christ” (1 Cor. 11:1). This directly follows a series of verses where Paul speaks of the mindset and conduct believers should emulate: “Therefore whether you eat or drink or whatever you do, do all things to the glory of God. Be you without offense both to Jews and Greeks, and to the church of God— as I also please all in all things, not seeking my own profit, but that of the many, that they may be saved” (1 Cor. 10:31-33). This seeking to do the Father’s will as it relates to seeking the profit (i.e. salvation) of the many corresponds to Paul’s imitation of Christ.
Paul points to Christ’s example for how believers are to walk: “Be imitators of God, therefore, as beloved children, and walk in love, just as Christ also loved us and gave Himself up for us as an offering and a sacrifice to God” (cf. Eph. 5:1-2a). Paul also highlights those who had done so and had become examples like him and other sharers of the Gospel who walk in the path shown by the Lord:
“And you became imitators of us and of the Lord, having received the word in much tribulation, with the joy of the Holy Spirit, so as for you to became an example to all the believing ones in Macedonia and in Achaia. For not only has the word of the Lord sounded forth from you in Macedonia and in Achaia, but in every place your faith toward God has gone abroad, so as for us to have no need to say anything” (1 Thess. 1:6-8).
“But God has given us a pattern for salvation. It is none other than the Apostle Paul, the chief of sinners saved by grace.”
As 1 Timothy 1:15-16 are used towards the above assertion, let’s see what the preceding verses adds to putting the pattern (Gr. hypotypōsin) in proper context:
1 Timothy 1:12-16 — “I have thankfulness for the One having strengthened me, Christ Jesus our Lord, that He esteemed me faithful, having appointed me to service, being formerly a blasphemer, and a persecutor, and insolent; but I was shown mercy, because I did it in unbelief, being ignorant. And the grace of our Lord surpassingly increased with the faith and love that are in Christ Jesus. Trustworthy is the saying, and worthy of full acceptance, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners, of whom I am the foremost. But because of this I was shown mercy, that in me, the foremost, Christ Jesus might display perfect patience, as a pattern for those being about to believe on Him to eternal life.”
Note the focus of the verse on the great level of lament with which Paul remembers his former life as a “blasphemer, and a persecutor, and insolent”. Note also that first/foremost also occurs in verse 15 (Gr. protos), and serves to inform its use in the next verse, along with verses 12-14.
Is the part about Paul being used as an example/pattern (Gr. hypotypōsin) further informed? It would appear so, with the patience and mercy that Christ is showing being used towards someone Paul is taking pains to point out was at the front of the line of sinners. Thus, it appears that the area in which Paul was claiming preeminence as far as 1 Timothy 1 has to do with the level of unrighteousness of his former actions, as he used it as part of his testimony and witness to great effect as it related to saving grace given through Jesus Christ.
Amen 🙏 In Jesus Name.
Great version 👍
Red Skelton,
Pledge of Allegiance
1/14/1969
