December 20th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1065

— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” The Spirit Of America CHRISTmas ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “For you, God, tested us; you refined us like silver.
You let people ride over our heads; we went through fire and water,
but you brought us to a place of abundance.” 🌟 — Ps 66:10, 12
***Praise: President Trump is still our President of the United States of America
***Praise: Stock Market Three Indexes broke another all time high- #134 times
***Praise: Swing voters in Michigan are sticking with President Trump-They even chanted “Four More Years” at theie recent rally
***Praise: RNC rec’d $25 million from 600,000 new donors since House started this impeachment hoax
***Praise: House finally passed USMCA after sitting on it for over a year
🙏 Pray:
— for protection and safe traveling for President Trump & MAGA Team as they to JBA for the signing of NDAA then fly to MAr-A-Lago (Dep WH 7pm ET, speak/sign NDAA 7:30pm **Arr Mar-A-Lago 11:05pm ET)
— for Rudy Giuliani and Jeff Van Drew (received death threats)
— for AG Barr to do the right thing
— Those who voted to impeach get a boomerang treatment
— for protection & empowerment for Patriotic Journalists & Investigators seeking truth
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns, old & new, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof–
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— WALLbuilders on CHRISTmas Break-pray for safety of Border Patrol in those areas.
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
— for quick recovery for Treepers who have the flu and keep everyone healthy over CHRISTmas season (prayers are being answered –keep praying)
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Little Drummer Boy *🇺🇸*
🦅 “You have a President who is standing up for America.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday, December 20, 2019 — 👌
Countdown: 319 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
Another perfect Psalm selection, Grandma. 👍🙏
Amen
What if criminal charges against Congressional coup plotters were much easier to prove if they took official acts to further the coup?
If the coup plot involved impeaching the President, wouldn’t voting in furtherance of that plot be a necessary element to proving their guilt?
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
They are a bigger plague than rats, lice and locust.
word is getting out more and more; this is from facebook:
He should really start using “we” rather than “I”. That would drive The Dems nuts… ‘cuz it’s true. The Dems impeached 60-odd million U.S. voters yesterday.
Libs online are saying “obstruction of congress” IS “obstruction of justice” 🤦🏼♀️ guess this is what they mean by low info voter
She’s got a nice smile (if you didn’t know more about her)
This time, though, it’s working to her disadvantage
Big time
Trump Retweet
random fact, Joe Biden is falling apart…. he just babbles here (it’s really kinda sad, in a “why doesn’t his family get him off the public stage” kinda way):
https://me.me/i/if-youre-paddling-upstream-in-a-canoe-and-a-wheel-828b5767e5084e4ca48937ec6fcea085
I thought maybe this had been altered to repeat “I I I I” but I watched the background keep moving. I guess this is not doctored. That is scary……. He could literally stroke out on live TV. The man needs to step away.
oops, apparently he has actually struggled with a speech impediment…. I had no idea since I had never heard him like this before….. but now there is strong push-back against anyone “mocking” his speech impediment. I thought he was just tired and losing it….
https://www.yahoo.com/huffpost/sarah-huckabee-sanders-biden-stutter-tweet-050236973.html
A couple of weeks ago when asked about stuttering he dismissed it saying he hadn’t stuttered for years and years. So there’s that.
Half of active-duty service members are unhappy with Trump, new Military Times poll shows
The poll surveyed 1,630 active-duty Military Times subscribers in partnership with the Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) at Syracuse University. The numbers likely reflect a more career-minded subset of the military than the force as a whole, according to Peter Feaver, a former White House adviser to former President George W. Bush who is now a political science professor at Duke University.
Career-minded = Group Think by Bush/Obama Bourbon Generals having some fair amount of success.
And after all DJT has done for the military. What a bunch of ingrates so many are.
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Nicely done, Senator.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Brannon Howse rightly refers to this type of “Christianity” as Marxianity.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting, Magabear. Thx. I had never heard of “Marxianity” but it seemed like a combining of Marxism and Christianity which got my attention so I looked around a bit.
Hare a couple of Brannon Howse’s quotes
“Marxianity Quotes” —>
https://www.goodreads.com/work/quotes/67578029-marxianity-how-the-evangelical-deep-state-and-their-useful-idiots-are
~~~
Question: “What is liberation theology?
Answer: Simply put, liberation theology is a movement that attempts to interpret Scripture through the plight of the poor […]
Here is an example of how liberation theology views Scripture through the lens of the poor and destitute: in Luke 1:52–53, Mary praises the Lord, saying, “He has brought down rulers from their thrones / but has lifted up the humble. / He has filled the hungry with good things / but has sent the rich away empty.” According to liberation theology, Mary is expressing joy that God has liberated the materially poor and fed the physically hungry while bringing down the materially rich. He is a God, in other words, who favors the destitute over those with wealth.
https://www.gotquestions.org/liberation-theology.html
Thx again Magabear
btw I like your little avatar! 😉
So Adam Bull Schiff now claims to have info incriminating VP Pence for Ukraine horrors. 😲 Nunes is right, Schiff is leading a cult and needs therapy. Or maybe an exorcism.
I wouldn’t put it past the demonrats to now impeach Pence, thinking that it would really be cool if they impeached both PDJT and VPMP. The media would gush of how never before have both the President and VP been impeached (😲). The cultists on the left will actually think this is a winning strategy and gulp down the kool aid, only to be bewildered next November when it all comes crashing down on them.
The left is insane.
TDS to the max.
The thinking goes: Remove POTUS
Remove Pence
Pelosi becomes Prez.
They are truly insane. 😲
This is a message for Sundance. I found something inside the Horowitz report that Dan Bongino alluded to in his podcast. This is regarding predication for the case and is on pg. 310 of the Report.
Basically, the stated reason for the predication below is directly contradicted by Footnote 461 on the same page. So, I’ve reproduced the predication text below, and, what follows, is Footnote 461. The footnote indicates that the FBI used Fusion/GPS for their source and not the FFG. The footnote directly contradicts the predication evidence that was presented in the summary of the IG Report.
____________________________________________________________________________
In determining how to use CHSs in the Crossfire Hurricane investigation, SSA 1 and the case agents told the OIG that they focused their CHS operations on the predicating information and the four named subjects. Case Agent 1 told the OIG that the team “had a very narrow mandate” and that was “a mandate to look at these four individuals…and see if there’s any potential cooperation between themselves and the Russian government…that was our goal in that investigation.” He added that they were focused on the information from the Friendly Foreign Government (FFG) “and wanted to prove or disprove it, [as] best we could” but also “wanted to make sure that it didn’t get broadcast out and we didn’t harm the electoral process.” Case Agent 2 told the OIG that the Crossfire Hurricane team was “focused on four predicated subjects.” He stated that the core of the investigation was “literally looking at the predication and saying, okay, who reasonably could have had been in a position to receive suggestions from the Russians?” Case Agent 2 also said that in his “experience over twenty years [in the FBI]… a human source every time is going to answer that question” and so the team had “to start thinking about what human sources we can use. “SSA 1 also told the OIG that he did not have any information that the use of the CHSs was motivated in any way by political objectives rather than investigative objectives. He said that there was “no inkling of that. I never detected that, or had any indication of that.” Priestap likewise told the OIG he was not aware of anyone’s political preferences playing any role in the tasking of the CHSs. Priestap said that if he had seen any indication that Strzok was taking investigative actions for political reasons, Priestap would have removed Strzok from the Crossfire Hurricane team. Priestap said that he “absolutely would not have tolerated” politicization of the investigation, and that he never saw anything to indicate that type of activity was occurring.
End
_______________________________________________________________________________
Footnote 461:
461 The only express direction we found that McCabe gave regarding the use of a CHS concerned a former FBI CHS, who contacted an FBI agent in an FBI field office in late July 2016 to report information from “a colleague who runs an investigative firm…hired by two entities (the Democratic National Committee [DNC] as well as another individual…[who was] not name[d]) to explore Donald Trump’s longstanding ties to Russian entities.” The former CHS also gave the FBI agent a list of “individuals and entities who have surfaced in [the investigative firm’s] examination, “which the former CHS described as “mostly public source material.” In m id-September 2016, McCabe told SSA 1 to instruct the FBI agent from the field office not to have any further contact with the former CHS, and not to accept any information regarding the Crossfire Hurricane investigation. McCabe told the OIG he did not remember giving those instructions, and could not tell us why he might have done so. We found no evidence that the FBI reopened the former CHS for the Crossfire Hurricane investigation, or tasked the former CHS in connection with the Crossfire Hurricane investigation.
What this means is that the Downer/PapaD conversation is the predication for the CrossFire Hurricane case. The predication was actually the Fusion/GPS Steele that the footnote alludes to. The Downer/PapaD conversation is the insurance policy for the Steele Dossier failing.
not predication
That totally rocks!
It’s nice to like Ted again.
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/12/19/december-19th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1064/comment-page-1/#comment-7677936)
– – – – – –
Thursday update – 12/19/19
– ***Just a reminder for those who missed it yesterday; I posted a radio interview(from 11/27/19) with Tommy Fisher. It includes some good info about the new wall in Texas and border wall construction in general. I included most of his comments in the excerpts. (See link above.)
– Misc. tweets
– – – – – –
***Praise: 🧱🧱🧱 Fisher Sand & Gravel has been awarded “mammoth” border wall contract (receiving 268M of this 400M project) to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona. Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020. (12/2/19) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House. (12/4/19)
***Praise: Fisher Industries and crews have been able to keep busy on Project 2 since Dec. 5th hearing while still working within and adhering to the limits set by the Temporary Restraining Order(s). However, there may be additional restrictions imposed after Thursday’s (12/12/19) hearing. (As of Friday 12/13/19 “the United States and Fisher Defendants are unable to agree to the wording in an amended temporary restraining order.”)(As of Wednesday 12/18/19, Fisher seems to have been able to keep working to some degree until Thursday 12/19/19 when they agreed to stop until Jan 4, the day after the amended TRO expires.)
***Praise: As reported on 12/11/19, WBTW doesn’t have $50 million for Project 2, but as a result of the success on Project 1, investors have united to come together to secure that stretch of the border on Project 2.
Prayer for the work crews.
Pray:
– for upcoming status conference with Judge Crane which has been rescheduled from Dec. 19 to Jan. 3, at 10am.
– that any Temporary Restraining Orders that have been put in place to halt/slow construction would be resolved/dropped and work will continue so that the 3.5 mile project would be completed by WBTW’s January 15 goal (Date may be pushed further as video was made a few days before Fisher Industries was ordered not to build wall.).
– that the Department of Defense Inspector General’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract (in Arizona) the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the deep state in DoD and ACOE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, and other projects
– that work would go smoothly with quality construction; with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall demonstration will provide the evidence necessary to overcome any objections and show that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this demonstration of the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain would provide undeniable proof that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW to build 250 miles on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all projects that WBTW builds so the funds can be rolled into new &/or larger projects in the future and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
Tweet with graphic.
Q: This graph shows El Paso sector data. To any extent your messily .9 mile long wall affected migrant crossings—a dubious assumption—the traffic only re routes to other sectors. As scientists have confirmed time and again, people can walk around walls.
Brian Kolfage: We plugged the biggest smuggling route where hundreds crossed every day. DHS already went on the record saying our wall changed the game. We did it
Brian Kolfage: Clearly the graph shows they weren’t waking around it 😉
***Additional tweets***
Tweet with article.
Brian Kolfage: Another illegal alien child molester previously deported arrested by border patrol. Open border environmental groups care more about butterflies than American children bring molested. THEY ARE SICK PEOPLE!
Article: https://arizonadailyindependent.com/amp/2019/12/19/previously-deported-child-molester-apprehended-by-border-patrol-near-nogales/
Brian Kolfage: U.S. issues Mexico travel advisory due to crime and kidnapping
Tweet with article.
Brian Kolfage:
Article: https://www.10news.com/news/u-s-issues-mexico-travel-advisory-due-to-crime-and-kidnapping
They’re More Trump-focused: FBI’s ‘Basic Errors’ are Systemic…. JACOB SULLUM: The Problems Revealed By The DOJ Inspector General Go Far Beyond “Errors” And “Sloppiness.”
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/theyre-more-trump-focused-fbis-basic-errors-are-systemic-jacob-sullum-the-problems-revealed-by-the-doj-inspector-general-go-far-beyond-errors/
This magazine editor-in-chief, Mark Galli, is guilty of not doing his up-to-date homework and is himself a liar when he says…”But the facts in this instance are unambiguous: The president of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents. That is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral.” THIS STATEMENT SIMPLY IS NOT TRUE!
He relies on old news, old charges, and doesn’t mention the word forgiveness. It’s a sad day when influential Christians repeat falsehoods and editorialize without the facts.
CHRISTIANITY TODAY Calls for Removal of Trump from Office
By Dr. Susan Berry – December 19, 2019
Mark Galli, The editor-in-chief at Christianity Today, a publication founded by evangelist Billy Graham, asserts President Donald Trump “should be removed from office.”
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/12/19/billy-graham-founded-christianity-today-calls-for-removal-of-trump-from-office/
Donald J Trump 2020 Campaign Video…
Hateful Democrats’ Wanted Impeachment From Day 1
Published on Dec 19, 2019
What was my real crime? Beating Hillary Clinton and The Swamp in 2016.
That’s why Democrat’s have been trying to impeach me for 3 years, from the moment I took the oath of office. Just look at the evidence.
They hate me because I am fighting for YOU!
