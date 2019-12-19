Thursday December 19th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
You’ll be FLOORED by what We Are Messengers’ Darren Mulligan says about Americans
Huckabee – Published on Dec 14, 2019
Darren Mulligan Performs “God With Us”
God With Us
He is with us in the season
When silence fills the home
When the lights that you once loved
Leave you aching and alone
He is with us in the distance
Between two shattered hearts
When you’re standing in the same room
But half a world apart
He is with us always
In our joy and in our pain
In the lonely midnight keep looking up
Love has come, God with us
Love has come, God with us
He is with us when the evening falls
And all the laughter fades
When the emptiness comes creeping back, creeping back
And just steals your joy away
He is with us in all ways
In our joy and in our pain
And in the lonely midnight keep looking up
‘Cause love has come, God with us
Love has come, God with us
Come on hold on now
Won’t you just stay strong
No matter how it feels, He is with us
In what you’re facing now
Know you’re not alone
Let this be your hope, He is Emmanuel
He is with us always
In our joy and in our pain
In the lonely midnight keep looking up
Love has come, God with us
Love has come, God with us
Songwriters: Darren Mulligan, Heidi Mulligan, Alex Mc Vey, Caleb Clingan, Matthew Montgomery
Have You Heard?
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
“If ye have heard of the dispensation of the grace of God which is given me to you-ward” (Eph. 3:2).
Could it be that those to whom Paul addressed his Ephesian letter had not yet heard that God had committed to him “the dispensation of grace”?
Next to the death and resurrection of Christ, the conversion of Paul and his commission to proclaim “the gospel of the grace of God” was the greatest event in history . The apostles at Jerusalem had recognized the importance of Paul’s part in the divine program. They themselves had at first been sent by Christ into “all the world,” yet in Gal. 2:9 we find James, Peter and John publicly shaking hands with Paul in a solemn agreement that he should henceforth be the apostle to the nations.
Could it be that some twelve years later, when he wrote the Ephesian letter, there were any who professed the name of Christ who had not heard of Paul’s special place in the program of God as the apostle of grace? Little wonder his words “if ye have heard” carry with them a touch of reproach.
It is possible, of course, that there were some among them, but recently brought into the Church, who had not heard, but what seems utterly incredible is that there should be even one believer at this late date who has not heard that after Christ and His kingdom had been rejected and the world was ripe for prophesied judgment to fall, God intervened, saving Saul, His chief enemy on earth, and sending him forth with “the good news of the grace of God.”
This good news is based, of course, upon the fact that since Christ was the spotless Lamb of God, His death is accepted by God as full satisfaction for the sinner. Thus Paul, by divine inspiration, declares that believers are “justified freely by His [God’s] grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus” (Rom. 3:24).
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/have-you-heard/
Ephesians 3:2 If ye have heard of the dispensation of the grace of God which is given me to you-ward:
Galatians 2:9 And when James, Cephas, and John, who seemed to be pillars, perceived the grace that was given unto me, they gave to me and Barnabas the right hands of fellowship; that we should go unto the heathen, and they unto the circumcision.
Romans 3:24 Being justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus:
“Could it be that some twelve years later, when he wrote the Ephesian letter, there were any who professed the name of Christ who had not heard of Paul’s special place in the program of God as the apostle of grace?”
First, the message carried by Peter and the others and had been preached — including to Gentiles (cf. Acts 10 & 11) — aligned with salvation by grace, as Peter noted the lack of distinction between Jews and Gentiles: “And much discussion having taken place, Peter having risen up, said to them, “Men, brothers, you know that from the early days God chose among you for the Gentiles to hear by my mouth the word of the gospel, and to believe. And the heart-knowing God bore witness to them, having given them the Holy Spirit, as also to us. And He made no distinction between both us and them, having purified their hearts by the faith. Now therefore, why are you testing God, to put upon the neck of the disciples a yoke that neither our fathers nor we have been able to bear? But we believe ourselves to be saved by the grace of the Lord Jesus, in the same manner as they also are” (Acts 15:7-11).
Second, Paul was willing to speak to his credentials as warranted through his letters — especially when false and deceitful people (cf. Galatians 2:4, 2 Cor. 11-12) were calling his credibility into question, and the Corinthians were certainly among those receiving Paul’s assertions. However, he was always quick to take any improper spotlight off himself lest any misimpression or personal elevation occur: “Now we have such confidence through Christ toward God. Not that we are sufficient from ourselves to reckon anything as of ourselves, but our sufficiency is of God” (2 Cor. 3:4-5). He even included Barnabas with himself in the divvying of focus of ministry in Galatians 2:7-9.
Such an individual focus and elevation, even on one who shared the Gospel with them, had already been the subject of Paul’s rebuke of the Corinthians: “Now I mean this, that each of you says, “I indeed am of Paul,” and “I of Apollos,” and “I of Cephas,” and “I of Christ.” Has Christ been divided? Was Paul crucified for you? Or were you baptized into the name of Paul?” (1 Cor. 1:12-13). Such man-focused attention was called out as inappropriate: “For when one might say, “I indeed am of Paul,” but another, “I of Apollos,” are you not fleshly?” (1 Cor. 3:4). In this case, Paul wasted no time noting that he was not alone in receiving revelation into the “mystery of Christ” (cf. Eph. 3:4) “which was not made known to the sons of men in other generations as now it has been revealed in the Spirit to His holy apostles and prophets” (cf. Eph. 3:5).
Growing up, SJBE was my sister, MJ’s, favorite song… I liked it too… Fabulous harmonies… Alas, she wore out the grooves on that 45… I grew to hate it… Tonight I like it again… We’ll play it at her house on Christmas Day… Thanks, GH.
Graham Nash spends a lot of time talking about their group in his autobiography. The LA musical synergy during the 70’s was a remarkable time that produced many wonderfully talented musicians. We’ll probably never see the likes of it ever again.
Happy Cursday! Happy dogs!
Hi American friends. One of the reasons why terrorists have a very hard time around Israel is the Special Forces Unit which is called Oketz (literally it means “sting”). This unit is a canine unit and
I am posting here a short video. Additionally, once a warrior finishes their service, the army sometimes let them keep their dog. So the second video below shows the love of this dog to his owner who is a young lady who served with him and returned from a four months trip overseas. They met at the airport, it’s a nice video of love. The served in the Oketz unit before.
May God protect the IDF and their beloved K9 soldiers.
