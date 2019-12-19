PBS/Politico Democrat Presidential Candidate Debate – 8:00pm EST Livestream…

The last Democratic primary debate of the year takes place tonight. Seven Democrats will take the stage: •Entrepreneur Andrew Yang; •South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; •Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts; •Former Vice President Joe Biden; •Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont; •Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota; •Entrepreneur Tom Steyer.

The debate is hosted by PBS Newshour and Politico. It starts at 8:00p EST and will last for 2-1/2 hours. The venue is Loyola Marymount University. TV broadcast: Local PBS stations and CNN. PBS Newshour link – and PBS Livestream Link below.