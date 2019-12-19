PBS/Politico Democrat Presidential Candidate Debate – 8:00pm EST Livestream…

The last Democratic primary debate of the year takes place tonight. Seven Democrats will take the stage: •Entrepreneur Andrew Yang; •South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; •Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts; •Former Vice President Joe Biden; •Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont; •Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota; •Entrepreneur Tom Steyer.

The debate is hosted by PBS Newshour and Politico. It starts at 8:00p EST and will last for 2-1/2 hours. The venue is Loyola Marymount University. TV broadcast: Local PBS stations and CNN.  PBS Newshour link – and PBS Livestream Link below.

  1. Kristin DeBacco says:
    December 19, 2019 at 8:46 pm

    Please, please can someone watch this for me? I’ll catch your comments. 🙏🏻

  2. Sentient says:
    December 19, 2019 at 8:46 pm

    Dear God in heaven. I tune in and Biden is talking about electric cars. If these yahoos think they’re going to win by making everybody get glorified golf carts, they’ve got another think coming.
    Yang is actually right about thorium reactors. President Trump could actually accomplish that – because there’s not going to be a president Yang. I can’t believe Steyer wormed his way into this debate.

  3. Sentient says:
    December 19, 2019 at 8:48 pm

    Can anyone imagine any of these people as president?

  4. cheryl says:
    December 19, 2019 at 8:48 pm

    Saw this on another site and I’m still laughing.
    Dear libs,

    What’s the difference between Epstein & the Democratic Party?

    Epstein didn’t kill himself.

  5. Cows and Guns says:
    December 19, 2019 at 8:49 pm

    This is incredible.

    Other than Yang’s comment about thorium reactors, it’s nutso.

    Bernie is insane.

  6. Ray Runge says:
    December 19, 2019 at 8:50 pm

    Not once have I heard any mention about personal striving and personal goals as the center piece of economic development.

  7. skipper1961 says:
    December 19, 2019 at 8:51 pm

    Question..
    Just how can an “active” (in some cases I guess “sitting” is more appropriate) member of the Senate vote on the impeachment of their “POLITICAL OPPONENT”?!!! Is there no conflict of interest here? And to think, WE are paying those oxygen thieves to do it! Talk about using taxpayer funds for their own personal, political gain!
    rant/over
    skipper

  8. Troublemaker10 says:
    December 19, 2019 at 8:52 pm

    Huh? Debate? There are still democrats running for president? I thought they all surrendered to Trump already.

