On The Cusp of Impeachment…

The media narrative engineers and stenographers are fully engaged, gleeful with impeachment blood-lust amid their broadcast brethren. The raw political corruption is now extreme.
Do not look away.
As we bear witness, anyone trying to convince us this entire assembly of our union is headed in the right direction, well, they might want to revisit their proximity to the 2020 election ballpark. Because they’re not just out of the city – they’re also out of the same state the election ballpark is located in….. Then again, the media know that.
However, they have no idea just how many of us there are!
David Mamet had a famous saying, essentially: …‘in order for democrats, leftists, progressives et al to continue their illogical belief systems they have to pretend not to know a lot of things’… By pretending ‘not to know’ there is no guilt, no actual connection to conscience. Denial of truth allows easier trespass.
This hate-filled Democrat ideology relies on our willingness to accept their lies, falsehoods, and scripted presentations; and then demands we grant benefit amid their seeds of doubt.
They have no idea how many of us there are!
There’s a level of anger far deeper and more consequential than expressed rage or visible behavior, it’s called Cold Anger.
Cold Anger does not need to go to violence. For those who carry it, no conversation is needed when we meet. You cannot poll or measure it; specifically because most who carry it avoid discussion… And that decision has nothing whatsoever to do with any form of correctness.
We watched the passage of Obamacare at 1:38am on the day before Christmas Eve in 2009. We watched the Senate, then the House attempt passing Amnesty in 2014. We know exactly how it passed, and we know exactly why it passed. We don’t need to stand around talking about it….
We know what lies hidden behind “cloture” and the UniParty schemes.
We watched the 2009 $900+ billion Stimulus Bill being spent each year, every year, for seven consecutive years. Omnibus spending, Porkulous, QE1, QE2, Bailouts, Crony-Capitalism. We know exactly how this works, and we know exactly why this ruse is maintained. We don’t need to stand around talking about it…. We’re beyond talking.
We accept how the entire Senate voted to block President Trump’s ability to use recess appointments in 2017, and 2018, and 2019. Every.Single.Democrat.And.Republican.
Cold Anger absorbs betrayal silently, often prudently.
We’ve waited each year, every year, for ten years, to see a federal budget, only to be given another Omnibus spending bill by “CONservative” politicians.
We’ve watched the ridiculing of cops, the riots, and the lack of support for laws, or their enforcement. We’ve been absorbing all that. We’ve been exposed to violence upon us by paid operatives of the organized DNC machine. We know; the media trying to hide it doesn’t change our level of information.
Cold Anger is not hatred, it is far more purposeful.
We watched in 2012 as the Democrat party thrice denied God during their convention. The doors to evil enterprise opened by official proclamation and request.
Cold Anger takes notice of the liars, even from a great distance – seemingly invisible to the mob. Cold Anger will still hold open the door for the riot goer. Mannerly.
We’ve watched our borders being intentionally unsecured.
We’ve watched Islamic Terrorists slaughter Americans as our politicians proclaim their uncertainty of motive. We know exactly who they are, and why they are doing it. We do not need to stand around discussing it…. we’re clear eyed.
Cold Anger evidenced is more severe because it is more strategic, and more purposeful. Eric Cantor’s defeat, Brexit, Donald Trump’s highest vote tally in the history of presidential primaries, or President Trump’s victory might aide your understanding.
The recent U.K. vote to rebuke globalist leftism stands as a precursor…
Cold Anger does not gloat; it absorbs consistent vilification and ridicule as fuel. This sensibility does not want to exist, it is forced to exist in otherwise unwilling hosts – we also refuse to be destabilized by it.
Transgender bathrooms are more important than border security.
Illicit trade schemes, employment and the standard of living in Vietnam and Southeast Asia are more important to Wall Street and DC lobbyists, than the financial security of Youngstown Ohio.
We get it. We understand. We didn’t create that reality, we are simply responding to it.
The intelligence apparatus of our nation was weaponized against our candidate by those who controlled the levers of government. Now, with sanctimonious declarations they scheme and dismiss accountability.
Deliberate intent and prudence ensures we avoid failure. The course, is thoughtful vigilance; it is a strategy devoid of emotion. The media can call us anything they want, it really doesn’t matter…. we’re far beyond the place where labels matter.
Foolishness and betrayal of our nation have served to reveal dangers within our present condition. Misplaced corrective action, regardless of intent, is neither safe nor wise.
We know exactly who Donald Trump is, and we also know what he is not. He is exactly what we need at this moment. He is a necessary and glorious bastard.
He is our President.
He is our weapon.
Cold Anger is not driven to act in spite of itself; it drives a reckoning.
When the well attired leave the checkout line carrying steaks and shrimp using an EBT card, the door is still held open; yet notations necessarily embed.
When the U.S. flags lay gleefully undefended, they do not lay unnoticed. When the stars and stripes are controversial, yet a foreign flag is honored – we are paying attention.
When millionaire football players kneel down rather than honor our fallen soldiers and stand proud of our country, we see that. Check the NFL TV ratings – take note.
When a school community cannot openly pray, it does not mean the prayerful were absent.
When a liar seems to win, it is not without observation. Many – more than the minority would like to admit – know the difference between science, clocks and political agendas.
Cold Anger perceives deception the way the long-term battered absorb a blow in the hours prior to the pre-planned exit; with purpose.
A shield, or cry of micro-aggression will provide no benefit, nor quarter. Delicate sensibilities are dispatched like a feather in a hurricane.
We are patient, kind, generous and thoughtful; but we are also purposeful. Pushed far enough, decisions are reached.
[…] On the drive to and from the East Coast, I paid attention to the billboards and bumper-stickers. Folks, the people in “Fly over” country are PISSED, from the guy that guides hunters, to the mayors of towns and cities, to state senators congressmen and Governors who are voting to arrest and imprison federal law enforcement officials for enforcing federal gun laws that don’t agree with state law … The political pendulum has never, in the history of humanity, stayed on one side of a swing. The back lash from over reach has always been proportionate to how far off center it went before coming back … right now we’re staring at a whole hell of a lot of the country (about 80-90% of the land mass, as well as about 50+% of the population) that is FED UP. You really don’t want those guys to decide that the only way to fix it is to burn it down and start over… (more)
It’s too late…
This man, our president, has faced opposition that would overwhelm any other President.
Our chosen President is constantly attacked by those holding a corrupt, conniving and Godless leftist ideology. It is our job now to stand with him, firm on his behalf.
To respond we must engage as an insurgency. We must modify our disposition to think like an insurgent. Insurgencies have nothing to lose. If insurgents are not victorious the system, which controls the dynamic, wins. However, if insurgents do nothing, the same system, which controls the dynamic, also wins.
Do nothing and we lose. Go to the mattresses, and we win. The choice is ours.
Right now, through November 2020, every day is Saint Crispins day.
If we are mark’d to die, we are enow
To do our country loss; and if to live,
The fewer men, the greater share of honour.
God’s will! I pray thee, wish not one man more.
By Jove, I am not covetous for gold,
Nor care I who doth feed upon my cost;
It yearns me not if men my garments wear;
Such outward things dwell not in my desires.
But if it be a sin to covet honour,
I am the most offending soul alive.
No, faith, my coz, wish not a man from England.
God’s peace! I would not lose so great an honour
As one man more methinks would share from me
For the best hope I have. O, do not wish one more!
Rather proclaim it, Westmoreland, through my host,
That he which hath no stomach to this fight,
Let him depart; his passport shall be made,
And crowns for convoy put into his purse;
We would not die in that man’s company
That fears his fellowship to die with us.
This day is call’d the feast of Crispian.
He that outlives this day, and comes safe home,
Will stand a tip-toe when this day is nam’d,
And rouse him at the name of Crispian.
He that shall live this day, and see old age,
Will yearly on the vigil feast his neighbours,
And say ‘To-morrow is Saint Crispian.’
Then will he strip his sleeve and show his scars,
And say ‘These wounds I had on Crispian’s day.’
Old men forget; yet all shall be forgot,
But he’ll remember, with advantages,
What feats he did that day. Then shall our names,
Familiar in his mouth as household words-
Harry the King, Bedford and Exeter,
Warwick and Talbot, Salisbury and Gloucester-
Be in their flowing cups freshly rememb’red.
This story shall the good man teach his son;
And Crispin Crispian shall ne’er go by,
From this day to the ending of the world,
But we in it shall be remembered-
We few, we happy few, we band of brothers;
For he to-day that sheds his blood with me
Shall be my brother; be he ne’er so vile,
This day shall gentle his condition;
And gentlemen in England now-a-bed
Shall think themselves accurs’d they were not here,
And hold their manhoods cheap whiles any speaks
That fought with us upon Saint Crispin’s day.
The awakened American middle-class insurgency, led by Donald Trump, is an existential threat to the professional political class and every entity who lives in/around the professional political class. Their entire political apparatus is threatened by our insurgency. The political industry, all of corrupt governance, is threatened by our support through Donald Trump.
Decision time.
You know why the entire apparatus is united against President Trump. You know why the corrupt Wall Street financial apparatus is united against President Trump. You know why every institutional department, every lobbyist, every K-Street dweller, every career legislative member, staffer, and the various downstream economic benefactors, including the corporate media, all of it – all the above, are united against Donald Trump.
Donald Trump is an existential threat to the existence of a corrupt DC system we have exposed to his disinfecting sunlight. Donald Trump is the existential threat to every entity who benefits from that corrupt and vile system.
Global elites now stand with jaw-agape in horror as they witness the result.
The value of multi-billion dollar contracts dispatched at our leisure. Trillion dollar multi-national trade deals, full of scheme and graft, left nothing more than tenuous propositions smashed asunder from the mere sound of our approach. Yes, our President is delivering.
The fundamental construct within decades of their united global efforts to tear at the very fabric of our U.S.A is slowly being eliminated. They too have nothing to lose; their desperation becomes visible within their apoplexy; and they’re damn sure displaying it.
Do not look away.
Throw aside the sense of discomfort and bear witness to the evil we oppose. Do not turn your eyes from the hatred focused in our direction. Stand firm amid the solace of our number and resolve to the task at hand.
Those who oppose our efforts are vile parasites, soon to be quivering as they stare into the Cold Anger furnace of righteousness.
Who fuels that furnace?
Let us not try to politically assassinate this President further, Madam Speaker. You have done enough. Have you no sense of decency madam, at long last? Have you left no sense
of decency?
Perhaps she lost her sense of decency around the time the dementia kicked in. She is clearly deranged
Still, no excuse even so.
Just think Carter Page was CIA .John Brennan was CIA and has been peddling the Russian Hoax for three years.
I guess no one ever told him Carter Page was one of his ///s
I am a child of the 1980s. I thought Trump was a joke when he ran. He IS an egomaniac, abrasive, self absorbed, and offensive. He is the greatest president of my life! His negative qualities make him perfect for the job. Any other man would be under the covers sucking his thumb and asking for Mommy. This cat goes to war every day and loves it. And he wants more. Damn! Never seen anything like him. I think he gets bored on easy days. He loves this sh1t! I love this sh1t! Donald Trump is more fun than space mountain. When he trolled Greta thunberg, my gf was horrified. I laughed my a$$ off and had to explain it to her. Enjoy the ride folks. They don’t make a guy like Trump all the time 😡. I wish Sundance would put up a list of all the dirt balls he has taken down already. A long list. The boomerang is circling. Enjoy
Same here.
I love it when he tweets. I keep spontaneously chuckling about Nancy’s teeth … that one goes in the Hall of Fame.
Look at their faces! Maybe they already know whats on its way! 🙂
Never seen anything like it. Look at their faces. They know that they are sewing their own demise.
Limbaugh used to call them morticians. I think he was being kind.
Indeed!
Who’s the bleached blonde? She looks like she’s trying to swallow a frog. The gent next to her looks like he just got off a 10-day binge. NoNads is asleep on his feet. Nasty looks like she KNOWS she’s lost control of the herd. Schiff for brains is staring like the police are coming for him. Maxine is thinking I should be Speaker of the House.
Gazooks..what a motley crew..and instructed to look morose..
Good Lord, look at their faces, should this be a commercial for Antidepressants or Exlax?
Haha loved your post! I really like that you acknowledge his shortcomings such as his ego and yet it’s also his strength in this unique situation in our history.
I have to explain this to people often. I think ALL politicians are egomaniacs but he wears in on his sleeve. He’s a warrior who hits back and it might get ugly but this is what it takes against this machine we’re up against. There’s nothing sneaky about Trump, the windows are up, blinds are open, and speakers cranked up. It’s so dam refreshing I can’t get enough!
I’ve been saying for 30 years that the best President we could have would be akin to J.R. Ewing who screwed his enemies before they could screw him or his family. In President Trump we have the second coming of J. R.!!
Intended for Bill Durham’s above post.
I actually like the Jr Ewing comparison. So like them both my friend!!!
here here! Cheers to that. He is EXACTLY right for these times. A stunning shock, wrapped up in an electric impulse and supercharged with the freedom of a lightning bolt – able to strike the scum down anywhere anytime when they least expect it. They with all their sneaky Alinskyisms stand no chance.
I am a child of the 60’s…and I knew Donald Trump was no joke. Been following his career after he bought the old Commodore Hotel.
Worked as a design consultant for an apartment in Trump Tower, met Mr. Trump in Poughkeepsie, NY in 2015, and knew he was going to run and win.
Been a great ride ever since.
lucky duck…you met him!!! I have been following him for decades too. I am a Realtor and my Dad was a builder..Gosh, he would have loved DJT!!!..
Oh, Annie, I am absolutely sure!!!! President Trump is just a force of nature…a presence like none other!
He transcends the ages. Your Dad probably knows!
Bill,
Beautiful.
Until May 4th, ’16 I backed Ted Cruz.
I had been taking the measure of DJT, was he conservative enough, could I trust him, would he follow through?
I decided I would get behind this man. I have not looked back.
He is operating at a level beyond the comprehension of the conventionally educated. If you buy into the left’s parallel universe, as Mamet aptly describes, you have no chance of understanding what is sweeping around your flank and enveloping your nakedly miseducated friends and you.
So true
I love the man but I don’t find him abrasive or self absorbed, egomaniacal or offensive at all. To me he is extremely confident in his skills and abilities. He has an ego but what successful person is lacking in ego? Ego is not a bad thing. He is determined. He does not navel gaze. He can laugh at himself. Self absorbed people cannot laugh at themselves. I do agree that he loves the fight though and he IS the king of trolling.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Haha, epic Bull Durham, just epic.
He is indeed the VSG GOAT
Pelosi never had it and never will .
Decency that is.
I’m an Aussie, ex Brit, total Conservative. I have a theory about Nancy which says that if you pinioned both of her ams to her sides, she’d be rendered speechless.
The line that grabbed my attention most from Trump’s letter to pelosi was, “this is a war on our democracy.”
And what was Trump’s campaign tweet tonight, sent to millions of phones via text?
“Pres Trump: This impeachment scam is an OPEN WAR on Democracy! Before tomorrow’s vote let’s raise 2 MILLION & end this! Donate NOW for a 2X-MATCH: bit.ly/36H6MB”
I hope everyone realizes just how important today is. The WAR begins. History will look back on this day as one of the key dates.
It will start with hearts and minds, but there are no promises it will stay that way. Be prepared. Be vigilent.
I did my part donating. I’m so angry, trying not to become bitter so donating was a positive step.
Can we PLEASE call this a FAUXPEACHMENT!
Thank You!
… and another quote, from an interesting source
“Oh and one more thing – you aren’t going to like what comes after America”
– Leonard Cohen (2007)
I am beginning to think that Lawfare is actually working for Trump. They have literally lost the White House and Senate and House of Representatives for the Dems. Trump may win the triple crown. You can feel it. Lawfare is
0-30 against Trump. Mueller Cohen Dean lewindowski blasey Ford emoluments taxes the Wall, transfer money from dod, travel ban Ukraine, Schiff nadler whistle blower, butthurt ambassadors, sonland, law professors insulting Barron. It’s like they were trying to screw thing’s up. Thanks Norm eisen.
Presuming the house will do the nasty thing. Fingers crossed that the senate won’t succumb to temptation. I don’t trust them with reasoning.
The Chinese could spend two billion dollars and pay each one of twenty republican senators one hundred million dollars for their vote to find Trump guilty.
With a House of Representatives like this, if you don’t get impeached, you’re presidenting wrong.
Wow
In the end we are going to have to clean up the swamp. Trump is one man.
or we will die in it.
“When a liar seems to win”….perfectly distilled
“Do nothing and we lose. Go to the mattresses, and we win. The choice is ours.”
If each man and woman does what they must
The overreaching Sewer State will be turned into dust
Our Lady of Justice will possess them in her breathtaking, hair raising bed
She will tingle each spine as she captures each heart and each head!
These creatures most foul that would lord over us
They who would give us the smack of their rod
Soon now Trump will rend them to bits
He will give him the Judgment of God!
Oh, John. Amazing prose, John!
The enemy will be cast out by PDJT’S, and our hands, as God makes it so through resolve fostered in our mindful and prayerful souls.
They don’t comprehend our combined strength and the might that approaches them.
WE LOVE YOU, MR. PRESIDENT! ALL THE WAY!
24/7 PRAYERS FOR YOU, YOUR FAMILY, YOUR STAFF AND ALL WHO SUPPORT YOU.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Ivehadit- I stand in agreement with your message!
Read the article linked below. The democrats appear to be planning on piling one impeachment on top of the next. They maywell vote for multiple, simultaneous impeachments that will keep the president from doing his job in 2020. Something has to be done and fast. These seditionists must face justice.
https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-democrats-vow-to-continue-impeachment-investigations-regardless-of-senate-outcome?itm_source=parsely-api?utm_source=cnemail&utm_medium=email&utm_content=121719-news&utm_campaign=position1
Nonsense. they won’t have the house after this Scam. They have surrendered. They are throwing the 2020 to Trump. Biden is just a sacrificial lamb. They are retrenched for 2024.
Right up to November 2020 though, the Dimms will still (probably) be in the majority. They will have the votes in the House to be able to make life unmanageable unless the more reasonable or frightened ones refuse to play along.
Cold Anger – where was it during the 2018 election? If it had been really COLD – we would not be dealing with these nutballs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s some hard to pull off when you don’t control either the House or Senate, which shall be their fate on January 1, 2021.
By all means, impeach away…so we can name your last official acts.
I know it’s Christmas and people are short of cash but tomorrow would be a good day to dig deep and make a donation to PDJT campaign, let them (Demon Rats/ Never Trumpers) know we’re not buying what they are trying to sell us smelly peasants. Let’s make this the biggest fund raising day PDJT has this year. The day these b@$Tards vote to impeach PDJT we’ll push back by donating to re-elect our President.
Excellent idea! I’m doing it!
I second that great suggestion, MM.
https://www.donaldjtrump.com/
I will only give to potus45. Rona McDaniel and the DNC could do nasty things to me and those b1tches ain’t gonna get a dime from me ever again. Trump needs a pac for his own team. Rona Romney can go pound sand and then marry her Uncle
I meant RNC. Which is the same as the DNC. So was it really a typo???
O, actually you had it right….EXACTLY right!
Thanks for posting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Me too
I donated today. I wasn’t supposed to, but I did 😉
Speaking of donating I was thinking about Bloomberg and his outrageous spending and it occurred to me, that he is not in it to win anything.
He is in it to “donate” to the broke DNC by buying up endless ads attacking POTUS. He is not really attacking his opponents in the primary, he is not trying to win the primary. He is after Trump. He is part of the media attack plan.
It’s a giant donation to the DNC. $100 Million donation to attack Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
It’s all about creating history of hate that PTrump is an impeached President like Clinton.
It seems Obama is pushing that legacy.?
Donald Trump took his vorpal sword in hand
Long time the Deep State foe he sought
So rested he by an old oak tree
And stood awhile in thought
And as in thought he stood
The Deep State Fascists trying to put the Nation to flame
Came whiffling through the tugly wood
Burbling hate and subjugation as they came!
One, two! Red, White and Blue!
Donald Trump’s vorpal blade went snicker-snack!
He left their attacks dead, and with the things head
He went galatphing back
Jabberwocky.
Wonderful and moving post Sundance. Thank you
It isn’t much but I haven’t watched a football game since Trump called them out. I never will.
You can thank Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell for screwing President Trump with the $10,000 limit on the SALT DEDUCTION. It cost President Trump the House of Representatives as it was intended to. All the suburban Republican District seats around New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Southern California that we lost were by design. The SALT limit screwed cops, firefighters, union construction workers, UPS drivers and scores of middle income voters and it got us IMPEACHMENT. All for nothing! We screwed the very blue collar people President Trump courted in the election and handed the lunatics the weapon to attack us. President Trump wanted the SALT DEDUCTION limit at $20,000 which would have covered 90% of his base in those districts but McConnell said NO! When you consider that 100% of the taxes paid to a foreign government is deductible it becomes even more insane!
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Almost 90% of the SALT benefit goes to taxpayers with income higher than $100,000, according to the Tax Foundation. Less than a third of taxpayers itemize deductions to begin with.” https://money.cnn.com/2017/12/20/pf/salt-deductions-new-tax-plan/index.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not in those suburban Republican districts around New York City, New Jersey and Connecticut or Southern California where typical incomes are $150,000 plus even for police officers and firefighters with working spouses all of whom are homeowners and itemize. It screwed President Trump and it screwed him for nothing!
You may be right, however flyover country is loving it! We are no longer subsidizing the east coast and west coast socialists. “Eventually you run out of others’ money to spend.” California is about to go bankrupt. I don’t know what happens when it does, but I’m guessing all those illegals leave right before 2022; real estate becomes affordable; and anyone not able to speak the language of the country takes a hard look in the mirror and decides they are with us or against us.
Looking at what PDJT has done to Europe makes me think this wasn’t McConnell screwing us. Rather, once he knew we were losing the House based on quitting Rinos, he went all in to destroy the sanctuary states’ economies.
California Joe: Hate to break it to you, but those salaries even are EXORBITANT when compared to the rest of the country. It is outrageous and the big, blue city government and service workers have huge pensions to boot while the rest of the country has no pensions and has to save with 401(k)s, IRAs, and the like. This is why they need the deductions —- they are TOO OVERPAID with TOO HIGH BENEFITS as compared with the other states.
Cali joe, second time in a few days that u mentioned SALT. I’m in SoCal and it didn’t change my taxes, do you own multiple homes?
Property tax in New York City suburbs is $15,000 on a typical older Cape Cod home. Same thing in New Jersey, Connecticut, Boston, etc. Add state and local income taxes and your at $20,000 which would cover most of those people. In Southern California on a new house you’re looking at $13,000 to $18,000 in San Diego and Orange County plus CA income tax. President Trump wanted $20,000. Why did Paul Ryan and Mitch say No? You know that answer now. If not you’ll know tomorrow!
I agree that 20,000 deductible would be better, but I bought a home in the valley (humble 2800 sq ft) and made 3x’s more than the year before but still paid LESS in taxes under trumps tax plan, so much less that I was also able to pay off my back taxes from 2014. Salt didn’t hurt me tax wise 🤷🏼♀️
Our district flipped from red to blue in 2018. The new D Rep, who is voting for impeachment, is making SALT a key issue in her bid for re election.
So far, she is running unopposed.
All the talk about Ds losing big time in 2020 bc of their votes on impeachment doesn’t mean a thing if the RNC hasn’t recruited viable replacements to run against them.
Also contributing to R losses, redistricting, and in 2018, not enough R candidates to replace retiring R reps. Many seats went uncontested. That’s on Ronna.
The RNC is cashing in big time on impeachment but are they really serious about retaking the House or just collecting $$$?
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
A couple filing a joint return with a taxable income of $150,000 pays a marginal rate of 22%. A $10,000 SALT deduction vs. a $20,000 SALT deduction would be a difference of $10,000. 22% of $10,000 = $2,200. That is the practical maximum difference in the tax bill for a couple with $20,000 or more in SALT.
https://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-pdf/i1040tt.pdf
LikeLiked by 1 person
The GOP is actively sabotaging the next election. We may need to step up and run ourselves since they are actively trying not to run Republicans in any race.
WSB: Agreed. Ronna Romney McDaniel is another sheep in wolf’s clothing. Pretty much all of them are with the exception of the Freedom Caucus. Everyone scoffs at the American middle class needing a new party that will represent their agenda in DC and not donors, but that is what is needed. Both parties represent their own interests – not the people’s.
🇺🇸🇺🇸 #I_AM_TRUMP! 🇺🇸🇺🇸
Great writing!
It is utterly amazing how far we’ve allowed our government to get away from us
Almost the entire Washington political establishment hasn’t worked for us in many decades, and has absolutely no intention of ever working for us again
They’ve created an oligarchy, a law unto themselves, and they gorge on the wealth, power and freedoms we the people bestowed on this Nation through our blood, sweat and tears
Every nook and cranny in Washington is infested with parasites, doing nothing but scheming on what influence and resources belonging to the American people they can sell for profit and power
These filthy scumbags have used the power we bestowed on them to manage our affairs for their own personal gain, while leaving us almost bankrupt, as they demand even more of our hard earned money
We’re now morphing back to what we once escaped, rule by “nobility”
My God, I can’t believe how far we’ve allowed this to go
Time to fight back!
It is shocking. We need to strategize. Now.
Our government is being run by a very large group of evil lawyers in Washington DC. Obama is calling the shots. The prize: King of the world. Him and Eric Holder have always hated this country. George S.0.R.0.s is funding this. Have you every wondered how he has so much money to do this to our country? Money has been funneled to him to coordinate this–from our pockets. Have always wondered why Hollywood is so upset. Easy, money was given to them and then in return they hosted fund raisers and gave the money back to the Dems. I stand with PT 100% but I pray for him and his family all the time. This is dangerous times and the dems have gone loony-tune on us.My husband said today that it is getting very close to blowing up and he fears what is in store for this country. JMO
LikeLiked by 5 people
The only path to maybe fixing this mess: make damned sure Trump is reelected.
Time is short. The goals are many by the Marxist Left. One that maybe the most dangerous to our way of life is the educational system that is destroying every generation it touches.
The time is short at some point we will be out numbered.
“God is our refuge and strength,
an ever-present help in trouble.
Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way
and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea,
though its waters roar and foam
and the mountains quake with their surging. ”
“Come and see what the Lord has done,
the desolations he has brought on the earth.
He makes wars cease
to the ends of the earth.
He breaks the bow and shatters the spear;
he burns the shields d with fire.
He says, “Be still, and know that I am God;
I will be exalted among the nations,
I will be exalted in the earth.”
-Psalm 46, 1-3, 8-10
One thing is for sure, The swamp will not drain itself. The crooks will not stop until they are stopped.
These people will continue to do what they have been doing.
Decades of corruption, same crooks have been in power for too long. They switch around between the agencies, but it’s always the same people in charge of the agencies. These same people fabricated evidence to get us into the Iraq war. They hide behind classified documents and “national security.”
They are never really gone, they always pop back up somewhere else, sometimes behind the scenes in some law firm, but always in charge and aways working together and they have absolute power. They have a system in place to stay in power.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Incredible! Never has such an article given me goosebumps like this! Sundance, I don’t know who you are but bless your courage and intelligent wit. We conservative Deplorables are truly fortunate to have you amongst us. Thank you for your vigilance, truly!
I’m in…
#INSURGENCY
SD writes “We watched the 2009 $900+ billion Stimulus Bill being spent each year, every year, for seven consecutive years. Omnibus spending, Porkulous, QE1, QE2, Bailouts, Crony-Capitalism. We know exactly how this works, and we know exactly why this ruse is maintained. We don’t need to stand around talking about it…. We’re beyond talking.”
I finished grad school in 2006 (and only been reading CTH since early 2017) so I’m not up to speed with all the cronyism in bahamas presidency. ANY links to point me in that direction are welcome. 🙏
In the research box…uniparty.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d start looking right here, Tiffhis. Sundance knows his stuff, whether it be investigations, economics, trade, politics, and certainly how continuing resolutions keep us from doing budgets. OVomit ran our military into the ground, and Pres . Trump had no choice but to ask for increased military spending. The Uniparty, including our feckless Republicans, continue to join with the Democrats in agreeing they get to spend a reciprocal amount on welfare and social justice programs and refuse to hold the line on spending. As Sundance always says, “there are trillions of dollars at stake.”
This latest spending bill to avoid government shut-down was no exception. I’m sure other Treepers can refer you to other sources as well. Merry Christmas to you and yours.
P.S. The “Tea party” that Ovomit sicked his IRS on was a group of conservatives who were pushing for cutting back spending, among other conservative ideas, was basically destroyed by Sen. McConnell. Sundance has several articles on this.
Great that you are seeking out that information, Tiffthis. The vast majority of your cohorts from that generation are not and are willing lackeys.
Generation X is more of a 50/50 bunch, in my experience. Still too many willing lackeys if you ask me.
And tomorrow Barr speaks to the media after it is too late to help the President. Who needs enemies with friends like Barr.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Another Deep Stater.
That’s a problem.
This is a sad day for America
LikeLiked by 1 person
A sad day for conservatives everywhere.
I read a lot on here about “ cold anger “ I’ve never really felt it but today I know about that “ cold anger “ feeling .. took my daughter to get hair cut today and the lady that does our hair said to me “ you’re quiet today “ I shrugged it off , she noticed because we usually talk politics and how the Dems have gone mad , today I felt “ cold anger “ didn’t want to talk , just process the anger quietly .. we will fight on for President Trump 🇺🇸 and our Country ..
It’s annoying that Tulsi Gabbard is parroting the party line (“putting political interest above national interest”) bc she knows it’s crap — but at least at the moment she’s uncommitted on impeachment. Pushing a resolution for censure. Unclear whether that’s cover for ultimately caving or bucking the party.
If they lose Tulsi, democrat heads will explode. It interferes with the headlines, and opens up the lane for the anti-impeachment left (Greenwald, Mate) to get a little attention. Plus the dems haven’t figured out how to smear Tulsi effectively (it really bugs the base when they call her a Russian).
She’s got a choice to make. Bucking the democrat stasi is why she’s popular with the dissident/anti-war left, and she knows it. She’s never going to get them to like her, but I guess we’ll see if she’s ready to go full rogue.
I think she’s waiting to see how much cover there’d be. If we hit 5 or 6 NOs, I think we’ll see Tulsi too.
That would be fun.
I commented on this site recently that the only thing that is keeping this country from exploding is our restraint. It sure is not the rabid left who would kill us all in a heartbeat. This is where we are today- “But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security. — ….. ” I just hold on to God, knowing his timing is never wrong and never late.
Very keen, WI. You are so right.
We must bide our time watching and acting to support our allies in this cause.
A careless trigger finger right now is purposeless and counterproductive.
We must plan our work and work our plan as so many tens of millions of us are doing.
Mental tying together some disparate pieces; Dec. 15th’s article https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/12/15/john-ratcliffe-explains-why-corrupt-senators-on-ssci-would-never-allow-his-nomination-and-why-a-senate-impeachment-trial-is-a-risk helps explain the quote from this article:
“We accept how the entire Senate voted to block President Trump’s ability to use recess appointments in 2017, and 2018, and 2019. Every.Single.Democrat.And.Republican.”
If I understand the consequences of Sundance’s analyses correctly, basically the entire Senate is corrupt since they ensure that President Trump cannot install any uncontrolled leadership in any sensitive post that could threaten them. Imagine if the leadership posts for NSC, FBI, NSA, CIA, DOJ, etc. were vacant and President Trump were to appoint uncontrolled patriots to those positions? If the justice and security apparatus actually investigated the corruption?
At this point in time, the only option President Trump has for installing people that will work on cleaning the stables is via recess appointments, since such people would never be approved by the Senate. So, they block that path too… As Sundance notes, it is Every.Single.Democrat.And.Republican!
Yes, so only someone through prior confirmation could become an acting head, that would be the only course for POTUS.
Could be why we have several “Acting Secretary of …..”
He can put in acting appointees.
Okay. That sounds weird.
He can appoint persons to serve in positions on an acting basis.
Think of the Mooch. In came the Mooch, out went Priebus. Out went the Mooch. Important tasks can be accomplished in a short time by someone who won’t be sticking around to take the heat afterward.
Well, I could be wrong, but I don’t think Chief of Staff requires Senate confirmation. There are still SOME jobs in the,Executive that don’t require confirmation.
Congress has been encroaching for years, from just Cabinet officers, to sub cabinet and even sub-sub cabinet level.
And now, they are trying to make POTUS a Senate confirm required job!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obama filled many of the inspector general positions with people who served as acting IGs.
Yes, sorry I DID get your point, and just bounced off it, to make my own.
The thing is, Founders didn’t say “advise and approve”, and certainly they could. They said “advise and CONSENT”, meaning in the end, after advising (perhaps against a nominee) you give the POTUS the person they want.
But, it has morphed into McConnell telling POTUS who he can get confirmed.
Ain’t it funny, how McConnell can’t get the votes for all sorts of things, even with a majority, cause of those squishy Repubs, …..but when ONE Senator voting to recess, means they recess, not ONE Senator, R or D, votes to recess.
Barstuds!
Thomas Paine, “The Crisis”
“These are the times which try men’s souls”.
I went to high school with Laura Paine. Direct descendent of Thomas. When I found out, I knew I would never forget it.
If you’re thinking of responding to the dirtbags’ scheme by donating to our president’s reelection effort today, note: “President Trump has activated an EMERGENCY DOUBLE-MATCH on ALL CONTRIBUTIONS TO FIGHT BACK.” Your contribution will benefit Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. (Follow link posted by SD above.) Time for all of us to stand in the gap.
That’s the one I do ages to today 👍🏼
*donated to today
President Trump is inspiring. When I was *much* younger I remember a poster hanging on a wall in a head shop (don’t ask) with a vulture or eagle stooping on a mouse with talons extended. The mouse is giving the raptor the finger and the legend on the bottom of the poster said ‘yea, though I walk through the Valley of the Shadow of Death I will fear no evil…’ That mouse reminds me of our magnificent President, although I think maybe HE is the raptor and it’s a sorry collection of politicians and others who are in the ‘valley of death’.
He has the enemy surrounded!
Head shops are closed at 4:20pm 😉
If the Demo☭rats got surprised by the number of DEPLORABLES they awoke in 2016,
They are absolutely clueless on the tsunami of IMPEACHABLES they’ve triggered in 2020.
BKR,
Lately, my thinking is that they feel PDJT can not be on the ballot in 2020, because then WE will see just how great WE are, how MANY of us we are, how,STRONG we are, and when we realise that, their gig is up.
PDJT has called us the greatest movement in the history of mankind; I don’t think he engages in nearly as much hyperbole as he is accused of.
And, I think maybe he knows us better than we know ourselves. WE will be SHOCKED, utterly SHOCKED at the election results.
WE will be amazed at the ‘exit poll’ results, showing Black and Hispanic support for PDJT.
And THEY, the media talking heads, the pundits and pollsters, and the few useful idiots will be horrified and terrified to discover what a small minority they really are.
Here’s something you can do right now via social media and it won’t cost a cent. If you are on Twitter, please vote in this C-SPAN poll.
So far there have been 282,231 respondents. The votes are running 41% for impeachment and 59% against impeachment. That is some serious participation. Since this is a C-SPAN poll, the assumption is that these are likely voters.
The Dimms are using polling and focus groups to form their impeachment language and strategy. This is one of the best ways to get their attention. Earlier today, CNN reported on this poll. The poll is being watched.
My own congressman is fiercely opposed to this impeachment coup. Calling his office will not affect his vote because he is already on the right side. Calling any other congressman’s office would be worthless since I am not a constituent. However, this poll is about overall public sentiment among very likely voters. Please hit that link and vote.
I will stand with our president in 2020 and I will fight to save him from this insane bloodless coup.Thank you Sundance and CTH for that superb video also!! What genius puts this stuff together? Let us keep on praying for this President warrior-
Trump.
The truly righteous man attains life, but he who pursues evil goes to his death. Proverbs 11:19
This sums op accurately how I feel. I’ve always been able to see the left opposed to my beliefs and values and I vote against them. My cold anger is reserved for those that betrayed my trust. The crony capitalist republican establishment. They are the ones that took my goodwill and trust and my votes and they sold me out. Draining the leftist swamp is only half the battle. Nothing fully changes until the republican rinos are all replaced.or at least out of leadership. Draining the swamp starts at home in your own district and state.
Impeachment had stopped meaning anything with Wiglet Waters repeating it 3500 times in three years. It means the same to me as our Lord’s wounds inflicted by Romans.
These children broke into the liquor cabinet and now can’t sober up before dad gets home.
Relax.
The Senate kicks it out of bounds.
End of that story.
Then, PDJT needs a replacement AG and replacement DoJ operators to go after and PROSECUTE the perps.
So many targets….just squashing the easy ones will do. Won’t get anywhere near all of them….
…….but he can try.
WiVoter: beautifully stated. I was so disappointed and dejected last night and realized only prayer would help. If it were not for my faith I would have acted out negatively long ago.
Help President Trump MAGA 2020 !
Sign up to volunteer for the Donald J. Trump Team.
https://www.donaldjtrump.com/get-involved/volunteer
TODAY the day the DemonicRATS vote for impeachment, they would be wise to heed the words Japanese Admiral Yamamoto said after the bombing of Pearl Harbor….”I FEAR THAT ALL WE HAVE DONE IS AWAKEN A SLEEPING GIANT”. Yes, DemonicRATS the sleeping giant is US the patriotic, God-fearing, love of country, Constitution & family. God’s light of TRUTH & LIGHT is coming to expose your evil & darkness. WE WILL not be silenced! WE WILL win, you WILL lose…bet on it!.
Just look at the photo at the top of the page.
What a bunch of sad losers they are.
How did the world come to this?
I take solace in knowing that President Trump will wear the “Impeached” label as a badge of honor.
