December 18th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1063

— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” The Spirit Of America CHRISTmas ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
Trump Rally Day in Battle Creek, MI at 7pm ET tonight–– Whoo Hoo….
Rally around our President Trump–Let’s show the Opposition We Stand with President Trump for Loyalty, Honor, Truth….and Country
Bring out the popcorn, steak with catsup on the side, a slice of chocolate cake, two scoops of Covfefe Ice Cream…..
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “He turned the sea into dry land, they passed through the waters on foot—
come, let us rejoice in him.
He rules forever by his power, his eyes watch the nations—
let not the rebellious rise up against him ” 🌟 — Ps 66:6-7
————–
***Praise: Boom!…ShakaLaka! President Trump sent Speaker Peelosi a beautiful letter full of truth and Cold Anger
***Praise: USA/Suffolk University Poll: President Trump leads all Dems’ candidates
***Praise: Trump Boom is making a difference for America’s once forgotten men and women
***Praise: Labor market is breaking records on a monthly basis
***Praise: Ford to add 3,000 jobs in the Detroit area, invest $1.45B
***Praise: Stock Market High on Monday is the 133rd High since 2017 Inauguration
***Praise: 1.4 Billion for the Border WALL, Military pay raise and Funding for New Space Force is in the Bills passed by House on Tuesday
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for protection and safe traveling for President Trump & MAGA Team as they go to Trump KAG Rally in MI (Dep WH 4:25pm ET ***Arr back at WH 10:35pm ET)
— protection and empowerment for Congressional Patriots who aren’t afraid to speak out the truth
— for protection for Rudy Giuliani
— for special 24/7 protection for our military-they”re being targeted
— Those involved in the fake impeachment drama in search of a nonexistent crime, get caught and charged
— for protection & continuing empowerment for the CongressRepub…Journalist….Investigator Patriots, to stand their ground seeking truth
— for the starting of the investigating of the investigators and all schemers
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns, old & new, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof–
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for speed in WALLbuilding and safety for WALLbuilders
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
— for all the Trump Supporters, here and abroad…for safety, level headed, empowerment
— for quick recovery for Treepers who have the flu and keep everyone healthy over CHRISTmas season (prayers are being answered –keep praying)
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* O Come All Ye Faithful *🇺🇸*
🦅 “By proceeding with your invalid impeachment, you are violating your oaths of office, you are breaking your allegiance to the Constitution, and you are declaring open war on American Democracy.” (Letter to Speaker of the House, Peelosi 12-17-19)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday, December 18, 2019 — 👌
Countdown: 321 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/12/17/december-17th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1062/comment-page-1/#comment-7669503)
– – – – – –
Tuesday update – 12/17/19
– Misc. tweets and articles.
– – – – – –
***Praise: 🧱🧱🧱 Fisher Sand & Gravel has been awarded “mammoth” border wall contract (receiving 268M of this 400M project) to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona. Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020. (12/2/19) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House. (12/4/19)
***Praise: Fisher Industries and crews have been able to keep busy on Project 2 since Dec. 5th hearing while still working within and adhering to the limits set by the Temporary Restraining Order(s). However, there may be additional restrictions imposed after Thursday’s (12/12/19) hearing. (As of Friday 12/13/19 “the United States and Fisher Defendants are unable to agree to the wording in an amended temporary restraining order.”)
***Praise: As reported on 12/11/19, WBTW doesn’t have $50 million for Project 2, but as a result of the success on Project 1, investors have united to come together to secure that stretch of the border on Project 2.
Prayer for the work crews.
Pray:
– for upcoming status conference which Judge Crane scheduled for Dec. 19.
– that any Temporary Restraining Orders that have been put in place to halt/slow construction would be resolved/dropped and work will continue so that the 3.5 mile project would be completed by WBTW’s January 15 goal (Date may be pushed further as video was made a few days before Fisher Industries was ordered not to build wall.).
– that the Department of Defense Inspector General’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract (in Arizona) the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the deep state in DoD and ACOE wouldn’t be able corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, and other projects
– that work would go smoothly with quality construction; with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall demonstration will provide the evidence necessary to overcome any objections and show that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this demonstration of the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain would provide undeniable proof that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW to build 250 miles on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all projects that WBTW builds so the funds can be rolled into new &/or larger projects in the future and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
Brian Kolfage Instagram post: Destin Christmas boat parade!
Tweet with USAToday article.
Angel Mom Speaks Out Against States’ Bill Giving Illegals Licenses – 12/17/19
“New Jersey and New York have both decided to allow illegal aliens drivers licenses so that they can “drive without fear,” despite being in the country criminally. But Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza has something major to say about that since her hero son, an Arizona police officer, was killed by an illegal alien behind the wheel, who was driving down the wrong side of the freeway and hit/killed her son head on.”
Tweet referencing DHS statement.
Tweet with video. – (0:45)
Brian Kolfage: This is what you get New Yorkers when you deny @DHSgov access to criminals and DMV database.
***Additional tweets***
Tweet with Breitbart article.
Brian Kolfage: Los Zetas Cartel causes chaos in US town as major smuggling operation busted. But hey all for the butterflies.
Post with TheRundownNews article. Caution: Article contains graphic images.
Brian Kolfage Facebook post – 12/16/19
“Photos from the Rio Grande Valley border region depict the fallout from a recent all-out war between rival cartels, in the area where We Build The Wall is building our second border wall, that’s been temporarily stalled by liberal environmental activists.”
Tweet with DHS statement.
Brian Kolfage: Owned them @DHSgov bahaha 🤣
Stillwater:. Stopping the wall is the sad part. Guess WBTW must have lost ground in the recent court case regarding imposing increased restrictions. One can’t even help oneself these days.
So little wall has been built in 2019. Don’t see how another 300 miles can be built in 2020.
So far it seems like all wall construction has been stopped in 2019 by multiple judge’s. Not aware of any active wall construction projects other than stalled WBTW phase 2.
No wonder President Trump no longer mentions the wall anymore. So sad.
i agree Wes, it’s an uphill battle for sure. I haven’t heard anything new since yesterday on Project 2.
I just found an November interview with Tommy Fisher where he talks more about the their new wall in Texas. This new galvanized steel wall they are building will last over 100 years. Apparently he said they could put up 80 miles of new wall in about 3 months.
The Left is all about Transitions. I’m sure they will be fully supportive of Jeff’s very important life choice.
Comrade of the Year 2019: Greta Thunberg
https://thepeoplescube.com/peoples-blog/comrade-of-the-year-t21075.html
… some selected graphics posted over on the daily Open Thread
here’s one:
Ha! Gesundheit!
Very particular choice of words, Mr. President!
Calvin Coolidge was the last pesident to understand free market economics. Donald Trump is the only other president to understand the same philosophy.
God Bless President Trump
And his Family
Unite Patriots, we have a Country to save
Yes, we do.
Is that nationwide?
Yes. And I think it’s with registered voters (where dems have an advantage) too, not likely voters (where Republicans do better.)
I would guess his lead will grow as people get to know the dem candidates better too. I wonder when they will poll the idea of parachuting in HRC for an epic rematch.
He will win that poll too.
Can you imagine PDJT pounding Hilda on the Fake dossier??
And this time I won’t let you slide from being locked up.
Add 10.
Order for plans to ensure FBI Apps are accurate.
The FISA “procedures” are already robust. FBI Agents already swear under perjury that the application is true.
Procedures won’t fix corruption – only harsh accountability will do that!
Long prison terms and forfeiture of assets as restitution. It needs to be a life changing event for the perps.
Right you are, Autonomous
Procedures already ARE robust
It’s just that they’re not obeyed
Rules don’t do you much good if they’re disregarded
I wonder if it was a sternly-worded chastisement?
Alright little chap
Get back on mummy’s lap
There may well be chastisements if you do not shut your trap
“Quiet” – Ian Dury, 1979
The Big Hole in the China Trade Agreement
by Gordon G. Chang
December 17, 2019 at 5:00 am
https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/15305/china-trade-agreement-hole
Excerpt:
Moreover, China’s officials, once they have encryption keys and access to the China network of a foreign firm, will be in a good position to penetrate the networks of that firm outside China. Therefore, Beijing will soon steal data stored on foreign networks and put companies, like Nortel Networks, out of business or ruin them to the point where Chinese entities can buy them up at reduced prices. Do we really want the Fortune 500 to be owned by China?
There is, of course, no point in including in the trade deal forced taking and intellectual property protections if they do not cover the cybersecurity rules.
Washington will have to do something fast to protect American businesses in China — and the American economy — because the Phase One deal is clearly inadequate. There is, after all, a big hole in the center of it.
There’s something missing from the “Phase One” trade agreement with China, announced Friday. And it’s something critically important. Yet, Larry Kudlow, President Trump’s director of the National Economic Council, appeared not to know about it afterwards.
“We will see,” said Kudlow in response to Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures,” her Fox News Channel show, as she asked him about Beijing’s new “cybersecurity” rules. “There’s a large IP chapter in this deal and there’s also a large forced technology transfer chapter in this deal. I don’t think we know enough about these new Chinese rules and we’ll have to look at that and by the way if they do violate them of course we will take action.”
Bartiromo was referring to two sets of Chinese rules:
On December 1, Beijing implemented the Multi-Level Protection Scheme 2.0, issued pursuant to the 2016 Cybersecurity Law.
On January 1, China’s Cryptography Law becomes effective.
These measures prohibit foreign companies from encrypting data so that it cannot be read by the Chinese central government and the Communist Party of China. Businesses will be required to turn over encryption keys. Companies will not be able to employ virtual private networks to keep data secret, and some believe they will no longer be allowed to use private servers.
Together, these measures allow Beijing to take all the data and communications of foreign companies.
The remedy? President Trump can pull out of the Phase One deal — something he should do anyway — or use his considerable powers under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 to prohibit American companies from complying with the new cybersecurity rules or from storing data in China.
It was a bit surprising to me that Mr Kudlow did not know about the new cybersecurity law, but that is not in his wheelhouse.
This has been well discussed in various places, particularly the legal standpoint for US businesses by those who have direct experience for months now.
‘ How China’s New CyberSecurity Laws Can (Will?) Destroy Your Business’
Excerpt:
‘ In China’s New Cybersecurity Program: NO Place to Hide and again in China’s New Cybersecurity System: There is NO Place to Hide we wrote how China’s new “cybersecurity” laws give the Chinese government and its prized companies full and total access to all data and IP held by foreign companies. Yesterday, in China’s New Cryptography Law: Still No Place to Hide, we wrote why encryption will not provide foreign companies a way out from China’s wholesale takeover of foreign company data and its concomitant IP. In this post, we set out two ways China’s data takeover will harm foreign businesses far beyond China.,
Read more here:
https://www.chinalawblog.com/2019/11/how-chinas-new-cybersecurity-laws-can-will-destroy-your-business.html
I think this is top quality Kellyanne handling a press conference.
The reporters are pretty well-behaved, she keeps her cool and gets in her digs in a good natured manner.
What’s the point of even talking to these people? Can they just send the janitor out to hold the press conference or, better yet, a non-English speaking groundskeeper?
She handled that press conference very well. It was well behaved and there was little grand standing by reporters.
You cannot cut off talking to the press in my opinion. I think having this press conference is a positive so that it can be seen online and elsewhere. The legacy media will do whatever they will do.
No wedding ring. Interesting.
Yep..we see right thru Dems’ excuses….Dems are chronic, pathological liars. I’m doubtful that Hell would even take the Dems, these Dems would wipe out the standard liars in Satan’s world.
Thank You, Stephanie for the reminder.
They need to say it’s a private phone call between the president and world leaders, then it’ll get it super quick, no?
There’s already an investigation open and I don’t think they are going to let Wray anywhere near it. I guess that tells us all we need to know right there.
Only a second. He knows Wray is dirty.
On Monday, Justice Ginsburg made a comment in response to a question about P Trump’s vocal opposition to the Impeachment scam. She said, “The President is not a lawyer.” (But he can afford the best.) Of course, RBG didn’t comment on guilt or innocence or the fact that her people are the instigators in both hoaxes that have divided the nation when she, “hoped both sides will stop the dysfunction and work together for the good of the country.”)
Thank God, PDJT is a politically astute business man and not a lawyer. Harvard Law School grad Obama proclaimed only a magic wand will bring back manufacturing jobs. Wharton grad Trump had a better vision—on most or all issues. The overly litigious USA is deluged with lawyers and when the market drives some of the worst shysters to elected office like Adam Schiff (Harvard law) with his army of devious Lawfare handlers, their antics can create an incalculable amount of work for other public sector lawyers who are hired at a high price to defend countless innocent clients from the political manipulations of lawyer politicians like Schiff and disgraced FBI management like Comey (U of Chicago law); McCabe (Washington U St. Louis law) and so on, who thought they were untouchable, brilliant and high above the deplorables.
In fairness, there are lawyer politicians that are admirably doing their jobs: ie–John Ratcliffe (SMU Dedman); Louis Gohmert (Baylor U); Ted Cruz etc. (This is an edited repost from another article)
What better day to tell our beloved president how much he is appreciated and supported by we the people!
https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
DONE!
🇺🇸MMXX🇺🇸
Whoopie Goldberg whining on The View on why Trump must be impeached said that: “,,,he represents everything the opposite of what we’re taught to be as human beings. You lie, you get away with it. You cheat, you get away with it.” So what’s the impeachment charge, Whoopie, ‘Impersonating a Hollywood Celebrity’?
Whoppie, what lie and what cheat are in those impeachment charges?
Are these alleged Trump lies and cheating also imaginary AND secret?
Whoopie is just another broken piece of Hollyork flotsam who’s made a fortune marketing her damaged self.
If impeachment vote succeeds does anyone know if PDJT can ask the Supremes for a ruling on the constitutionality of the impeachment process?
I even thought Trump could sue congress and ask SC to determine if the current process is constitutional or not. That would stop a vote.
Better to have Mitch blow it off now then to linger for a year waiting for the Supreme Court.
Mitch is all in to “play it straight.” There are no guarantees on the outcome when the trial starts with Roberts presiding.
I will be on travel tomorrow and I guess I will have the great honor to watch CNN at airport! God help me pass that time as all of the clowns on CNN will be cheering on impeachment.
Give them a double barrel salute!
👇👇👇
Well worth a read. Spot on by Meixin Pei.
Xi Jinping’s Annus Horribilis
Dec 16, 2019 MINXIN PEI
‘Trade disputes with the US, concerns about Chinese interference in Hong Kong, and ethnic tensions in Xinjiang all preceded Xi Jinping’s rise to power in late 2012. Their escalation in the last year is a direct result of China’s shift to authoritarianism under Xi……’
Read more here:
https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/xi-china-vulnerable-authoritarian-by-minxin-pei-2019-12?
Re: 2020 elections. Anyone from Kentucky here who may comment?
I mentioned this before, that Thomas Massie R-KY, was the only no vote on the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, also the Human Rights Bill on Uyghurs who are in the millions in concentration camps. When I looked him up, he also voted against sanctions on NK, Iran.
Now he has a write -up in the SCMP, and the PRC thinks he is a ‘reliable entity’. I find his excuses for voting against sanctions ridiculous. And receiving praise from the PRC anathema.
https://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/3042523/party-one-thomas-massie-lone-dissenting-us-lawmaker-uygur-and
Help President Trump – MAGA 2020 !
Sign up to volunteer for the Donald J. Trump Team.
https://www.donaldjtrump.com/get-involved/volunteer
Especially if you are in the 31 flip districts.
https://thehill.com/homenews/house/434113-the-31-trump-districts-that-will-determine-the-next-house-majority
Only one way to teach the Dems, take back control of the House!
https://mobile.twitter.com/JohnWHuber/status/1207070297943355392
try again
The Bee Explains: Impeachment
Impeachment can be confusing. But The Babylon Bee is here with an explainer so you will know how the process works and what it takes for Dems to snap their fingers together and make Trump disappear in a cloud of dust.
What is impeachment?
It’s the official, constitutional method for screaming at the sky because Trump is president.
Why is Trump being impeached?
Trump has committed some very serious offenses, from not being a Democrat to being a Republican. He also won the 2016 election, which rises to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors. He also restored the celebration of Christmas after eight years of winter with no Christmas under Obama. This drove Dems up a wall so they drummed up some charges against him.
Why didn’t Democrats include any criminal offenses in the articles of impeachment?
There were just so many of them, it was hard to pick one. So, instead of laying out actually impeachable offenses, the Democrats summarized it all with two main articles of impeachment: 1.) Trump is president. 2.) TRUMP IS PRESIDENT.
What does it take to remove the president from office?
Faith, trust, and pixie dust.
Will Trump be removed from office?
Lol.
If we believe in ourselves and try hard, and Trump is removed, Hillary Clinton becomes president, right?
Actually, Mike Pence would become president, basically making the United States into a Handmaid’s Tale-style dystopia.
What happens if Trump is impeached in the House but acquitted in the Senate?
Democrats don’t get the big prize, but they each get a complimentary copy of Impeachment: The Board Game.
Once the House votes to officially impeach President Trump, what happens next?
Trump wins the 2020 election.
https://babylonbee.com/news/the-bee-explains-impeachment
US Special l Envoy Biegun was in Seoul and Tokyo on last weekend to discus NK. As you may know, Kim Fatty 3 has threatened the US with a Christmas present if the US doesn’t comply with their demands, calling the President a ‘dotard’ again and testing missiles and reactivating sites he agreed to dismantle. He is now going to Beijing on Thursday👇
‘ Following his December 15–19 trip to Seoul and Tokyo, Special Representative Biegun will travel to Beijing December 19–20 to meet with PRC officials to discuss the need to maintain international unity on North Korea.’
https://www.state.gov/special-representative-bieguns-travel-to-beijing/#.Xflt2tOCHTk.twitter
