December 17th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1062

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

36 Responses to December 17th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1062

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 17, 2019 at 12:22 am

    — * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” The Spirit Of America CHRISTmas ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *

    Tomorrow is Trump Rally in Battle Creek, MI on Dec. 18th at 7pm ET–
    Whoo Hoo….
    Bring out the popcorn, steak with catsup on the side, a slice of chocolate cake, two scoops of Covfefe Ice Cream…..

    🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
    —————–
    🌟 “Come and see what God has done,
    his awesome deeds for mankind! ” 🌟 — Ps 66:5
    ————–
    ***Praise: President Trump is working for We The People
    ***Praise: Stock Market three Indexes set another AllTime High again on Monday!
    ***Praise: Dow rallied 10,000 points since Nov 8, 2016 election
    ***Praise: Our Booming Economy is proof that USA is brushing off the fear of Recession (but not us Treepers and strong Trump Supporters, thanks to our wonderful President Trump…and our Sundance)
    ————–
    🙏 Pray:
    — for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
    — for a productive meeting/bilat with Guatemala President
    — protection and empowerment for Congressional Patriots who aren’t afraid to speak out the truth
    — for protection for Rudy Giuliani
    — for special 24/7 protection for our military-they”re being targeted
    — 25 million Evangelical Christians get register to vote
    — Those involved in the fake impeachment drama in search of a nonexistent crime, get caught and charged
    — for protection & continuing empowerment for all Patriots/Independent Journalists to stand their ground seeking truth
    — for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
    — Presidential Candidate Democlowns, old & new, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof–
    — for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
    — Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses/dogs
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
    — for speed in WALLbuilding and safety for WALLbuilders
    — for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
    — for quick recovery for Treepers who have the flu and keep everyone healthy over CHRISTmas season (prayers are being answered –keep praying)
    — for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
    — *🇺🇸* O Holy Night *🇺🇸*

    🦅 “Every day, we are lifting our forgotten Americans off the sidelines, out of the margins, and back into the workforce.”
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
    👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday, December 17, 2019 — 👌
    Countdown: 322 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win

  2. Stillwater says:
    December 17, 2019 at 12:22 am

    ***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
    (Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/12/16/december-16th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1061/comment-page-1/#comment-7666298)

    – – – – – –
    Sunday update – 12/15/19

    – FWI, on yesterday’s wall posts freespeechfanatic provided a GatewayPundit article with an interview with Brian Kolfage about the IBWC. Today, I’ve added 3 posts under his comment containing older Jun/Jul tweets and info about the IBWC. This should provide a little background for those curious about WBTW’s history with the IBWC and the gate the IBWC keeps leaving open during the day on Project 1. Btw, WBTW’s official website has a livestream camera(operating 24/7) on that gate for those who wish to observe this.

    – Instagram post remembering BORTAC Agent Brian Terry.

    – Brian Kolfage tweets about the Army Corps of Engineers.
    – Friday(12/13/19) tweets where Dave Hendricks reports that “the federal government and Fisher Industries, which is building a privately owned border wall near Mission, can’t agree on the terms of a new temporary restraining order.” We’ll probably get more info on Monday.
    – Misc. tweets about illegal activity on the border.

    – – – – – –
    ***Praise: 🧱🧱🧱 Fisher Sand & Gravel has been awarded “mammoth” border wall contract (receiving 268M of this 400M project) to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona. Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020. (12/2/19) (2 days of posts here & here.)
    ***Praise: Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House. (12/4/19)
    ***Praise: Fisher Industries and crews have been able to keep busy on Project 2 since Dec. 5th hearing while still working within and adhering to the limits set by the Temporary Restraining Order(s). However, there may be additional restrictions imposed after Thursday’s (12/12/19) hearing. (As of Friday 12/13/19 “the United States and Fisher Defendants are unable to agree to the wording in an amended temporary restraining order.”)
    ***Praise: As reported on 12/11/19, WBTW doesn’t have $50 million for Project 2, but as a result of the success on Project 1, investors have united to come together to secure that stretch of the border on Project 2.

    Prayer for the work crews.
    Pray:
    – for upcoming status conference which Judge Crane scheduled for Dec. 19. (Another document states that there is a preliminary injunction hearing scheduled on Dec 20. Not sure if this is the same event with 2 conflicting dates being reported or if these are 2 separate events.)
    – that any Temporary Restraining Orders that have been put in place to halt/slow construction would be resolved/dropped and work will continue so that the 3.5 mile project would be completed by WBTW’s January 15 goal (Date may be pushed further as video was made a few days before Fisher Industries was ordered not to build wall.).

    – that the Department of Defense Inspector General’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract (in Arizona) the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the deep state in DoD and ACOE wouldn’t be able corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.

    – for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, and other projects
    – that work would go smoothly with quality construction; with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
    – that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)

    – that Project 2’s wall demonstration will provide the evidence necessary to overcome any objections and show that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
    – that this demonstration of the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain would provide undeniable proof that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley

    – that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW to build 250 miles on Private Property in Texas
    – that the Government would purchase all projects that WBTW builds so the funds can be rolled into new &/or larger projects in the future and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
    (This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)

  3. citizen817 says:
    December 17, 2019 at 12:22 am

    • ann says:
      December 17, 2019 at 1:29 am

      He’s right about not watching, I haven’t viewed any footage,even on line.

      Its simply not credible and will infuriatte me wo purpose.
      Can barely manage to compose a message to my reps wo bursting into flames.
      Same thing tackling w. clueless staffers who’ve never heard of Collyer’s compliance review.

      We live in parallel universes with the ruling caste. Can not wait to knock them off their perches. Nasty things

  4. citizen817 says:
    December 17, 2019 at 12:23 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    December 17, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Trump Retweet

  6. citizen817 says:
    December 17, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Trump Retweet

  7. citizen817 says:
    December 17, 2019 at 12:25 am

    • joeknuckles says:
      December 17, 2019 at 1:14 am

      Turns out the FBI is just a bunch of dirty little weasels. The entire organization is corrupted, the culture there is crap. It cannot be fixed. Shut it down and replace it with a law enforcement agency.
      Anybody looking for a job as an ex-FBI agent should be rated just below ex-cons and felons.
      I doubt it would ever come up in my life, but I will never speak to any FBI agent, ever.

      Like

  8. citizen817 says:
    December 17, 2019 at 12:26 am

  11. JohnCasper says:
    December 17, 2019 at 12:31 am

    Always remember folks that it is only .1% of Adam Shiff’s brain that is bad with the other 99.9% being wonderful. Just like … … well, you know who says about you know what.. Same thing.

  12. citizen817 says:
    December 17, 2019 at 12:32 am

    Trump Retweet

  13. Sentient says:
    December 17, 2019 at 12:35 am

    I think the president should tweet out this clip (6:35 – 7:05) at the start of the senate trial

  14. CM-TX says:
    December 17, 2019 at 12:50 am

    Guys, I think some of us missed our ride! Dammit!! 😂🤣

  15. Autonomous Collective says:
    December 17, 2019 at 1:14 am

    Stay tuned for all new releases, this story is still developing: https://www.projectveritas.com/sign-up-for-our-newsletter/

  16. joeknuckles says:
    December 17, 2019 at 1:19 am

    Was Schiff trying to keep his eyes from bugging out in his Sunday interviews? His face looked really strange. Was he squinting or did he have some kind of procedure?

    Maybe Shillue is getting inside his head.

  17. CTH Fan says:
    December 17, 2019 at 1:22 am

    Watched Laura Ingraham tonight and she had Rudy on the show. I am afraid I have to agree with Bolton, he is a hand grenade about to explode all over President Trump during this impeachment process. He is saying things that put President Trump in jeapody.

    Rudy says he (Rudy) did indeed push the US Ambassador out in Ukraine and then acts as though it was President Trump’s idea to investigate Biden. In actual fact it was his own idea to go to Ukraine and investigate to get evidence in support of Ukraine interference in the 2016 election.
    He runs around saying things as though it is straight from the President, but when questioned previously admitted it was his own idea. No wonder people are confused. This is why this whole fiasco started.

    This man makes me extremely angry.

    Why doesn’t the President call him on the carpet. Rudy has played right into the Dems hands..

    Bash my comment all you like, but the truth is staring us right in the face,

  18. bluenova1971 says:
    December 17, 2019 at 1:22 am

    Totally disheartened by the developments in the Flynn case today.

