President Trump Attends Army -vs- Navy Game, Crowd Cheers – Stadium Plays Rocky Theme…

NAVY WINS ! (31 – 7 ) Congratulations NAVY !
Today President Trump attended the Army Navy game at Lincoln Field in Philadelphia. The Commander-in-Chief visited both teams in their locker room prior to the start of the game.
.
The stadium erupted with applause during the introduction and coin toss (video below); and then an act of serendipity or planning? (I think planning)…. at the conclusion of the coin toss, when POTUS was leaving the field, the stadium played The Rocky theme.
.
PHILADELPHIA – President Donald Trump participated in the coin toss at the 120th Army-Navy football game at Lincoln Financial Field to a round of applause from the crowd Saturday.
The president stood on the field with representatives from both service academies during the national anthem and then walked to midfield, waving at supporters on his way. Trump stood on the Navy sideline, wearing his red cap, as the team ran onto the field before kickoff.
Trump walked out to midfield for the coin toss, with security personnel roping off the area. Trump was introduced to a round of applause from the crowd and tossed the coin.
Navy called tails and won the toss.
The president watched the first half from the Army side with Defense Secretary Mark Esper and other military leaders, according to the official pool report.
Trump crossed over to the Navy side at halftime. Some audience members chanted, “Commander in chief” and “Trump we love you” was also heard. A couple dozen people in uniform chanted, “Four more years!” (read more)
Likely the Navy side was extra happy this year with the strength of support President Trump has given the SEALs.
Even though it’s Philly where they play it all the time; playing the Rocky theme while POTUS was on field was cool.
Awesome event. PDJT visits locker rooms, sings national anthem, tosses coin, walks the sidelines. What a MAGA/KAG fan!
That was fun to watch! OUR President!!!
Y’know, it IS fun – everything about it is good. It’s about patriotism, teamwork, good sportsmanship, hard work, sacrifice, and camaraderie. It’s a hard competition between two beloved branches of our military who fight for the same thing. It’s not commercial. It’s real, and the love cannot be bought.
It’s just plain FUN! And it’s a damned shame more people can’t enjoy it and smile like we do.
Well said!!! 🙂
Malcolm Perry shakes Trump’s hand before the game, then rushes for 304 yards.
Just sayin’
Post hoc, ergo propter hoc
Or…? 😉
“ After this, therefore because of this”
(Yes, I am a Latin teacher…among other subjects (German, Ancient Greek, History…)
I was at a boxing match one night, and I found myself sitting next to a priest. Just before the opening bell, I noticed one fighter cross himself and say a prayer. I turned to the priest, and being a wise guy, I said “Father, did you see that?”. He did. I said “Will it help him?”. The priest said “It sure will, if he can fight!”.
BTW SD hope you enjoyed the game. You posted results faster than ESPN. HA!
Meanwhile, liberals weep………and curse the toxic masculinity of Rocky……and Donald Trump.
I hope President Trump enjoyed today.
Excellent!
This president is wonderful. A real America loving president, a real boss.
This has to burn the democrat party when they see this stuff.
BOSS
The first and only football game I’ve watched this year…..what a game!…..what a Fine Day!
It’s almost always a hard fought close game. Both teams whole season boils down to this one game. It was a good day to be an alumnus.
’87
https://mobile.twitter.com/TheLastRefuge2/status/1205921106433052672
Bah, humbug. Let’s try this again:
Great to see the CinC’s reception at the game. New policy allowing post-graduation professional sports career should help academies recruit a few more talented prospects.
I’m pretty sure I don’t agree with that. These were the last two teams of college students who weren’t football players first.
Rodney, I understand your point but I’ve always felt it sad that the service teams are so over-manned against most Div. 1 opponents. That didn’t used to be the case; Navy and Army used to be major hurdles for top flight teams like Notre Dame and USC to get past. I’ve advocated a deferred active duty for qualified athletes as a way to increase their competitiveness. It would also help our Olympic athletes many of whom are service-members. They serve in the reserves and help with recruiting until their careers are over and then perform their active service. How is that not a win-win for our country?
Army won back-to-back national championships (‘45 & ‘46) with teams loaded with talent (incl. two Heisman winners). The draft played an obvious role then. I saw it playing for AFA at the end of the Vietnam Conflict. Draft disappeared and so did some of the talent. Today’s addition of the “go-pro” option lets service academies draw interested talent that’s able to excel at the next level athletically. The current qualification standards should remain. Don’t get me wrong, I applaud everyone that chooses to go right into military service, but the new option might prove beneficial for all involved: school, service and individual.
Good. Pragmatism. ✅🇺🇸🦅
Women serving on board ships… That Ain’t Right!
Navy’s record in Army-Navy games is 61-52-7. Navy broke a three year losing streak and takes home the Commander in Chief’s Trophy.
’87
YAY NAVY!!!
No dreary kneeling!
Washington comPost Headline: “U.S. Navy exposed as Russian Asset; Trump surrenders U.S. Army to Putin”
POTUS wears his love for our country on his sleeve for all to see and spares no apology. Restoring our American Pride day by day.
What a leader! Heartwarming! They must have kept the Fake News reporters out! Makes you feel like life is normal. Ahhh 🙂
Donald Trump! The amazement never ends!
He has brought his life, personality, and presidency right to our front door.
But that wasn’t enough. Sundance knew Trump had to appear right on our screen wherever and whenever possible, the better to blunt the constant, insidious propaganda.
How extraordinary to reflect that because of these two forces of nature, millions upon millions of Americans and foreigners may claim The President of the United States to be one of the their closest friends.
This is already one of the greatest stories in American history!
He brought U.S. confidence in ourselves.
What had been lost is found again.
Cannot get any videos to play.
>How odd.
I swear President Trump could throw on some pads and play a few downs out there! He has the stamina of ten men. Absolutely no idea how he keeps up his schedule, but I’m sure grateful the good Lord gave us Donald J. Trump!
But..but..what about poor oppressed Tiny Kaepernick?
Master Chief approves.
He’s looking a lot better than he was a month ago when I saw him at that podium introducing McConnell and Graham at the Judge’s announcement. So I know things are going well for him.
Best president ever
