President Trump Attends Army -vs- Navy Game, Crowd Cheers – Stadium Plays Rocky Theme…

NAVY WINS !  (31 – 7 ) Congratulations NAVY !

Today President Trump attended the Army Navy game at Lincoln Field in Philadelphia.  The Commander-in-Chief visited both teams in their locker room prior to the start of the game.

.

The stadium erupted with applause during the introduction and coin toss (video below); and then an act of serendipity or planning? (I think planning)…. at the conclusion of the coin toss, when POTUS was leaving the field, the stadium played The Rocky theme.

.

PHILADELPHIA – President Donald Trump participated in the coin toss at the 120th Army-Navy football game at Lincoln Financial Field to a round of applause from the crowd Saturday.

The president stood on the field with representatives from both service academies during the national anthem and then walked to midfield, waving at supporters on his way. Trump stood on the Navy sideline, wearing his red cap, as the team ran onto the field before kickoff.

Trump walked out to midfield for the coin toss, with security personnel roping off the area. Trump was introduced to a round of applause from the crowd and tossed the coin.

Navy called tails and won the toss.

The president watched the first half from the Army side with Defense Secretary Mark Esper and other military leaders, according to the official pool report.

Trump crossed over to the Navy side at halftime. Some audience members chanted, “Commander in chief” and “Trump we love you” was also heard. A couple dozen people in uniform chanted, “Four more years!”  (read more)

Likely the Navy side was extra happy this year with the strength of support President Trump has given the SEALs.

Even though it’s Philly where they play it all the time; playing the Rocky theme while POTUS was on field was cool.

 

38 Responses to President Trump Attends Army -vs- Navy Game, Crowd Cheers – Stadium Plays Rocky Theme…

  1. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    December 14, 2019 at 6:20 pm

    Awesome event. PDJT visits locker rooms, sings national anthem, tosses coin, walks the sidelines. What a MAGA/KAG fan!

    Liked by 21 people

    Reply
  2. barnabusduke says:
    December 14, 2019 at 6:21 pm

    That was fun to watch! OUR President!!!

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • Peoria Jones says:
      December 14, 2019 at 6:51 pm

      Y’know, it IS fun – everything about it is good. It’s about patriotism, teamwork, good sportsmanship, hard work, sacrifice, and camaraderie. It’s a hard competition between two beloved branches of our military who fight for the same thing. It’s not commercial. It’s real, and the love cannot be bought.

      It’s just plain FUN! And it’s a damned shame more people can’t enjoy it and smile like we do.

      Liked by 13 people

      Reply
  3. joeknuckles says:
    December 14, 2019 at 6:22 pm

    Malcolm Perry shakes Trump’s hand before the game, then rushes for 304 yards.

    Just sayin’

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  4. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    December 14, 2019 at 6:22 pm

    BTW SD hope you enjoyed the game. You posted results faster than ESPN. HA!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  5. Greg1 says:
    December 14, 2019 at 6:23 pm

    Meanwhile, liberals weep………and curse the toxic masculinity of Rocky……and Donald Trump.

    I hope President Trump enjoyed today.

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  6. mopar2016 says:
    December 14, 2019 at 6:28 pm

    Excellent!
    This president is wonderful. A real America loving president, a real boss.
    This has to burn the democrat party when they see this stuff.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  7. Rick554 says:
    December 14, 2019 at 6:29 pm

    The first and only football game I’ve watched this year…..what a game!…..what a Fine Day!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  9. emeraldcoaster says:
    December 14, 2019 at 6:36 pm

    Great to see the CinC’s reception at the game. New policy allowing post-graduation professional sports career should help academies recruit a few more talented prospects.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Rodney G. Graves says:
      December 14, 2019 at 6:46 pm

      I’m pretty sure I don’t agree with that. These were the last two teams of college students who weren’t football players first.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Abolition Man says:
        December 14, 2019 at 7:43 pm

        Rodney, I understand your point but I’ve always felt it sad that the service teams are so over-manned against most Div. 1 opponents. That didn’t used to be the case; Navy and Army used to be major hurdles for top flight teams like Notre Dame and USC to get past. I’ve advocated a deferred active duty for qualified athletes as a way to increase their competitiveness. It would also help our Olympic athletes many of whom are service-members. They serve in the reserves and help with recruiting until their careers are over and then perform their active service. How is that not a win-win for our country?

        Like

        Reply
      • emeraldcoaster says:
        December 14, 2019 at 7:52 pm

        Army won back-to-back national championships (‘45 & ‘46) with teams loaded with talent (incl. two Heisman winners). The draft played an obvious role then. I saw it playing for AFA at the end of the Vietnam Conflict. Draft disappeared and so did some of the talent. Today’s addition of the “go-pro” option lets service academies draw interested talent that’s able to excel at the next level athletically. The current qualification standards should remain. Don’t get me wrong, I applaud everyone that chooses to go right into military service, but the new option might prove beneficial for all involved: school, service and individual.

        Like

        Reply
    • ann says:
      December 14, 2019 at 6:48 pm

      Good. Pragmatism. ✅🇺🇸🦅

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  10. RJ says:
    December 14, 2019 at 6:37 pm

    Women serving on board ships… That Ain’t Right!

    Like

    Reply
  11. Rodney G. Graves says:
    December 14, 2019 at 6:41 pm

    Navy’s record in Army-Navy games is 61-52-7. Navy broke a three year losing streak and takes home the Commander in Chief’s Trophy.

    ’87

    Like

    Reply
  12. freepetta says:
    December 14, 2019 at 6:41 pm

    YAY NAVY!!!

    Like

    Reply
  14. ann says:
    December 14, 2019 at 6:45 pm

    No dreary kneeling!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Troublemaker10 says:
    December 14, 2019 at 6:49 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  16. ShainS says:
    December 14, 2019 at 6:54 pm

    Washington comPost Headline: “U.S. Navy exposed as Russian Asset; Trump surrenders U.S. Army to Putin”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. Jerry Joe says:
    December 14, 2019 at 6:55 pm

    POTUS wears his love for our country on his sleeve for all to see and spares no apology. Restoring our American Pride day by day.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  18. NC Nana says:
    December 14, 2019 at 7:06 pm

    What a leader! Heartwarming! They must have kept the Fake News reporters out! Makes you feel like life is normal. Ahhh 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  19. donaldthegreat20 says:
    December 14, 2019 at 7:07 pm

    Donald Trump! The amazement never ends!
    He has brought his life, personality, and presidency right to our front door.
    But that wasn’t enough. Sundance knew Trump had to appear right on our screen wherever and whenever possible, the better to blunt the constant, insidious propaganda.
    How extraordinary to reflect that because of these two forces of nature, millions upon millions of Americans and foreigners may claim The President of the United States to be one of the their closest friends.
    This is already one of the greatest stories in American history!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. Patience says:
    December 14, 2019 at 7:12 pm

    Cannot get any videos to play.
    >How odd.

    Like

    Reply
  21. calbear84 says:
    December 14, 2019 at 7:24 pm

    I swear President Trump could throw on some pads and play a few downs out there! He has the stamina of ten men. Absolutely no idea how he keeps up his schedule, but I’m sure grateful the good Lord gave us Donald J. Trump!

    Like

    Reply
  22. Mike in a Truck says:
    December 14, 2019 at 7:37 pm

    But..but..what about poor oppressed Tiny Kaepernick?

    Like

    Reply
  23. CMDCMRET says:
    December 14, 2019 at 7:40 pm

    Master Chief approves.

    Like

    Reply
  24. mynameisasherlev says:
    December 14, 2019 at 7:43 pm

    He’s looking a lot better than he was a month ago when I saw him at that podium introducing McConnell and Graham at the Judge’s announcement. So I know things are going well for him.

    Like

    Reply
  25. Yy4u says:
    December 14, 2019 at 7:55 pm

    Best president ever

    Like

    Reply

