President Trump Attends Army -vs- Navy Game, Crowd Cheers – Stadium Plays Rocky Theme…

NAVY WINS ! (31 – 7 ) Congratulations NAVY !

Today President Trump attended the Army Navy game at Lincoln Field in Philadelphia. The Commander-in-Chief visited both teams in their locker room prior to the start of the game.

.

The stadium erupted with applause during the introduction and coin toss (video below); and then an act of serendipity or planning? (I think planning)…. at the conclusion of the coin toss, when POTUS was leaving the field, the stadium played The Rocky theme.

.

PHILADELPHIA – President Donald Trump participated in the coin toss at the 120th Army-Navy football game at Lincoln Financial Field to a round of applause from the crowd Saturday. The president stood on the field with representatives from both service academies during the national anthem and then walked to midfield, waving at supporters on his way. Trump stood on the Navy sideline, wearing his red cap, as the team ran onto the field before kickoff. Trump walked out to midfield for the coin toss, with security personnel roping off the area. Trump was introduced to a round of applause from the crowd and tossed the coin. Navy called tails and won the toss. The president watched the first half from the Army side with Defense Secretary Mark Esper and other military leaders, according to the official pool report. Trump crossed over to the Navy side at halftime. Some audience members chanted, “Commander in chief” and “Trump we love you” was also heard. A couple dozen people in uniform chanted, “Four more years!” (read more)

Likely the Navy side was extra happy this year with the strength of support President Trump has given the SEALs.

Even though it’s Philly where they play it all the time; playing the Rocky theme while POTUS was on field was cool.