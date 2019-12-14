December 14th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1059

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Jesus Is The Reason For The Season ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “ Shout for joy to God, all the earth! ” 🌟 — Ps 66:1
————–
***Praise: US Supreme Court accepted the 3 court cases about President Trump’s financial records—it will be heard in 2020
***Praise: Stock Market three Indexes, after the early morning dip, hit another new high!
***Praise: Positive meeting/bilat with President Of Paraguay
***Praise: UK Johnson/Conservative Party wins–looking good for US-UK trade deals without meddlesome EU
***Praise: China Trade is moving along as Pres. Trump & USA Trade Team planned
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for protection and safe traveling for President Trump & MAGA Team:
1) Dep WH 1:05pm ET (Game 2:5-5:05pm in Penn) ***Arr at WH 6:30pm ET
2) dep WH 7:30pm ET (Fundraiser at Trump Int’l Hotel 8pm)***Arr at WH 9:10pm ET
— USMCA is in Congress ready to be Passed–Pray Congress pass it before Christmas
— for protection for Rudy Giuliani
— for special 24/7 protection for our military-they”re being targeted
— Those involved in the fake impeachment drama in search of a nonexistent crime, get caught and charged
— for continuing empowerment for all Patriots and Independent Journalists to continue to stand their ground and fight against Opposition & their ongoing lies & to bring out the truth
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns, old & new, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof–
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for speed in WALLbuilding and safety for WALLbuilders
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
— for grieving Treepers having their first CHRISTmas without their loved ones
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Sweet Little Jesus Boy *🇺🇸*
🦅 “As one grateful nation, we praise the joy of family, the blessings of freedom, and the miracle of Christmas.” —(12-5-19, Nat’l Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday, December 14, 2019 — 👌
Countdown: 325 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
LikeLiked by 11 people
Grandma thanks so much for your posts. I always make sure that I read your posts before going to bed. I can’t always get to the desktop to like or reply….but I just wanted you to know that I do appreciate your posts. Thanks again!
LikeLiked by 4 people
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/12/13/december-13th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1058/comment-page-5/#comment-7658431)
– – – – – –
Friday update – 12/13/19
– FYI, I finally was able to repost yesterdays wall posts (see link above). I think I had one too many links in the 1st post so it automatically sent everything into moderation. Both yesterday’s posts and the posts from the day before were information dense day so well worth a quick review.
– Brian Kolfage tweets about TheGatewayPundit article covering the recent federal hearing on 12/12/19 in Judge Randy Crane court in McAllen, TX.
Article: “Federal Judge Backs People-Powered We Build The Wall, Inc. – Shreds Federal Lawyers For IBCW”
– Older video from Demo Day 2, back in April 2019 which I don’t believe has ever been posted here. Scott Hennen interviews Tommy Fisher about the wall and Senator Kevin Cramer. Potential corruption in Army Corps of Engineers is discussed.
– Misc. tweets about illegal border activity.
– – – – – –
***Praise: 🧱🧱🧱 Fisher Sand & Gravel has been awarded “mammoth” border wall contract (receiving 268M of this 400M project) to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona. Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020. (12/2/19) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House. (12/4/19)
***Praise: Fisher Industries and crews have been able to keep busy on Project 2 since Dec. 5th hearing while still working within and adhering to the limits set by the Temporary Restraining Order(s). However, there may be additional restrictions imposed after Thursday’s (12/12/19) hearing.
***Praise: As reported on 12/11/19, WBTW doesn’t have $50 million for Project 2, but as a result of the success on Project 1, investors have united to come together to secure that stretch of the border on Project 2.
Prayer for the work crews.
Pray:
– for upcoming status conference which Judge Crane scheduled for Dec. 19.
– that any Temporary Restraining Orders that have been put in place to halt/slow construction would be resolved/dropped and work will continue so that the 3.5 mile project would be completed by WBTW’s January 15 goal (Date may be pushed further as video was made a few days before Fisher Industries was ordered not to build wall.).
– that the Department of Defense Inspector General’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract (in Arizona) the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the deep state in DoD and ACOE wouldn’t be able corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, and other projects
– that work would go smoothly with quality construction; with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall demonstration will provide the evidence necessary to overcome any objections and show that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this demonstration of the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain would provide undeniable proof that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley
– that the Government would purchase all projects that WBTW builds so the funds can be rolled into new &/or larger projects in the future and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
LikeLiked by 4 people
Tweet with article.
Federal Judge Backs People-Powered We Build The Wall, Inc. – Shreds Federal Lawyers For IBCW – 12/13/19
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/federal-judge-backs-people-powered-we-build-the-wall-inc-shreds-federal-lawyers-for-ibcw/
Excerpts:
– The border wall, IBCW claims, would violate the United States’ 1970 international water treaty with Mexico by causing flooding that would alter the course of the international waterway and destruct the shoreline.
In response, U.S. District Judge Randy Crane issued a restraining or mandating We Build the Wall suspend construction and ordered the government to disclose the results of a hydrology study that would substantiate its unfounded charges.
– Kolfage issued a statement to the Gateway Pundit on Friday commending Crane for holding the “globalist” IBCW accountable.
“Judge Crane is not going to allow the IBCW to stall this out and take six-plus months as they have done on our other project. The IBCW is going to have to put up or shut up and actually prove their statements. It’s nice to see a judge recognize the tactics of the Deep State and put this overgrown government agency in check,” he said. “We are very pleased with how the hearing went and have very high faith that we will prevail to get the wall up.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
WeBuildTheWall Instagram post – 12/13/19 – These are from a series of tweets on 12/12/19.
(See link for yesterday’s posts at the top.)
Link: https://www.facebook.com/WeBuildTheWall/photos/pb.307772849873641.-2207520000../492739174710340/?type=3&theater
(See also Dec 2nd thread postswhich includes 2 separate interviews where Tommy Fisher discusses ACOE corrupt procurement process.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Older interview taken during Fisher Industries second demo day back in April 2019. I highlighted an excerpt where Senator Cramer discusses his concern about corruption in the ACOE’s process for awarding border wall contracts. I believed he followed through with his investigations which probably helped led to Fisher Sand & Gravel being awarded the 31 mile wall contract in Yuma Sector, AZ.
Scott Hennen Facebook post – 4/16/19
Tommy Fisher describes what’s happening in Coolidge Az. (2nd Demo day in April)
Link: https://www.facebook.com/scotthennen/videos/10156848244107254/
0:20 – Tommy Fisher describes their Mobile Technology Units.
That’s one of our technology partner’s Mobile Technology Units so if you don’t have power hooked up they can go anywhere on the border and still get facial recognition tunnel detection everywhere else. (Believe I’ve seen this being used by security on both Projects 1 & 2.)
6:24 – In the meantime, I want to take a serious look at the Corps of Engineers RFP process. I’m starting to get very suspicious that when the same company always gets a project, even when they’re not the lowest cost, it makes me suspicious. I want to look at the RFPs themselves, see if they’re designed in a way to favor a particular company; and then take a look at the awards process and see if that’s not suspicious as well… And if I have to maybe get an inspector general, get another set of eyes looking at the entire process. Because I have a sense that things are being slow-walked that need to be sped up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tweet with article about the VA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In the Military it’s “hurry up and wait,” with the VA it’s “hurry up and die.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
During the Obama years. Probably still some swamp to clean up though.
LikeLike
Talk about biting the hand that feeds you,Brian,the lefties love this.You have a problem,call the WH.I am sure you could secure a one on one with President Trump,who by the way is trying to clean up the VA.
“The @DeptVetAffairs needs to be imploded at the healthcare level and give ALL veterans a real choice to go anywhere they want. So sick of the VA personally. Besides this issue below, I would NEVER wish government healthcare on my worst enemy. https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/crime/article238268848.html “…
LikeLike
Reposting. (I had to reduce to 5 links as 7 links seems to automatically put it in moderation.)
***Additional tweets – last few days***
Tweet with picture.
Brian Kolfage: If we had a wall, and environmental groups like butterflies 🦋 would stop enabling migrants to make dangerous journey these deaths would be fully preventable. A sealed off border funnels people to the port of entry for legal immigration. #BUILDTHEWALL chooses human life over 🦋
Q: This image is to much! I get it make a point about the wall but these are babies and someone’s loved one.
Brian Kolfage: It’s real life
Tweet with article.
Brian Kolfage: EXPOSE this: New York Offers Free Daycare to Illegal Aliens… so they can learn how to get ID…to vote in 2020! This is modern day slavery
***Additional tweets – last few days***
Tweet with picture.
Brian Kolfage: OMG! Fake migrants this week charging their iphones before crossing into the USA, fleeing poverty with their iphones. Next stop Apple Store Houston for upgrade with welfare payout.
Tweet with article:
WeBuildTheWall: A porous border doesn’t just affect border states…every town is a border town. Crimes that thrive through open borders seep into the center our country. This young victim was fortunate to escape, but too many don’t. We have to stop this.
LikeLike
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/breaking-supreme-court-removes-second-house-impeachment-charge-against-president-trump-harvard-lawyer-alan-dershowitz-explains-video/
“Alan Dershowitz: Look, the most important development happened TODAY. The Supreme Court of the United States absolutely pulled the rug out of part two of the impeachment referral by granting certiorari, by granting review in a case where Trump challenged a congressional subpoena! And the Supreme Court said we’re going to hear this case!… Think of what that message is – It’s Trump was right!
This is something Sundance may want to write about.
It doesn’t just pull the rug out from under the democrat “obstruction of congress” impeachment article….it DESTROYS it!
Brilliant point from Dersh. He will be invited to even less democrat parties now, but he at least had the courage to point this out. This seems a pretty big deal.
LikeLiked by 4 people
……..and for any democrats that want to claim Trump will lose the case and have to give up his financials, that’s not the point
Trump challenged the “subpoena” from congress. He didn’t play ball with congress on this matter. The Supreme Court taking up the case is proof that his refusal to play ball with congress is NOT obstruction of congress.
I’d think democrats are freaking out about this. And the timing is beautiful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Grandma,maybe include this in your daily prayer,really is unbelievable,
Donald J. Trump
Verified account @realDonaldTrump
3h3 hours ago
25 Million Evangelical Christians are not registered to vote. We are working hard to get them registered! @robertjeffress @LouDobbs
LikeLiked by 2 people
Down with the flu. Hopefully back on track by Monday…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chicken soup, oranges, lotsa water!!!
And lots of prayers your way❤️
LikeLike
Chicken soup, oranges, lotsa water!!!
And lots of prayers your way❤️
LikeLike
https://tinyurl.com/wf3bfqg
FLASHBACK 2017: The campaign to impeach President Trump has begun
By Matea Gold The Washington Post Nov 17, 2019
https://www.independenttribune.com/opinion/flashback-the-campaign-to-impeach-president-trump-has-begun/article_ef6edeb5-931e-5ed4-b105-22a5871f4538.html
—–
COLUMN: Impeachment planned from day 1
By Congressman Richard Hudson Nov 17, 2019
https://www.independenttribune.com/opinion/column-impeachment-planned-from-day/article_ed5c8d53-1f70-5ae6-9605-734c4259e9c9.html
LikeLike