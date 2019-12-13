Friday December 13th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
The New Creation
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
In Romans 5:12 God tells us how we are all related to the first man, Adam:
“Wherefore, as by one man sin entered into the world, and death by sin… so death passed upon all men…”
This verse clearly indicates that every child born into the world since Adam has partaken of Adam’s sinful nature.
Parents sometimes wonder why their children act as they do. The answer is simple! Every child is related to rebellious Adam by physical birth, and soon rebels like Adam, whose offspring he is.
In Scripture we are told that God “commendeth His love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us” (Rom. 5:8).
When you are in trouble and someone comes to your aid, are you not automatically drawn to that person? Should we not then be attracted to the One who cared so much for us that He “made Himself of no reputation, and took upon Him the form of a servant, and was made in the likeness of men: and being found in fashion as a man, He humbled Himself, and became obedient unto death, even the death of the cross” (Phil. 2:7,8)?
Through natural birth we partake of the sinful natures of our parents back to Adam, and frequently we even have the same physical features as our parents. How touching, then, to know that the Lord Jesus Christ took on Him “the likeness of men” (apart from sin) and, as the God-man, died for our sins upon the cross, where sinful men (people like us) nailed Him! As we recognize this and place our faith in Him, a spiritual birth takes place and we become the children of God (John 1:12). More than this, we become members of the Body of Christ, God’s new creation, for “if any man be in Christ, he is a new creation” (II Cor. 5:17). “created in Christ Jesus unto good works, which God hath before ordained, that we should walk in them” (Eph. 2:10).
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-new-creation/
Romans 5:12 Wherefore, as by one man sin entered into the world, and death by sin; and so death passed upon all men, for that all have sinned:
Romans 5:8 But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.
Philippians 2:7 But made himself of no reputation, and took upon him the form of a servant, and was made in the likeness of men:
8 And being found in fashion as a man, he humbled himself, and became obedient unto death, even the death of the cross.
John 1:12 But as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on his name:
2 Corinthians 5:17 Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.
Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:
9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
10 For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus unto good works, which God hath before ordained that we should walk in them.
LikeLike
Seems Rep Tlaib sent out a quickly deleted Tweet blaming the Jersey City shootout on ‘White Supremacy’ – and that was well after the perps had been ID’d as black. She’s so keen to denigrate (can we still use that word?) white Judeo-Christian Americans she can’t control herself long enough to get the hate speech correct.
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/rashida-tlaib-deletes-tweet-blaming-white-supremacy-for-jersey-city-shooting
LikeLike
“I dreamed a dream”. I suppose everyone has seen this, but I think it is a very poignant and gutsy performance by Miss Boyle.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
And, a full moon.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The demonrats haven’t voted on articles of impeachment yet. They started this whole thing on Halloween. Is this on purpose?
LikeLike
The longest full-moon of the year (winter solstice, after all), and last full-moon of the decade. 👀
LikeLike
Trump pulled us out of the 2015 Paris Climate agreement but the maggots at the UN are saying the US can’t keep from paying billions of dollars to 3rd world nations to compensate them for climate change which is, of course, largely our rich and successful fault.
Thing is, the amounts to be paid in reparations (there’s that word again ) have grown since the original agreement and the real total of what we’re expected to fork over jes keeps agrowin’. We’re talking billions here that, combined with other progressive social programs on the books, promises to put a huge dent in the taxpayers’ pockets and the nation’s economy. But what the hey, it’s only money and think how many 3rd world will be tippy-tapping in sheer joy as they gets them taxpayer dollars.
As a fallback I’d say that from any planed reparations we deduct all monies, adjusted for inflation from ‘gift’ to date, adjusted for inflation, from any funds proffered AND every nickle given be accounted for by an independent 3rd party auditor. Had the latter been done with the original funds they wouldn’t need more funds. Then again they most likely wouldn’t have accepted the funds with that proviso attached.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance I absolutely have no idea who you are or even if you one person. What I do know is that you reintroduced THE LORD’s PRAYER back into my life on a daily basis and I find myself frequently repeating THY WILL BE DONE! As a former clergyman who remains devoutly religious, I say GOD BLESS YOU in your mission of enlightenment!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well it seems we have converted another yankee here in louisiana 😛
Geaux Burreaux
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Way back my real Cajun coworker ‘spelt’ my last name in Cajun, it went from 7 to 15 letters. I kept the nameplate.
LikeLike
One more down, waaaaaaaaay too many more to go.
LikeLike
Yes, it may be…
…but all us black cats…
…want to do is observe from the darkened part of a room…
…which lap to favor with our loving presence…
HAPPY FRIDAY, TREEPERS!
LikeLiked by 2 people
O No U Didnt 😛
LikeLike
“Every Time a Bell Rings an Angel Gets His Wings”
IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE (1946)
LikeLike