December 13th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1058

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Jesus Is The Reason For The Season ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “ The whole earth is filled with awe at your wonders;
where morning dawns, where evening fades, you call forth songs of joy.” 🌟
— Ps 65:8
————–
***Praise: President Trump and FLOTUS = Beautiful Couple–America is Blessed
***Praise: Support among Orthodox Jews for Pres. Trump rose from 54% to 89%
***Praise: Our Sons/Daughters of Liberty Party did a great job pushing back again against Dems impeachment hearing drawing up Articles of Impeachment
***Praise: All three Stock Market Indexes hit another new record high…on the day Dems are ‘marking up’ Articles of Impeachment for non-existence crimes-WE WIN, dems lost
***Praise: Things are looking good for UK elections…..a warning to Dems what our 2020 elections will look like..Landslide and Monster Votes will happen
***Praise: Looks like Dems may have gotten boomeranged.
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— for protection for Rudy Giuliani, AG Barr and Durham
— for special 24/7 protection for our LEOs-they”re being targeted
— the fake impeachment drama in search of a nonexistent crime, to Scram
— for continuing empowerment for all Patriots and Independent Journalists to continue to stand their ground and fight against Opposition & their ongoing lies & to bring out the truth
— for UK election-Polls opens today (Thurs) 7am to 10pm UK (Thurs 2am to 5pm ET)
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns, old & new, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof–
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for speed in WALLbuilding and safety for WALLbuilders
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
— for grieving Treepers having their first CHRISTmas without their loved ones
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Joy To The World *🇺🇸*
🦅 “And at Christmas, we remember this eternal truth: Every person is a beloved child of God.” —(12-5-19, Nat’l Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday, December 13, 2019 — 👌
Countdown: 326 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
LikeLiked by 13 people
Amen.
Thank you Grandma Covfefe.,
LikeLiked by 3 people
Love your prayers Grandma and the sentiment of POTUS’s statement you quoted concerning at Christmas time remembering that every person is a child of G-d but it is just that….sentiment. It is certainly not scriptural. The first chapter of the gospel of John (John 1:12) states that the right to be called children of G-d is something given by Jesus to those who receive Him (Jesus) or believe in His name.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen!
LikeLike
After the 2020 election, when the House is in the hands of a Republican majority, and if Schiff, Pelosi, Nadler have won their relection – can these three be impeached for their actions in pushing the fraudulent impeachment against President Trump?
LikeLiked by 4 people
No, can not impeach congress critters. House can vote to censure, or expel.
Rare occurence.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They can be indicted for their contribution to the swamp.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sure, Congress critters CAN be indicted, remember Ted Stevens. If you can indict a ham sandwich, you can certainly indict a ham, lol.
Just can’t impeach.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fantasy.
LikeLike
Good list to use when defending President Trump during the CHRISTmas gatherings.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So, had a Doh! Moment, please correct me if I am wrong.
Barr announced Durham was doing a ‘review’,….then later Durham announced it had become a criminal investigation.
Then, in several pressers PDJT says “Durham report” and THEN Barr says he hadn’t talked to Durham about writing any report, but WILL be talking to him about it, soon.
Did PDJT just finagle a report, and if so, why?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like the Ukraine call I guess it’s good to have what exactly he intends on paper. They will spin anyway, but that will limit the games.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, not sure ANYONE can know exactly what he intends, just have to ‘see what happens’, but I am curious if ANYONE publically said “Durham REPORT” before PDJT said it?
LikeLike
I think the word “report” is just being thrown around a little loosey goosey at this point. Months and months waiting for Horowitz… folks got “reports” on the brain. IG Report this. Mueller Report that. Another IG Report in 3-to-72 months. etc. etc.
IMO, Durham is a prosecutor, and Barr asked him and his team to “review” all the facts that Barr himself was already aware of (“spying did occur” etc.)… find MORE FACTS… then drop the hammer if he finds anything. Sounds like he may have found some stuff. Like Blackberrys in Italy. And I can’t wait to find out what else.
When I look at that picture of Durham, the word “report” doesn’t come to mind.
LikeLike
Huh? Wow—Dems are desperate…lol
Love that response from Donnie, Jr
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hank Johnson is concerned that POTUS will tip over, as Guam did.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tipping the election in his favor.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hank Johnson…an idiot elected by useful idiots..
No wonder the Commie Dems have to cheat to win
LikeLike
Impeachable Offense #437: Intimidating Physical Stature and/or Demeanor
LikeLike
This vid’s more than a year old and still holds true today, and still funny!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Spot on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great idea to point this out……Our very generous President Trump
LikeLiked by 7 people
I think at least half of Moochelle’s staff were Photoshoppers…
LikeLike
Honest question: why the HELL would any one person need 23 other persons following them around all day?
I’m thinking 7 or 8 might be enough. 9, tops.
LikeLike
What a week for USA/MAGA/KAG !!!
China trade deal step one, impeachment shown to be a farce, BREXIT imminent, next USA/UK trade deal, USMCA soon — am I dreaming????
Any sane Democrat will NOT vote for impeachment. Then again, there are not many sane Dems!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
….Then President Trump and FLOTUS showed up at the Ball tonight, dressed up beautifully and full of happiness and smiles. What a lovely way to finish off another winning week.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It’s like visions of sugar plums ‘n stuff. Candy canes. Reindeer hooves tippy-tapping on the rooftop.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
Left-wing parties wander down this blind alley of ideological purity. Jeremy Corbyn is a communist anti-semite. The party activists will always choose such a fanatic. The Democrats are heading rapidly in this direction. Joe Biden is the last gasp of the liberals in their party. Rashida Tlaib is a better representation of the thinking of their far-left wing. Bernie Sanders is a Jew, but very facile about criticizing Israel. The permanently expanding welfare state of Liz Warren’s dreams will not be enough to disguise the ugliness in their hearts and minds.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Natty is bored at his own impeachment hearing…lol
LikeLiked by 1 person
It seems UK election result is creating panic in judiciary house impeachment vote. I have a feeling there will not be full house vote. Nancy will find some excuse why no impeachment vote.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nervous Nancy will say they ran out of Depends and the toilets broke down….so gotta’ go home now.
——————————————-
Shoot..I forgot to invest in ‘Depends’ Stock.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
The Chairman never HAD any integrity.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
Just the fact that they ended so abruptly tonight makes me think that they’re heads exploded after reading today’s polling results. Swing states are showing the Dems what a debacle they created. Hey Dems, remember—you wanted this impeachment. Live by the sword and die by the sword.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Boris’ trampling reelection may have scared the Bejesus out of them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nah, just want to have larger tv audience. They will vote to impeach.
LikeLike
Media ADMITS Trump Has WON the Impeachment Fight as Dem Support IMPLODES!!!
Dr. Steve Turley – Published on Dec 12, 2019
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nadler: House Rules Don’t Apply Until After Impeachment
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/12/12/jerry-nadler-house-rules-impeachment/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Damn. These people are disgusting and somehow, some way, I wish the DemMSM could be held accountable for all the LIES they spread that have caused this hatred and mayhem.
LikeLike
FBI declares it has no records of discipline against lawyers in Russia FISA case
https://johnsolomonreports.com/scot-free-fbi-declares-it-has-no-records-of-discipline-against-lawyers-in-russia-fisa-case/
LikeLike
Unlike all the exculpatory evidence in other cases the RBI “lost” or misplaced this actually doesn’t exist for a good reason. They didn’t see a reason to discipline anyone, lawyers or otherwise.
LikeLiked by 1 person
*The FBI
As noted elsewhere Christopher Wray hasn’t implemented earlier changes suggested yet either.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Love Gov. Huckabee. He’s got the greatest sense of humor! And the replies to Rice are great.
LikeLiked by 3 people
– Approved by the Trump 2028 exploratory campaign.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Susan got RICED!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does she know what the ‘F’ stands for ??
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, that’s fine?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Some top dawgs of the #LyingMedia are announcing resignations today.
FOX article about a CNN Producer going bye-bye today – one of the turds who was exposed by James O’Keefe, Steve Brusk. And an NBC Universal CEO. May the dismantling of the Toxic Fake Propaganda “News” begin, and we get back to what the Founders intended: Journalism being a CHECK on potential abuses of the Gov.
https://www.foxnews.com/media/cnn-producer-steve-brusk-resigns-project-veritas
LikeLiked by 2 people
Report: Democrats Expect Wide Scale Defections on Articles of Impeachment Vote
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/12/11/report-democrats-expect-wide-scale-defections-on-articles-of-impeachment-vote/
Excerpt:
“Democrats are expecting wide-scale defections among their rank and file when Articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump come to the floor for a vote next week, the Washington Post reports……..
…….Two senior Democratic aides said the total [House votes] could be as many as a half-dozen, while a third said the number could be higher……
…….What’s more, some Senate Democrats are potentially expected to join the bipartisan opposition to the partisan impeachment push–particularly Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), but also possibly Sens. Doug Jones (D-AL), Gary Peters (D-MI), or Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH)–if it reaches that stage.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sca’od.
LikeLike
Yeah..they will just make it kinda tight, after calculating who can get away with it and who can;t and still be elected. They will vote to impeach.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
This week, the mainstream media figure Chris Wallace of Fox launched a weird attack on President Trump. Wallace accused Trump of “the most direct assault on freedom of the press in our history”. Wallace said our President had “undercut the media, to try and delegitimize us”.
This revisionist diatribe, full of euphemistic double-talk, has become the standard rhetoric of the mainstream media. Somehow, the President picked this fight, not them. The monolithic, tribal nature of the news media is betrayed by Wallace. Wallace even admits that 77% of Americans view Fake News as a threat to democracy, but he’s not capable of comprehending what the term Fake News means to those Americans.
The MSM, of course, originated the term Fake News when attacking conservative news sources, in particular Breitbart. When Trump began applying the term to the left-wing media, they quickly backed down. The New York Times, within a few weeks, ran an editorial calling for an end to the use of the term Fake News.
The Democrats and their fake impeachment are beclowning themselves. The News Media will sadly be a much greater problem and threat to Donald Trump during the 2020 election campaign, and throughout his second term. They will never relent: as Wallace just underlined, they see Trump as an existential threat.
Our President has given his enemies every chance to cooperate with him, for the good of the country. Donald Trump is a patriot, and he expects the same from others. The News Media doesn’t see disseminating Fake News as an unpatriotic act: they see it as an exercise in getting the American public’s thinking straight; “you got your mind right, Luke?”. Mika Brzezinski on MSNBC said “it’s our job to tell people exactly what to think”. That’s our news media, in a nutshell.
The President should henceforth treat the News Media, with a few exceptions, as an enemy force. Fake News is, indeed, the enemy of the people. Keep tweeting. The News Media will continue to report all his provocative quotes: if carefully worded, he can get his message to the American people, despite all the media’s distortions. The dopey journalists have to cover him, like it or not.
Close the White House Press Office: they have absolutely no right or need to be on the White House grounds. Security is a sufficient reason. Do not take part in any debates with the Democrat Presidential candidate. Candy Crowley was nothing compared to the rudeness and obstruction they’ll have waiting for you. Continue to ridicule the Fake News: the MSM is so myopic, they can only think of inventing more Fake News as the means to fight back.
Chris Wallace and his colleagues are gigantic bullies; like all bullies, they’ve developed an enormous sense of their entitlement to bully. Like all bullies, Wallace is puzzled why one of his victims is finally fighting back. Chrissy has reached the amazing conclusion that he’s now the victim. Somehow..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sure thing, Chrissy. I guess that’s why you are able to go on TV day after day and lie about him. The fact is that you don’t think he should have the right to fight back against the dishonest press.
No members of the media have been jailed or surveilled during the Trump presidency (except by Adam Schiff). Several were during the Obama presidency and, yes, Obama attacked networks and commentators that he didn’t like.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
My friend told me he went with a school group to observe the legislators in session in Ms. He said there might be one representative there for every 10, and when it came time to vote, they would justgo over and push buttons to vote for all the missing representatives. The whole thing is a joke at all levels. The best scam going.
LikeLike
Sundance, this little “accounting error” seems like something you would address: https://www.thepostemail.com/2019/12/12/adam-schiffs-391-million-dollar-lie/
LikeLiked by 1 person
WOW! WOW! WOW! The whole basis for impeachment dissolves!!!
The “hold” of funds for Ukraine was a RELEASE of ADDITIONAL BONUS of $26 mil over an above ALREADY committed $115 mil !!!
EVERYONE READ THE ARTICLE!!!
And call all your Reps in DC to alert them about Schiff’s hiding of the truth!!!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Julian Castro – list of accomplishments
Socialist
Democrat Candidate
Hispanic
0%’er
LikeLiked by 1 person
So Nadler wants a bigger audience for his impeachment vote? LOL… Shows how incredibly dumb he is… Should have done it at 4 AM. to make sure no one was watching this debacle
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sometimes I really miss Adam Hoyskey’s investigative reporting. Wish he’d actively return to journalism.
Said unmasking was going on as far back as 2009. Didn’t start with Trump.
LikeLike
LikeLike
When is a decision going to be made on impeachment?
Possibility for a secret vote – I mean why not??
LikeLike
Another scathing article.
So much info I tess it several times.
Fta: If you don’t consider FBI lying, concealment of evidence, and manipulation of documents in order to spy on a U.S. citizen in the middle of a presidential campaign to be a major scandal, what is?
And we suspected , now we know.
“The IG Report also found that the FBI hid key information from the court about Steele’s motives: for instance, it “omitted information obtained from [Bruce] Ohr about Steele and his election reporting, including that (1) Steele’s reporting was going to Clinton’s presidential campaign and others, (2) [Fusion GPS’s Glenn] Simpson was paying Steele to discuss his reporting with the media,
LikeLiked by 1 person
A Russian, Joseph Stalin, hacked their brains and now owns Pelois, Nadler and Schiff.
LikeLike
UK Flashback:
LikeLike
That’s why his sorry ass was defeated.
Overwhelming vote for the Conservatives. Election called.
How do those so-called progressives explain his total defeat, maybe they are self-harmers.
Red Corbyn even said he is resigning from leading Labour.
🤣🤣🤣😂😂
LikeLike
A2 says:
December 12, 2019 at 8:46 pm
👇👇👇
Canadian Think tank just nominated its Canadian top policy maker of the year. Canadians are waking up.
Zing. 👍👍
CCP General-Secretary Xi Jinping as the top Canadian policy-maker? Sadly, yes. Beijing has reshaped Canada in ways that most Canadians don’t fully appreciate, and we ignore Xi’s growing influence here at our peril.
By Charles Burton, December 12, 2019
Each year, the Macdonald-Laurier Institute looks back at who or what had the greatest impact on Canadian federal public policy over the past 12 months. That person or institution is named the Policy-Maker of the Year, and always graces the cover of the December issue of the institute’s flagship magazine, Inside Policy. This year is no exception.
https://www.macdonaldlaurier.ca/policy-maker-year-xi-jinping/
LikeLike
A2 says:
December 12, 2019 at 9:42 pm
State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the following remarks at a press conference
https://mobile.twitter.com/mgerrydoyle/status/1205303203341848576/photo/1
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ELoepAyUEAMHOkN?format=png
A2 says:
December 12, 2019 at 11:43 pm
My favourite neo-Orwellian and arsehat editor of the CCP mouthpiece, the Global Times has weighed in.
Hu Xijin 胡锡进
@HuXijin_GT
Chinese authorities and official media so far haven’t given any information on China and the US are close to a deal. As the US side released optimistic information through various channels, the Chinse side has basically kept silent. This is a delicate situation.
This👇
‘When will Liu He ask for asylum’
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
LikeLike
LikeLike
Biggest victory for Tories since Thatcher. It was a second Brexit Referendum in effect and the globalist were routed.
CONSERVATIVE WIN
Con Seats: 364 Change in seats: +47
Lab Seats: 203 Change in seats: −59
Lib Dem Seats: 11 Change in seats: −1
Brexit Seats: 0 Change in seats: 0
SNP Seats: 48 Change in seats: +13
Other Seats: 23 Change in seats: 0
https://news.sky.com/politics
LikeLike