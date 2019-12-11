Wednesday December 11th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
The Apostle Of Grace
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
Did you know that St. Paul was chosen by God as the apostle of grace? He was God’s great example of grace, the “chief of sinners” saved by grace (1 Tim. 1:12-16). To him was committed “the dispensation of the grace of God” (Eph. 3:2). He was sent forth to proclaim “the gospel of the grace of God” (Acts 20:24).
Paul wrote far more about grace than any other Bible writer. All his epistles open or close (or both) with the salutation “Grace be to you.” He declares:
“We have redemption through [Christ’s] blood, the forgiveness of sins according to the riches of His grace” (Eph. 1:7).
He shows how this grace was planned for believers in ages past:
“Who hath saved us and called us with an holy calling, not according to our works, but according to His own purpose and [His own] grace which was given us in Christ Jesus before the world began” (II Tim. 1:9).
He shows how this grace will be ours in ages to come:
“That in the ages to come, He might show the exceeding riches of His grace in His kindness toward us through Christ Jesus” (Eph. 2:7).
He shows how this grace is greater than all our sins:
“Where sin abounded grace did much more abound” (Rom. 5:20).
He shows how grace gives us a righteous standing before God:
“Being justified freely by His grace, through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus” (Rom. 3:24).
He shows how God’s grace has given believers a position in heaven:
“[He] hath… made us sit together in heavenly places in Christ Jesus… for by grace are ye saved, through faith….” (Eph. 2:6,8).
He shows how God’s grace is sufficient for our difficulties and can help us to live consistent Christian lives:
“My grace is sufficient for thee” (II Cor. 12:9).
“And God is able to make all grace abound toward you, that ye, always having all sufficiency in all things, may abound to every good work” (II Cor. 9:8).
Accept salvation “by grace, through faith” as “the gift of God” (Eph. 2:8,9), and eternal life is yours.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-apostle-of-grace/
1 Timothy 1:12 And I thank Christ Jesus our Lord, who hath enabled me, for that he counted me faithful, putting me into the ministry;
13 Who was before a blasphemer, and a persecutor, and injurious: but I obtained mercy, because I did it ignorantly in unbelief.
14 And the grace of our Lord was exceeding abundant with faith and love which is in Christ Jesus.
15 This is a faithful saying, and worthy of all acceptation, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners; of whom I am chief.
16 Howbeit for this cause I obtained mercy, that in me first Jesus Christ might shew forth all longsuffering, for a pattern to them which should hereafter believe on him to life everlasting.
Ephesians 3:2 If ye have heard of the dispensation of the grace of God which is given me to you-ward:
Acts 20:24 But none of these things move me, neither count I my life dear unto myself, so that I might finish my course with joy, and the ministry, which I have received of the Lord Jesus, to testify the gospel of the grace of God.
Ephesians 1:7 In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;
2 Timothy 1:9 Who hath saved us, and called us with an holy calling, not according to our works, but according to his own purpose and grace, which was given us in Christ Jesus before the world began,
Ephesians 2:7 That in the ages to come he might shew the exceeding riches of his grace in his kindness toward us through Christ Jesus.
Romans 5:20 Moreover the law entered, that the offence might abound. But where sin abounded, grace did much more abound:
Romans 3:24 Being justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus:
Ephesians 2:6 And hath raised us up together, and made us sit together in heavenly places in Christ Jesus:
…. 8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:
2Corinthians 12:9 And he said unto me, My grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness. Most gladly therefore will I rather glory in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me.
2 Corinthians 9:8 And God is able to make all grace abound toward you; that ye, always having all sufficiency in all things, may abound to every good work:
Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:
9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
Treepers….
In the late 70’s guitarist William Ackerman founded Windham Hill Records and single handedly jump-started the “New Age” music genre. He was a WWII German war orphan who was adopted by a Stanford professor and his wife at age 9. At age 13 his adoptive mother committed suicide.
He was the first person to discover her body. Being an orphan, coming to a strange country, and then again losing a parent had to have been an emotionally devastating experience for a young boy.
A few years later, in his 20’s, he composed this moving lament as a way of conveying the profound grief he felt at losing his second mother. When I first heard this piece although I didn’t know Ackerman’s back story, I immediately knew that it was written and played by someone who was trying to expiate a grief that couldn’t be put into words. Over the years Ackerman has recorded several different versions of this song. I think this is his best performance.
Just in case your family is contemplating a trip to Hawaii with the kids or grandkids…
14 Fun Things to Do in Maui With Kids
by Juliana Shallcross
For a dose of adventure, exploration, and yes—beach time—you can’t do better than a family trip to Maui.
https://www.cntraveler.com/gallery/best-things-to-do-in-maui-with-kids?utm_source=
Hello American friends, I posted here an impressive Israel light machine gun. Powerful 7.62mm bullets with almost no recoil, an amazing engineering!
