December 11th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1056

— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Jesus Is The Reason For The Season ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
Dear Congress: The Real American Citizens want this USMCA ratified now.
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “When we were overwhelmed by sins, you forgave our transgressions. ” 🌟
— Ps 65:3
————–
***Praise: President Trump and MAGA Team are safely back in the WH after PENN Dynamic Rally…1that place was Hot Hot Hot for MAGA
***Praise: Revised USMCA Agreement is signed…ratification by each of 3 countries is next move….Another Promise Made, Promise Kept…Thank You, President Trump and Awesome USA Trade Team, Lead by Trade Rep. Lighthizer
***Praise: Quinnipiac poll now show another drop of 3 more points in support for impeachment–more winning because America is sick of fake impeachment
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— for protection for Rudy Giuliani (Ukraine crime discovery)
— for special 24/7 protection for our LEOs-they are being targeted
— for Second Circuit (only court circuit to have injunction now) to lift injunction imposed on one of President Trump Immigration regulation (immigrants’ legal status to whether they obtain federal benefits)
— the fake impeachment drama in search of a nonexistent crime, to Shove Off
— for empowerment for all Patriots and Independent Journalists to continue to stand their ground and fight against Opposition & their ongoing lies & to bring out the truth
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns, old & new, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof–
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for speed in WALLbuilding and safety for WALLbuilders
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
— for Treepers in poor health and those taking care of their ailing loved ones
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* O Come, O Come, Emmanuel *🇺🇸*
🦅 “Christians give thanks that the Son of God came into the world to save humanity.” —(12-5-19, Nat’l Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday, December 11, 2019 — 👌
Countdown: 328 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
–
Amen, G.C.
“Take no part in the unfruitful works of darkness, but instead expose them.” – Ephesians 5:11
“A false witness will not go unpunished, and he who breathes out lies will not escape.” – Proverbs 19:5.
Thank you for your mention of Treepers taking care of ailing loved ones. We are taking care of my mom who is pretty sick-fortunately we have 24/7 caregiving and they are great. It is very stressful-I thank God for my boyfriend!
Also PRAYERS for the upcoming British election-victory for Tories, BoJo and a BREXIT majority in House of Commons!!!!!!
Amen!
It is a good choice if Hemmer stays impartial and true America’s viewers. Hemmer is a good anchor and seems to have a grounded Ohio upbringing with a strong family foundation.
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/12/10/december-10th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1055/comment-page-1/#comment-7643916)
– – – – – –
Monday update – 12/9/19
– Misc. Tweets & videos.
– – – – – –
***Praise: 🧱🧱🧱 Fisher Sand & Gravel has been awarded “mammoth” border wall contract (receiving 268M of this 400M project) to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona. Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020. (12/2/19) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House. (12/4/19) (RSVP Confirmation from WH & 2 photos; 2 photos)
Prayer for the work crews.
Pray:
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, and other projects
– that work would go smoothly with quality construction; with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that any Temporary Restraining Orders that may have been put in place this week to halt construction would be resolved/dropped and work will continue so that the 3.5 mile project would be completed by WBTW’s January 15 goal (Date may be pushed further as video was made a few days before Fisher Industries was ordered not to build wall.).
– that Project 2’s wall demonstration will provide the evidence necessary to overcome any objections and show that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this demonstration of the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain would provide undeniable proof that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley
– that the Government would purchase all projects that WBTW builds so the funds can be rolled into new &/or larger projects in the future and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising, will allow WBTW/Fisher to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
Q: It baffles me that Alyssa Milano gets so many likes and retweet’s with her lack of substance tweets, while your truthful, hard hitting tweets get “minimal exposure” and yet you raise a ton of money for the wall? it’s almost like Twitter is masking reality. 🤷♂️🤷♂️🤷♂️😆😆😆
Brian Kolfage: The moment time magazine named me as a top 10 most influential online twitter shadow banned me
Anybody that gets shadow-banned by Twitter gets to wear the Badge of Honor of American Patriotism. America is onto Twitter’s dishonesty and deception
Never Give Up, Never Give In, Never Back Down…..Always Keep On Fighting….
Tweet with screenshot of document.
Brian Kolfage: The *** tried to sue @realDonaldTrump
over his wall and lost, and they wasted a ton of money for nothing! You would think they would learn their lesson. same tactic different day, the wall is going up anyday now!🍻
Q: This one is dated Feb. they just had an appeal. Any info on how that turned out for them?
Brian Kolfage: Oral argument was on 5th. They have no chance.
Q: I’m lost. Why would a butterfly association sue? Is there political backers in the group?
Brian Kolfage: They are a political action group more than a butterfly non profit. They bring lawsuits against trump.
Reemphasizing older tweet.
– – – – – –
Tweet referencing Brandon Darby’s Breitbart article. (Caution: Article contains graphic footage.)
Brian Kolfage: Right across the river from us! these terrorist are worse than ISIS and enviro freaks are worried about butterflies. Let’s see what they think when their family is burned alive🔥
Foreman Mike Instagram post: The wall we’re building on the Texas border has come to a stop not far from here, because of environmental concerns. Meanwhile, massacres like this are happening there. What’s more important? To protect our country and citizens from barbaric attacks like this, or protect insects?
Misplaced priorities.
Tweet with video. – (1:02)
Tweet with video. – (1:17)
130,000 Hong Kong Protesters Wave American Flags – Jeff Rainforth
“Videos I shot during a massive rally in Hong Kong. 130,000 protesters waved American flags in an effort to get the U.S. Congress to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. Congress passed the bill the next day. President Trump signed it on November 27. I was embedded with the protesters for two weeks in October reporting on Hong Kongers’ fight for freedom.”
Still-Could we trade 133,000 dims for these folks??? They seem to love America more than the dims.
Good trade. 🙂
Let be generous and give 100 for every one!
***Additional tweets – Dec 8, 2019***
Tweet with article.
Brian Kolfage: Joe Biden Vows to Give Taxpayer-Funded Obamacare to All Illegal Aliens in U.S.
MODERN DAY SLAVERY as political pawns. meanwhile this will trigger the next huge caravan and fund the cartels greatly. It never ends.
Article: https://truepundit.com/joe-biden-vows-to-give-taxpayer-funded-obamacare-to-all-illegal-aliens-in-u-s/
Tweet referencing USBPChief twitter report.
Brian Kolfage: We need to #BuildTheWall to stop these TERRORISTS!
Tweet referencing USBPChief twitter report.
Brian Kolfage: BUSTED- illegal alien caught had prior conviction of sexual assault on girl younger than 13.
If you aren’t trying to stop these terrorist you are clearly enabling them.🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋
Tweet with article.
Brian Kolfage: A woman accused of selling her baby for $2,000, described by the national media as a “Kentucky woman” and a “mother in Kentucky,” is an illegal alien from Guatemala!
Article: https://truepundit.com/woman-accused-of-selling-her-baby-for-2k-is-an-illegal-alien/
Edit on 1st post:
Tuesday update – 12/10/19
… Not Monday.
((((((((((((BOOOOOOM))))))))))))
Wray doesn’t care and he won’t resign. He is going to stay until fired i my guess.
Apparently, Wray is bullet-proof since he survived the President explicitly accusing him on Twitter of criminal conspiracy for covering-up evidence against the coup plotters. Barr was disinterested in the President’s charge.
Wray’s days as Director of the FBI are numbered. My hunch is right after the election 2020 President Trump shows him the door…the back door! Wray is the most useless piece of crap I have ever seen. The description of empty suit is too good for him. At least you get some wear out of the suit!
Interesting about Traitor McCain….
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
by OIG RULE, please remember this…. if during an interview the person says they arent bias, the investigator writes that down and reports it as fact.. OIG investigation protocol is much different that Bull Durham criminal investigation protocol.
please remember this.
no bias from Horowitz means NOTHING
So true, most of the mouthy Anti-American Dems are from CA and NY….
From liberal enclaves where they can’t lose their seats.
Once productive cities that Democrats have turned into pits of feces, trash, needles, and disease.
Kind of like Meadow Lane, Southampton, NY.
Facts don’t matter to the Dems. IMO, they are all-in to force an impeachment trial in the Senate, and they will succeed.
Just got back from the President’s rally in Hershey – “the sweetest place on earth”. What a barn-burner address he gave to the packed house at the Giant Center.
I had the privilege to work as a Rally Volunteer and assist with crowd direction for the day.
The weather was awful but the thousands of supporters were in wonderful holiday AND CAMPAIGN spirits – wet from the cold rain, but jovial, patient, extremely courteous, and excited to there.
President Trump is larger than life. He owns both the stage and the crowd. If you have not yet attended one of these rallies, do whatever you can to make it happen. I would do it all over again tomorrow!
Thanks for the report,warrprin1!
Share this vid around and Pray and Pray and Pray that so many Americans wake up to the truth that the only time we hear the word “democrat” in the future is when someone says “There used to be a Party called the ‘Democrats’ “.
“Democrat” will be such a filthy word in the future that longshoremen will faint when they hear it, Bikers will wash their own mouths out with soap and sailors will swear off alcohol rather than utter it while drunk.
Ratcliffe interview with Maria Bartiromo
There will be no judicial consequences. Move along.
If you are wondering is Bill Barr the real deal or not consider this:
He has not fired criminals involved in the coup nor indicted anyone in 10 months. We report, you decide.
Considering that firing of the culpable would be considered obstruction of Justice by the Impeachment Squad, it’s probably good that he hasn’t. We need him free to operate and supervise Barr and the others trying to breach the dam the busy beavers have built to hold in the swamp.
Exactly! Barr and Durham have to act deliberately and decisively. Remember, both of them can get the Kavanagh treatment and both of them can be impeached!
The other day I had a brief conversation with a US Government attorney. I made him uncomfortable when I asked if he thought there was a Deep State. Of late I’ve been asking this question a lot and it’s has become increasingly clear that, yes Virginia (we are close to Christmas, after all) there is indeed a Deep State and it is every bit as aggressive and dangerous as we think it is. The Deep State is characterized by an “insider culture” that sees itself as the protector of not only the nation’s secrets but of the nation itself. Those insiders actually believe that THEY are the nation and not us. It is a natural extension of this insider culture that, despite rather obvious compelling evidence, the foot-dragging of the sundry “investigations” serves the purpose of running out the clock so that the guilty actors in the Deep State effort to destroy a popularly elected president will go free. This is what happens when the very bureaucracy that spawned the Deep State investigates itself. From top to bottom, The Deep State protects it’s own.
The Deep State cannot cloak itself in the American flag. The Deep State, as defined above, is quite simply a Mafia.
Lawlessness, corruption, and immorality do not equate with patriotism, protection the nation, or a Grateful Nation’s secret. It equates to the Mob.
At best, members of the Deep State are delusional. At worst, they are evil, corrupted men who hide their deeds in a conspiracy of silence while professing altruistic motives.
So, to sum up:
Comey and McCabe were demonstrably and provably biased against Donald Trump.
Strzok and Page were demonstrably and provably biased against Donald Trump.
The only member of the group that was wise enough to keep his probable bias off the record was Bill Priestap and coincidentally he took all the decisions himself no none of them can be proven biased.
Alrighty.
Pitchforks and yellow vests await Durham’s hat colour for he is the final hat.
John Durham: Last Hat.
James B. Comey: Ass Hat.
President Donald J. Trump: Top Hat.
Too wicked not to share: a comment elsewhere about the paech-mint articles.
“The dems leadership quality is right up there with that big mint in the bottom of a urinal.”
Good read.
And in simulation news…
Many were speculating about Time’s Person of the year tomorrow. Word is it’s the “whistleblower”
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/12/09/nadler-failed-to-swear-in-witnesses-at-judiciary-impeachment-hearings/
A datapoint: I handed out my last two “Trump 2020 Bucks” while in town today. Both people said “Thank you, I am a big supporter.”
In fact, out of 100 I gave away, 99 people were excited to have it, and said positive things about our VSG POTUS, and only 1 had a negative reaction. Curiously, that was the “not-regular” heating oil delivery truck driver. He said “I will throw this away.”
So, amongst my sample set of people primarily working in the service industry, Our President Donald J Trump enjoys a 99% “I am a big supporter” margin!
(Note to self: order another 100 pack of Trump 2020 bucks.)
I have to add, one person was HORRIFIED when I handed it to her, the bank teller. She say, “That is really cool, but we are on camera. Is that counterfit? I could get fired.”
I told her, “don’t worry, I gave one to the bank manager, and she asked if she could have another for her friend.”
So, she decided to keep it, but immediately went to her manager to make sure it was OK.
Can anybody answer the question as to whether Lisa Page came up with the name “Crossfire Hurricane” for the hoax investigation of President Trump’s campaign? It’s been a while since I read her and Peter’s love text thread, but I vaguely remember it was her who actually thought of it.
I think Strozk was in London at the time.
I know it’s the opening lyric to The Rolling Stones song, Jumping Jack Flash, which is somewhat ironic, seeing as though there was a 1980’s movie of the same, starring Whoopee Goldberg, about Russian spies and early, rudimentary internet communication.
But don’t worry, as Lisa tweeted today, she had nothing to do with all this bulls*#t.
Security breach at Hershey rally
