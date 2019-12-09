December 9th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1054

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Jesus Is The Reason For The Season ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
Tomorrow is Trump KAG Rally in Hershey (Candy Bar), PA Tue Dec 10, 7pm ET
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “The righteous will rejoice in the Lord and take refuge in him;
all the upright in heart will glory in him! ” 🌟 — Ps 64:10
————–
***Praise: Blue-collar, middle-class Trump Boom demolished “expert” predictions… AGAIN
***Praise: CNN Rating is down to embarrassing multi-year record low
***Praise: Adam Schiff has been exposed for who he is…a Liar and a fraud
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump, MAGA Team & Rudy Giuliani (Ukraine crime discovery)
— IG report coming out today (after 1pm ET)–America is ready
— Horowitz is doing the right thing..reporting honestly about FISA crime
— the greedy power-hungry anti-America Fake D/R Congresspeople be revealed
— for no blackouts of news, twitter, and other social media esp this week
— for Pensacola victims and other shooting victims around USA in recent days
— for special 24/7 protection for our LEOs-they are being targeted
— for Devin Nunes’s lawsuit against CNN
— the fake impeachment drama in search of a nonexistent crime, to get Scrub away
— for empowerment for all Patriots to continue to stand their ground, fight against Opposition and their ongoing lies
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns, old & new, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof–
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for speed in WALLbuilding and safety for WALLbuilders
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
— for Sundance, AdRem, Menagerie, and the Treehouse crew–They are so appreciated for their work in the Treehouse
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* We Three Kings of Orient *🇺🇸*
🦅 “Wise men traveled far, far afield. I mean, they were a long distance away. And they came and they stood with us under the star, where they found the Holy Family in Bethlehem.” —(12-5-19, Nat’l Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday, December 9, 2019 — 👌
Countdown: 330 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
Amen!
Pray for emboldenment of the conservative right press. Examples like OAN and reporter Chanel Rion. Give them favour and courage LORD that they can speak the truth and shield them from all the nefarious attacks of the evil doers. P$a1m 91
Amen and Amen!!
Thank you Grandma.
AMEN
Can’t like anything on here, cause WP, but ****Love****this,Thank you Grandma.
Now the Dems will say that, by not launching nuclear missiles, KJU is interfering in our election.
It’s bribery! Bribery, I tell you!
Joe, you may be correct, but is anyone gonna listen to, or CARE what the,Dems say? DOUBTFUL.
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/12/08/december-8th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1053/comment-page-1/#comment-7635911)
– – – – – –
Sunday update – 12/7/19
– There appears to be some work activity taking place on Project 2. Brian Kolfage seemed to be hinting at that as well. I’m not sure, but from the video it looks like workers may be assembling individual bollards into panels.
– Mentioned that Project 1 cost $9 million.
– Misc. articles
– – – – – –
***Praise: 🧱🧱🧱 Fisher Sand & Gravel has been awarded “mammoth” border wall contract (receiving 268M of this 400M project) to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona. Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020. (12/2/19) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House. (12/4/19) (RSVP Confirmation from WH & 2 photos.)
Prayer for the work crews.
Pray:
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, and other projects
– that work would go smoothly with quality construction; with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that any Temporary Restraining Orders that may have been put in place this week to halt construction would be resolved/dropped and work will continue so that the 3.5 mile project would be completed by WBTW’s January 15 goal (Date may be pushed further as video was made a few days before Fisher Industries was ordered not to build wall.).
– that Project 2’s wall demonstration will provide the evidence necessary to overcome any objections and show that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this demonstration of the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain would provide undeniable proof that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley
– that the Government would purchase all projects that WBTW builds so the funds can be rolled into new &/or larger projects in the future and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising, will allow WBTW/Fisher to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
Tweet with same CBP DHS endorsement video.
Brian Kolfage: Let’s share the **** out of this video where @CBP & @DHSgov FULLY endorse @WeBuildtheWall after we “changed the game” with our $9 million dollar smart wall.
HATERS GONNA HATE!
Tweet with 4 pictures at Project 1.
Jeff Rainforth: **** yeah. We built an awesome wall.💥🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Tweet with article and video. – (4:05) 😀
Article: https://www.borderreport.com/hot-topics/the-border-wall/exclusive-video-shows-activity-continuing-at-site-of-planned-private-border-wall-in-south-texas-despite-judges-orders/
Q:Why aren’t you using oversized rounded tops to prevent anyone from climbing over bc there will be nothing to grip? (includes picture)
Brian Kolfage: It’s not necessary for what we are doing
Tweet with FoxBusiness article.
Article: https://www.foxbusiness.com/money/border-wall-construction-temporary-block
Brian Kolfage: It wasn’t written by the judge, the 🦋lawyers wrote it chocked full of spelling errors and a clerk rubber stamped the judges signature for $1000. Clearly they are about to be taken to school. Anyone see breaking bad? “Better call Sal” that’s who they hired
Brian Kolfage Instagram post: (Kolfage included excerpts from FoxBusiness article above in the post’s description. Looks like he is hinting that they may still be working, or at least partially working on Project 2.)
Article excerpts in Instagram description:
– Construction of a private section of border wall in Mission, Texas, is continuing despite a district judge’s Tuesday decision to temporarily block the work, The Guardian reported Saturday.
– The expected 3.5-mile-long private section of border wall is being funded by We Build the Wall, a nonprofit organization founded by U.S. Air Force Veteran and Purple Heart recipient Brian Kolfage that has raised more than $25 million since its start in December 2018.
– Workers were moving soil, digging trenches and positioning the physical wall on Thursday and Friday after Vasquez’s ruling, in which he says the construction will cause “imminent and irreparable damage” to the 100-acre National Butterfly Center, a museum adjacent to the wall, according to The Guardian.
– Kolfage, a triple amputee, tweeted on Saturday, “A little adversity makes the victory all that much more sweet. We won’t stop fighting to stop women and children from being enslaved by cartels.”
Tweet with article.
Plupp: Donald Trumps favorite construction company, Fisher Industries, blocked by judge from building private border wall! Looks like they’re trying really hard to secure the border in US but disturbingly many obstacles!
Article: https://news.yahoo.com/trumps-favorite-construction-company-blocked-from-building-private-border-wall-021646330.html
Brian Kolfage: Or did they (references FoxBusiness article)
Stillwater:. Earlier today saw very slanted leftwing article saying WBTW were continuing construction in defiance of judge’s order, blab, blab, etc.
Triggering the snowflakes. Brian appears to be holding his cards close to his chest so as not to interfere with the work they are able to do. Of course the “mystery” generated hit pieces, hence greater media exposure.
Tweet with DailyBeast article referencing TheGuardian article I posted yesterday.
Link: https://www.thedailybeast.com/we-build-the-wall-private-anti-immigration-group-continues-to-build-southern-border-wall-despite-court-order
Tweet with 4 pictures.
Brian Kolfage: Border Agents were on a high speed chase with cartel smugglers in McAllen area and ditched into the Rio Grande. This area is a war zone and the cartels are running the show with no full border wall. Let’s give agents what they want.
Brian Kolfage retweet.
The currency cycle was probably; Arms sales $$ to—Cyprus Bank to—$$Burisma to $$Biden-back to $$Cyprus Bank, Romania, Lafayette, and then US…. Oops, how did I get that right?
Please, Lord, let this be the beginning of the Barr arrests. Bill Barr Indicts 8 Including Mueller Top Witness for Funneling Millions in Foreign Donations to Adam Schiff, Hillary Clinton and Top Senate Democrats
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/update-bill-barr-indicts-8-including-mueller-top-witness-for-funneling-millions-in-foreign-donations-to-adam-schiff-hillary-clinton-and-top-senate-democrats/
Amen.
I hope so. Horowitz has let us down before. If this is the case then PDJT will have a plan B. Even Plan C.
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Still Standing with Michael Caputo
DOJ – IG Report (Ep. 53)
https://www.stillstandingpodcast.com/podcast/episode/5425845c/doj-ig-report-ep-53
Michael Caputo|12/6/2019
Topic: I get into what to expect in the soon to be released DOJ Inspector General report … All that and much, much more hard-hitting political commentary.
https://www.stillstandingpodcast.com/
Since the report is due out within 16 hours all this “what to expect” is just so much nattering.
Trump Retweet
Nadless is hoping that his hearing/vote or whatever he’s doing on Monday will cover up the impact of the IG Report – which tell me that the conspirators, at least, think it’s going to be consequential.
Hey Treepers! Just a quick last minute laugh before the Monday grind again. PS- Compared to ol’ Hillary, our Grandma here at the Treehouse is definitely the best!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump Retweets
Show me a democrat packed stadium. And I don’t mean the FEW that the kenyan had
Best President ever!❤
Pentagon Alarmed Russia Is Gaining ‘Sympathy’ Among US Troops
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/pentagon-alarmed-russia-gaining-sympathy-among-us-troops
Article speculates that troops tiring of wars are a main cause. Maybe so.
And quotes “sources” laying out a framework that it’s the Russians actively sowing subversion.
Probably on reason one. Doubtful on reason 2.
More likely than Russian subversion is that our troops have been witnessing the ongoing “Russia hysteria” screamed by frenetic Democrats, the “Mueller Russia investigation” that turned up nada, and can see for themselves the fraud and attempted coup that’s been going on.
The troops realize they’ve been lied to about “Russians! Russians! Russians!”
They’re not stupid. They can think for themselves.
So it’s little wonder the troops are more inclined to think Vlad’s probably not such a bad guy.
As perhaps more honest than the liars in their media and Democrat party
What a weekend
Whatever happens Monday, or during the next week, or during the next month, or between now and PDJT’s re-election, I will sleep easy tonight knowing that as things unfold, I continue preparing for the worst while praying for the best, confident that millions of fellow patriots are engaged in the same activities all across this great land.
We will not permit the final theft of our great heritage – when we find our backs to the wall, we will fight… and we will win. And we will win with such terrible fury, that future would-be “rulers” will opt for a quiet life of anonymity rather than risk angering the citizenry again.
Pleasant dreams, all.
Monadnock
‘theft’ is a very appropriate word.
They are creating circumstances that will allow them to THIEVE the Presidency from the people. And invalidate 63 million votes.
It won’t work. Or it may if Lindsey decides to block relevant witnesses to hide congressional crimes.
Something is rotten in the state of Denmark.
Has been from the beginning.
God have mercy on the United States of America.
The Democrat’s grand inquisitor, Adam Schiff, began the impeachment hearing with the following statement:
“Let me begin with my conclusion.”
This is why I call them the Orwellian Socialist Party.
“
👇🎄🚀
As Christmas is coming with a promised surprise from Jin Sanpang (金三胖 aka Kim Fatty3) to the US and the “dotard”, yes we are back to that, and in light of their missile engine tests, missile platform building, light reactor reactivisation, and “no talk” with the US, a backgrounder.
Inter-Korean Relations: How North Korea Is Conditioning South Korea for Its Own Strategic Benefit
https://www.38north.org/2019/12/mgo120519/?__cf_chl_captcha_tk__=a16cfcccaf6779e30abb71068f8cd4d8b52f3f1c-1575853830-0-ARVI-APxqCcY6b8IydPv80o7GIJqP_JkoKsZrAV_BWNQ81IplqIz40iNPTMMEmLy9p035HwwUplq_74_4sgLCLvfAF4Qik9XpUBFbntH1yXW2cvyYUpNbvBBELVnovHwRBB5mxCGT4kbAh-bI6zUPqVPSgPG-x87TSCjCNzC-hwQ6lXwD7RZrf2De0TO1JFpRjF1B7Z6QgN1uDg_btEY9lR70Y-c1Zo8QxK5SjxHPLwdMFd3LlnQ_Ancw9znl6etHdfWY7HEhqIb3SrX9YEXVrj7_2oPys3ATirg_MhOW3xP0v4kYQWFJFeQPDr9oGdgJwy35mzuP5vChqwAejzMqWmi1FVKY-d0wRKpHRV-LZE4kGfOCIT3X6er2ARpaorqQUGUGcjbV_HZGvWsFiUzs0Io7zbh0sBvPlTUmEC_Iahdd3yXOgPwKX2kV3AQNQYXig
👇
A nice review for the history buffs here on ‘ China-North Korea Relations’
https://www.ncnk.org/resources/briefing-papers/all-briefing-papers/china-north-korea-relations
“Trump Should Not Rely on NATO”. The Once Formidable Alliance Has Turned Into A Gossip Circle
https://humanevents.com/2019/12/06/president-trump-should-not-rely-on-nato/
Any idea when the Durham report will come out?
Prosecutors don’t usually write reports, they indict and prosecute, or don’t.
If they don’t, they may write a declination decision memo or report, for there boss, (Barr in this case) but doubtful it would be made public.
The electorate simply becoming aware the extent of foreign-aid kickbacks to politicians and deep state bureaucrats is an astounding revelation spreading like wild-fire. Both democrats and republicans agree there should be no tax-payer money go to anyone serving government in the form of kickbacks.
You knoe Folks..
ALL this USAID stuff has things, (Or My Spidey senses) going haywire..
I’ve been wondering the past few days, (No time too really research it)..
Besides the Middle Eastern (green revolutions) or whatever you wish to call’em in various parts of the World..
Those are fairly recent..
Seems “certain” Politicians have always been involved.. (Long term ones at any rate)..
Though this ONE has My Spidey senses going “nuts”..
Concerning the Bosnia and Herzegovina Conflict..
remember that one?
Hillary had a lot of “influence” there also..
Fact Check: remember Hillary’s claim of Landing under “sniper fire”.. 😉
Fact check–> Since 1996 the American people have contributed more than $1.8 billion
Still On-going?
Inquiring minds & all that..
(part of the breakup of Yugoslavia) resulted in the Bosnian War..
I wonder how much Our politicians are raking in (still) from that Mess?..
Inquiring minds..
They don’t hate him, they hate you. Our VSG is just taking the arrows for us.
Ouch. That’s gonna leave a mark!
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-50709642
US presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren has released details of her past legal income, showing she earned $1.9m (£1.4m) in work for corporate and other private clients
I hope today is like Schiff is a banana taped to a wall and there is the 800 lb. gorilla loose.
Rush Limbaugh makes a good point, but I’d take it further. They actually hate everybody. They are consumed with wickedness and will eat their own if necessary. All they care about is money and selling their position in government for gain.
They don’t even care about their own voter base. Plantation slaves to them. A few are waking from their slumber and seeing the light. Anybody who doesn’t conform is destroyed. Much like Islamic extremism.
