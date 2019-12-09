December 9th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1054

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

68 Responses to December 9th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1054

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 9, 2019 at 12:21 am

    — * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Jesus Is The Reason For The Season ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *

    Tomorrow is Trump KAG Rally in Hershey (Candy Bar), PA Tue Dec 10, 7pm ET

    🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
    —————–
    🌟 “The righteous will rejoice in the Lord and take refuge in him;
    all the upright in heart will glory in him! ” 🌟 — Ps 64:10
    ————–
    ***Praise: Blue-collar, middle-class Trump Boom demolished “expert” predictions… AGAIN
    ***Praise: CNN Rating is down to embarrassing multi-year record low
    ***Praise: Adam Schiff has been exposed for who he is…a Liar and a fraud
    ————–
    🙏 Pray:
    — for protection for President Trump, MAGA Team & Rudy Giuliani (Ukraine crime discovery)
    — IG report coming out today (after 1pm ET)–America is ready
    — Horowitz is doing the right thing..reporting honestly about FISA crime
    — the greedy power-hungry anti-America Fake D/R Congresspeople be revealed
    — for no blackouts of news, twitter, and other social media esp this week
    — for Pensacola victims and other shooting victims around USA in recent days
    — for special 24/7 protection for our LEOs-they are being targeted
    — for Devin Nunes’s lawsuit against CNN
    — the fake impeachment drama in search of a nonexistent crime, to get Scrub away
    — for empowerment for all Patriots to continue to stand their ground, fight against Opposition and their ongoing lies
    — for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
    — Presidential Candidate Democlowns, old & new, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof–
    — for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
    — Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses/dogs
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
    — for speed in WALLbuilding and safety for WALLbuilders
    — for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
    — for Sundance, AdRem, Menagerie, and the Treehouse crew–They are so appreciated for their work in the Treehouse
    — for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
    — *🇺🇸* We Three Kings of Orient *🇺🇸*

    🦅 “Wise men traveled far, far afield. I mean, they were a long distance away. And they came and they stood with us under the star, where they found the Holy Family in Bethlehem.” —(12-5-19, Nat’l Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony)
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
    👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday, December 9, 2019 — 👌
    Countdown: 330 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win

  2. citizen817 says:
    December 9, 2019 at 12:21 am

  3. Stillwater says:
    December 9, 2019 at 12:21 am

    ***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
    (Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/12/08/december-8th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1053/comment-page-1/#comment-7635911)

    – – – – – –
    Sunday update – 12/7/19

    – There appears to be some work activity taking place on Project 2. Brian Kolfage seemed to be hinting at that as well. I’m not sure, but from the video it looks like workers may be assembling individual bollards into panels.
    – Mentioned that Project 1 cost $9 million.
    – Misc. articles

    – – – – – –
    ***Praise: 🧱🧱🧱 Fisher Sand & Gravel has been awarded “mammoth” border wall contract (receiving 268M of this 400M project) to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona. Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020. (12/2/19) (2 days of posts here & here.)
    ***Praise: Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House. (12/4/19) (RSVP Confirmation from WH & 2 photos.)

    Prayer for the work crews.
    Pray:
    – for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, and other projects
    – that work would go smoothly with quality construction; with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
    – that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
    – that any Temporary Restraining Orders that may have been put in place this week to halt construction would be resolved/dropped and work will continue so that the 3.5 mile project would be completed by WBTW’s January 15 goal (Date may be pushed further as video was made a few days before Fisher Industries was ordered not to build wall.).

    – that Project 2’s wall demonstration will provide the evidence necessary to overcome any objections and show that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
    – that this demonstration of the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain would provide undeniable proof that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley

    – that the Government would purchase all projects that WBTW builds so the funds can be rolled into new &/or larger projects in the future and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
    (This, in addition to ongoing fundraising, will allow WBTW/Fisher to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)

  4. citizen817 says:
    December 9, 2019 at 12:22 am

  5. Autonomous Collective says:
    December 9, 2019 at 12:22 am

    The currency cycle was probably; Arms sales $$ to—Cyprus Bank to—$$Burisma to $$Biden-back to $$Cyprus Bank, Romania, Lafayette, and then US…. Oops, how did I get that right?

  6. citizen817 says:
    December 9, 2019 at 12:22 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    December 9, 2019 at 12:23 am

  8. cheryl says:
    December 9, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Please, Lord, let this be the beginning of the Barr arrests. Bill Barr Indicts 8 Including Mueller Top Witness for Funneling Millions in Foreign Donations to Adam Schiff, Hillary Clinton and Top Senate Democrats
    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/update-bill-barr-indicts-8-including-mueller-top-witness-for-funneling-millions-in-foreign-donations-to-adam-schiff-hillary-clinton-and-top-senate-democrats/

  9. citizen817 says:
    December 9, 2019 at 12:23 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    December 9, 2019 at 12:24 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    December 9, 2019 at 12:25 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    December 9, 2019 at 12:25 am

  13. citizen817 says:
    December 9, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Trump Retweet

  14. citizen817 says:
    December 9, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Trump Retweet

  15. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    December 9, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Still Standing with Michael Caputo
    DOJ – IG Report (Ep. 53)

    https://www.stillstandingpodcast.com/podcast/episode/5425845c/doj-ig-report-ep-53

    Michael Caputo|12/6/2019

    Topic: I get into what to expect in the soon to be released DOJ Inspector General report … All that and much, much more hard-hitting political commentary.

    https://www.stillstandingpodcast.com/

  16. citizen817 says:
    December 9, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Trump Retweet

    • Rhoda R says:
      December 9, 2019 at 3:30 am

      Nadless is hoping that his hearing/vote or whatever he’s doing on Monday will cover up the impact of the IG Report – which tell me that the conspirators, at least, think it’s going to be consequential.

  17. citizen817 says:
    December 9, 2019 at 12:28 am

  18. citizen817 says:
    December 9, 2019 at 12:29 am

  19. Upward Bound says:
    December 9, 2019 at 12:29 am

    Hey Treepers! Just a quick last minute laugh before the Monday grind again. PS- Compared to ol’ Hillary, our Grandma here at the Treehouse is definitely the best!

  20. citizen817 says:
    December 9, 2019 at 12:30 am

  21. citizen817 says:
    December 9, 2019 at 12:30 am

  22. citizen817 says:
    December 9, 2019 at 12:31 am

  23. citizen817 says:
    December 9, 2019 at 12:32 am

  24. citizen817 says:
    December 9, 2019 at 12:33 am

  25. citizen817 says:
    December 9, 2019 at 12:34 am

    Trump Retweets

  26. citizen817 says:
    December 9, 2019 at 12:35 am

  27. citizen817 says:
    December 9, 2019 at 12:35 am

  28. Paula Barnes says:
    December 9, 2019 at 12:36 am

    Best President ever!❤

  29. nimrodman says:
    December 9, 2019 at 12:36 am

    Pentagon Alarmed Russia Is Gaining ‘Sympathy’ Among US Troops
    https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/pentagon-alarmed-russia-gaining-sympathy-among-us-troops

    Article speculates that troops tiring of wars are a main cause. Maybe so.

    And quotes “sources” laying out a framework that it’s the Russians actively sowing subversion.

    Probably on reason one. Doubtful on reason 2.

    More likely than Russian subversion is that our troops have been witnessing the ongoing “Russia hysteria” screamed by frenetic Democrats, the “Mueller Russia investigation” that turned up nada, and can see for themselves the fraud and attempted coup that’s been going on.

    The troops realize they’ve been lied to about “Russians! Russians! Russians!”

    They’re not stupid. They can think for themselves.

    So it’s little wonder the troops are more inclined to think Vlad’s probably not such a bad guy.

    As perhaps more honest than the liars in their media and Democrat party

  30. citizen817 says:
    December 9, 2019 at 12:36 am

  31. Monadnock says:
    December 9, 2019 at 12:43 am

    What a weekend

    Whatever happens Monday, or during the next week, or during the next month, or between now and PDJT’s re-election, I will sleep easy tonight knowing that as things unfold, I continue preparing for the worst while praying for the best, confident that millions of fellow patriots are engaged in the same activities all across this great land.

    We will not permit the final theft of our great heritage – when we find our backs to the wall, we will fight… and we will win. And we will win with such terrible fury, that future would-be “rulers” will opt for a quiet life of anonymity rather than risk angering the citizenry again.

    Pleasant dreams, all.

    Monadnock

    • StuckIntheMiddle says:
      December 9, 2019 at 3:13 am

      ‘theft’ is a very appropriate word.
      They are creating circumstances that will allow them to THIEVE the Presidency from the people. And invalidate 63 million votes.
      It won’t work. Or it may if Lindsey decides to block relevant witnesses to hide congressional crimes.
      Something is rotten in the state of Denmark.
      Has been from the beginning.
      God have mercy on the United States of America.

  32. citizen817 says:
    December 9, 2019 at 12:49 am

  33. joeknuckles says:
    December 9, 2019 at 1:05 am

    The Democrat’s grand inquisitor, Adam Schiff, began the impeachment hearing with the following statement:

    “Let me begin with my conclusion.”

    This is why I call them the Orwellian Socialist Party.

  34. A2 says:
    December 9, 2019 at 1:07 am

    👇🎄🚀

    As Christmas is coming with a promised surprise from Jin Sanpang (金三胖 aka Kim Fatty3) to the US and the “dotard”, yes we are back to that, and in light of their missile engine tests, missile platform building, light reactor reactivisation, and “no talk” with the US, a backgrounder.

    Inter-Korean Relations: How North Korea Is Conditioning South Korea for Its Own Strategic Benefit

    https://www.38north.org/2019/12/mgo120519/?__cf_chl_captcha_tk__=a16cfcccaf6779e30abb71068f8cd4d8b52f3f1c-1575853830-0-ARVI-APxqCcY6b8IydPv80o7GIJqP_JkoKsZrAV_BWNQ81IplqIz40iNPTMMEmLy9p035HwwUplq_74_4sgLCLvfAF4Qik9XpUBFbntH1yXW2cvyYUpNbvBBELVnovHwRBB5mxCGT4kbAh-bI6zUPqVPSgPG-x87TSCjCNzC-hwQ6lXwD7RZrf2De0TO1JFpRjF1B7Z6QgN1uDg_btEY9lR70Y-c1Zo8QxK5SjxHPLwdMFd3LlnQ_Ancw9znl6etHdfWY7HEhqIb3SrX9YEXVrj7_2oPys3ATirg_MhOW3xP0v4kYQWFJFeQPDr9oGdgJwy35mzuP5vChqwAejzMqWmi1FVKY-d0wRKpHRV-LZE4kGfOCIT3X6er2ARpaorqQUGUGcjbV_HZGvWsFiUzs0Io7zbh0sBvPlTUmEC_Iahdd3yXOgPwKX2kV3AQNQYXig

  35. nimrodman says:
    December 9, 2019 at 1:09 am

    “Trump Should Not Rely on NATO”. The Once Formidable Alliance Has Turned Into A Gossip Circle
    https://humanevents.com/2019/12/06/president-trump-should-not-rely-on-nato/

  36. Nigella says:
    December 9, 2019 at 1:34 am

    Any idea when the Durham report will come out?

    • Dutchman says:
      December 9, 2019 at 2:39 am

      Prosecutors don’t usually write reports, they indict and prosecute, or don’t.
      If they don’t, they may write a declination decision memo or report, for there boss, (Barr in this case) but doubtful it would be made public.

  37. fangdog says:
    December 9, 2019 at 1:42 am

    The electorate simply becoming aware the extent of foreign-aid kickbacks to politicians and deep state bureaucrats is an astounding revelation spreading like wild-fire. Both democrats and republicans agree there should be no tax-payer money go to anyone serving government in the form of kickbacks.

  38. crossthread42 says:
    December 9, 2019 at 2:05 am

    You knoe Folks..
    ALL this USAID stuff has things, (Or My Spidey senses) going haywire..
    I’ve been wondering the past few days, (No time too really research it)..
    Besides the Middle Eastern (green revolutions) or whatever you wish to call’em in various parts of the World..
    Those are fairly recent..
    Seems “certain” Politicians have always been involved.. (Long term ones at any rate)..
    Though this ONE has My Spidey senses going “nuts”..
    Concerning the Bosnia and Herzegovina Conflict..
    remember that one?
    Hillary had a lot of “influence” there also..
    Fact Check: remember Hillary’s claim of Landing under “sniper fire”.. 😉
    Fact check–> Since 1996 the American people have contributed more than $1.8 billion
    Still On-going?
    Inquiring minds & all that..
    (part of the breakup of Yugoslavia) resulted in the Bosnian War..
    I wonder how much Our politicians are raking in (still) from that Mess?..
    Inquiring minds..

  39. Raffaella says:
    December 9, 2019 at 2:53 am

  40. JustScott says:
    December 9, 2019 at 3:05 am

    They don’t hate him, they hate you. Our VSG is just taking the arrows for us.

  41. JustScott says:
    December 9, 2019 at 3:12 am

    Ouch. That’s gonna leave a mark!
    https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-50709642
    US presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren has released details of her past legal income, showing she earned $1.9m (£1.4m) in work for corporate and other private clients

  42. Phil says:
    December 9, 2019 at 3:35 am

    I hope today is like Schiff is a banana taped to a wall and there is the 800 lb. gorilla loose.

  43. Justice says:
    December 9, 2019 at 3:35 am

    Rush Limbaugh makes a good point, but I’d take it further. They actually hate everybody. They are consumed with wickedness and will eat their own if necessary. All they care about is money and selling their position in government for gain.

    They don’t even care about their own voter base. Plantation slaves to them. A few are waking from their slumber and seeing the light. Anybody who doesn’t conform is destroyed. Much like Islamic extremism.

