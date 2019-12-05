December 5th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1050

Posted on December 5, 2019 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

40 Responses to December 5th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1050

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 5, 2019 at 12:21 am

    — * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” The Spirit of America CHRISTmas ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *

    🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
    —————–
    About the Demented Opposition and Globalist snakes:
    🌟 “They plot injustice and say, “We have devised a perfect plan!”
    Surely the human mind and heart are cunning..” 🌟 — Ps 64:6
    ————–
    ***Praise: Pres. Trump & MAGA Team is back in the WH–“Marine One touched down on the south lawn at 8.28pm.”
    ***Praise: House Judicial Repub Patriots pushing back against the 3 deceptive “Witnesses” at Nadler’s fake hearing
    ***Praise: SNAP system is being reset now that we have a stronger economy and more job openings
    ***Praise: Americans witnessed House Judicial Committee’s 3 “Witnesses” turning into 3 Haters/Liars of President Trump and USA–See those Marionettes’ strings that Sundance been talking about?
    ————–
    🙏 Pray:
    — for protection for President Trump, family & MAGA Team
    — for 13 year old Barron Trump, that he’ll feel the great love of his Dad’s world wide supporters than the low-down cruel mockery of the Nasty Dems. We Love you, Barron ❤️
    — the fake impeachment drama in search of a nonexistent crime, to Flub
    — for empowerment for all Patriots to continue to stand their ground, fight against Opposition and their ongoing lies
    — for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
    — Presidential Candidate Democlowns, old & new, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof–
    — the entire Cabal comes to the Light & that our country returns to it’s Christian Roots
    — for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
    — Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
    — for speed in WALLbuilding and safety for WALLbuilders
    — for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
    — for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
    — *🇺🇸* Stand With President Trump *🇺🇸*

    🦅 “Now we must go forward as a nation with that same unity of purpose. As long as we stay true to our cause, as long as we remember our great history, as long as we never ever stop fighting for a better future, then there will be nothing that America cannot do.”
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
    👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Thursday, December 5, 2019 — 👌
    Countdown: 334 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  2. Stillwater says:
    December 5, 2019 at 12:21 am

    ***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
    (Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/12/04/december-4th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1049/comment-page-1/#comment-7622634)

    – – – – – –
    – It looks like WeBuildTheWall/Fisher Industries may not have planned to have the bollard wall fully completed by Friday for the “massive unveiling”. It will probably be in some stage of completion.
    – Foreman Mike stated in avideo update yesterday that they plan on having everything completed on Project 2 by January 15th. My guess is that the bollards will be up first, or at least partially up, with the road, lighting, cameras, etc. following behind.

    – Brian Kolfage & his family visiting the White House tonight. (See photos below.) 😀
    Brian Kolfage tweet: We are working on securing project 3! It’s going to be the best one yet guys. We will never stop fighting to protect America from the dangerous cartels. Our border agents deserve the tools necessary to fight these terrorist.
    Brian Kolfage tweet: Federal judge dismisses lawsuit by butterfly conservationists over border wall. 🦋

    – – – – – –
    ***Praise: 🧱🧱🧱 Fisher Industries has been awarded “mammoth” border wall contract (receiving 268M of this 400M project) to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona. Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020. (12/2/19)
    ***Praise: Brian Kolfage & his family are visiting the White House tonight. (12/4/19)

    Prayer for the week for the work crews.
    Pray:
    – for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project 2 and other projects
    – that work would go smoothly with quality construction; with continual improvement in method/process/efficiency; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
    – that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)

    – that the 3.5 mile wall would be completed(to the extent planned) by Friday (12/6/19), in time for the “massive unveiling” mentioned in Brian’s tweet
    – that Project 2’s wall demonstration will provide the evidence necessary to overcome any objections and show that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
    – that this demonstration of the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain would provide undeniable proof that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley

    – that the Government would purchase all projects that WBTW builds so the funds can be rolled into new &/or larger projects in the future and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
    (This, in addition to ongoing fundraising, will allow WBTW/Fisher to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. Autonomous Collective says:
    December 5, 2019 at 12:21 am

    SHOCKING! Here We Go… Ukraine Fires Prosecutor Investigating Burisma — Transfers Cases Over to Soros-Run NABU Group Linked to Whistleblower Ciaramella https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/here-we-go-ukraine-fires-prosecutor-investigating-burisma-transfers-cases-over-to-soros-run-nabu-group-linked-to-whistleblower-ciaramella/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    December 5, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Trump Retweet

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    December 5, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. DesertRain says:
    December 5, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Hey… One legal expert witness in the hearing today sure does write a lot for Bloomberg…
    https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/authors/AFZ_b1F72Xw/noah-feldman

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    December 5, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    December 5, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Trump Retweet

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    December 5, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Trump Retweet

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    December 5, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Trump Retweet

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    December 5, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. citizen817 says:
    December 5, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. citizen817 says:
    December 5, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. citizen817 says:
    December 5, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. dogsmaw says:
    December 5, 2019 at 12:34 am

    Uh Oh…subliminal thinking…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • RedBallExpress says:
      December 5, 2019 at 12:56 am

      He has a point. The witnesses should represent a broad base of U.S. citizens, illegal aliens, crooks, convicts, scientists, farmers, solders, road construction workers and so on. Also the number of witnesses from each class and social economic level should mirror the percent of the population they occupy. And there should be exactly as many women as men.

      Like

      Reply
    • WES says:
      December 5, 2019 at 1:23 am

      Dogsmaw:. Just maybe the Dims couldn’t find any African American scholars who didn’t believe in the US Constitution?

      Like

      Reply
  16. dogsmaw says:
    December 5, 2019 at 12:39 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. dogsmaw says:
    December 5, 2019 at 12:41 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. dogsmaw says:
    December 5, 2019 at 12:42 am

    Like

    Reply
  19. tuskyou says:
    December 5, 2019 at 12:43 am

    https://www.hgtv.com/shows/tv-schedule-2019.12.15.EST

    I think I found it! I’ve been looking for the HGTV White House Christmas special. In this link is their program schedule for Sunday 12/15. Scroll down to 5pm and you’ll see it’s blank with a little arrow. When you click on the arrow a paragraph about the show pops up.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • tuskyou says:
      December 5, 2019 at 12:46 am

      From the pop up: It’s that time of year again when the White House is transformed into a holiday showpiece! From celebrating children in the Red Room to honoring the military in the East Landing, Alison Victoria and Maureen McCormick give an inside look at the decorating.

      Set your DVR’s!! *Merry Christmas*

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  21. lida rose says:
    December 5, 2019 at 1:03 am

    God Bless and Protect President Trump
    And his Family

    Like

    Reply
  22. Julian says:
    December 5, 2019 at 1:06 am

    This is quite interesting/useful to see which Republicans stick with and vote consistently with the President.

    http://www.MAGARank.com

    Like

    Reply
  23. Tiffthis says:
    December 5, 2019 at 1:13 am

    I just saw a tv add for Tom Steyer 2020. When did he join the race? Called our VSGPDJT a “fraud and failure”

    Like

    Reply
  24. Lucille says:
    December 5, 2019 at 1:21 am

    The Democrats’ Massive Impeachment Fail
    Kurt Schlichter – Posted: Dec 05, 2019 12:01 AM

    Well, the gibbering, babbling left wanted an impeachment, and now they’re getting it good and hard. To the surprise of no one who isn’t a blue city pol, a media hack, or an insufferable Fredocon sissy, the American people are not particularly impressed by the genius idea of replacing our president a year before an election because he allegedly expressed curiosity about why the coke-sniffing, stripper-impregnating, dead brother’s wife-trifling, Navy-rejected loser son of Vice President Gropey O’Definitelynotsenile scored a $50K+ a month gig on a Ukrainian gas board. And it’s just dawning on some of them they maybe this impeachment brainstorm was not the bestest idea there ever was.

    https://townhall.com/columnists/kurtschlichter/2019/12/05/the-democrats-massive-impeachment-fail-n2557446

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s