December 4th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1049

Trump Retweet
This was a wonderful interview. He talks about how the agencies we trusted to prevent terror have now turned on us and staged a series of false illusions. That the “power” of establishing the belief in a lie – that 40% of the electorate believes is real and they will not stop! Lee wrote this book because he is a New Yorker and grew up with the Trump brand – when the press began telling him to believe that Trump is/was an agent of Russia he was predisposed to truth, hence came Nunes, who is a Jimmy Stuart like character if not for Nunes, we would never know what really happened, that Hillary and her cohorts weaponized our counter intelligence agencies against us. It’s all a sham, a lie, all of it – but 40% believe we’ll there is all Themis smoke, there must be something. Idiots.
It occurred to me a little earlier. The people of Venezuela… they fight for their FREEDOM. The people of Honk Kong… they fight for their FREEDOM. The people of Iran… they fight for their FREEDOM. How many years before we here in the U.S. are put in that same position?
How’s THAT for irony?
How many years?
Not many I suspect
I’m not a good shot, but I can load ammo and bandage wounds
Will our brainwashed millennials, gen x, y and z’s even know or care if there was a better more free way to live. They already use “debit cards” for everything thus letting the deep state know all their spending habits.
I think we’re past the point it’s necessary for the USA but I doubt they’ll ever allow a larger enough trigger event to take place to force us to action. They’re not stupid they know if they shocked us enough 10mil conservatives would run out of targets by lunch. I fear they will simply slowly encroach liberties one by one, enough to cause rage but not enough to risk the system they’ve carefully woven.
Now add in social media censorship and corrupt agencies and how other than a shocking event would an opposing force organize? There’s been incidents but the FBI shuts them down long before a movement can catch fire.
I don’t want my kids living in what this will become but I don’t see how it’ll get changed.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” The Spirit of America CHRISTmas ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
About the Demented Opposition and Globalist snakes:
🌟 “They encourage each other in evil plans, they talk about hiding their snares;
they say, “Who will see it?”.” 🌟 — Ps 64:5
————–
***Praise: Pres. Trump and MAGA Team is getting things done in London like the Real President should
***Praise: President Trump is the best leader in the world, representing the American People–what an honor for us to have him as our leader and President
***Praise: WeTheAmericanPeople stand tall with Our President Trump
***Praise: It’s a badge of honor for us Americans to see snakey leaders of other nations acting unprofessional–backstabbing and mocking President Trump–meaning they mock us, too. Then the public namecallings as well. Our scriptures warned us of these acts. Some globalists at NATO are seeing their gravy train disappearing. Our President Trump still remains dignified and respectful towards others, still seeking free and balance trade for America. That’s who we are as Americans. PTL!
***Praise: Schiff continues to make a public fool of himself and coming across as obsessive and demented
***Praise: Rep Devin Nunes is suing CNN for $435M in response to “Hit Piece”
***Praise: Fake News continues to prove they are Anti-America by not showing up at Repub Presser
***Praise: WBTW (Brian Kolfage project) got a $270M contract from Army Corps of Engineers to build 31 mile WALL in Yuma sector
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for protection and safe traveling around London and flying back to DC for President Trump, FLOTUS & MAGA Team-NATO gathering starts (4:20am ET/9:20am UK), Bilat w/Germany (7:30am ET), Working Lunch with NATO (8:15am ET), Bilat w/Denmark (9am ET), Bilat w/Italy (9:45am ET), Press conference (10:30am ET), Leave London for home to WH (12:05am ET/5:05pm UK)***Arr at WH (8:40pm ET)
— the fake impeachment drama in search of a nonexistent crime, to Fall into a BIGLY hole
— for empowerment for all Patriots to continue to stand their ground, fight against Opposition and their ongoing lies
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns, old & new, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof–
— the entire Cabal comes to the Light & that our country returns to it’s Christian Roots
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for speed in WALLbuilding and safety for WALLbuilders
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Home Of The Brave *🇺🇸*
🦅 “We all share the same heroes, the same home, the same heart, and we are all made by the same Almighty God.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday, December 4, 2019 — 👌
Countdown: 335 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
SO SAY WE ALL! Amen!
Trump Retweet
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/12/03/december-3rd-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1048/comment-page-1/#comment-7619590)
– – – – – –
– It looks like WeBuildTheWall/Fisher Industries may not have planned to have the bollard wall fully completed by Friday for the “massive unveiling”. It will probably be in some stage of completion.
– Foreman Mike just stated in a video update below that they plan on having everything completed by January 15th. My guess is that the bollards will be up first, or at least partially up, with the road, lighting, cameras, etc. following behind.
– Jeff Rainforth mentioned in a Instagram post below that he will be at Project 2 on Friday to film construction. He will be live-streaming during construction.
– Brian Kolfage Instagram post: We had a huge group come right onto our construction site last night, which includes 4 terrorist from the Gulf Cartel terror org. These people came across right next to the butterfly center which welcomes these people with open arms.
– – – – – –
***Praise: 🧱🧱🧱 Fisher Industries has been awarded “mammoth” border wall contract (268M out of 400M contract) to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona. Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020. (12/2/19)
***Praise: Brian Kolfage received his RSVP Confirmation from the White House. (12/2/29)
Prayer for the week for the work crews.
Pray:
– for 100% safety for the work crews, security personnel, CBP, and all involved in Project 2 and other projects
– that work would go smoothly with quality construction; with continual improvement in method/process/efficiency; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that the 3.5 mile wall would be completed(to the extent planned) by Friday (12/6/19), in time for the “massive unveiling” mentioned in Brian’s tweet
– that Project 2’s wall demonstration will provide the evidence necessary to overcome any objections and show that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this demonstration of the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain would provide undeniable proof that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley
– that the Government would purchase all projects that WBTW builds so the funds can be rolled into new &/or larger projects in the future and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising, will allow WBTW/Fisher to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
Sen. Cramer: Army Corps Awards Fisher Industries Contract for Border Wall Construction – 12/3/19
Link: https://www.cramer.senate.gov/sen-cramer-army-corps-awards-fisher-industries-contract-border-wall-construction
CONTRACT ANNOUNCEMENT – 12/2/19
Department of the Army, Office of The Chief of Legislative Liason
Excerpts:
– Today, the Army awarded a contract to Fisher Sand and Gravel Company, 3020 Energy Drive, Dickinson, North Dakota 58601-7184.
– The amount of this action is $268,072,900.00. The cumulative total of this contract is $399,962,000.00.
– This contract provides Design-Build Border Infrastructure along the southern perimeter of the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County.
– The work will be performed in Yuma, Arizona.
– The estimated contract completion date is December 30, 2020.
Link: https://senatorkevincramer.app.box.com/s/2z5gs7cojhaxxv6x67452v2x0to1v599
Contracts For Dec. 2, 2019 – U.S. Department of Defense announcement
Excerpt:
“Fisher Sand and Gravel Co., Dickinson, North Dakota, was awarded a $399,962,000 firm-fixed-price contract to design-build border infrastructure along the southern perimeter of the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona. Five bids were solicited with three bids received. Work will be performed in Yuma, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 30, 2020. Fiscal 2018 military construction, defense-wide funds in the amount of $268,072,900 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District, Portland, Oregon, is the contracting activity (W912PL-20-C-0004).”
Link: https://www.defense.gov/Newsroom/Contracts/Contract/Article/2030017/
Tweet with Foreman Mike update video. – (1:23)
Transcript:
– Foreman Mike, WeBuildTheWall Construction.
– It’s December 3rd. It’s the sixth month anniversary of our Project 1, Kolfage 1, in Sunland Park, New Mexico.
– Currently to date, over 50,000 illegal immigrants have been stopped from entering the country thanks to you.
– You patriot donors, God bless you all.
– Over 25 million dollars of illicit drugs, the sex trade… you stopped it, you stopped it, you stopped it.
– Want to give you a current update from Brian and our President Donald J. Trump.
– We’ve got 1 1/2 miles cleared, ready to go. Compaction worked out very well.
– Our landing as you can see, the 5 to 1 slope is very nice. Doing a final grade.
– Our favorite friends at Stinger Bridge and Iron are here. We’re getting ready to start placing bollards.
– Within 48 hours, we’re going to be placing panels and we’re going to be putting this up.
– You people have done a great job. Thank you very much. This donor support has been excellent. But we now have to supercharge it now. It’s time to get really moving. We have to keep the donations coming.
– Bollards, manpower, diesel… We’re planning on having this up by January 15th. All 3 1/2 miles completely finished. That includes maintenance programs, lighting, and IFIT fibers.
– You people are doing an outstanding job. Thank you so much.
Jeff Rainforth Instagram photo: Hey, everyone. I’ll be arriving in Texas on Friday to film the construction of our (We Build the Wall’s) second section of border wall. Excited to get back to work since returning from my worldwide border wall tour. I’ll be live-streaming during construction so be sure to check back! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Thanks for everyone’s continued support!
(The photo below is from Israel near the Gaza Strip).
Email update – 12/3/19
THIS IS NOT LOOKING GOOD!
The wall is going up this week no matter what, we will not stop until it’s finished! Last night we discovered a terrifying reality down at the construction site. We heard screaming from women and then border agents rushed to site in full force.
Our crews started filming what happened next, and they were horrified to learn 4 terrorist were on site, we need to do everything in our power to fight back! WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW.
Additionally, our LIVE border wall cams are now up! you can view them on our website homepage after you watch this important update!
Link: https://webuildthewall.us/wall-update-donation-2/
Terrorist Caught Next To National Butterfly Center in McAllen Texas – (2:31)’
“Four Gulf Cartel Terrorist caught where We Build The Wall is building project 2, plus more than 20 fake asylum seekers.
It’s a war zone down here on the US border and the mainstream media continues to ignore the humanitarian crisis as well as the terror related crisi. Who’s benefiting from ignoring it?”
I hope they stay vigilant because when they get to the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge near Yuma it is a real mess.
It is wide open and the cartels just come and go pretty much as they please.
The wall is so badly needed and will not be welcomed by the cartel war lords so I hope the construction companies have lots of hired guns.
***Additional tweets, etc. (Group 1) – Dec 3, 2019***
Tweet with 4 pictures.
Brian Kolfage: BREAKING: Cartel Terrorist spotter directing illegals and coyotes when to cross into the USA. They waited for @cbp to pass by then illegally entered.
Instagram post with 2 pictures.
Brian Kolfage Instagram post: Burning the sugarcane fields happens at least once a year here in McAllen/Mission, Texas area where we’re currently building our second wall. The burn is part of managing the fields, which have also been a hiding spot for illegals who crossed through the Rio Grande into America. Because the sugarcane is so thick and the fields are so large, some illegals get trapped and are unable to find their way out. It becomes an even worse situation for these hiding crossers when it comes time for scheduled burns, like today. Not a good risk to take to come to America illegally, when there are safe, legal options to becoming a citizen.
Tweet with popcorn meme.
Brian Kolfage: Hey @NatButterflies @nababutterfly how’s that protest signup list you got going hanging on wall? You have been infiltrated! Bahaha 😂
***Additional tweets (Group 2) – Dec 2-3, 2019***
Tweet with article.
Brian Kolfage: 150 terrorists crossed into Texas before bloody massacre that killed 22 people.
Article: https://www.breitbart.com/border/2019/12/03/150-los-zetas-cartel-gunmen-crossed-into-texas-before-deadly-attack-that-killed-22/
Tweet with article.
Brian Kolfage: Terrifying report 1/3 of Americans will lose jobs to automation by 2030 just 10 years, it’s all the mid-low wage jobs. Throw on mass illegal Immigration and our economy won’t stay afloat. We can’t support such a collapse.
Article: https://www.mckinsey.com/featured-insights/future-of-work/jobs-lost-jobs-gained-what-the-future-of-work-will-mean-for-jobs-skills-and-wages
Thank you Stillwater, for the updates…so exciting to watch them moving along building. We still pause to pray for them all…that the guardian angels will surround them all while they all work on the WALL.
I like the idea of them labeling their projects by numbers. It helps us to keep track easier.
I’m looking forward to knowing what Fisher will label the newly contracted project for Yuma….
Project Yuma (4th)?
President Trump is a Promise Made, Promise Kept President!
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Bizarre Dems Candidates…here’s one..Is Yang on drugs?? Dems are losing their minds and reputations or what they have left, if any….
From Sundance’s Twitter: (that Suspicious Cat is needed here!)
He looks like he’s drunk.
Yang probably did a Whip-it before he came out. 😉
God Bless and Protect President Trump
And his Family
A great point was made by Liz Peek tonight on the John Batchelor Show.
If Bloomberg is the Dem nominee, the BernieBots will be furious! They worked hard, and got dumped on in the last election.
If they go through all this again, only to have some greedy billionaire pop out of nowhere to steal the nomination – AGAIN – I don’t see them supporting the Dem regime. 🙂
I think you’re going to see a repeat of 2016. Bernie will have the nomination stolen from him … again. The superdelegates can’t vote till the 2nd round, which is one of the reasons whey there are so many candidates. They need to split the vote so when crooked joins the race she can get enough delegates in the 2nd round to win the nomination. Yet again, she expects to be coronated. I’m wondering if Bernie will have backbone this time. I doubt it. He’ll wind up with another vacation home.
I don’t give a sh!t about Bernie – he was paid off a long time ago. His acolytes, on the other hand, are voters.
It is consequential that the lefties are slammed in the face with what the conservatives have had to realize – that it’s a big club, and you ain’t in it. The George Carlin reference plays well with the left, too.
Traditional Dem’s & Repub’s have been betrayed by the system – the Uniparty Big Club. It’s us against them.
And, Hillary saying, Hi!
https://pjmedia.com/trending/hillary-says-she-has-been-deluged-with-requests-to-run-for-president-again/
She’s just trying to brag and raise some long-lost Crooked Clinton Cash. There isn’t enough tent material to cover her a$$ this time.
So now the Molson Jolson is talking smack about our President for his long press conferences. Well, press conferences take longer when you actually have something real to say.
https://dailycaller.com/2019/12/03/justin-trudeau-donald-trump-camera/
There must not be much to it then.
Looks like those calls did not connect to the guy on the other end. One call was 2 seconds. The other was none.
I am starting a Christmas card campaign. So when you send out your Christmas cards, consider sending a card to show your support for Paul Manafort, a political prisoner. He is a victim of the Clinton funded Steele Dossier and the subsequent Mueller witch hunt for Russian collusion.
Paul Manafort is at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) Federal Prison in NY City (To my knowledge, Mr. Manafort is still in solitary confinement.) His address is:
Paul Manafort 35207-016
MCC
150 Park Row
New York, New York, 10007
Mr. Manafort met with the FBI three years prior to being charged by Mueller to go over his finances and Ukraine income. No charges were brought until special counsel Mueller was appointed and Andrew Weissmann was brought in. Then the FBI got search warrants allowing them to break into Manafort’s home before dawn and at gunpoint to seize documents. Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch stated that one of the reasons that Mueller had Manafort thrown in jail prior to his trial was for payback. This was because Manafort had the audacity to sue Mueller and Rosenstein’s DOJ over the illegal appointment and use of the special counsel. Paul Manafort was hit with a total of 18 counts in the Virginia case (Mueller dropped 10 of the counts after the jury refused to convict), 7 counts in Mueller’s second lawsuit in Washington DC (Manafort made a plea deal), plus 16 counts from the state of New York–all based on his lobbying work in Ukraine and old tax/bank charges. The state of New York hit him with similar charges (double jeopardy?) in order to prevent Manafort from being released with a Presidential pardon. In contrast, Clinton friend Tony Podesta, who did the same lobbying work and also failed to file a FARA form on time was given immunity. And Obama’s former White House counsel Greg Craig was only hit with a 2-count indictment for making a false statement related to his lobbying work in Ukraine. Judge Ellis stated, “Given the investigation’s focus on President Trump’s campaign, even a blind person can see that the true target of the Special Counsel’s investigation is President Trump, not defendant… Specifically, the charges against defendant are intended to induce defendant to cooperate with the Special Counsel by providing evidence against the President or other members of the campaign… These kinds of high-pressure prosecutorial tactics are distasteful.” Meanwhile Manafort is currently serving a 7 1/2 year federal sentence after a Virginia jury found him guilty on 8 counts of tax and bank fraud.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/breaking-paul-manfort-suing-dirty-cop-robert-mueller-doj-rod-rosenstein/
There are no charges involving so-called collusion in Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election, the scheme that was the rationale for Robert Mueller’s appointment as special counsel. In a key finding of the Mueller report, Ukrainian businessman Konstantin Kilimnik, who worked for Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, is tied to Russian intelligence. But hundreds of pages of government documents — which special counsel Robert Mueller possessed since 2018 — describe Kilimnik as a “sensitive” intelligence source for the US State Department who informed on Ukrainian and Russian matters.
More background: In August, 2016 the government of Ukraine, which was working directly with James Comey’s FBI, released unsubstantiated accusations against Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort that led to his resignation from the Trump campaign 5 days later. Further, these allegations were made by a Ukrainian political operative working with two of Hillary Clinton’s billionaire financial backers. A “black ledger” showing payments from the Party of Regions — was known to Ukrainian authorities since 2014 but was suddenly released in May 2016 by the US-friendly NABU (James Comey’s FBI had a permanent office in the headquarters of NABU), after Manafort was named Trump’s campaign chairman: “Somebody kept this black ledger secret for two years and then showed it to the public and the U.S. media. It was extremely suspicious.” The Clinton campaign stated “The ledger represented “more troubling connections between Donald Trump’s team and pro-Kremlin elements in Ukraine.” The accounting records surfaced when Serhiy Leshchenko, who was elected to Parliament in 2014 as part of Poroshenko’s party, said he had received a partial copy from a source he did not identify. Leshchenko worked closely with both top Hillary Clinton donors George Soros and Victor Pinchuk, as well as to the US Embassy in Kyiv. The Democrats, the FBI, the State Department, and the media have done their best to try to distract from the real foreign collusion and interference in the 2016 election from Ukraine. They have ignored and obfuscated the 2017 Politico story–Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump backfired detailing how DNC operative Alexander Chalupa worked with the Ukrainian Ambassador Chaly to try to get dirt on Trump and Manafort. A Ukrainian district court ruled in December 2018 that the summer 2016 release of information by Ukrainian Parliamentary member Leschenko and NABU director Sytnyk about an ongoing investigation of Manafort amounted to an improper interference by Ukraine’s government in the 2016 U.S. election.
Rudy Giuliani has evidence that Glenn Simpson was in the Ukraine in 2016 and was involved in the creation of the Steele dossier and Manafort’s “black book” which were both frauds that were used to target and indict candidate and President Trump and his team.
Paul Manafort’s current release date is 12-25-2025.
Border patrol was there 7 seconds after the first guy’s feet hit the ground. That’s pretty darn effective!
They can climb over, but Border Patrol has time to get there. Pretty good shape to make that climb.
I don’t know how many people climb 30ft up anything. It’s kinda scary up there – let along flipping over the top. The height is a pretty big deterrent that’ll, at least, filter out most except the fittest.
Did anyone see Tucker on hedge funds tonight? He is a SAVAGE!
Caught it on twitter. Glad he did that segment.
Patrick Byrne had to go to war with hedgies who tried to short OSTK into the ground. That’s when he started his Deep Capture website and got busy educating the public.
IMO If President Trump would use these rallies to talk about how the intel communities are being abused against him and his supporters it would go much further than childish insults. He isn’t speaking loud and angry enough and because of it he is getting his clock cleaned. This has gone too far and needs to stop. He is acting too calm and causing his voters to act calm. This is no time for calm. We better snap out of this calm state of mind and start showing some dam anger. Fire the base up with facts, not insults. Tell it like it is. The deep state has declared war on all of us and if we lose we can bet on being rounded up like cattle for the slaughter house. They will make dam sure another Trump happens again. His continued support for the dam patriot act is a bad sign. Hasn’t he/we learned yet? Shut the dam thing down!
Don’t worry, I have communicated your concerns to my man, PDJT. We communicate a couple, few times a day, so I am confident he will modify his behaviour per your directives.
The press conference posted earlier represents a lack of interest on the part of the media. It represents that the media are now comfortable.
Just as Trump voters did not know the true landscape of Trump support prior to the election, so did the media not know its real power. We and they feared or presumed, but no one knew.
Now that the last three years has come and gone with McConnell doing nothing to aid Trump overtly, no prosecution (to date) of McCabe or Comey, et al, the media and the DNC (the former operatives for the latter) now feel comfortable pumping propaganda and ignoring facts or contrary reality.
Shiff and Nadler do their deeds. Clearly they have some tricks they are going to bank on…has to be. Didn’t see subpoenaed phone records coming. That was a new one. Probably means more “aces” to be played. Republicans beware. This is PR stunt, so PR effects will be utilized. PR is all perception. PR can be a fig leaf to GOP senators. No one to stop them if McConnell is going to lend credence to the whole plot and treat it with respect. What a rat.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sadly, most Americans will be “Grubered” on this. They will only see or hear carefully selected excerpts on the evening TV newscasts or the top of the hour radio news updates.
He admits at the end that they have to convince the voters (impeachment support) otherwise we are going to get four more years of Trump. True motives exposed.
What a mess.
Sounds kinda weak to me.
The following is the Democrat intelligence report:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry, there was supposed to be a blank page there.
That’s ok. Their report didn’t deliver either.
Liberal Tim Pool: California Plans FORCED Internment And Asset Seizure To Solve Homeless Crisis
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/liberal-tim-pool-california-plans-forced-internment-and-asset-seizure-to-solve-homeless-crisis/
At this point, what is the solution? It used to be that vagrancy was a crime, that was before we started calling bums and hobos “homeless”. Now, after years of encouraging and abetting the “homeless” lifestyle, the numbers have grown so huge that it is beyond what simple law enforcement can correct. It will take drastic measures. What would be so bad about taking mentally ill people off the street? What would be so bad about making them pay for services if they have resources or if they are malingerers? If anybody has a problem with that system, they should stay the hell off the street. There are plenty of jobs available in this economy. We should not have to accept vast hobo camps in our cities.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perhaps if she had only gotten a 8th grade education and passed this test to graduate,she would not be talking out of her *** ,as she is doing now,
What it took to get an 8th grade education in 1895…
Remember when grandparents and great-grandparents stated that they only had an 8th grade education? Well, check this out. Could any of us have passed the 8th grade in 1895?
This is the eighth-grade final exam from 1895 in Salina , Kansas , USA . It was taken from the original document on file at the Smokey Valley Genealogical Society
and Library in Salina , and reprinted by the Salina Journal.
8th Grade Final Exam: Salina , KS – 1895
Grammar (Time, one hour)
1. Give nine rules for the use of capital letters.
2. Name the parts of speech and define those that have no modifications.
3. Define verse, stanza and paragraph
4. What are the principal parts of a verb? Give principal parts of ‘lie,”play,’ and ‘run.’
5. Define case; illustrate each case.
6 What is punctuation? Give rules for principal marks of punctuation.
7 – 10. Write a composition of about 150 words and show therein that you understand the practical use of the rules of grammar.
Arithmetic (Time,1 hour 15 minutes)
1. Name and define the Fundamental Rules of Arithmetic.
2. A wagon box is 2 ft. Deep, 10 feet long, and 3 ft. Wide. How many bushels of wheat will it hold?
3. If a load of wheat weighs 3,942 lbs., what is it worth at 50cts/bushel, deducting 1,050 lbs. For tare?
4. District No 33 has a valuation of $35,000.. What is the necessary levy to carry on a school seven months at $50 per month, and have $104 for incidentals?
5. Find the cost of 6,720 lbs. Coal at $6.00 per ton.
6. Find the interest of $512.60 for 8 months and 18 days at 7 percent.
7. What is the cost of 40 boards 12 inches wide and 16 ft.. Long at $20 per metre?
8. Find bank discount on $300 for 90 days (no grace) at 10 percent.
9. What is the cost of a square farm at $15 per acre, the distance of which is 640 rods?
10. Write a Bank Check, a Promissory Note, and a Receipt
U.S. History (Time, 45 minutes)
1. Give the epochs into which U.S. History is divided
2. Give an account of the discovery of America by Columbus
3. Relate the causes and results of the Revolutionary War.
4. Show the territorial growth of the United States
5. Tell what you can of the history of Kansas
6. Describe three of the most prominent battles of the Rebellion.
7. Who were the following: Morse, Whitney, Fulton , Bell , Lincoln , Penn, and Howe?
8. Name events connected with the following dates: 1607, 1620, 1800, 1849, 1865.
Orthography (Time, one hour)ï¿½
[Do we even know what this is??]
1. What is meant by the following: alphabet, phonetic, orthography, etymology, syllabication
2. What are elementary sounds? How classified?
3. What are the following, and give examples of each: trigraph, subvocals, diphthong, cognate letters, linguals
4. Give four substitutes for caret ‘u.’ (HUH?)
5. Give two rules for spelling words with final ‘e.’ Name two exceptions under each rule.
6. Give two uses of silent letters in spelling. Illustrate each.
7. Define the following prefixes and use in connection with a word: bi, dis-mis, pre, semi, post, non, inter, mono, sup.
8. Mark diacritically and divide into syllables the following, and name the sign that indicates the sound: card, ball, mercy, sir, odd, cell, rise, blood, fare, last.
9. Use the following correctly in sentences: cite, site, sight, fane, fain, feign, vane , vain, vein, raze, raise, rays.
10. Write 10 words frequently mispronounced and indicate pronunciation by use of diacritical marks
and by syllabication.
Geography (Time, one hour)
1 What is climate? Upon what does climate depend?
2. How do you account for the extremes of climate in Kansas ?
3. Of what use are rivers? Of what use is the ocean?
4. Describe the mountains of North America
5. Name and describe the following: Monrovia , Odessa , Denver , Manitoba , Hecla , Yukon , St. Helena, Juan Fernandez, Aspinwall and Orinoco
6. Name and locate the principal trade centers of the U.S. Name all the republics of Europe and give the capital of each..
8. Why is the Atlantic Coast colder than the Pacific in the same latitude?
9. Describe the process by which the water of the ocean returns to the sources of rivers.
10. Describe the movements of the earth. Give the inclination of the earth.
Notice that the exam took FIVE HOURS to complete.ï¿½
Gives the saying ‘he only had an 8th grade education’ a whole new meaning, doesn’t it?!
ï¿½
No wonder they dropped out after 8th grade. They already knew more than they needed to know!
No, I don’t have the answers! And I don’t think I
ever did!
ï¿½
Have fun with this…pass it on so we’re
not the only ones who feel stupid!!!
“…while the Do Nothing Dems literally continue to accomplish NOTHING in THE SWAMP…”
Minus Nancy & Pals in Spain?
Look at all the cool harvesting machinery yet another bipartisan traitorous congressional effort is passing up in favor of more left-voting 3rd worlders:
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/12/03/dems-farm-business-protect-illegal-immigrants-labor-saving-machines/
Warren’s angry scolding sounds way too much like my first wife. The sound of her voice triggers my PTSD.
Turley’s opening statement for tomorrow released. 53 pages long. He is negative about Trump, but still says grounds for impeachment have not been established.
I still wish Repubs were allowed the same number of witnesses. I’m sure they could have added some positive voices who also do not think grounds for impeachment were met.
It is what it is. And I guess the fact that Turley doesn’t like Trump makes his case against impeachment a serious one.
Sundance has to cover this – it is THE MOST EPIC AND SAVAGE TUCKER CARLSON SEGMENT EVER. It rivals or surpasses his January 2nd shot across the bow. He makes Ben Sasse look like the turd he is – completely SAVAGE and spot on –
I’m watching War of the Worlds on tv, the one with Tom Cruise
In the background of a living-room scene with family conversation, an on-air newscaster is describing unusual and severe electrical storms that (yet unknown) disguise the first wave of the alien invasion
… in …
(wait for t … wait for it … wait for it …)
Ukraine
Highlights:
“”
Earlier today, an indictment was unsealed against the CEO of an online payment processing company, and seven others, charging them with conspiring to make and conceal conduit and excessive campaign contributions, and related offenses, during the U.S. presidential election in 2016 and thereafter.
…
According to the indictment, from March 2016 through January 2017, Khawaja conspired with Nader to conceal the source of more than $3.5 million in campaign contributions, directed to political committees associated with a candidate for President of the United States in the 2016 election. By design, these contributions appeared to be in the names of Khawaja, his wife, and his company. In reality, they allegedly were funded by Nader. Khawaja and Nader allegedly made these contributions in an effort to gain influence with high-level political figures, including the candidate. As Khawaja and Nader arranged these payments, Nader allegedly reported to an official from a foreign government about his efforts to gain influence.
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/california-ceo-and-seven-others-charged-multi-million-dollar-conduit-campaign-contribution
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_Nader_(businessman)
Wonder who the candidate was. (Cough, cough, killery, cough)
Job discrimination: 1 in 5 won’t hire Trump supporters
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/washington-secrets/job-discrimination-1-in-5-wont-hire-trump-supporters
