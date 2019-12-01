The First Sunday Of Advent

Reading 1 Is 2:1-5
This is what Isaiah, son of Amoz,
saw concerning Judah and Jerusalem.
In days to come,
the mountain of the LORD’s house
shall be established as the highest mountain
and raised above the hills.
All nations shall stream toward it;
many peoples shall come and say:
“Come, let us climb the LORD’s mountain,
to the house of the God of Jacob,
that he may instruct us in his ways,
and we may walk in his paths.”
For from Zion shall go forth instruction,
and the word of the LORD from Jerusalem.
He shall judge between the nations,
and impose terms on many peoples.
They shall beat their swords into plowshares
and their spears into pruning hooks;
one nation shall not raise the sword against another,
nor shall they train for war again.
O house of Jacob, come,
let us walk in the light of the Lord!
The word advent is derived from the Latin word for coming. During this season churches emphasize the history of God’s people, painting a backdrop against the birth of the Christ child, the fulfillment of the prophesies and promises foretold in the Old Testament scriptures. There is a duality about the season. While we joyously anticipate the birth of Mary’s baby, the Incarnate Son Of God, we are reminded by the readings and traditions of the season that we also prepare for and anticipate the return of the Lord in his glory.
We wish you the most joyous of holiday seasons, and hope that you and your loved ones find time to share the true meaning and spirit of the holiday season.
I have the distinct honor of being the reader at my catholic church mass tomorrow where I will be proclaiming these powerful words of prophesy to my fellow Christians. What a blessing to proclaim such glad tidings and exciting news. Praise God for his incredible love for us unworthy souls. I do feel enormous thanks for living in this free country Of the USA-terribly flawed though it may be.
Thanks Managerie for helping us get this season started right-focusing on the God who loves us so much he sent His only son to save us and be with us.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you Managerie and William,
Benedicus Antiphon
The Holy Spirit will come upon you, Mary. Do not be afraid, for you will bear in your womb the Son of God., alleluia.
LikeLiked by 1 person
O come, O come, Emmanuel
And ransom captive Israel
That mourns in lonely exile here
Until the Son of God appear
[Refrain]
Rejoice! Rejoice! Emmanuel
Shall come to thee, O Israel
O come, O come, Thou Lord of might
Who to Thy tribes, on Sinai’s height
In ancient times didst give the law
In cloud, and majesty and awe
[Refrain]
O come, Thou Rod of Jesse, free
Thine own from Satan’s tyranny
From depths of hell Thy people save
And give them victory o’er the grave
[Refrain]
O come, Thou Dayspring, come and cheer
Our spirits by Thine advent here
Disperse the gloomy clouds of night
And death’s dark shadows put to flight
[Refrain]
O come, Thou Key of David, come
And open wide our heavenly home
Make safe the way that leads on high
And close the path to misery
[Refrain]
O come, Thou Wisdom from on high
And order all things, far and nigh
To us the path of knowledge show
And cause us in her ways to go
[Refrain]
O come, desire of nations, bind
In one the hearts of all mankind
Bid Thou our sad divisions cease
And be Thyself our King of peace
[Refrain]
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks Molly, my favorite Christmas song!
LikeLike
No words except this.
LikeLike
The Tradition of Advent
https://www.whychristmas.com/customs/advent.shtml
LikeLike
Amen Menagerie and William!
God showed His love for us that, in the fullness of time, while we were yet sinners, He sent His only begotten Son to reconcile unto Himself those who believe in His birth, death and resurrection. And indeed, we longingly await His return. Amazing grace.
LikeLike
Please remember in your prayers, the Christians in China also. We are one in the brethren of Christ.
Thank you.
LikeLike