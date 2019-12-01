The First Sunday Of Advent

Believe-Sign-RSFirst Sunday of Advent

Reading 1 Is 2:1-5

This is what Isaiah, son of Amoz,
saw concerning Judah and Jerusalem.
In days to come,
the mountain of the LORD’s house
shall be established as the highest mountain
and raised above the hills.
All nations shall stream toward it;
many peoples shall come and say:
“Come, let us climb the LORD’s mountain,
to the house of the God of Jacob,
that he may instruct us in his ways,
and we may walk in his paths.”
For from Zion shall go forth instruction,
and the word of the LORD from Jerusalem.
He shall judge between the nations,
and impose terms on many peoples.
They shall beat their swords into plowshares
and their spears into pruning hooks;
one nation shall not raise the sword against another,
nor shall they train for war again.
O house of Jacob, come,
let us walk in the light of the Lord!

advent wreathThe word advent is derived from the Latin word for coming. During this season churches emphasize the history of God’s people, painting a backdrop against the birth of the Christ child, the fulfillment of the prophesies and promises foretold in the Old Testament scriptures. There is a duality about the season. While we joyously anticipate the birth of Mary’s baby, the Incarnate Son Of God, we are reminded by the readings and traditions of the season that we also prepare for and anticipate the return of the Lord in his glory.

We wish you the most joyous of holiday seasons, and hope that you and your loved ones find time to share the true meaning and spirit of the holiday season.

8 Responses to The First Sunday Of Advent

  1. William Schneider says:
    December 1, 2019 at 12:49 am

    I have the distinct honor of being the reader at my catholic church mass tomorrow where I will be proclaiming these powerful words of prophesy to my fellow Christians. What a blessing to proclaim such glad tidings and exciting news. Praise God for his incredible love for us unworthy souls. I do feel enormous thanks for living in this free country Of the USA-terribly flawed though it may be.
    Thanks Managerie for helping us get this season started right-focusing on the God who loves us so much he sent His only son to save us and be with us.

    • Patrick Healy says:
      December 1, 2019 at 2:15 am

      Thank you Managerie and William,

      Benedicus Antiphon
      The Holy Spirit will come upon you, Mary. Do not be afraid, for you will bear in your womb the Son of God., alleluia.

  2. Molly says:
    December 1, 2019 at 2:14 am

    O come, O come, Emmanuel
    And ransom captive Israel
    That mourns in lonely exile here
    Until the Son of God appear

    [Refrain]
    Rejoice! Rejoice! Emmanuel
    Shall come to thee, O Israel

    O come, O come, Thou Lord of might
    Who to Thy tribes, on Sinai’s height
    In ancient times didst give the law
    In cloud, and majesty and awe

    [Refrain]

    O come, Thou Rod of Jesse, free
    Thine own from Satan’s tyranny
    From depths of hell Thy people save
    And give them victory o’er the grave

    [Refrain]

    O come, Thou Dayspring, come and cheer
    Our spirits by Thine advent here
    Disperse the gloomy clouds of night
    And death’s dark shadows put to flight

    [Refrain]

    O come, Thou Key of David, come
    And open wide our heavenly home
    Make safe the way that leads on high
    And close the path to misery

    [Refrain]

    O come, Thou Wisdom from on high
    And order all things, far and nigh
    To us the path of knowledge show
    And cause us in her ways to go

    [Refrain]

    O come, desire of nations, bind
    In one the hearts of all mankind
    Bid Thou our sad divisions cease
    And be Thyself our King of peace

    [Refrain]

  4. Rhi says:
    December 1, 2019 at 2:30 am

    Amen Menagerie and William!
    God showed His love for us that, in the fullness of time, while we were yet sinners, He sent His only begotten Son to reconcile unto Himself those who believe in His birth, death and resurrection. And indeed, we longingly await His return. Amazing grace.

  5. A2 says:
    December 1, 2019 at 2:45 am

    Please remember in your prayers, the Christians in China also. We are one in the brethren of Christ.

    Thank you.

