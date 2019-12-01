The First Sunday Of Advent

First Sunday of Advent

Reading 1 Is 2:1-5

This is what Isaiah, son of Amoz,

saw concerning Judah and Jerusalem.

In days to come,

the mountain of the LORD’s house

shall be established as the highest mountain

and raised above the hills.

All nations shall stream toward it;

many peoples shall come and say:

“Come, let us climb the LORD’s mountain,

to the house of the God of Jacob,

that he may instruct us in his ways,

and we may walk in his paths.”

For from Zion shall go forth instruction,

and the word of the LORD from Jerusalem.

He shall judge between the nations,

and impose terms on many peoples.

They shall beat their swords into plowshares

and their spears into pruning hooks;

one nation shall not raise the sword against another,

nor shall they train for war again.

O house of Jacob, come,

let us walk in the light of the Lord!

The word advent is derived from the Latin word for coming. During this season churches emphasize the history of God’s people, painting a backdrop against the birth of the Christ child, the fulfillment of the prophesies and promises foretold in the Old Testament scriptures. There is a duality about the season. While we joyously anticipate the birth of Mary’s baby, the Incarnate Son Of God, we are reminded by the readings and traditions of the season that we also prepare for and anticipate the return of the Lord in his glory.

