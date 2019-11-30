November 30th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1045

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
***Praise: President Trump is safely back at Mar-A-Lago from a secret trip to Afghanistan-that round trip took about 36 hours..a nifty patriotic journey
***Praise: Three polls are now placing President Trump approval ratings among likely black voters near 34%: Rasmussen—34%, Emerson—34.5%, and a new Marist poll—33%
— for our President Trump & MAGA Team as they prep for another oversea trip to UK for NATO Summit (Dec 3-4)–pray for successful meetings that will benefit us and keep the peace in Europe–pray for safety
— the fake impeachment drama in search of a nonexistent crime, to Backfire back on the Opposition
— House Dems get scolded in their home district over the holidays about Impeachment being a waste of time
— for empowerment for all Patriots to stand their ground, fight against Opposition
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns, old & new, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof-
— the entire Cabal comes to the Light and that our country returns to it’s Christian Roots
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for speed in WALLbuilding
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders and cartels
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen who is now walking!
— for safe traveling for all Treepers/Trump supporters over Thanksgiving Week esp in places where the weather is stormy
— for Treepers in poor health/battling cancer…for strength, healing and peace of heart
🦅 “From the very beginning of our nation, Americans have come together to remember our blessings and to give thanks to God.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
Amen.
Thank you Grandma Covfefe for all that you do.
Love That President of ours.
President Trump has done a great job representing the real American Patriots.
We have much to be Thankful for. Thank You, Lord, from grateful hearts.
Quiet night tonight, huh, Citizen? Looks like everyone is still trying to wake up/or sleeping thru the “turkey coma”. 😉
…so what about Samantha…power that is…yet another foreigner supposedly representing the USA…..
…just who DID unmask all of those people in your name, Samantha….?
What Say You…?
I have followed President Trump on CTH since the beginning, when God raised him up. But I see that he is not the same man. The things that drove him at the start have diminished, and he is guided now by the Spirit. From a patriotic playboy he has become righteous man, a scourge of evil, and a protector of common men and women. I never tire of watching it.
