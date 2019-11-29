November 29th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1044

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

26 Responses to November 29th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1044

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    November 29, 2019 at 12:20 am

    — * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA at Thanksgiving Time ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
    *** We Are Thankful For Our Military***

    🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
    —————–
    🌟 “For everything God created is good, and nothing is to be rejected if it is received with thanksgiving, because it is consecrated by the word of God and prayer.” 🌟
    -— 1 Tim 4:4-5
    ————–
    ***Praise: President Trump loves our military. He made a secret, surprise visit to Bagram Airfield Base in Afghanistan (Wed night-Thursday), served our soldier, had Thanksgiving meal with them, spoke with them and had photos taken with them. Plus President Trump had a Bilat with Afghan President. POTUS is now expected to arrive in Florida at about 7:30 am ET Friday. President Trump Loves working for America to MAGA and KAG
    ***Praise: Amazing…Hong Kong gave a huge rally, waving American Flags and thanking USA for passing the “Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act” **RESPECT** is back.
    ————–
    🙏 Pray:
    — for 24/7 protection for our President Trump, Family & MAGA Team as they enjoy Thanksgiving and well-deserved breaks from the stinking swamp
    — the fake impeachment drama in search of a nonexistent crime, to Boomerang back on the Opposition
    — House Dems get chewed at in their home district over the holidays about Impeachment being a waste of time
    — for empowerment for all Patriots to stand their ground, fight against Opposition, and get truth out to the front line..The time is now for truth to come out
    — North Korea calm down after testing another missile. Mad… Chinese Panda is.
    — for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
    — Presidential Candidate Democlowns, old & new, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof-
    — the entire Cabal comes to the Light and that our country returns to it’s Christian Roots
    — for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
    — Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
    — for speed in WALLbuilding
    — for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders and cartels
    — for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen who is now walking!
    — for safe traveling for all Treepers/Trump supporters over Thanksgiving Week esp in places where the weather is stormy
    — for the caregivers taking care of loved ones..it’s a thankless job, but one done with love
    — for Treepers in poor health/battling cancer…for strength, healing and peace of heart
    — for Treepers having their first holiday without their departed loved ones
    — *🇺🇸* Blessings of Liberty *🇺🇸*

    🦅 “Americans have so much to be thankful for.”
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
    👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday, November 29, 2019 — 👌
    Countdown: 340 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win

    • suejeanne1 says:
      November 29, 2019 at 1:33 am

      Thank you, Grandma Covfefe, for all of your good, prayerful words – I looked for Tennessee Ernie Ford today on youtube because he had a magnificent rendition of “Bless This House” that he did for his Thanksgiving show one year, I am still looking for it (the one with good sound, people gathered around the table) – there are also renditions by Mahalia Jackson, Perry Como, Roy Rogers and Gracie Fields along with more recent versions (Vince Gill) –

      here is a link to one youtube video with simply a still black and white photo of a family gathered for Thanksgiving, really sweet –

      ” . . . walls that are strong . . . “

  2. citizen817 says:
    November 29, 2019 at 12:21 am

  3. Stillwater says:
    November 29, 2019 at 12:21 am

    ***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
    ***Today's WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***

    – – – – – –
    Tweet with article.

    Illegal immigrants from 30 nations caught in just one Texas border area over past 60 days – 11/28/19
    https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/illegal-immigrants-from-30-nations-caught-in-just-one-texas-border-area-over-past-60-days/

  4. citizen817 says:
    November 29, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Trump Retweet

  5. citizen817 says:
    November 29, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Trump Retweet

  6. citizen817 says:
    November 29, 2019 at 12:22 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    November 29, 2019 at 12:23 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    November 29, 2019 at 12:23 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    November 29, 2019 at 12:23 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    November 29, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Trump Retweet

  11. Lucille says:
    November 29, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Fired Navy Secretary Confirms He’s Part of the Deep State, Pens Op-Ed
    Posted: Nov 28, 2019 5:55 PM By Bronson Stocking

    Most insubordinate employees would quietly disappear after publicly humiliating themselves and being fired. Not former Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer.

    https://townhall.com/tipsheet/bronsonstocking/2019/11/28/fired-navy-secretary-confirms-hes-part-of-the-deep-state-pens-op-ed-n2557226

  12. lida rose says:
    November 29, 2019 at 12:53 am

    God Bless and Protect President Trump
    And his Family

    • Raptors2020 says:
      November 29, 2019 at 1:19 am

      My concern too, Lida. I’m old enough to remember 1968. Sirhan, like Oswald, was a total nobody. No conspiracy is needed, just one crazy. Add Hinckley to the list. And Squeaky Fromme. And Sarah Jane Moore. The younger readers here won’t know these names. They should.

  13. Raptors2020 says:
    November 29, 2019 at 1:13 am

    Mark Steyn frequently observes that politics is downstream from culture. America has a disproportionate % of the world’s lawyers; the trial lawyers lobby group is a huge donor to the Democrat Party. Notice that one side-effect of the endless investigation of Trump and his people is the tremendous amount of work generated for lawyers. And notice how happy the Democrats are to recall the same people, like Don Jr or Hope Hicks, and ask literally the same questions. The only thing that’s added is a new payday for their lawyers.

    Trump is hated (add this to the list) because he’s not a lawyer. After Carter, every Democrat Presidential nominee has attended law school (Gore dropped out). When they call Trump uneducated or not fit for the office, they mean he’s not a lawyer. But something new is happening: an elderly New York billionaire has entered the race, and is instantly a serious contender. Michael Bloomberg is not a lawyer, he’s a businessman. The Democrats are looking for their own Trump, and don’t you dare repeat that.

  14. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 29, 2019 at 1:29 am

    Buh-bye.

  15. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 29, 2019 at 1:51 am

