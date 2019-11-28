From our hearts to your homes, may your Thanksgiving celebration bring joy and abundance….
Prayer Requests
Contact E-Mail
Support The Treehouse
Follow the Last Refuge Blog
Choose A Topic
Recent Comments
CoffeeBreak on Happy Thanksgiving…. beach lover on Fascinating Interview –… paulinfl on Happy Thanksgiving…. lotbusyexec on Happy Thanksgiving…. phillip jeffreys on Fascinating Interview –… Blue Wildflower on November 28th – 2019 Pre… phillip jeffries on Fascinating Interview –… burnett044 on November 28th – 2019 Pre… WeeWeed on Thursday November 28th –… Mikey likes it! on President Trump Tweets Rocky M… kathy (@kathy9430435… on Fascinating Interview –… beach lover on November 27th – 2019 Pre… gsonFIT on November 28th – 2019 Pre… IGiveUp on November 28th – 2019 Pre… Rick554 on Happy Thanksgiving….
-
Recent Posts
- Happy Thanksgiving….
- November 28th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1043
- Thursday November 28th – Open Thread
- Fascinating Interview – Presidential Historian Doug Wead Discusses His Book About The Trump Presidency…
- President Trump Signs “Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act”…
Historical Campfire Conversations
Follow us on Twitter!
- Happy Thanksgiving…. theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/11/28/hap… https://t.co/S0RK9TXoNo 2 hours ago
- RT @ClintEastwoodLA: 3 things I am thankful for this year: • You .. the best fans in the world! • Veterans.. Men & Women that have sacrif… 6 hours ago
- Appeals court stays McGahn subpoena as judiciary impeachment hearings se... youtu.be/YPnm1BZ9dEQ via @YouTube 6 hours ago
- RT @globaltimesnews: #BREAKING: Chinese Foreign Ministry summons the US Ambassador to China concerning the latest #HongKong act signed by t… 6 hours ago
- How will Trump signing the Hong Kong human rights bill impact China trad... youtu.be/q_YIYRu9N8A via @YouTube 7 hours ago
George Zimmerman Case Research
-
The Bard of Murdock
LikeLiked by 9 people
Sundance, thanks for keeping the fire lit.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Happy Thanksgiving General Sundance, and the Treeper warriors of the MAGA army!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Happy Thanksgiving Sundance & fellow Patriots!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank you, Sundance, for all you do. I’m extremely thankful to you, this community, our amazing country, and God, good for all the blessings we have received, and will continue to receive. Thank you.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Happy Thanksgiving to all. Be safe.
LikeLiked by 3 people
When asked what I am most thankful for, I will once again reply “the electoral college”. Happy Thanksgiving to Sundance and may God bless We The Deplorables.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We should all be Thankful this Thanksgiving 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Have a wonderful and safe Thanksgiving to everyone here at CTH.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Happy Thanksgiving all.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Happy Thanksgiving, Sundance and to all of my fellow Treepers! So very thankful for our wonderful way of life! God bless everyone.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We gather together to ask the Lord’s blessing;
He chastens and hastens His will to make known.
The wicked oppressing now cease from distressing.
Sing praises to His Name; He forgets not His own.
Beside us to guide us, our God with us joining,
Ordaining, maintaining His kingdom divine;
So from the beginning the fight we were winning;
Thou, Lord, were at our side, all glory be Thine!
Happy Thanksgiving Patriots
LikeLiked by 2 people
Happy Thanksgiving!
I know God’s blessed me far more than I deserve. I hope everyone has a happy, safe, and tasty Thanksgiving!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I give thanks for the many blessings we share and for the opportunity to manifest our best selves on each new day of our earthly sojourn. May we represent the Truth, the Way and the Light in thought, word and deed. And may we remember to humble ourselves before the Lord, giver of life, who knows all things. God bless all who dwell here, especially our brave Treehouse warriors who guard the perimeter. May He bless and keep us always in His care. Happy Thanksgiving! 🍁
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am so very thankful and feel blessed to have TCTH and Sundance in my daily life, but especially in these exciting, and sometimes confusing, times. Sundance so generously shares his wisdom on a daily basis and provides us this treehouse in which to share and learn from one another. On this Thanksgiving Day I wish to thank Sundance and all my fellow Treepers for their generosity of thought sharing and education and the open expression of ideas that our treehouse provides. Thank you AdRem for all your efforts to keep us on course and to address any problems that arise. We are truly blessed to be living in the time of VSGPOTUS Trump and witness to all of his endeavors to MAGA/KAG. To Sundance, AdRem, and fellow Treepers, thank you for all you do and may you all have a very Happy Thanksgiving filled with love, family, memories and joy!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Happy Bird Day to all Treepers, Branch Hangers, Bark Clingers and visitors to TCTH.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent play on words! “Happy Bird day” New one on me 😀
LikeLike
Happy Thanksgiving to Sundance and his crew! I am truly thankful that they are Leading the way thru this storm that is swirling around our Country. I am Thankful for our Troops everywhere who are walking the wire. And I am Thankful that GOD allowed PRESIDENT Donald J Trump be our President! And last but not least, I thank the Good Lord that I was born ,raised and was Honored to Serve our United States of America. May GOD bless us All!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Happy Thanksgiving to all, or in my world Happy Wear Loose Clothing Day 😉 I once read a quote that stated “If the only prayer you ever say in your own life is THANK YOU, it will be enough.” Well, I am hoping we always have ENOUGH to be thankful for. May we all count our blessings today and not out troubles and if we have troubles the troubles you have are always “less” then the person next door. ❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy Thanksgiving, fellow Treepers!
Sundance, Ad Rem, Menagerie, and everyone else working to keep this site going, Happy Thanksgiving! Thanks for all you do.
LikeLike