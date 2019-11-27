Wednesday November 27th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
I am grateful to Washington, the man; and even more grateful for Washington the president. There are many points to be made by this simple short proclamation.
I strongly encourage you to read it
https://www.intellectualtakeout.org/article/george-washingtons-thanksgiving-proclamation-what-different-era?fbclid=IwAR01Sfgkf27guSOfo2ApthOEOaSr8g9V8L8eTIsb5hguf5-NSWBAFluzea0
One of the best times for me musically was the period just before the arrival of the Beatles and the Stones and the rock-and-roll transformation that followed. That, of course, was a great time too, but it also meant that “progressive” jazz of necessity was eclipsed. I was just old enough to slip into the small clubs and bars where, if you knew where to go, real front-line jazz was happening. I liked to make the last sets. By that time, the club would be almost empty. It was a time, edging into morning, when the best music could happen. When I hear this piece by Paul Desmond and Jim Hall, I can almost smell the stale smoke and feel the wet counter tops . . .
Treepers…
Thanksgiving Foods That are Toxic To Cats
https://catvettucson.com/thanksgiving-foods-toxic-cats/
Smooth and beautiful…the kind of music from the early 60s I remember as background sound at parties in what was then clean and exciting Los Angeles…and after the party broke up, a group would always go to some 24/7-open restaurant and see the sun come up…wonderful days….
Oliver Nelson Septet – “Stolen Moments” (1961)
Oliver Nelson (tenor sax, arrange)
Freddie Hubbard (trumpet)
Eric Dolphy (alto sax, flute)
George Barrow (baritone saxophone)
Bill Evans (piano)
Paul Chambers (bass)
Roy Haynes (drums)
Keep Your Eye on the Finish Line
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
“Jesus saith unto them, My meat is to do the will of Him that sent Me, and to finish His work” (John 4:34).
Here in John 4, the Lord was just beginning His ministry, but He already had His eye on the finish line. What a great example for us! It is so easy to get caught up in the details of everyday life and give little or no thought to life’s end. As Pastor Stam used to say, “Most people live for this life as if it were never going to end, and they live for the next life as if it were never going to begin, when the very opposite is the case!” Too often this is true of God’s people as well.
Of course, as grace believers we are not just interested in what the Lord Jesus would do. Since we follow Paul as he followed Christ (I Cor. 11:1), we look to Paul as our example. But this is how he lived his life as well! He talked about how it was his goal, as he says, to “finish my course” (Acts 20:24). He too lived his life with his eye on the finish line!
If you are wondering what it means to live like this, notice that the Lord said that while on life’s journey, He made it His “meat” to do God’s will. The Bible word “meat” speaks of food of any kind, and food is the most important thing in your physical life. If you don’t believe that, just try going without it for a few days! This writer has a friend who says that while fasting, he will sometimes go to the grocery store just to gaze upon food! Thus the Lord was saying that continuing to do the will of His Father was the most important thing in life, and the way to live with the finish line in view.
How about you, dear Christian friend? Are you living your life with your eye on the finish line? It is important to notice that while the Lord talked about the finish line at the beginning of His ministry, Paul spoke of it as he neared the end of his life. And so if you are a young Christian, it is not too early to start living with the finish line in view, and if you are a “seasoned citizen” in the kingdom of God, it is not too late!
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/keep-your-eye-on-the-finish-line/
John 4:34 Jesus saith unto them, My meat is to do the will of him that sent me, and to finish his work.
1 Corinthians 11:1 Be ye followers of me, even as I also am of Christ.
Acts 20:24 But none of these things move me, neither count I my life dear unto myself, so that I might finish my course with joy, and the ministry, which I have received of the Lord Jesus, to testify the gospel of the grace of God.
