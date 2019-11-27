Fascinating Interview – Presidential Historian Doug Wead Discusses His Book About The Trump Presidency…

Presidential historian Doug Wead was given unprecedented access to the White House and people associated with the Trump presidency for his book “Inside Trump’s White House: The Real Story of His Presidency.” Mr. Wead discusses the experience. This is a must watch interview:
I’m watching it now. I found the link on another site. I also just purchased the audible version of his new book on Trump (after I heard him say that he and the publisher received death threats!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh I’m looking forward to this I always enjoy his guest spots on FOX, usually Lou’s show.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Objective history?
A rare thing these days…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I watched this earlier today. My good feelings about the whole Trump thing and the future in general have gone up a notch.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“This is a must watch interview” Absolutely fabulous interview.
P Trump seems to have found the best, most honest and brilliant historian to write a truthful historical account of his Presidency, his family etc. Millions of Trump supporters will likely purchase Mr. Wead’s book if it is as honest, informative and as insightful as it seems to be.
Quite a contrast to the worthless trash that the ant Trump fraudsters of the past have written about the WH. This Epoch Times interviewer demonstrates once again that he is one of the best at his job. (Now back to the final few minutes of the interview.)
LikeLiked by 4 people
I posted a comment but it got lost as I was not logged in.
Just a quick thought on the threats he mentioned at the start of the video. This is a common Obama/David Brock astroturfer technique known as FUD:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fear,_uncertainty,_and_doubt
It’s almost always fake, and just meant to intimidate or slow down. Mostly just paid trolls given instructions. This is what they did to Mini AOC to get her to stop making videos (she’s back, I think).
Ignore these people, unless there is a very direct, credible threat. There is going to be a massive amount of FUD between now and the election.
LikeLike
At 18:00 in
– Wead understands Trump completely. No wonder POTUS gave him access
– Jared Kushner doubters, listen closely to this
LikeLiked by 2 people
Death threats? Hmmmmmm! Wonder who in the DS is behind that?
LikeLiked by 1 person
11;15
Chaos usually wins as it is better organized.
– Murphy
LikeLiked by 2 people
This reminded me of that old saying.
Hillary Clinton is the only candidate for the Presidency, that could not win a rigged election.
I still laugh when I think of watching the election night results compilation on You Tube.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Looking forward to hearing Mr. Wead.
Here’s another interesting take:
Historian Craig Shirley: I DID AN INTERVIEW EARLIER TODAY WITH BREITBART, AND I SAID LOOK IF REAGAN WAS ALIVE TODAY, HE’D BE TWITTER USING THE WAY DONALD TRUMP HAS BEEN USING TWITTER. [LAUGHTER] BUT THINK ABOUT IT. IN 1930s , RADIO WAS THE NEW PHENOMENON YET REAGAN MASTERED IT. IN THE 40s, IT WAS TALKING PICTURES YET REAGAN MASTERED THAT. IN THE 50’s, IT WAS COMMERCIAL TELEVISION AND REAGAN MASTERED THAT.
HE MASTERED PRESS CONFERENCE AND SOUNDBITES. HE USED REGULAR COMMENTARY AND COLUMNS AND I’M CONVINCED TODAY IF REAGAN WAS ALIVE HE’D BE USING FACEBOOK, TWITTER.
REMEMBER, THERE WAS A FAMOUS PHRASE IN 1980s ‘OVER THE HEADS OF WASHINGTON’. WHEN REAGAN WANTED TO STIR AMERICAN PEOPLE TO SUPPORT HIM FOR SOME INITIATIVE, YOU KNOW, THERE’S A PHRASE IN THE REAGAN WHITE HOUSE “HE’S GOING OVER THE HEADS OF WASHINGTON” WHICH IS WHAT TRUMP IS DOING NOW. I’M CONVINCED REAGAN WOULDN’T THE BE SAYING EXACTLY WHAT TRUMP IS SAYING — [LAUGHTER]
Monica Crowley: [REAGAN] MIGHT HAVE BETTER JOKES
Craig Shirley: HE MIGHT HAVE BETTER JOKES BUT HE WOULD BE USING THAT TECHNOLOGY. …
Monica Crowley: LET’S MAKE SOME COMPARISONS SINCE WE ALL LIVE IN THE OF MOMENT TODAY WITH THE NEW PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP. THIS WAS ONE YEAR AFTER REAGAN LOST THE REPUBLICAN NOMINATION {1977).
THAT WAS A VERY INTERESTING SPEECH AT C-PAC BECAUSE HE INTRODUCED THE CROWD TO THE “NEW REPUBLICAN PARTY” TO SAY THIS IS BEYOND THE STEREOTYPES OF THE COUNTRY CLUB, THE CORPORATE BOARDROOM. WE WILL EMBRACE THE MEN AND OF WOMEN OF THE FACTORIES THE FARMER AND THE COP ON THE BEAT. AND WE MUST BE THE PARTY OF THE INDIVIDUAL. ONE PARTY MUST BE THE PARTY OF THE INDIVIDUAL AND MUST NOT SELL OUT TO THE GROUP. THAT SOUNDS VERY FAMILIAR AND SOUNDS LIKE DONALD TRUMP.
LET’S TALK ABOUT THE SIMILARITIES OF THE MEN AND THE SIMILARITIES OF THE ELECTION OF 1980 AND THE ELECTION OF 2016. AND THE COMPARISONS BETWEEN THE TWO MEN AS THE RESPECTIVE LEADERS OF THE CONSERVATIVE MOVEMENT AND NOW THE NATIONALIST AND POPULIST MOVEMENT.
Craig Shirley: AMERICAN POPULISM AND AMERICAN CONSERVATISM ARE TWO
DISTINCTLY DIFFERENT PHILOSOPHIES WITH A LOT OF OVERLAP BETWEEN THE TWO. IF YOU GO BACK TO THE REAGAN ANNOUNCEMENT FROM 1975 AT THE NATIONAL PRESS CLUB IN WASHINGTON DC, HE TAKES ON THE WASHINGTON BUDDY SYSTEM OF BIG GOVERNMENT, BIG LABOR, BIG LOBBYIST [BIG MEDIA, TOO-ED.] BECAUSE IT’S ANTI-CORRUPTION OF POWER. REAGAN LIKE CONSERVATIVES AND POPULISTS BELIEVES THAT CENTRALIZED AUTHORITY IS CORRUPTING AND LEADS TO THE DIMINUTION OF PERSONAL FREEDOM.
SO REAGAN KIND OF VEERS BETWEEN TRADITIONAL [INTELLECTUAL]
CONSERVATISM AND TRADITONAL POPULISM WHICH IS ANTI-CORRUPTION.
HERE IS HOW REAGAN AND TRUMP ARE SIMILAR IN THE MOST IMPORTANT AEGIS OF ALL:
THEY ARE PART OF A DIALECTIC OF AMERICAN HISTORY . EVERY GENERATION OR TWO HAS EXPERIENCED A POPULIST UPRISING WHICH IS ANTI-ELITE, ANTI-STATUS QUO AND THE CENTRALITY OF THE ARGUMENT IS ANTI-CORRUPTION.
IT STARTS WITH THOMAS JEFFERSON IN 1800. JEFFERSON SAID HE REGARDED HIS ELECTION AS THE SECOND REVOLUTION SO HE REVERSES ADAM’S PROGRAMS LIKE THE SEDITION ACT AND CUT TAXES AND CUT THE BURACRACY AND THEN OF COURSE, HE’S FOLLOWED BY JACKSON.
WE’VE ALL GOTTEN A REFRESHER COURSE IN ANDREW JACKSON WITH THE ELECTION OF TRUMP AND WHAT HE MEANS TO AMERICAN POPULISM AND THE BANK OF AMERICA.
Monica Crowley: AND THE ANTI-CORRUPTION MESSAGE “DRAIN THE SWAMP”.
Craig Shirley: YES, AND HE WAS ALSO WAS VICTIMIZED BY THE MEDIA OF THE TIME, WHO WOULD WRITE THE MOST TERRIBLE AND AWFUL PAMPHLETS AND THEY WERE DISSEMINATED WIDELY ATTACKING ANDREW JACKSON, AND THEN OF COURSE, ABRAHAM LINCOLN IS ANTI-STATUS QUO. THE REPUBLICAN PARTY WAS REVOLUTIONARY, ANTI-SLAVERY BY 1860, THAT CONTINUES THAT TRADITIONAL CONSERVATIVE AMERICAN FREMONT PHILOSOPHY OF THE MAXIMUM FREEDOM FOR ALL INDIVUIDUALS.
SO THEN OF COURSE, TEDDY ROOSEVELT RUNNING AGAINST THE CORRUPT TRUSTS, AND FRANKLIN ROOSEVELT IN MANY WAYS IS A POPULIST REFORMER RUNNING AGAINST CORRUPT WALL STREET. AND THEN REAGAN, THEN TRUMP COMES 2O-SOME YEARS LATER. SO THAT’S THE DIALECTIC TO AMERICAN HISTORY.
I AM MAD AT MYSELF FOR THINKING HILLARY WOULD WIN BUT I FAILED MYSELF AS A STUDENT OF HISTORY TO REALIZE THAT THE TRUMP ELECTION WAS NOT FORETOLD OR INEVITABLE, BUT HE HAD A MUCH BETTER CHANCE THAN WE REALIZED, IF ONLY BECAUSE HE FOLLWED THE TRACK OF AMERICAN HISTORY.
Monica Crowley: WHAT WOULD REAGAN MAKE OF DONALD TRUMP?
Craig Shirley: I THINK HE WOULD APPRECIATE THAT TRUMP IS A UNIQUE POLITICIAN AND THE FACT THAT HE CONTINUES TO GO AGAINST THE ESTABLISHMENT. REAGAN’S WHOLE CAREER WAS DEFINED BY BEING AGAINST THE ESTABLISHMENT. IN 1966, WHEN HE FIRST RAN FOR GOVERNOR, THE ENTIRE REPUBLICAN ESTABLISHMENT WERE FOR THE MAYOR OF SAN FRANCISCO GEORGE CHRISTOPHER, WHO WAS BRIGHT AND ARTICULATE MODERATE REPUBLICAN. BUT REAGAN WOULD RUN IN THE PRIMARY AND SMASHED CHRISTOPHER–IT ISN’T EVEN CLOSE. BUT THE ENTIRE ESTABLISHMENT SAID “HE’S A BROKEN DOWN GRADE-B ACTOR WITH WITH PREMATURE ORANGE HAIR. WE CAN’T SUPPORT HIM-HE’S GONNA LOSE. HE’S GOING TO CARRY THE PARTY DOWN TO DEFEAT”. INSTEAD HE DEFEATS GOV. PAT BROWN BY ALMOST 1 MILLION VOTES. IT’S A LANDSLIDE.
REAGAN ALWAYS WAS BETTER WITH THE AMERICAN PEOPLE THAN HE WAS WITH THE AMERICAN ELITES. THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ALWAYS UNDERSTOOD HIM BETTER AND THAT’S ANOTHER SIMILARITY BETWEEN HE AND TRUMP IS THAT THE AMERICAN PEOPLE UNDERSTAND AND APPRECIATE TRUMP BETTER THAN THE AMERICAN ELITE UNDERSTAND AND APPRECIATE DONALD TRUMP.”
https://www.c-span.org/video/?424719-1/craig-shirley-discusses-reagan-rising
LikeLiked by 1 person
In the middle of Thanksgiving preparations, I am listening to this interview. I’m thinking I need to share this, and I got beat to the punch! The Epoch Times has been doing some great interviews . By the way, red Chile turkey is our tradition here in New Mexico! Happy Thanksgiving!
LikeLike
American Thought Leaders’ interviews are better than anything you’ll find on the fake TV propaganda networks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance, from the bottom of my heart, thank you for what you do.
I would never bumble into such truthful intellectual discussions without them being shown here in the Refuge. Conservative suppression is raging through the internet.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sundance, you have just hit a home run again. Released this to your readers the night before Thanksgiving so everyone of your followers can now share it with all their families. Brilliant!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Clearly an authentic man with an authentic report — which explains so much about the extraordinary success of this President.
By contrast, the MSM has impoverished itself by crearing and promoting lies.
LikeLike