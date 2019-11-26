Former SEAL Rob O’Neill Discusses Flag Officer Corrupt Behavior in Gallagher Case….

Former Navy SEAL Rob O’Neill appears on Fox News to discuss the political corruption in amid the Flag officers within the military. WATCH:

.

O’Neill rightly points out how DC bureaucrats are confusing the purpose of warfighters and President Trump is focused on the common sense approach. Former Navy Secretary Richard Spencer embarrassed himself by violating the chain-of-command and then criticizing President Trump over a lack of “order and discipline” within that same command structure. Ridiculous.

CBS NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Ousted Navy Secretary Richard Spencer tells @CBSDavidMartin Pres. Trump does not understand the "full definition of a war fighter" after the president stopped the Pentagon review of SEAL Eddie Gallagher & called him a "great fighter.” https://t.co/qX2ptVQ1i4 pic.twitter.com/Z3xpmhtvyL — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) November 25, 2019

What a knucklehead. D'oh…. Former Nav.Sec. Spencer says "we have to have order and discipline", as he exits after being fired for breaking the chain of command. He can't even see it… he can't even hear himself saying it… he's oblivious to it…. Go figure… https://t.co/dDkbUoX6HF — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) November 26, 2019