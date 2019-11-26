Former SEAL Rob O’Neill Discusses Flag Officer Corrupt Behavior in Gallagher Case….

Former Navy SEAL Rob O’Neill appears on Fox News to discuss the political corruption in amid the Flag officers within the military.   WATCH:

O’Neill rightly points out how DC bureaucrats are confusing the purpose of warfighters and President Trump is focused on the common sense approach. Former Navy Secretary Richard Spencer embarrassed himself by violating the chain-of-command and then criticizing President Trump over a lack of “order and discipline” within that same command structure. Ridiculous.

16 Responses to Former SEAL Rob O’Neill Discusses Flag Officer Corrupt Behavior in Gallagher Case….

  1. fhb says:
    November 26, 2019 at 4:19 pm

    THIS, and all issues coming up ARE what the RESISTANCE is all about..conflate, inflate, muddy up, drag out , invent or use real events to foul our Elected leader…..why is it not recognized as such…and john brennan had and is 1. controlling 2. giving the GO AHEAD via his tweets and open communications on tv….a lot of histrionics and so called backlash can be traced to when he SAID/wrote/tweeted something publicly

  2. Genie says:
    November 26, 2019 at 4:23 pm

    Releasing the hounds to chase the wolves.

    • J.Thomas says:
      November 26, 2019 at 4:49 pm

      “I’ve got your backs!”

      Trump puts his money where his mouth is. It has to imbue deep loyalty in those guys to see him stand up for them against their bureaucrat bosses.

      Whether its trade, individual rights, or criminal justice reform, this “sticking up for the little guy” thing about Trump is not talked about in media, but I guarantee you that it makes a difference in 2020. Trump goes to battle for the little guy every day in order to make their America great at the expense of the same globalist elite who brought us the trade deficit with China, the TPP, NAFTA, the Iraq war and endless regime change disasters like Libya and Ukraine.

      Trump is all manner of imperfect, but he is truly putting it on the line for the little guy and FIGHTING for them all the way to the end.

  3. Phil aka Felipe says:
    November 26, 2019 at 4:25 pm

    But we’ve always done it this way. /s

  4. Han Solo says:
    November 26, 2019 at 4:29 pm

    Hypocrisy much?

    Amazing that the swamp extends into the military, tho no surprise…lots of politics in the military and that is unfortunate…but to subordinate the CoChief, unacceptable. POTUS coulda taken this to a whole new level

  5. JohnCasper says:
    November 26, 2019 at 4:30 pm

    “D’oh…. Former Nav.Sec. Spencer says “we have to have order and discipline”, as he exits after being fired for breaking the chain of command.”

    He has to destroy order and discipline in order to save order and discipline. As Bugs Bunny would say, “What a Maroon!”

  6. Daniel says:
    November 26, 2019 at 4:34 pm

    Every time I see someone claim to be a veteran and expresses hate for president Trump, I have to doubt they are veterans at all. As a veteran who has witnessed the beginning of the PC-ification of the US Navy (and it got worse than I saw according to my son who also served) I knew things were going down a bad and impractical road as it pertains to the mission of the US military.

    We saw what happened when politics were far too involved in Vietnam. Their ridiculous rules of engagement along with absurd media coverage and involvement prevented that mission from being successful. The people of Vietnam who came to the US as refugees are unhappy about it for sure.

    Now we’re seeing more politics involved in the military. Deep state military is about as bad as you can imagine.

    • TheOtherSean says:
      November 26, 2019 at 4:57 pm

      I don’t doubt there are veterans who hate President Trump. My girlfriend’s grandfather is a retired Army officer and Vietnam veteran and he’s always got MSNBC on when we visit (unless there’s a game on).

  7. AvengerDave says:
    November 26, 2019 at 4:42 pm

    I’ll put it this way. When the incident involving Operator Chief Gallagher became visible to the press it became political. Usually the offense in question is investigated and a decision of corrective action is suggested. The accused is then offered the recommended action or can choose a court martial. If the incident is embarrassing to the service or Higher Command makes it known the case may go straight to Courts Martial. Chief Gallagher probably rejected the proposed action and pissed off the Higher Command and this became an “Example” case.
    Thank you Pres. Trump for your intervention. A previous administration removed most of the dirty boots warriors and put many activists in their place. House cleaning must be done to put the barracks in order.

  8. Garavaglia says:
    November 26, 2019 at 4:50 pm

    When it comes to battle..who do you want by your side..the footsoldier…or the suit?

  9. Bill_M says:
    November 26, 2019 at 4:54 pm

    We now have a Commander-in-Chief who is really a commander. He saw nonsense and ordered it stopped. There were times I wished I had the power to do exactly that. Go President Trump.

  10. Erik Heter says:
    November 26, 2019 at 5:12 pm

    I’m so glad I was in the Navy when we didn’t have idiots like Spencer as SECNAV. What an absolute, non-self aware clown. Glad he’s gone. Now go get Adm. Green, and take a star from him for good measure. And go medieval on the JAG Corps in all services, gawd what a disgrace they are.

  11. bessie2003 says:
    November 26, 2019 at 5:14 pm

    He nailed it when he said, about the heads at the Pentagon, “it’s almost like they are hashtag resist people”.

    Good interview!

